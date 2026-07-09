Elliott wave analysis of the market for July 9, 2026 BTCUSD

BTCUSD: BUY 64300, SL 61800, TP 75600.

Following the prolonged decline and the apparent completion of the impulsive wave (c) of z, buyers attempted to regain control. Although the initial rally was relatively modest, the market now needs to withstand selling pressure from bears attempting to push the price back toward the recent lows.

So far, Bitcoin has handled this pressure well. The price has been trading within a narrow range for the second consecutive day, with the expected breakout pointing to the upside. Ultimately, this consolidation is expected to develop into a full-fledged bullish impulse.

Given this outlook, opening long positions at current market prices appears to be a reasonable strategy.

Investment idea: BUY 64300, SL 61800, TP 75600.

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