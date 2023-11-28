China says multiple pathogens are behind rise in respiratory illnesses

Flu is one of the main causes of the increase in cases; The country must guarantee the supply of medicines and open more areas for medical treatment.
China's health commission said a combination of pathogens is causing a rise in acute respiratory infections across the country, and reiterated comments to assuage concerns that a new virus could be the source.
Influenza is one of the main causes of the increase in cases, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said at a press conference on Sunday. Rhinoviruses, mycoplasma pneumoniae and respiratory syncytial virus also circulate, he said. The country should ensure the supply of medicines and open more areas for medical treatment, Feng said.
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IS WARREN BUFFETT PREPARING FOR A MARKET CORRECTION?
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DIRECTOR TAKES $55 MILLION DOLLARS FROM NETFLIX, DOES NOT DELIVER THE SERIES AND SPENDS IT ALL ON STOCKS AND CRYPTOCURRE
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COLLINS, FROM THE FED, SAYS HE IS NOT READY TO SAY THAT THE CYCLE OF HIGH INTEREST INTERESTS HAS ENDED
Outbreaks of respiratory illnesses have hit children particularly hard and have left anxious parents sometimes waiting hours for their children to see a doctor. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Beijing Children's Hospital told the World Health Organization on Thursday that there have been increases in outpatient visits and hospitalizations, but so far the sources of illness are all known germs.
The details emerged after the WHO requested more information from China on the situation following a report of undiagnosed pneumonia in children's hospitals in Beijing, the city of Liaoning and other locations. The group said that although the level of illness is high at this time of year, it is not uncommon for winter to bring respiratory illnesses. They advised people to take basic precautions to reduce the risk and said there is no need for any travel restrictions based on the current situation.
HAVE REAL EARNINGS ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Doctors have been warning for weeks about a likely rise in “walking pneumonia” cases, and local Chinese media have reported a steady rise in mycoplasma infections among kindergarten and primary school children. Although the germ tends to cause only mild colds in older children and adults with robust immune systems, younger children are prone to developing pneumonia — with symptoms lasting for weeks.
IS WARREN BUFFETT PREPARING FOR A MARKET CORRECTION?
DIRECTOR TAKES $55 MILLION DOLLARS FROM NETFLIX, DOES NOT DELIVER THE SERIES AND SPENDS IT ALL ON STOCKS AND CRYPTOCURRE
COLLINS, FROM THE FED, SAYS HE IS NOT READY TO SAY THAT THE CYCLE OF HIGH INTEREST INTERESTS HAS ENDED
Outbreaks of respiratory illnesses have hit children particularly hard and have left anxious parents sometimes waiting hours for their children to see a doctor. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Beijing Children's Hospital told the World Health Organization on Thursday that there have been increases in outpatient visits and hospitalizations, but so far the sources of illness are all known germs.
The details emerged after the WHO requested more information from China on the situation following a report of undiagnosed pneumonia in children's hospitals in Beijing, the city of Liaoning and other locations. The group said that although the level of illness is high at this time of year, it is not uncommon for winter to bring respiratory illnesses. They advised people to take basic precautions to reduce the risk and said there is no need for any travel restrictions based on the current situation.
HAVE REAL EARNINGS ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Doctors have been warning for weeks about a likely rise in “walking pneumonia” cases, and local Chinese media have reported a steady rise in mycoplasma infections among kindergarten and primary school children. Although the germ tends to cause only mild colds in older children and adults with robust immune systems, younger children are prone to developing pneumonia — with symptoms lasting for weeks.