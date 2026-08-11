Under 40 Percent, For Now

A Different Way To Look At Today's Price Than Just The Dollar Number.

$130 by itself is just a number. $130 as roughly 39 percent of the $330 this settles at on August 31st tells you something a flat dollar figure doesn't, how much of the climb is actually still ahead of where you're standing right now.

Today, you're still buying at well under half of the final price. That ratio drops every day. By the time this hits $200, you'll already be past the halfway mark. Today isn't that day yet.

Where The Ratio Goes From Here

Tomorrow's $140 is about 42 percent. A week from now, at $200, it's roughly 61 percent. The percentage climbs faster than it feels like it should, because the increases stay flat at $10 a day while the base they're measured against stays fixed at $330.

Today's Number

$130, under 40 percent. $140 tomorrow, over 40 percent.

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Today you're under 40 percent of the final price. Tomorrow you're not.