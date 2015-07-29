CoinMate: partnership with MoneyPolo to provide services in over 100 countries

In a press release, CoinMate told that the company believes once the two companies are able to provide the services to the users who wish to buy Bitcoin with cash, a lot of their issues will be solved to great extent. Opening the account with the two companies, customers can fund their MoneyPolo account with cash at one of the company’s partners with brick-and-mortar locations in over 100 countries.



The partnership networks of MoneyPolo are not just available around the world but also provide reliable services and that is a major reason that CoinMate decided to integrate. Nonetheless, the London-based Bitcoin exchange changed its standard currency from the U.S. dollar to the euro and allows for deposits in Czech koruna and Polish zloty.



To celebrate partnership with MoneyPolo, CoinMate is giving away €20 worth of Bitcoin to the first user per country to deposit or withdraw cash.