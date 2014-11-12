WEEKLY VIDEO DIGEST 2014, November 02 - 09 for Scalping Trading

So what is scalping, in case of forex, forex scalping? Scalping is a method of trading where a trader “skims” small profits continuously. It is the act of entering and exiting positions several times in one day while trying to make profits during high velocity moves, a scalper will act quickly on releases of economic data and other significant news events that influence trading activity.

Although similar, scalping is not the same as day trading. While day trading, a trader will open a position once or twice within one day, but close it before the day is through. He will never leave the position open overnight or carry it into another session. A day trader opens and closes positions once or maybe a few times a day based on information they obtain from five minute, fifteen minute or 30 minute charts. A scalper is even more feverish as he aims to skim tiny profits multiple times through going in and out of positions numerous times within a single day. This trader makes trades according to data from tick charts or one minute charts.

