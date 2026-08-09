What $110 Actually Means As A Number

Strip Away The Countdown For A Second. Is $110 Even A Lot?

Take the campaign framing out of it for a moment. $110 is a single dinner out for two in most cities. It's one pair of decent running shoes. It's about what a lot of people spend on takeout coffee in a month without noticing.

Against that backdrop, $110 for a fully built XAUUSD automation system, currently proving itself live on Nova 003, doesn't look large. It looks like a small one-time number attached to something that keeps running long after the purchase.

Where This Number Is Headed

The same $110 will be $330 by August 31st, permanently, and $330 does start to sit closer to what people expect a real trading tool to cost. Today it's still priced like an impulse decision. In three weeks it's priced like a considered one.

Today's Number

$110, one dinner's worth. $120 tomorrow.

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Take away the countdown and $110 is still a small number for what it buys. The countdown just makes it smaller for a little while longer.