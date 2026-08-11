Eleven Days In. Today Is $130.

The Price Keeps Climbing. So Does The Account It's Attached To.

Nova GOLD Breakout is a few days into trading a real funded account now, every session posted publicly, wins and losses included. That part of the story is still unfolding in real time on the live signal.

The price side of the story is eleven days in, $130 today, still under 40 percent of the $330 this lands on August 31st. Same $10-a-day pace as it's had from the start, no pauses, no skipped days.

Two Timelines, One Decision Point

Watching the funded account develop costs nothing, the signal is free to follow either way. Getting the actual EA at today's price is the part with a shrinking window. Under 40 percent of the final price is still a meaningful gap, but it's a gap that closes by exactly $10 every single day.

Today's Number

$130. Tomorrow it's $140.

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Eleven days in, still under 40 percent of where this lands, still climbing $10 at a time.