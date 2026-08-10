It's Trading Real Money Now

Nova GOLD Breakout Passed Both Steps Of Its Evaluation. Every Trade From Here Is On A Real Funded Account.

This isn't a test anymore and it isn't an evaluation account either. Nova GOLD Breakout cleared the challenge phase, then cleared verification right after it, and now it's live on a genuinely funded account. Every entry, every stop, every session from this point forward is real capital, not a test.

That's a different bar than most EAs on this marketplace ever clear. A lot of systems get marketed off a demo curve and never go further than that. This one went through two separate evaluation stages and came out the other side trading real money.

Follow The Actual Journey, Win Or Loss

The new signal is public, same as every stage before it. Every session gets posted, wins and losses both, no editing after the fact. If you want to watch what a funded account run actually looks like in real time instead of reading about one afterward, this is that window, starting now.

Meanwhile, The Price Is Still $120

The system just leveled up to real capital and the entry price is still a fraction of where this campaign ends. $120 today, $10 more tomorrow, all the way to $330 by August 31st, permanently. The system's credibility just went up. The price hasn't caught up to that yet, but it's about to.

Get Nova GOLD Breakout

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It earned a funded account. The price hasn't caught up to that yet. Today's the day to close that gap before it does.