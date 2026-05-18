Reversal Master Goes MT5 – Signals, Stats, Strategy

Reversal Master for MT5 is a non-repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the classic visual logic of the original MT4 version with a modern statistics panel, Max Potential analysis, and flexible display options. In this article, you’ll learn how it works, and how you can use it in manual or automated trading on your own charts.

Reversal Master for MT5 helps traders detect potential market reversal points and visualize the maximum favorable price movement after each historical signal. It includes a built‑in statistics panel that summarizes the point potential of past signals for the selected symbol and settings, helping traders better understand how market direction has changed historically on the chart.





Product URL: Reversal Master for MT5

Trading instruments: Any

Working timeframes: Any (M5 and higher recommended)

From MT4 to MT5: Why Reversal Master for MT5 Was Created

The original Reversal Master indicator for MetaTrader 4 has been used by traders for many years as a simple and visually clear reversal tool. It highlights potential turning points with non-repainting arrows, making it easy to see where the market previously changed direction.

When we released Trend Forecaster for MT5, most clients appreciated its advanced, feature‑rich approach to identifying reversal zones, which was significantly different from Reversal Master for MT4. However, many traders specifically asked us to bring the classic Reversal Master calculation style to MetaTrader 5. They were already used to its simple and intuitive reversal signals and wanted the same familiar behaviour on the newer platform.

Reversal Master for MT5 was created in response to these requests. The goal was to preserve the recognizable reversal logic of the MT4 version while taking advantage of MetaTrader 5: improved visualization, historical signal statistics, flexible display options and a built-in points summary panel.

Which version should you choose?

– Choose Reversal Master for MT5 if you prefer the familiar, straightforward reversal logic of the original MT4 version, enhanced with modern visualisation and statistics.

– Choose Trend Forecaster if you want a more advanced tool with additional forecasting features and extended analytical dashboard.





Reversal Master MT4 vs MT5: Signal Comparison



The attached screenshots show a comparison between the MT4 and MT5 versions on the same symbols and timeframes. The MT5 version keeps the familiar signal behavior of the original Reversal Master while adding a more modern interface and additional analytical features.





Minor differences in signals, Max values, or statistics may appear due to different historical data, broker quotes, platform differences, or calculation depth between MT4 and MT5.





Core Idea of Reversal Master for MT5

At its core, Reversal Master for MT5 analyzes price movement and identifies areas where the market often changes direction. The indicator marks potential reversal points with arrows on the chart – blue arrows for potential Buy reversals and red arrows for potential Sell reversals. Once a bar closes and a signal is confirmed, the arrow does not repaint or disappear.





In the Advanced mode (Mode 2), every historical signal also receives a Max value. This value represents the maximum favorable price movement that occurred after the signal before the next opposite signal appeared. As a result, you can see, directly on the chart, how far the market has historically moved after similar reversal signals for the chosen symbol, timeframe and settings.

Reversal Master for MT5 is a visual and statistical tool designed to support your decision-making, not to replace a complete trading strategy.





Key Features of Reversal Master for MT5

Main Capabilities

Reversal Master for MT5 offers a combination of familiar reversal logic and advanced analytics:

Automatically detects potential trend reversal points.

Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by MetaTrader 5.

Uses non-repainting arrows: signals are fixed after the bar closes and do not disappear or move.

Includes two operation modes: Mode 1 Classic (legacy logic) and Mode 2 Advanced (with statistics module).

Visualizes maximum favorable movement after historical signals in Mode 2 Advanced.

Provides a built-in points summary panel with Max Potential, Negative and Total statistics.

Offers flexible display options for statistic labels and panel elements.

Uses built-in filters to help reduce market noise and filter out weak reversal attempts.

Exposes external buffers for use in Expert Advisors.

This combination makes the indicator suitable both for manual trading and for semi-automated or automated systems that rely on clear reversal signals.





Two Modes: Classic and Advanced

Mode 1 Classic

Mode 1 Classic is based on the logic of the first Reversal Master versions for MT4. It focuses on clear reversal arrows without any additional statistics or panels.





