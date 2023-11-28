China says multiple pathogens are behind rise in respiratory illnesses

Flu is one of the main causes of the increase in cases; The country must guarantee the supply of medicines and open more areas for medical treatment.





China's health commission said a combination of pathogens is causing a rise in acute respiratory infections across the country, and reiterated comments to assuage concerns that a new virus could be the source.





Influenza is one of the main causes of the increase in cases, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said at a press conference on Sunday. Rhinoviruses, mycoplasma pneumoniae and respiratory syncytial virus also circulate, he said. The country should ensure the supply of medicines and open more areas for medical treatment, Feng said.

























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