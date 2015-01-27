BitFury to Acquire Allied Control - "This acquisition will enable to increase energy efficiency of our data centers"

Valery Vavilov, the CEO of BitFury has announced that his company is acquiring Allied Control, a top immersion cooling company.

He said, “We are very excited about Allied Control and its founders joining our team. This acquisition will enable us to substantially increase energy efficiency of our data centers and speed up deployment of our new ASIC chip.”



He further added that this will allow to lower overall capital expenditure and provide an opportunity for BitFury to enter new markets such as HPC, using the experience of the Allied Control team. According to him the use of immersion cooling will provide BitFury with flexibility when choosing locations for its data centers.



Valery Vavilov says that the use of immersion cooling will provide BitFury with flexibility when choosing locations for our data centers. Currently, Allied Control uses 2 phase immersion cooling which according to experts is a viable technology for meeting the power density and energy efficiency needs of the high-performance computing market.



Thus, with excellent cooling solution BitFury will be able to take current and next gen transaction processing ASICs and drive them to more efficient speeds. According to Valery the next generation chip was close but would not say how close or divulge theoretical specs yet but will let me know as soon as he is ready.