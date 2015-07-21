Credit Suisse - 'we look for an eventual breakdown to test trendline support, now at 1.0741'

Credit Suisse is still considering the bearish breakdown for EURUSD to be going very soon from now. The key support level to be crossed for the breakdown to be started is 1.0741 :

" This is holding for now, and we allow for a potential bounce from here. However, we look for an eventual breakdown to test trendline support, now at 1.0741. We would expect a bounce here, but beneath it can trigger a move down to 1.0660 ."

." "EUR/USD has extended its decline in its broader “triangular” range to weigh on the May low and 61.8% retracement support at 1.0819."

And there is some strategy which CS proposed for us :