How to Trade Price Action Patterns: Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Rules That Actually Work

Most traders learn candlestick patterns the same way: a chart in a book with a clean Hammer at the bottom, a clean Engulfing at a perfect support level, and a tidy arrow showing where price went next. Then they open MetaTrader, look for the same patterns on a real chart, and find chaos. Hammers everywhere — most failing. Engulfings on Tuesday afternoon — leading nowhere. Stars before news events — wiping out their stop loss in seconds.

The problem is not the patterns. It is everything around the patterns: where they form, how big the candles are, how much volume is behind them, and how you set your stop loss and take profit when one appears.

This post is a practical guide to trading the most reliable price action patterns on MetaTrader 5 — Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer, Shooting Star, and Morning/Evening Star. We will cover what makes each pattern valid, exactly where to put your stop loss, how to calculate take profit, and the filters you should always apply before pulling the trigger.

By the end of this post, you will have a complete framework you can apply to EURUSD, XAUUSD, indices, or any symbol on any timeframe.

Why Most Pattern Trading Fails

Before we get into the patterns themselves, let me address the elephant in the room: why do candlestick patterns work in books and fail in live trading?

Three reasons:

1. The pattern formed on a useless candle. A "Pin Bar" with a one-pip wick on a tiny consolidation candle is not a Pin Bar. It is noise. Real pin bars are rejection candles with significant range — usually larger than the recent average true range (ATR).

2. There was no participation. A pattern that forms on low volume means traders did not actually fight at that level. The signal is hollow. A Bullish Engulfing on a Sunday open with 30% of average volume is not a reversal — it is a gap that everyone ignored.

3. The trader entered without context. A Hammer in the middle of nowhere is just a candle with a long lower wick. A Hammer at a previous support level, after a sell-off, is a setup. The pattern alone tells you the what. Context tells you the whether.

Keep these three filters in mind throughout this post: size, volume, and context. They turn random patterns into tradeable setups.

The Universal SL and TP Framework

Before we dive into specific patterns, let's lock in the framework you'll use for every pattern in this post. Master this, and the patterns themselves become plug-and-play.

Stop Loss placement: Always place your stop loss just beyond the high (for shorts) or low (for longs) of the pattern candle, plus a buffer of 5-10 pips on Forex (or 0.5-1.0 ATR on Gold/indices). The buffer absorbs spread and small wicks. Never put your stop "at" the candle — put it just past it.

Take Profit calculation: Use a minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio. If your stop loss is 30 pips away, your take profit should be at least 60 pips away. This is non-negotiable for profitability — even with a 40% win rate, 1:2 RR is profitable in the long run.

Better Take Profit method: Place TP at the next significant structural level — previous swing high, support/resistance zone, round number, or session high/low. If that level gives you less than 1:2 RR, skip the trade. The market will not always offer you a clean setup.

Position sizing: Never risk more than 1% of your account per trade. Calculate lot size from your stop loss distance and account balance, not from how confident you feel.

With this framework locked in, let's go through the patterns.

Pattern #1: Pin Bar (The King of Reversal Signals)

A Pin Bar is a single candlestick with a very long wick on one side and a small body on the other. The long wick represents rejection: price tried to push in one direction during the candle, failed, and got slammed back.

Valid Pin Bar criteria:

The wick on the rejection side must be at least 65-70% of the total candle range

The body must be less than 25% of the total range

of the total range The opposite wick must be less than 15% of the range

of the range The candle range itself must be at least 70% of the 14-period ATR — otherwise it is too small to be a real rejection

Bullish Pin Bar (long lower wick) — Long entry:

Entry: At the close of the Pin Bar candle, or on a break of the Pin Bar high on the next candle

At the close of the Pin Bar candle, or on a break of the Pin Bar high on the next candle Stop Loss: Below the low of the Pin Bar wick, plus 5-10 pip buffer

Below the low of the Pin Bar wick, plus 5-10 pip buffer Take Profit: At least 2x your risk distance, ideally targeting the next resistance/swing high

Bearish Pin Bar (long upper wick) — Short entry:

Entry: At the close, or on a break of the Pin Bar low

At the close, or on a break of the Pin Bar low Stop Loss: Above the high of the Pin Bar wick, plus 5-10 pip buffer

Above the high of the Pin Bar wick, plus 5-10 pip buffer Take Profit: At least 2x risk, targeting next support/swing low

Where Pin Bars work best: At swing highs/lows, at support/resistance levels, at round numbers (1.1000, 1.2000), and as pullbacks within a strong trend (a Bullish Pin Bar in an uptrend after a small dip = high-probability continuation entry).

