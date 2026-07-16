XAUUSD in turmoil: traders await the outcome

Over the past month, #XAUUSD has shown a sharp decline and increased volatility. From June 15 to July 15, gold fell by approximately 6%, dropping from around $4,300 to $4,050 per ounce. The instrument’s further dynamics will primarily depend on Federal Reserve decisions, U.S. inflation data, and developments in the Middle East: easing inflationary pressure may support a price recovery, while rising oil prices and expectations of rate hikes could trigger a new wave of selling.

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Growth Factors



Weak U.S. labor market data. In June, the U.S. economy added only 57K jobs versus the expected 110K, reducing the likelihood of a near-term Fed rate hike. Amid a weaker dollar, gold rose by more than 2% on July 2.

In June, the U.S. economy added only 57K jobs versus the expected 110K, reducing the likelihood of a near-term Fed rate hike. Amid a weaker dollar, gold rose by more than 2% on July 2. Slowing consumer inflation. A weaker-than-expected June CPI report prompted market participants to revise their outlook on further Fed tightening. On July 14, XAUUSD gained more than 2%, while the dollar lost about 0.6%.

A weaker-than-expected June CPI report prompted market participants to revise their outlook on further Fed tightening. On July 14, XAUUSD gained more than 2%, while the dollar lost about 0.6%. Decline in U.S. producer prices. The PPI index unexpectedly fell by 0.3% in June, marking the largest drop in 14 months. The data helped gold recover after an initial decline and eased concerns about aggressive rate hikes.

Downside Factors



Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. After the June FOMC meeting, investors raised expectations for further rate hikes, while U.S. bond yields and the dollar surged. As early as June 17, gold reversed downward, with the decline continuing over several sessions.

After the June FOMC meeting, investors raised expectations for further rate hikes, while U.S. bond yields and the dollar surged. As early as June 17, gold reversed downward, with the decline continuing over several sessions. Strengthening U.S. dollar. By June 23, the dollar index reached a roughly one-year high, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The next day, XAUUSD fell below $4,000 per ounce for the first time since November 2025.

By June 23, the dollar index reached a roughly one-year high, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The next day, XAUUSD fell below $4,000 per ounce for the first time since November 2025. Rising oil prices and escalating tensions with Iran. Renewed tensions in the Middle East led to a surge in oil prices and increased concerns about accelerating inflation. As a result, traditional safe-haven demand for gold was outweighed by rate hike expectations, and on July 13 the metal dropped by around 3%.

From June 15 to the present, gold’s movement has been marked by sharp reversals, with daily price changes exceeding 2% in several sessions. Going forward, recovery may continue if the dollar weakens and rate hike expectations decline. However, rising oil prices and persistent inflation risks may again increase pressure on the metal.

According to FreshForex analysts, traders should closely monitor developments in the Middle East, U.S. economic data releases, and comments from Federal Reserve officials. Sharp shifts in interest rate expectations can lead to strong movements in XAUUSD in both directions. Increased market activity creates additional trading opportunities, so consider trading #XAUUSD with proper risk management.

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