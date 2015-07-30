Video Lesson - Factor Models In Practice with Ernest Chan

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Ernest Chan will give a very detailed look into Factor Models in this webinar. Factor models are well-known among long-term investors who favor stock selection models, but there are some exotic factors from which shorter term traders can also benefit.
Why we should be interested in factor models:
He will discuss the various factor modeling techniques and the more exotic factors recently discovered.
Why we should be interested in factor models:
- Low volatility in the markets mean that short‐term
trading models do not generate high returns
anymore.
- HFT is no longer as profitable as before.
- Remedy: increase holding period!
- Factor models are well‐suited to long holding
period
- We do suffer from lower Sharpe ratio.
About Ernest Chan:
- Quantitative Strategist
- He was a principal of EXP Capital Management
- Supervised Drexel-Burnhan-Lambert’s commodity department in Los Angeles
- Ph.D. in physics from Cornell University
- Managing Member of QTS Capital Management, LLC.
- Adjunct Associate Professor of Finance at Nanyang Technological University in Singapor
Ernie Chan is the author of "Quantitative Trading: How to Build Your Own Algorithmic Trading Business" published by John Wiley & Sons in 2009.