Where Pin Bars fail: In tight consolidation, immediately after major news releases, or during low-liquidity sessions (late US session, Asian session for European pairs).

Pattern #2: Bullish and Bearish Engulfing

The Engulfing pattern is two candles. The second candle's body completely "engulfs" the first candle's body. It signals that one side completely overwhelmed the other in a single session.

Valid Engulfing criteria:

The second candle's body must be at least 110% the size of the first candle's body

of the first candle's body Both candles should have meaningful range (not tiny consolidation)

Volume on the engulfing candle should be at least 80% of the 20-period average

Bullish Engulfing — Long entry:

C1 = bearish, C2 = bullish, C2 body engulfs C1 body

Entry: At the close of the engulfing candle, or on a small pullback to the C2 midpoint

At the close of the engulfing candle, or on a small pullback to the C2 midpoint Stop Loss: Below the low of C2 (the engulfing candle), plus buffer

Below the (the engulfing candle), plus buffer Take Profit: Minimum 2x risk; ideally the next resistance level

Bearish Engulfing — Short entry:

C1 = bullish, C2 = bearish, C2 body engulfs C1 body

Entry: At the close of the engulfing candle, or on a small pullback

At the close of the engulfing candle, or on a small pullback Stop Loss: Above the high of C2 , plus buffer

Above the , plus buffer Take Profit: Minimum 2x risk; next support level

Pro tip: The most reliable Engulfings happen after an extended move in the opposite direction. A Bullish Engulfing after 5-7 bearish candles is far more reliable than one after a single down day. Look for exhaustion before the engulfing candle.

Pattern #3: Hammer and Shooting Star

These are first cousins of the Pin Bar but with stricter rules. A Hammer is a bullish reversal candle with a small body at the top and a long lower wick — it must close as a bullish (green) candle to be a true Hammer. A Shooting Star is the bearish mirror: small body at the bottom, long upper wick, must close bearish (red).

Valid Hammer criteria:

Lower wick at least 60% of total range

Body between 10-35% of range (not too tiny — that becomes a Doji)

(not too tiny — that becomes a Doji) Upper wick less than 10% of range

The candle must close bullish (close > open)

Hammer — Long entry:

Entry: At close of the Hammer candle, or break of Hammer high

At close of the Hammer candle, or break of Hammer high Stop Loss: Below the low of the Hammer, plus buffer

Below the low of the Hammer, plus buffer Take Profit: Minimum 2x risk

Shooting Star — Short entry:

Entry: At close, or break of Shooting Star low

At close, or break of Shooting Star low Stop Loss: Above the high of the Shooting Star, plus buffer

Above the high of the Shooting Star, plus buffer Take Profit: Minimum 2x risk

Why Hammers can outperform Pin Bars: The closing direction adds confirmation. A Hammer that closes green tells you the buyers had enough strength to flip the candle positive — not just hold the line. That is a stronger signal than a neutral Pin Bar.

Pattern #4: Morning Star and Evening Star (Three-Candle Reversals)

The most reliable reversal patterns in this guide. They take three candles to form, but when they appear at the right place, they are very powerful.

