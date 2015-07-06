Video Webinar - The Quantitative Discretionary Trader with Adam Grimes

Adam has two decades of experience in the industry as a trader, analyst and system developer, covering the full range of liquid markets and timeframes from scalping to long-term investing. He has traded privately for his own account, held a number of positions for investment firms, spent a few years at the Nymex, and now is a Managing Partner and CIO at Waverly Advisors - a boutique research and advisory firm for which he writes daily market commentary and trade notes.

Why blend quantitative and discretionary tools?

How to understand randomness and why it matters.

Tools for analyzing market problems.

Specific trading patterns.

Putting it all together: the process of becoming a trader.



