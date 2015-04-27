EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 26.04 - 03.05 This is key week - Brearish or Bullish?

The price was on bearish ranging market condition with the secondary market rally which was started in the end of last week.
Daily EURUSD price is breaking 1.0848 resistance level and Senkou Span A
line for the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to
the bullish market condition.
D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary bear market rally with good possibility to reversal:
- The
price is crossing Ichimoku cloud/kumo and Senkou Span A line
(which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the
primary
bearish on the chart) on open D1 bar for possible reversal of the price movement from
the primary bearish to the primary bullish on D1 timeframe.
- Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator which is indicating the primary bearish market condition.
- Chinkou Span line is moved along the price to be ready to cross it for possible breakdown or to be ready to continue with the recent breakout up to the reversal of the price movement
- Daily EURUSD price is breaking Senkou Span A line together with 1.0848 resistance on open bar to the reversal of the price movement
- Nearest support levels are 1.0659 (D1) and 1.0531 (D1)
- Nearest resistance level is 1.0848 (D1)
W1 price
is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0461
(W1) support level and 1.1051 & 1.1395 (W1) resistance levels
MN price
is on bearish breakdown with 1.0461 support level
If D1 price will break 1.0531 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.0848 resistance level so we may see the reversal to the primary bullish condition with secondary ranging (the price will be inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo in this case)
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.0848 and 1.0531 levels with primary bearish
- Recommendation for long: watch close D1 price to break 1.0848 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0531 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-04-27 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Import Prices]
2015-04-28 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
2015-04-29 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]
2015-04-29 19:30 GMT (or 21:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
2015-04-30 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Retail Sales]
2015-04-30 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish CPI]
2015-04-30 08:55 GMT (or 10:55 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Unemployment Change]
2015-04-30 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - CPI Flash Estimate]
2015-04-30 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-05-01 02:00 GMT (or 04:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
2015-05-01 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.0848 (D1)
|1.0531 (D1)
|1.1395 (W1)
|1.0461 (W1)
|1.3444 (MN1)
|1.0461 (MN1)
SUMMARY : ranging
TREND : bear market rally