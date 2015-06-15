Central Bank of Russia to meet financial market leaders to discuss bitcoin regulation and guidelines

Though Bitcoin has been facing a lot of trouble in the country, the meeting may set new regulations and guidelines for cryptocurrency.



The Russian newspaper reports that following the countries like USA, Brazil, Israel, Germany, Norway cryptocurrency that literally emitted on computers legalized, the Bank of Russia may think of allowing Bitcoin in the country. The news outlet, says it is likely that the bank will be supportive of cryptocurrencies.



The first time that the Bank of Russia reacted against Bitcoin was at the end of January 2014 when it had said that according to Art. 27 of the Federal Law “On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia),” the release of the Russian Federation is prohibited monetary surrogates.



However, according to the Moscow-based news outlet the central bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies has changed over the last year. Those who are associated with the decision admit that the central Bank may authorize and regulate Bitcoin in particular, carrying out transfers and payments to individuals and interconnect them.

