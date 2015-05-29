Two North Jersey Legislators propose law to bitcoin regulation

Assemblyman Mukherji (D-Hudson), and Assemblyman Gordon Johnson (D-Bergen) are proposing for Bitcoin regulation. The 30-page bill (A4478) would create a regulatory framework for the companies that deal in digital currency and offer taxes breaks to companies that service or exchange it.



Assemblyman Mukherji (D-Hudson), who introduced the measure, admitted that he wants to encourage innovation here in New Jersey. He thinks there’s an opportunity for job creation as well in the entire digital currency ecosystem. Interestingly, companies that work with digital currency tend to oppose stricter regulation like the plan put forward in New York.

However, a lot of people who have been observing the BitLicense proposed by Ben Lawsky and the one that is being proposed by the two lawmakers in North Jersey believe that the latter is drafted better. They are pushing for the type of regulation contained in the New Jersey legislation, dubbed the “Digital Currency Jobs Creation Act.”



The one proposed by the North Jersey legislators is friendlier to the industry than the one that was proposed by Ben Lawsky. The bill would prohibit municipalities from putting their own regulations or taxes on digital currency. At the same time the companies who deal in the industry would have to register with the state Department of Banking of Insurance.



Similarly, the companies which often use energy-consuming computer equipment would be exempt from paying taxes on money they spent on electricity.

