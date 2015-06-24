Los Angeles-based startup Block26 LLC starts operations in the revolutionary blockchain technology

Though there are several venture capitalists that are showing their interest in funding Bitcoin startups and the companies that are in trouble, Block26 announced plans to invest in hand-selected companies that embrace the blockchain, the revolutionary technology behind Bitcoin. This also shows Block26 LLC is quite sincere about the job it has taken.



Talking about the launch Principal and Co-Founder Pedram Hasid said that they are launching Block26 to provide the Bitcoin community with much more than financing. He was quoted saying: "Beyond capital, our global network of experts in fields varying from financial services to software engineering to marketing to manufacturing and supply chain management will fully empower blockchain startups with vision, talent and drive."



Sharing his views Principal and Co-Founder Ni’coel Stark said that Block26 is a brand new type of creative investor focused on blockchain technology. Discussing the points Ni’coel Stark added that Block26 is more flexible than an angel fund and more hands-on than a traditional VC. He said: "Our venture platform will make deliberate but aggressive investments in companies at every stage of establishment, from Seed Round to Series C. Block26 plans to make a proprietary network of resources and capital available to select blockchain entrepreneurs."