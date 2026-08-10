Aurelia Adaptive Pro EA Self-Learning • Regime-Aware • Built for XAUUSD

Most EAs trade the same way in every market. Aurelia doesn’t.

It continuously measures its own performance and the current market character, then automatically shifts between aggressive and defensive mode.

What makes it different:

Living “Aggressiveness Score” (0–100) that scales risk, trailing and profit-taking in real time

Adaptive Exit Manager that solves the classic problem of giving back open profits

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down — every trade has a hard stop from the start

Three intelligent engines (Trend + Mean-Reversion + Breakout) combined into one composite signal

Full institutional-style risk stack + news filter + Telegram signal feed

One EA that automatically adapts to any timeframe

Designed and refined on years of real-tick gold data. Recommended: XAUUSD H1 (M15 as secondary).

Currently available with a limited launch offer on the first 10 licenses.

→ Aurelia Adaptive Pro EA on MQL5

Questions? Drop them below — happy to help with setup and recommended presets.