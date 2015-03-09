Something to Read - Quantitative Trading Systems

Dr Howard B Bandy









Some of the key topics are:

defining an objective function

using in-sample data for system development

using out-of-sample data for system testing

using walk forward analysis to learn what to expect

determining whether the system is broken

Dr. Howard Bandy has both the formal education and practical experience required to write this book. He has degrees in mathematics, physics, engineering, and computer science. He was a university professor of computer science and mathematics, and university dean. He began research and application of modeling, simulation, statistics, and artificial intelligence while in graduate school. He is the designer and programmer of a commercially successful computer program to time entries and exits. He was a senior research analyst for a Commodity Trading Advisory firm, where he held a Series 3 license. He is a regular speaker at international conferences, author of five books related to the design, analysis, and management of trading systems. And a consultant to trading companies and individuals.