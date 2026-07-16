MTF Time Navigator User Manual

Standard Edition | Version 1.0

A practical guide for navigating through time across multiple MT5 charts.





PDF Manual

The complete English user manual is also available as an attachment at the end of this post.







Install the indicator before use.





Before you start

Before using MTF Time Navigator, please install the indicator in MetaTrader 5.





Basic steps

1. Open MetaTrader 5.

2. Install the indicator.

3. Attach it to a chart.





Quick Tip

You can also install the indicator by dragging it from the Navigator window onto your chart.





Can't find the indicator?

Check whether it was saved in the Indicators folder. If it was installed in another folder, move it to the Indicators folder for easier access.





Quick Start

Start navigating through time across multiple charts.

MTF Time Navigator helps you navigate through time across multiple charts quickly and easily.

Step 1 — Click MARK

Click MARK to prepare for placing a synchronized mark.

Panel Tip

Drag the top section of the panel to move it.

Step 2 — Place your first synchronized mark

After clicking MARK, select the MetaTrader 5 Vertical Line tool as usual, then place the vertical line where you want to create a synchronized mark.

Step 3 — Move the synchronized vertical line

When the vertical line is created as a synchronized mark, all charts automatically move to the same point in time. After that, dragging the vertical line will move the synchronized vertical lines on all other timeframes as well.

Step 4 — Jump to any date

Enter the date you want to review, then click GO. All synchronized charts will instantly move to that point in time.

Step 5 — Return to the latest market data

Click TODAY to instantly return all synchronized charts to the latest available market data.

Notes

GO moves to 00:00 (midnight) of the selected date. If the market is closed, TODAY returns to the last available market data provided by your broker.





Feature 1 – Mark Synchronization

MARK ONCE. SYNC EVERY TIMEFRAME.

Mark once, then instantly review the same point across every timeframe.

How to use

1. Click MARK.

2. Select the Vertical Line tool.

3. Place the vertical line where you want to synchronize your charts.

Tip

You can drag the synchronized vertical line at any time. All synchronized charts will follow automatically.





Feature 2 – Auto Highlight

NO NEED TO SEARCH.

After the charts move, the selected synchronized vertical line is highlighted for 3 seconds, so you don't have to search for it.

How to use

No extra action is required. The highlight appears automatically after chart movement.

Design purpose

This feature reduces the time spent searching for the correct vertical line after moving across multiple charts.





Feature 3 – Jump to Any Date

JUMP THROUGH TIME.

Jump to any trading day instantly without scrolling through your charts.

How to use

1. Enter the date you want to review.

2. Click GO.

3. All synchronized charts move to the selected date.

Note

Instead of entering a full date and time manually in MetaTrader 5, MTF Time Navigator lets you enter only the date and jump directly to 00:00 of that day.

GO uses your broker’s MT5 chart/server time, not your PC local time or UTC.





Feature 4 – Return to Today

BACK TO NOW.

Return to the latest available candle instantly with a single click.

How to use

1. Click TODAY.

2. All synchronized charts return to the latest available candle.

3. You are ready to review the latest market.

Note

If the market is closed, TODAY returns to the last available candle provided by your broker.





Feature 5 – Clear All Marks

CLEAR ALL MARKS.

Clear all synchronized vertical lines and return to a clean chart view.

How to use

1. Click CLEAR.

2. All synchronized vertical lines are removed from the supported open charts of the same symbol.

Important

This action removes all synchronized vertical lines. It cannot be undone.





Settings & Important Notes

Standard Edition specifications.

Supported Timeframes

Supports all major MT5 timeframes.

Supported: M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1 / MN1

Unsupported Timeframes

Other built-in MT5 timeframes are not supported in the Standard Edition.

Operating Chart

Operate MTF Time Navigator from the chart where the indicator panel is attached.

One Instance per Symbol

For the Standard version, we recommend using one MTF Time Navigator instance per symbol.

Historical Data

The available history depends on the historical data provided by your broker.

Synchronization Range

Synchronizes all supported open charts of the same symbol.

The Standard Edition supports up to three synchronized vertical lines at the same time.





FAQ

Frequently asked questions.

Q1. Why can't I move to older dates?

The available dates depend on your broker's historical data. Lower timeframes, such as M15 and M5, may have a shorter history than higher timeframes. If you need more information about the available historical data, please contact your broker.





Q2. MARK doesn't work.

Click MARK first, then select the Vertical Line tool and place the vertical line on your chart.





Q3. Why does GO always move to 00:00?

GO is designed to jump to the beginning of the selected trading day (00:00). As a trader, the developer wanted to avoid entering a full time manually every time.





Q4. Can I use multiple instances on the same symbol?

For the Standard version, we recommend using one MTF Time Navigator instance per symbol. Using multiple instances on the same symbol may cause synchronization conflicts or unexpected behavior.





Support

Product information and contact.

Product

Product: MTF Time Navigator Standard

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Edition: Standard Edition

Support

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us through the MQL5 product page.

Updates

Future updates may include additional features and improvements based on user feedback.

Thank You

Thank you for choosing MTF Time Navigator.

We hope it makes your chart review faster, simpler, and more enjoyable.

Built by a trader, for traders.





Disclaimer

Please read before use.

Trading Risk

MTF Time Navigator is a chart navigation and review support tool. It does not provide trading signals, investment advice, or guaranteed results.

User Responsibility

Always make your own trading decisions. The user is responsible for all trading results and risk management.

Data and Platform

Available historical data, candle display, and chart behavior may vary depending on MetaTrader 5, your broker, and your account environment.

Thank you for reading the MTF Time Navigator User Manual.