This mode is ideal if you:

want to replicate the original MT4 behavior as closely as possible,

prefer a clean chart with simple, readable signals,

plan to use Reversal Master primarily as a visual confirmation tool.

Mode 2 Advanced

Mode 2 Advanced is based on the newer Reversal Master logic, also used in the latest MT4 version. In Reversal Master for MT5 this mode has been further refined and extended with:

BUY Max / SELL Max statistics,

Max Potential calculation across all historical signals,

the built-in points summary panel.



In this mode, every signal is not just a one-time arrow. It becomes an element of a broader statistical picture, showing how the market behaved after similar situations in the past.



Built-In Points Summary Panel

One of the key upgrades in Reversal Master for MT5 is the points summary panel. It is available in Mode 2 Advanced and provides a quick overview of historical signal potential for the current chart.





What the Panel Shows





The panel can display: Symbol – the current trading instrument.

– the current trading instrument. Bars – total number of bars available on the current chart.

– total number of bars available on the current chart. Calc – number of bars actually calculated by the indicator.

– number of bars actually calculated by the indicator. Signals – total number of detected historical signals.

– total number of detected historical signals. Buy / Sell – number of Buy and Sell signals.

– number of Buy and Sell signals. Max Potential – sum of all positive BUY Max and SELL Max values from historical signals.

– sum of all positive BUY Max and SELL Max values from historical signals. Negative – total negative result from signals that did not move favorably before the next opposite signal.

– total negative result from signals that did not move favorably before the next opposite signal. Total – overall point balance based on historical signal statistics.

– overall point balance based on historical signal statistics. Summary donut – visual ratio of positive and negative point values.

– visual ratio of positive and negative point values. Buy/Sell donut – visual ratio of Buy and Sell signals.

The panel is draggable – you can move it anywhere on the chart to keep your workspace clean, and a “Reset” button returns it to the initial position in one click.

This panel helps you quickly evaluate whether a given market, timeframe and configuration historically showed strong movement potential after signals, or whether the conditions were choppy and unreliable.

The panel is designed specifically for Mode 2 Advanced. It does not represent guaranteed profit or a real trading report. It shows historical statistical potential based on the maximum favorable price movement after signals, under ideal conditions. Actual trading results may differ.





How the Max Statistics Work (BUY Max / SELL Max)

Whenever a signal appears, the indicator measures how far price moves in the signal direction before the next opposite signal occurs.

For a Buy signal, BUY Max measures the distance from the signal price to the highest price reached before the next Sell signal.

measures the distance from the signal price to the highest price reached before the next Sell signal. For a Sell signal, SELL Max measures the distance from the signal price to the lowest price reached before the next Buy signal.

This Max value represents the maximum favorable price movement that was available after each signal. It allows you to see how much potential the market historically had after similar reversal points, directly on the chart.





For example, if a Buy signal appears and price then rises 5233 points before the first Sell signal, the label will show “BUY Max +5233”. This does not mean you would capture all 5233 points in real trading, but it tells you that the market did make such a move after that type of signal.

Important notes and limitations:

The Max statistics and the points summary panel are provided for statistical and visual analysis only. They show the best historical price movement that was available after signals under ideal conditions.

In real trading, it is almost impossible to exit exactly at the highest or lowest point of each movement. For that reason, these values should not be treated as: guaranteed profit, an exact exit level, a backtest result, real trading performance, or a promise of future performance.

Instead, they are meant to help you understand the historical potential of signals and to evaluate how the market reacted after previous reversal points.

If price does not move in the signal direction before the opposite signal appears, the statistic may show a negative value.

How to Interpret the Points Summary

The points summary panel is most useful when you treat it as a diagnostic tool for your symbol, timeframe and settings. It can help you answer questions such as:

How many signals appeared within the selected historical range?

Did the market provide strong movement after the signals?

Was the Max Potential larger than the negative value?

Does this symbol and timeframe look suitable for reversal-style trading?

For example, if the panel shows a large positive Total value, it means that historical signals were, on average, followed by significant favorable price movements. However, this still does not mean that all of that movement could have been captured in real trading. The key idea is simple: use the statistics as an analytical assistant, not as a guarantee.





