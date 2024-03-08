Speculator's diary, entry №13 (05.12.2023).

Deal with GBP/USD.





The current analysis of the global fractal structure of the graph of the dynamics of quotes of the GBP/USD currency pair gives reason to assume that on the time interval (09.26.2022; 07.13.2023) fractal F№31 (from the Niro Alphabet) indicated by a thick green line represents the 1st segment of the fractal per unit higher order, which is indicated in blue (Fig. 13-1).





In this case, fractal F№21 indicated by a thick red line on the time interval (07/13/2023; 10/13/2023) will be the 2nd segment of the blue fractal.

Based on these assumptions, we can conclude that the current dynamics of GBP/USD quotes takes place within the framework of the formation of the 3rd segment of the blue fractal, that is, future dynamics will take place in an upward trend.

Now it seems most likely that GBP/USD quotes will continue to grow within the framework of the formation of the 3rd segment of the fractal, which is indicated in purple on the chart, taking into account the fact that the 1st segment of the purple fractal was formed on the time interval (10/13/2023; 11/29/2023) in in the form of a bright green fractal, and the 2nd segment of the purple fractal was formed on the time interval (11/29/2023; 12/05/2023) by fractal F№23 (from Alphabet Niro).

Based on the results of the fractal analysis, it was decided to open a long position on the GBP/USD instrument with a volume of 0.01 lot on the “priceforecast” account (Fig. 13-2).









More to come.





You can learn about the modeling method in the article “Apophenia as an apologist for clairvoyance in capital markets”.

You can familiarize yourself with the alphabet for reading graphs by watching the short video “Alphabet of Niro Attractors”.

You can monitor transactions carried out on your accounts online by following the links posted on the costforecast website in the “trading signals” section: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/tradingsignals-en/

Read all Diary entries on the costforecast website at the link: https://costforecast.bitrix24.site/blog1-2-en/