Morning Star (bullish reversal):

C1 (oldest) = large bearish candle

C2 = small candle (any color), gapping or pulling away from C1

C3 = large bullish candle that closes well into C1's body (at least 50% penetration)

Evening Star (bearish reversal):

C1 = large bullish candle

C2 = small star candle

C3 = large bearish candle closing into C1's body

Morning Star — Long entry:

Entry: At close of C3, or on a break of C3's high

At close of C3, or on a break of C3's high Stop Loss: Below the low of C2 (the star candle, which is often the lowest of the three), plus buffer

Below the (the star candle, which is often the lowest of the three), plus buffer Take Profit: Minimum 2x risk; ideally targeting the high of the move that preceded C1

Evening Star — Short entry:

Entry: At close of C3, or on a break of C3's low

At close of C3, or on a break of C3's low Stop Loss: Above the high of C2 , plus buffer

Above the , plus buffer Take Profit: Minimum 2x risk; ideally the low of the preceding move

Why these patterns are so strong: Three candles' worth of price action tells a complete story. C1 = trend continues. C2 = exhaustion. C3 = reversal confirmed. By the time C3 closes, the structural shift has already begun. You're not predicting — you're following.

The Trend Filter Trick: Turn Reversal Patterns Into Continuation Setups

Here is something most pattern guides won't tell you: reversal patterns work even better as continuation entries in trending markets.

When a strong uptrend has a small pullback and prints a Bullish Pin Bar or Hammer, that's not a reversal. That's the trend reasserting itself after a brief pause. These setups have higher win rates than reversal-only setups because you are trading with the larger trend, not against it.

How to apply it:

Identify the trend on the higher timeframe (e.g., H4 EMA 50 above EMA 200 = uptrend) Drop down to the entry timeframe (H1) Wait for a pullback that prints a Bullish Pin Bar, Hammer, or Bullish Engulfing Take the long entry with the same SL/TP rules above

This single filter — "trade with the higher timeframe trend" — can double the win rate of Pin Bar and Hammer setups.

The Realistic Workflow: How This Looks Day-to-Day

Here is what trading this framework actually looks like in practice:

Open the chart at the start of your session (London or New York open is best for major pairs) Mark significant levels: previous day's high/low, weekly high/low, round numbers, swing highs/lows Wait for a candlestick pattern to form at one of those levels — this is the context filter Verify the pattern meets size and volume criteria Calculate position size from your account balance and SL distance Enter at close of the pattern candle (or break of high/low for confirmation) Set SL beyond the pattern wick + buffer Set TP at 2x risk minimum, or at the next significant level Walk away. Do not micromanage.

The single biggest mistake new pattern traders make is staring at the chart waiting to "feel" the trade. Set the order, set the alerts, and let the trade play out. Patterns either work or they don't — your screen-staring won't change that.

Automating Pattern Detection

Doing all of this manually for one pair on one timeframe is reasonable. Doing it across 10 pairs on 4 timeframes is exhausting — and it's where most traders give up.

This is the gap I tried to fill when I built Price Action Patterns Pro — a free MT5 indicator that automates the detection of 23 candlestick patterns (including all the ones in this post: Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer, Shooting Star, Morning Star, Evening Star, plus many more), with the size and volume filters built right in.

You can enable or disable each pattern individually, tune the ratio thresholds to your preference, and get push notifications to your phone the moment a valid pattern forms — so you can stop staring at charts and only look when there's actually something to look at.

It's free for the first 100 downloads on MQL5 Market. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174600

The indicator handles the detection. You still need to do the context analysis (trend, levels, session, news), set the SL/TP per the framework above, and execute the trade with proper position sizing. The indicator just makes sure you never miss a valid pattern across all your symbols and timeframes.

Final Thoughts

Price action trading is one of the most reliable approaches in technical analysis when applied with discipline. The patterns themselves are not magic — what makes them work is the framework around them: size filters, volume confirmation, structural context, strict SL placement, and minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward.

Master five patterns deeply (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer, Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star) before adding more to your toolkit. Backtest each pattern on your preferred symbols and timeframes. Track your results. Adjust your filters based on real data, not feelings.

If this guide saved you time or helped you think differently about pattern trading, I would appreciate a like and a comment below. And if you have a specific pattern or setup you'd like me to break down in a future post, drop it in the comments — I read every one.

Trade safe.