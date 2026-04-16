stein.investments Launch

Over a Decade of Building. Now Everything in One Place.

When I published my first indicator on MQL5 Market in 2012, I had no idea it would grow into a full ecosystem. One tool became a suite. Then came REVDEN, a dedicated AI market intelligence platform, and AlgoCheck, an independent EA review service. Three platforms, three separate logins, three separate communities.

That was the problem I set out to fix.

stein.investments is now live, a unified hub that brings together every product and service under the Stein Investments umbrella. One account, one credit system, one place to start.

What is stein.investments?

stein.investments is a central platform that connects three areas:

Trading Tools: every MQL5 indicator, EA, and utility I publish

every MQL5 indicator, EA, and utility I publish AI Intelligence: REVDEN market briefs and AlgoCheck EA tracking

REVDEN market briefs and AlgoCheck EA tracking Community and Learning: forum, workshop, and coaching with Max

Purchases still happen through MQL5 Market, the way they always have. What stein.investments adds is a single place to browse the full lineup, get personalized recommendations, access market intelligence, and connect with other traders, all from one login.

The Showroom: The Full Toolkit in One Place

For the first time, the complete lineup is visible and comparable in one location.

Currency Strength

FX Power, FX Trend, FX Volume, and IX Power: the core suite for multi-timeframe and multi-pair currency strength analysis. FX Power has been a staple for traders across MT4 and MT5 for over a decade.

Signals and Patterns

Power Candles reads price action for significant candle formations and marks them on your chart. Power Candles Scanner runs the same read across your whole watchlist, so setups surface from one panel.

Market Condition

FX Dynamic and FX Levels give you context for when and where to trade, filtering out low-probability environments and highlighting key structural levels.

Stop Loss Management

The Smart Stop suite (Smart Stop Indicator, Smart Stop Manager, and Smart Stop Scanner) brings data-driven stop placement to MetaTrader, replacing arbitrary pips with structure.

Scanners and Alerts

Power Bar, Power Bar Scanner, and Custom Alerts give you real-time signal monitoring across your whole watchlist at once, from one place instead of chart by chart.

Execution

Premium Trade Manager gives you on-chart control of your live trades, from entries and stops to partial closes and trailing. EasyTrade keeps order entry fast and precise. Both put execution where you trade, on the chart.

Data and AI

EasyInsight, SI Connect, and REVDEN Terminal connect MetaTrader to live data feeds, AI analysis, and market intelligence that go beyond what the standard platform offers.

Most tools come as a one-time purchase or a monthly rental.

Browse the full Showroom

Max: Your AI Trading Coach

Max is the AI trading coach built into stein.investments, available to every user on the free plan.

Max is trained on the complete product documentation for every tool, knows the full parameter sets, understands common setups, and gives specific recommendations based on your trading style, the markets you trade, and your experience level. He answers like someone who knows the products inside out, because he does.

Ask Max which indicator fits your scalping workflow on EURUSD. Ask how to configure FX Power for swing trading. Ask him to compare Smart Stop Manager with manual stop placement. You get direct, specific answers.

Max uses a credit system for extended sessions. Free users get a starter allocation at registration, and credits can be purchased or earned through membership plans.

Talk to Max

REVDEN: AI Market Intelligence, Three Times a Day

REVDEN delivers AI-generated session briefs three times a day, at the Asia, London, and New York opens, combining retail sentiment data, technical context, and a directional outlook.

The briefs are concise by design: key levels, current sentiment positioning, and a structured read on likely conditions, in a format you can absorb before the session starts.

REVDEN is fully integrated into stein.investments. Existing REVDEN subscribers keep their account and reach everything through the same login.

Read the latest market briefs

AlgoCheck: Independent EA Performance Tracking

AlgoCheck tracks live EA performance across a standardized set of metrics, generates daily Top Movers reports, and assigns data-driven grades rather than marketing scores.

The integration means stein.investments users see AlgoCheck data right inside the platform. For traders evaluating automated systems, including Stein Investments EAs, it adds an independent data layer alongside the product descriptions.

AlgoCheck accounts work with the same unified login.

Community: Real-Time English and German Translation

The Community Lounge is a discussion forum built directly into stein.investments. It runs in English and German at the same time: every post is available in both languages through live translation.

That keeps everyone in one conversation instead of splitting into separate language groups. The forum covers tool setups, market discussions, strategy development, and platform feedback.

Visit the Community

Membership Tiers

stein.investments uses a four-tier structure:

Free: platform access, AI coach starter credits, and full community read and write

platform access, AI coach starter credits, and full community read and write Starter: monthly coach credits, premium knowledge, AI rewrite, and community voting

monthly coach credits, premium knowledge, AI rewrite, and community voting Pro: expanded coach credits, REVDEN Forex and Gold data, and unlimited AlgoCheck reports

expanded coach credits, REVDEN Forex and Gold data, and unlimited AlgoCheck reports VIP: REVDEN across all assets, AlgoCheck top picks, and the VIP community

One credit balance covers the AI Trading Coach and AlgoCheck, billed once across the platform.

View membership options

Getting Started

The platform is live at stein.investments.

If you already have a REVDEN or AlgoCheck account, use the same email address. The login recognizes existing accounts automatically, so there is nothing extra to set up.

If you are new, registration is free, and you can explore the whole platform before deciding on anything paid.

Max, the product showroom, and the community are all available the moment you sign up.

Over a decade of tools, data, and community, now in one place.

stein.investments