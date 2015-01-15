Bitcoin News: Fake Investment, Russia Blocks Bitcoin and Bitcoin Panic Sell

You can read the full report here.

You can read the full report here.

You can read the technical analysis here.

Group of people complained about CryptoDouble, an investment company that disappeared with around 1,000 Bitcoin. The company promised these people to double-up their cryptocurrency investments within 100 hours of deposit, a thing that eventually turned out to be scam.Russia is still treating Bitcoin as some sort of crime-inducing technology, proved their latest rulings against a handful of digital currency websites. Russian authorities have blacklisted several Bitcoin-related web addresses, having the suffix “.ru”.The downtrend in Bitcoin price continued to hit traders when it fell below the $200 mark today, eventually rebounding from $156. The time we thought 2014 was the worst Bitcoin trading year, 2015 came to be even better at being worst. The technical indicators are pointing towards a strong bearish presence, while even the fundamentals are not supporting any volatile rebound. Speculators however are wondering if lower Bitcoin value might generate some buying momentum – at least for short term.