Exit Planning Strategies

Use signal statistics and price structure to plan potential exit zones:





In practice, trade exits can be managed using:

support and resistance levels,

fixed take profit and stop loss,

trailing stop,

opposite signal exit,

partial profit taking,

or your own manual rules and strategy.

A practical example of combining signal statistics with price structure – taking an M5 signal and confirming a potential exit zone on the H1 chart using a strong support level:





You can read more about some profit‑taking approaches in the article about the MT4 version of the indicator here.

Logic and Expectations: How to Work with the Indicator

Reversal Master for MT5 is flexible enough to be used in different ways, depending on your trading style and on any symbol or timeframe.





You can use it as:

a standalone reversal analysis tool in a discretionary strategy,

an add-on filter for your existing system based on levels, order blocks, candle patterns or SMC concepts,

an analytical tool for comparing different symbols and timeframes by their historical signal potential,

a signal source for semi-automated or automated strategies via external buffers in an Expert Advisor.

The indicator works on Forex, Crypto, Metals, Indices, Stocks and CFDs – across timeframes from M1 to D1 and higher. By combining several built-in algorithms for market analysis, it helps reduce market noise, filter out weak reversal attempts and give a clearer view of possible trend changes.





The main purpose of Reversal Master for MT5 is not to catch every market movement from the very first tick. The indicator is designed to show potential reversal points only after market conditions indicate a possible change in direction.

This approach may help:

reduce the number of false entries,

make the signal logic more stable,

provide clearer, more trustworthy signals for discretionary decision-making.

The arrows are the primary signal markers and do not repaint after the signal bar is closed. The statistic labels and the points summary panel show the maximum historical movement potential after signals and are intended for visual and analytical use, not as precise exit points.

For statistical purposes, losing signals are assumed to be closed at the opposite signal. In real trading, losses can and should be managed according to your risk management rules, including stop loss, trailing stop, manual exit or any other exit method.





Reversal Master for MT5 Settings





Mode and Sensitivity Settings

Choose Indicator Mode – operation mode of the indicator. Mode 1 Classic – legacy mode based on the logic of the first versions of Reversal Master for MT4. This mode keeps the classic signal logic and does not use the built-in statistics module or the points summary panel. Mode 2 Advanced – newer mode based on the logic of the latest version of Reversal Master for MT4. This mode is recommended and includes BUY Max / SELL Max statistics, Max Potential calculation, and the points summary panel.

– operation mode of the indicator. Sensitivity for Mode 1 – sensitivity setting for Mode 1 Classic.

– sensitivity setting for Mode 1 Classic. Use Auto Sensitivity for Mode 2 – enables automatic sensitivity selection for Mode 2 Advanced.

– enables automatic sensitivity selection for Mode 2 Advanced. Sensitivity for Mode 2 – manual sensitivity value for Mode 2 Advanced when Auto Sensitivity is disabled.

Statistics Settings

Show Statistic for Mode 2 – shows the maximum potential movement values after each historical signal.

– shows the maximum potential movement values after each historical signal. Statistic Label Mode – controls how statistic labels are displayed on the chart in Mode 2 Advanced: Full Text: BUY Max +437 / Short Text: B +437 / Numbers Only: +437 / Off: hide statistic labels

– controls how statistic labels are displayed on the chart in Mode 2 Advanced: Bars for Count – number of bars used for calculation and statistics: 0 = use all available history. Lower values are recommended for slower PCs or very large historical data.

– number of bars used for calculation and statistics:

Alert and Visual Settings

Alert Settings – controls sound, popup, push, and email alerts for new signals.





Color Settings – controls predefined themes and custom colors for lines, labels, and panel elements.

Arrow Settings – controls arrow type, size, and colors for Buy and Sell signals.

Panel Settings

Panel Settings – shows or hides the information panel and sets its initial position and state.









