EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 21.06 - 28.06: how much longer do we have to wait for direction?

Daily price is on primary bullish with the secondary ranging between 1.1436 resistance level and 1.1150 support level which was started on close daily bar in the beginning of this month. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud/kumo for primary bullish with Chinkou Span line to be crossed with the price from above to below and to below to above few times since 5th of June this year which is indicating the ranging market condition.



Tenkan-sen line is located to be above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for the primary bullish market condition to be continuing on D1 timeframe.

'Reversal' Senkou Span A line as the border between primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is located too far below the price for possible reversal to the primary bearish market condition on this week.

AbsoluteStrength indicator is estimating the ranging condition with TrendStrength indicator which is evaluating the primary bullish for this pair.

Nearest key support level is 1.1150 (D1).

Nearest resistance level is 1.1436 (D1).

- ranging bullish:

W1 price is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0659 (W1) support level and 1.1466 (W1) resistance level.



MN price is on ranging bearish with 1.0461 support level.



If D1 price will break 1.1150 support level on close D1 bar so the price will be fully reversed to the primary bearish market condition.

If D1 price will break 1.1436 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing with possible good breakout.

If not so the price will be on ranging between 1.1150 and 1.1436 levels.



Recommendation for long: watch close D1 price to break 1.1436 for possible buy trade.

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.1150 support level for possible sell trade.



Trading Summary: ranging.



Resistance

Support

1.1436 (D1)

1.1150 (D1)

1.1466 (W1)

1.0659 (W1)

1.2886 (MN1)

1.0461 (MN1)



















SUMMARY : bullish

TREND : ranging