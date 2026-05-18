Mastering High-Probability Reversals with the CRT Concept (ICT Methodology)

Stop Catching Falling Knives. Start Trading Institutional Reversals with Precision.





Are you tired of trying to guess where a trend will end, only to get stopped out by a "stop hunt" or a liquidity sweep?

In the world of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts, the most powerful moves happen right after liquidity has been cleared. This is where the CRT (Candle Range Theory) concept comes into play.

The Anatomy of a Perfect Setup (Look at the BTCUSD M5 Chart Below) In the attached screenshot, you can see the CRT Indicator in action on Bitcoin (M5 Timeframe). Notice the mechanical precision:

The Sweep: The price aggressively takes out previous highs or lows (Liquidity Sweep). The CRT Zone: Our indicator automatically identifies the CRT High and CRT Low levels—the threshold where institutional order flow typically shifts. The Execution: Once the sweep occurs and the price reacts within the CRT range, the entry is clear. The Result: Multiple Take Profit (TP) hits with a very tight and logical Stop Loss (SL) placement.

Why CRT? Most traders fail because their analysis is subjective. They "feel" like the price should reverse. The TradingLabs CRT Indicator removes the "feeling" and replaces it with Objectivity.

Key Features of the CRT Indicator:

Automatic Liquidity Sweep Detection: No more manual drawing.

No more manual drawing. Precision CRT Levels: identifies institutional reversal thresholds automatically.

identifies institutional reversal thresholds automatically. Clear Entry/SL/TP: Visual guides for risk management.

Visual guides for risk management. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Works from M1 for scalpers to Daily for swing traders.

Boost Your Trading Consistency Today Whether you are a seasoned ICT student or a beginner in Smart Money Concepts, this tool is designed to simplify your chart and amplify your results.

The CRT Indicator is now available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

👉 Get the MT5 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176767

👉 Get the MT4 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176775

Join the TradingLabs ID community and start trading like the institutions.

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