Practical Use Cases for Reversal Master for MT5

Tip: Choosing Sensitivity for MODE‑2

Here’s a simple, practical trick that came out of developing and testing the indicator when tuning its sensitivity in MODE‑2. During testing, I noticed the following pattern: when you’re working on M5, it’s usually a good idea to keep the number of trades around 30-50 per 5000 bars. In this range, the indicator filters out a lot of minor noise, but still gives enough signals to work with comfortably. It’s a kind of balance point where you see meaningful reversals instead of every tiny fluctuation.

What’s interesting is that this ratio – about 30-50 signals per 5000 bars – works quite well even on higher timeframes. You don’t have to copy it blindly, but it gives a solid starting reference instead of guessing sensitivity values from scratch.





At the same time, if you actively work with strong levels (as described in the article about Reversal Master for MT4) or rely on other confirmation tools, you can safely reduce the sensitivity parameter. In practice, this means slightly weakening the filter and allowing more signals, but still keeping their number within reasonable limits – because the main filtering will then be done by your levels and confirmations, not only by the indicator itself.

External Buffers for Expert Advisors

For algorithmic traders, Reversal Master for MT5 exposes external buffers that can be read by Expert Advisors.

Buffer 0 – Buy signals: 0 = no Buy signal, −1 = Buy signal.

Buffer 1 – Sell signals: 0 = no Sell signal, +1 = Sell signal.

The negative value for Buy signals and the positive value for Sell signals come directly from the indicator’s sub-window, where signal bars are drawn below zero for Buy and above zero for Sell. This creates a clear visual separation between the two signal types on the indicator panel.

For automated trading it is recommended to read signals from closed bars only, for example using shift 1, in order to avoid processing incomplete signals on the currently forming bar. This makes it easier to integrate Reversal Master for MT5 into your existing MT5 robots or to build new strategies around its reversal logic.





FAQ – Reversal Master for MT5

Does Reversal Master for MT5 repaint?

No. Reversal Master for MT5 uses non-repainting arrows. Once a bar closes and a signal is confirmed, the arrow stays in place and does not move or disappear.

What is the difference between Mode 1 Classic and Mode 2 Advanced?

Mode 1 Classic replicates the original MT4 logic with clean reversal arrows only. Mode 2 Advanced adds Max Potential statistics, BUY/SELL Max labels and a built-in points summary panel.

Can I use Reversal Master for MT5 in an Expert Advisor?

Yes. The indicator exposes two external buffers (Buffer 0 for Buy signals = −1, Buffer 1 for Sell signals = +1) that can be read by any MT5 EA. It is recommended to read signals from closed bars only.

Does Reversal Master for MT5 work on all symbols and timeframes?

Yes. It works on any symbol and timeframe supported by MetaTrader 5, including Forex, indices, metals, crypto and stocks. The points summary panel will help you evaluate which combinations show stronger historical signal potential.

Is Reversal Master for MT5 the same as the MT4 version?

The core reversal logic is preserved from the original MT4 indicator, but the MT5 version adds historical statistics, the points summary panel and improved visualization not available in MT4.

Does the Max Potential value mean guaranteed profit?

No. Max Potential shows the maximum favorable price movement that was available after historical signals under ideal conditions. It is a statistical reference, not a real trading result or future performance promise.

Is there a demo version available?

Yes. You can download a demo version from the MQL5 Market and test it on your preferred symbols and timeframes in the Strategy Tester’s visual mode before deciding whether to purchase the full version.

Final Notes and Recommendations

No indicator can guarantee profit or predict the market with 100% accuracy, and Reversal Master for MT5 is no exception. Historical statistics do not guarantee future results, and real trading performance will always depend on:

your trading strategy,

your risk management,

market conditions and spreads,

your discipline and emotional control.

Before using Reversal Master for MT5 on a live account, download and test the demo version on your preferred symbols and timeframes. Make sure the indicator fits your style, your strategy and your expectations. If you decide to use it in your trading, treat it as a powerful assistant for identifying and evaluating potential reversal zones – not as an automatic money-making machine.

Get Started with Reversal Master for MT5

Ready to try Reversal Master for MT5 on your own charts?





👉 Download the demo version – test it free on any symbol or timeframe

👉 Get the full version – unlock all features and updates

👉 Read user guide – learn all settings and best practices

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🍀 Good Luck & Big Profits







