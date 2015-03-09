Something to Read - Quantitative Trading Systems
Wave Count

9 March 2015, 15:11
Quantitative Trading Systems
by Dr Howard B Bandy





The book discusses topics related to the design, testing, and validation of trading systems. The main focus is to raise confidence that the trading system you develop will be profitable when traded with real money.

Some of the key topics are:

  • defining an objective function
  • using in-sample data for system development
  • using out-of-sample data for system testing
  • using walk forward analysis to learn what to expect
  • determining whether the system is broken
Dr. Howard Bandy has both the formal education and practical experience required to write this book. He has degrees in mathematics, physics, engineering, and computer science. He was a university professor of computer science and mathematics, and university dean. He began research and application of modeling, simulation, statistics, and artificial intelligence while in graduate school. He is the designer and programmer of a commercially successful computer program to time entries and exits. He was a senior research analyst for a Commodity Trading Advisory firm, where he held a Series 3 license. He is a regular speaker at international conferences, author of five books related to the design, analysis, and management of trading systems. And a consultant to trading companies and individuals.
#Trading Strategies, Quantitative Analysis, Dr. Howard Bandy