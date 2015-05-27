Moving Average Gap Bar Strategy by Al Brooks, the author of 'Trading Price Action Reversals'

The basic elements of the strategy are as follows:1. Identify a market that is in a bear trend on the 5 minute chart2. Wait for a retracement in which the low of latest candle is above the 20 EMA3. Go short, targeting the low of the day.

To be clear, Brooks' approach to price action trading is much more thorough; this strategy is just one tool in his arsenal.



“If you trade Countertrend, you are gambling, and although you will often win and have fun, the math is against you, and you will slowly but surely go broke. Countertrend setups in strong trends almost always fail and become great With Trend setups..."

-Al Brooks, Trading Price Action Bar By Bar









