How to Trade by Suri Duddella: Video Manual - Quantitative Discretionary Trading with Adam Grimes

This good webinar is providing with the assistance of Adam Grimes. More about Adam Grimes:



Adam has two decades of experience in the industry as a trader, analyst and system developer, covering the full range of liquid markets and timeframes from scalping to long-term investing. He has traded privately for his own account, held a number of positions for investment firms, spent a few years at the Nymex, and now is a Managing Partner and CIO at Waverly Advisors - a boutique research and advisory firm for which he writes daily market commentary and trade notes.



Adam believes in the importance of giving back to the community and blogs regularly on trading and investment topics. He is also the author of The Art & Science of Technical Analysis: Market Structure, Price Action & Trading Strategies, published in 2012 by John Wiley & Sons. Adam is also a contributing author for several publications on quantitative finance and related topics, and is much in demand as a speaker and lecturer on the topics of technical trading, risk management, and system development.

The webinar include:



Why blend quantitative and discretionary tools?

How to understand randomness and why it matters.

Tools for analyzing market problems.

Specific trading patterns.

Putting it all together: the process of becoming a trader.







