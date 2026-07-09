NTS Local Copier Quick setup guide and User Manual

NTS Local Copier (Free) v2.36 - Start Here This guide explains how to set up Simple Local Copier safely for local MT5-to-MT5 trade copying on the same PC or VPS. Recommended first step: test one Master and one Slave on demo first. Confirm one clean open, modify, and close cycle before using live or funded accounts. Basic MT5 Local Copier

Use this free EA to copy trades between MT5 terminals on the same computer. Need Telegram to MT5?

Use Trade Copier Ultimate for Telegram signals, Bridge Mode, and built-in MT5-to-MT5 mirroring. Need MT4 Receiving?

Use the optional NTS Local Copier MT4 Slave Plugin Important: This EA copies trades. It does not provide signals and does not guarantee profit.





Simple Local Copier (Free) v2.36 - User Manual

Simple Local Copier copies trades between MetaTrader terminals on the same PC by using the MetaTrader common files folder. There are no DLLs, no external copier server, and no internet-based bridge required for normal MT5-to-MT5 local copying.

What This EA Can Do

Feature Description Master Mode Writes open trades to a local shared copier file. Slave Mode Reads the copier file and opens matching trades on the receiving account. Auto-Close When the Master closes a trade, the Slave can close its matching trade. SL/TP Sync Copies Stop Loss and Take Profit changes from Master to Slave. Partial Close Support If the Master reduces a position, the Slave can reduce proportionally. Restart Protection The Slave remembers copied trades after terminal restart or EA re-attach, helping prevent duplicate copies. Master Ownership Safety Prevents multiple Masters from accidentally writing to the same single copier file.

Quick Setup - One Master to One Slave

Step Master Terminal Slave Terminal 1 Open the sending MT5 terminal. Open the receiving MT5 terminal. 2 Attach the EA to any chart. Attach the EA to any chart. 3 Set Copier Mode = MASTER. Set Copier Mode = SLAVE. 4 Leave Enable Multi Master Mode = false. Leave Enable Multi Master Mode = false. 5 Use the same Copier File Name, for example TradeCopier.csv. Use the same Copier File Name, for example TradeCopier.csv. 6 Open one demo trade. Confirm the trade appears on the Slave.

Note: In normal single-master mode, you do not need to enter the master account number.

Recommended Safe Settings

Input Recommended Value Why Startup Copy Mode NEW_TRADES_ONLY Safest first test. Existing Master trades are registered but not copied. Auto Close Slave Trades true Slave closes matching trades when the Master closes them. Copy SL true Syncs Stop Loss changes. Copy TP true Syncs Take Profit changes. Magic Number 444444 Default tracking magic. Change only if another EA uses the same magic number. Enable Multi Master Mode false Use false unless one Slave must copy from multiple Master accounts.

Startup Copy Mode Explained

Mode What It Does When to Use NEW_TRADES_ONLY Registers trades already present in the master file, then copies only new trades that appear later. Recommended for most users and first-time setup. ALL_EXISTING_TRADES Copies currently open Master trades when the Slave starts, after fresh-file and ownership safety checks. Use only when you intentionally want the Slave to match trades already open on the Master.

Copy Existing Trades safety: version 2.36 remembers already-copied trades after restart or EA re-attach, so the same Master ticket should not be copied twice while the original Slave position still exists.

Multi-Master Mode

Use Multi-Master Mode only when one Slave must copy from several Master accounts.

Terminal Settings Each Master Set Copier Mode = MASTER and Enable Multi Master Mode = true. Each Master writes its own account-number file. Slave Set Copier Mode = SLAVE, Enable Multi Master Mode = true, and enter the Master account numbers in Allowed Master Account(s). Example 307829,52665834,270774017

Important: Do not run multiple active Masters on the same single file unless Multi-Master Mode is enabled.

Multiple Slaves

Multiple Slave accounts can copy from the same Master.

Use one terminal as MASTER .

. Set the other terminals as SLAVE .

. Use the same Copier File Name .

. Leave Enable Multi Master Mode = false unless copying from several Masters.

unless copying from several Masters. Each Slave keeps its own state file, so restarting one Slave should not affect another Slave.

Manual Master Takeover

If a Master is closed and another Master is attached to the same file, the EA may show a blocked status. This is intentional and prevents two Masters from overwriting each other.

Panel Message Meaning Another master is already writing Another active Master owns the copier file. This EA will not overwrite it. Old master stale - click button The old Master appears closed. Click Make Main Master if you want this terminal to take over. Make Main Master Manual takeover button. It only works after the previous Master is stale.

Lot Sizing

Lot Mode Description FIXED Always uses Fixed Lot Size. MULTIPLIER Slave lot = Master lot x multiplier. RISK_PERCENT Calculates lot size from risk percent and Stop Loss distance. MASTER_COPY Copies the Master lot size exactly. BALANCE_PROPORTIONAL Adjusts lot size based on Master and Slave account balances.

Warning: Always test lot sizing on demo before using live or funded accounts.

Magic Number Filtering

Setting Behavior Copy All Trades = true The Master exports all open positions. Copy All Trades = false The Master exports manual trades with magic 0 and trades whose magic matches the EA Magic Number. Custom magic list Not available in this version. A future update may add include/exclude magic-number lists.

Symbol Mapping

The EA supports broker symbol differences such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, prefixes, and suffixes.

Input Example Custom Symbol Mappings GOLD=XAUUSDm,US30=DJ30

Troubleshooting

Problem What to Check Slave does not copy Master is MASTER, Slave is SLAVE, Algo Trading is enabled, same copier file name is used, and panel does not show a blocked or stale-file message. Panel says another master is writing Another account owns the copier file. Close the old Master, wait for the lock to expire, then click Make Main Master if needed. Copy Existing Trades did not copy The EA waits for a fresh active Master file. Make sure the Master EA is attached and running. If Allowed Master Account(s) is filled, confirm the correct Master login is entered. Trades duplicated after old versions Update all terminals to version 2.36 or newer, then remove and re-attach the EA. Close any duplicates from older versions manually. SL/TP does not match Make sure Copy SL and Copy TP are enabled and the broker allows those SL/TP levels.

Support Checklist

If you report an issue, please include:

Master account number

Slave account number

EA version

Copier mode on each terminal

Startup copy mode

Whether Multi-Master Mode is enabled

Screenshot of both panels

Experts log around the time of the issue

Safety Notes

Demo first: Always test on demo before live or funded accounts.

Always test on demo before live or funded accounts. Use the same EA version: Update all Master and Slave terminals together.

Update all Master and Slave terminals together. One active Master per file: In single-master mode, only one Master should write to the same copier file.

In single-master mode, only one Master should write to the same copier file. Funded accounts: Check prop firm rules for minimum trade duration, scalping, lot size, and drawdown.

Check prop firm rules for minimum trade duration, scalping, lot size, and drawdown. Risk warning: Trading forex and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk. This software is a copying tool and does not guarantee profits.





© Navigator Trading Systems