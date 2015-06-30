Blockchain technology helps people vote online

Online voting is the demand from the people who though want to vote cannot do so as they are not physically present at the voting center.



Some other countries like Norway and Spain are trying to bring in similar systems. Talking about the issue, Adam Ernest, CEO of Virginia-based FollowMyVote, an organization committed to developing an online open source, transparent voting platform says that there is a common misconception that voting cannot be done online in a secure way.



As all voters are then allocated a digital “coin” that represents one vote, which they can cast by sending their “coin” to the wallet of their choice. Thus, it will become easy for people not just to vote but also verify the same i.e. the entire process is recorded in the blockchain public ledger, a voter can verify that his or her vote was actually counted.