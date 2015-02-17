WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, February 08 - 15 for Scalping Trading: HFT and Scalping for Crude Oil and Happy Presidents Day

"Scalping is the type of trading where the trades are open for less than a minute. It is an intense form of trading which requires a huge amount of concentration for short bursts. The scalpers generally follow tick charts or 1 minute charts, study the price movement and make decisions on whether to go long or short and whether to continue with the trade or close it. Depending on the time spent for trading, the scalpers could do anywhere between 50 and 500 trades a day, much more if they use a software program to trade."

Crude Oil - "We as traders are faced with numerous challenges that we didn’t have a few short years ago. High Frequency Trading is one of them. I’m not an advocate of scalping however in a market as volatile as this scalping is an alternative to trend trading."

"Scalping (trading) is a method of arbitrage of small price gaps created by the bid-ask spread. Scalpers attempt to act like traditional market makers or specialists. To make the spread means to buy at the bid price and sell at the ask price, to gain the bid/ask difference. This procedure allows for profit even when the bid and ask do not move at all, as long as there are traders who are willing to take market prices. It normally involves establishing and liquidating a position quickly, usually within minutes or even seconds.

The role of a scalper is actually the role of market makers or specialists who are to maintain the liquidity and order flow of a product of a market. A market maker is basically a specialized scalper. The volume a market maker trades are many times more than the average individual scalpers. A market maker has a sophisticated trading system to monitor trading activity. However, a market maker is bound by strict exchange rules while the individual trader is not. For instance, NASDAQ requires each market maker to post at least one bid and one ask at some price level, so as to maintain a two-sided market for each stock represented."

by Thomas Carter

Learning how to trade profitably requires you to learn and master a few forex trading systems. The key to trading is becoming a master of a few trading strategies. Forex trading systems are important as they will provide you with structure, a set of rules and a plan to follow. This book will teach you some of the different types of forex scalping trading strategies and help you how to identify what makes the best forex trading system.