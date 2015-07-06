Video Webinar - The Quantitative Discretionary Trader with Adam Grimes

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Adam has two decades of experience in the industry as a trader, analyst and system developer, covering the full range of liquid markets and timeframes from scalping to long-term investing. He has traded privately for his own account, held a number of positions for investment firms, spent a few years at the Nymex, and now is a Managing Partner and CIO at Waverly Advisors - a boutique research and advisory firm for which he writes daily market commentary and trade notes.
- Why blend quantitative and discretionary tools?
- How to understand randomness and why it matters.
- Tools for analyzing market problems.
- Specific trading patterns.
- Putting it all together: the process of becoming a trader.