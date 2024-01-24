Speculator's diary, entry №8 (20.10.2023).

Deal with EUR/USD.





Analysis of the fractal structure of the graph of the dynamics of quotes of the EUR/USD currency pair as of October 20, 2023 suggests that from September 26, 2022, a fractal, indicated in blue, is being formed (Fig. 8-1).





The most likely model of future dynamics of quotes seems to be, according to which two segments of the blue fractal have already been formed and future dynamics will take place in an upward trend within the framework of the formation of the 3rd segment of this fractal.

It can be assumed that the 1st segment of the blue fractal was formed on the time interval (09/26/2022; 07/18/2023) in the form of fractal F№32 (from the Alphabet of Attractors Niro) which has a lower order by one and is indicated in red. The 2nd segment of the blue fractal was formed on the time interval (07/18/2023; 10/03/2023) in the form of fractal F№21, which has an order of one less than the blue fractal and is indicated in purple.

Taking into account these assumptions, the current dynamics of EUR/USD quotes are in the initial stage of formation of the 3rd segment of the blue fractal.

Considering the global fractal structure of the chart, we should not expect a further decline in quotes, so we decided to open a long position on the EUR/USD instrument at 1.05850 with a volume of 0.01 lot on the “quotesforecast” account (Fig. 8-2).







More to come.





You can learn about the modeling method in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

You can familiarize yourself with the alphabet for reading graphs by watching the short video “Alphabet of Niro Attractors”.

You can monitor transactions carried out on your accounts online by following the links posted on the costforecast website in the “trading signals” section: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/tradingsignals-en/

Read all Diary entries on the costforecast website at the link: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/blog1-2-en/