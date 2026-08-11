The 15-Minute Order Block Routine: How I Cover 4 Pairs and 3 Timeframes Without Living on the Charts

Knowledge was never your problem. If you studied order blocks, you can probably recite the rules: displacement first, unmitigated zones, higher timeframe bias, session context. The problem is Tuesday. And Thursday. And the week after, when applying those rules across four pairs and three timeframes quietly turns into a part-time job you never agreed to take.

In my last post I laid out the complete order block method (the full methodology write-up is here). This one is about the missing piece: the daily routine that makes the method survivable. Mine takes about 15 minutes a day. Here is the exact structure.

Why routines beat marathons

The typical failure pattern is not laziness, it is front-loading. Trader studies the method, spends Sunday marking twenty charts, trades Monday with discipline, redraws less on Wednesday, and by Friday is entering off zones marked five days ago that price already mitigated twice. The analysis was good once. Markets do not reward "once".

The fix is inverting the effort: less analysis, more often, always at the same points of the day. Three blocks: an evening scan, a morning check, and a weekly cleanup.

The evening scan: 10 minutes

After New York closes (or before Asia gets going, whatever fits your life), go through your watchlist once. Mine is deliberately short: four pairs is plenty. For each pair:

D1 and H4 first, always. You are looking for one thing: did today's action create a new displacement worth marking, or mitigate a zone you had marked? Most days the answer is "nothing changed" and that pair takes 30 seconds.

You are looking for one thing: did today's action create a new displacement worth marking, or mitigate a zone you had marked? Most days the answer is "nothing changed" and that pair takes 30 seconds. Qualify anything new on the spot. Unmitigated, impulsive displacement, formed during London or New York, aligned with the higher timeframe. If it does not pass, it does not get marked. An unmarked mediocre zone cannot tempt you at 2 a.m.

Unmitigated, impulsive displacement, formed during London or New York, aligned with the higher timeframe. If it does not pass, it does not get marked. An unmarked mediocre zone cannot tempt you at 2 a.m. Set the alert, then leave. Every valid zone gets a price alert at its edge. This is the entire point of the evening scan: you are not looking for trades, you are building tomorrow's tripwires.

The morning check: 5 minutes

Before London opens, one pass through the same charts:

Is price approaching any marked zone? If yes, that pair goes on today's active list. If not, you are done with it until tomorrow.

Check the calendar for high-impact news on your active pairs. A zone that gets hit during a rate decision is not the same trade as a zone hit in clean conditions.

Nothing else. No new analysis, no fresh zones on M15 because you feel like trading today. The morning check consumes the evening's work; it does not redo it.

Then the alerts do the watching. When one fires, you execute the entry model you already chose (limit at the 50% level, or drop to M5/M15 and wait for the structure shift). The decision was made the night before, with a calm head. The alert just delivers it.

The weekly cleanup: 10 minutes on Sunday

Once a week, prune. Delete mitigated zones. Delete zones that higher timeframe structure invalidated. Review the trades you took against the rules: not whether they won, whether they followed the process. A losing trade that followed every rule is tuition. A winning trade that broke them is a debt the market will collect later.

Where this routine breaks, honestly

The structure above works beautifully with one catch: it depends on you actually doing the evening scan, every evening, including the ones when you are tired, traveling, or convinced nothing happened today. Miss two evenings and your map is stale. Miss a week and you are back to trading memories.

And there is a second, sneakier failure: the manual scan only covers what you look at. The H4 zone forms while you sleep, the M30 retest happens during your commute, and the best setup of the week fires on the one pair you skipped because dinner was ready.

The automated version of the same routine

This is exactly what I built Order Blocks ICT Multi TF for MT5 (MT4 version here) to do: it runs the scan continuously across multiple timeframes on each chart, marks blocks by fixed rules with zero hindsight, and alerts you when price approaches a relevant zone. The evening scan stops being detection work and becomes review work: you open the chart, the zones are already there, you qualify and set your plan. Ten minutes becomes three.

If you trade a single pair and timeframe and want the lighter version, the Order Block Indicator at $94 covers that. The Multi TF version at $224 is for the trader running the full routine across a watchlist, which is where the manual workload actually hurts.

Both have free demos for the strategy tester. Test the workflow before you commit, that is what demos are for.

The takeaway

Consistency is not a personality trait, it is a system design problem. Fifteen structured minutes a day beats three heroic hours on Sunday, and an indicator that never sleeps beats both when your watchlist grows. Build the routine first; automate the part of it that keeps failing.

I publish breakdowns like this regularly. If you want them by email, the newsletter is at doittrading.com/newsletter.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.