WEEKLY VIDEO DIGEST 2014, November 09 - 16 for Scalping Trading

Scalping Stocks is not for the faint of Heart. It requires extreme discipline, knowledge of charting patterns, Candle stick patterns, Stochastic’s, MACD, Volume and understanding the particular Stock’s Behaviour. However in this article I will explain my take on Scalping Stocks and the steps I take for these types of Long or Short Scalp trades to make it easier.

mql5 blog digest.

mql5 blog post.

Forex Trading – What Works in Scalping. Video:





Forex Scalping Strategy earns 5% today. "I help students learn how to make 5% with their money on a daily basis. My Forex scalping strategy is simple to learn and put into use". Video.

Watch: Forex Scalping Live with Global Mind Trading. The video.



Forex Trader 2/26: Best Forex Day Trading Strategy: Patience – Forex Education – Learn Forex. Forex trading video.

Forex Trading Strategies #7 – Forex Education. Trading educational video.

Forex: Scalping the AUDUSD Reversal- Longs Favored Above 0.8600. Technical analysis from dailyfx.

. This is a forex scalping strategy and it uses Bollinger Bands, ADX and RSI. The strategy can be used for any major currency pair and this is for 30 minutes charts.







