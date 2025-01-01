Operation Overloading

For ease of code reading and writing, overloading of some operations is allowed. Overloading operator is written using the keyword operator. The following operators can be overloaded:

binary +,-,/,*,%,<<,>>,==,!=,<,>,<=,>=,=,+=,-=,/=,*=,%=,&=,|=,^=,<<=,>>=,&&,||,&,|,^

unary +,-,++,--,!,~

assignment operator =

indexing operator []

Operation overloading allows the use of the operating notation (written in the form of simple expressions) for complex objects - structures and classes. Writing expressions using overloaded operations simplifies the view of the source code, because a more complex implementation is hidden.

For example, consider complex numbers, which consist of real and imaginary parts. They are widely used in mathematics. The MQL5 language has no data type to represent complex numbers, but it is possible to create a new data type in the form of a structure or class. Declare the complex structure and define four methods that implement four arithmetic operations:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| A structure for operations with complex numbers |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct complex

{

double re; // Real part

double im; // Imaginary part

//--- Constructors

complex():re(0.0),im(0.0) { }

complex(const double r):re(r),im(0.0) { }

complex(const double r,const double i):re(r),im(i) { }

complex(const complex &o):re(o.re),im(o.im) { }

//--- Arithmetic operations

complex Add(const complex &l,const complex &r) const; // Addition

complex Sub(const complex &l,const complex &r) const; // Subtraction

complex Mul(const complex &l,const complex &r) const; // Multiplication

complex Div(const complex &l,const complex &r) const; // Division

};

Now, in our code we can declare variables representing complex numbers, and work with them.

For example:

void OnStart()

{

//--- Declare and initialize variables of a complex type

complex a(2,4),b(-4,-2);

PrintFormat("a=%.2f+i*%.2f, b=%.2f+i*%.2f",a.re,a.im,b.re,b.im);

//--- Sum up two numbers

complex z;

z=a.Add(a,b);

PrintFormat("a+b=%.2f+i*%.2f",z.re,z.im);

//--- Multiply two numbers

z=a.Mul(a,b);

PrintFormat("a*b=%.2f+i*%.2f",z.re,z.im);

//--- Divide two numbers

z=a.Div(a,b);

PrintFormat("a/b=%.2f+i*%.2f",z.re,z.im);

//---

}

But it would be more convenient to use usual operators "+", "-", "*" and "/" for ordinary arithmetic operations with complex numbers.

Keyword operator is used for defining a member function that performs type conversion. Unary and binary operations for class object variables can be overloaded as non-static member functions. They implicitly act on the class object.

Most binary operations can be overloaded like regular functions that take one or both arguments as a class variable or a pointer to an object of this class. For our type complex, overloading in the declaration will look like this:

//--- Operators

complex operator+(const complex &r) const { return(Add(this,r)); }

complex operator-(const complex &r) const { return(Sub(this,r)); }

complex operator*(const complex &r) const { return(Mul(this,r)); }

complex operator/(const complex &r) const { return(Div(this,r)); }

The full example of the script:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Declare and initialize variables of type complex

complex a(2,4),b(-4,-2);

PrintFormat("a=%.2f+i*%.2f, b=%.2f+i*%.2f",a.re,a.im,b.re,b.im);

//a.re=5;

//a.im=1;

//b.re=-1;

//b.im=-5;

//--- Sum up two numbers

complex z=a+b;

PrintFormat("a+b=%.2f+i*%.2f",z.re,z.im);

//--- Multiply two numbers



z=a*b;

PrintFormat("a*b=%.2f+i*%.2f",z.re,z.im);

//--- Divide two numbers

z=a/b;

PrintFormat("a/b=%.2f+i*%.2f",z.re,z.im);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| A structure for operations with complex numbers |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct complex

{

double re; // Real part

double im; // Imaginary part

//--- Constructors

complex():re(0.0),im(0.0) { }

complex(const double r):re(r),im(0.0) { }

complex(const double r,const double i):re(r),im(i) { }

complex(const complex &o):re(o.re),im(o.im) { }

//--- Arithmetic operations

complex Add(const complex &l,const complex &r) const; // Addition

complex Sub(const complex &l,const complex &r) const; // Subtraction

complex Mul(const complex &l,const complex &r) const; // Multiplication

complex Div(const complex &l,const complex &r) const; // Division

//--- Binary operators

complex operator+(const complex &r) const { return(Add(this,r)); }

complex operator-(const complex &r) const { return(Sub(this,r)); }

complex operator*(const complex &r) const { return(Mul(this,r)); }

complex operator/(const complex &r) const { return(Div(this,r)); }

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Addition |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

complex complex::Add(const complex &l,const complex &r) const

{

complex res;

//---

res.re=l.re+r.re;

res.im=l.im+r.im;

//--- Result

return res;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Subtraction |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

complex complex::Sub(const complex &l,const complex &r) const

{

complex res;

//---

res.re=l.re-r.re;

res.im=l.im-r.im;

//--- Result

return res;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Multiplication |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

complex complex::Mul(const complex &l,const complex &r) const

{

complex res;

//---

res.re=l.re*r.re-l.im*r.im;

res.im=l.re*r.im+l.im*r.re;

//--- Result

return res;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Division |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

complex complex::Div(const complex &l,const complex &r) const

{

//--- Empty complex number

complex res(EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);

//--- Check for zero

if(r.re==0 && r.im==0)

{

Print(__FUNCTION__+": number is zero");

return(res);

}

//--- Auxiliary variables

double e;

double f;

//--- Selecting calculation variant

if(MathAbs(r.im)<MathAbs(r.re))

{

e = r.im/r.re;

f = r.re+r.im*e;

res.re=(l.re+l.im*e)/f;

res.im=(l.im-l.re*e)/f;

}

else

{

e = r.re/r.im;

f = r.im+r.re*e;

res.re=(l.im+l.re*e)/f;

res.im=(-l.re+l.im*e)/f;

}

//--- Result

return res;

}

Most unary operations for classes can be overloaded as ordinary functions that accept a single class object argument or a pointer to it. Add overloading of unary operations "-" and "!".

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| A structure for operations with complex numbers |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct complex

{

double re; // Real part

double im; // Imaginary part

...

//--- Unary operators

complex operator-() const; // Unary minus

bool operator!() const; // Negation

};

...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Overloading the "unary minus" operator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

complex complex::operator-() const

{

complex res;

//---

res.re=-re;

res.im=-im;

//--- Result

return res;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Overloading the "logical negation" operator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool complex::operator!() const

{

//--- Are the real and imaginary parts of the complex number equal to zero?

return (re!=0 && im!=0);

}

Now we can check the value of a complex number for zero and get a negative value:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Declare and initialize variables of type complex

complex a(2,4),b(-4,-2);

PrintFormat("a=%.2f+i*%.2f, b=%.2f+i*%.2f",a.re,a.im,b.re,b.im);

//--- Divide the two numbers

complex z=a/b;

PrintFormat("a/b=%.2f+i*%.2f",z.re,z.im);

//--- A complex number is equal to zero by default (in the default constructor re==0 and im==0)

complex zero;

Print("!zero=",!zero);

//--- Assign a negative value

zero=-z;

PrintFormat("z=%.2f+i*%.2f, zero=%.2f+i*%.2f",z.re,z.im, zero.re,zero.im);

PrintFormat("-zero=%.2f+i*%.2f",-zero.re,-zero.im);

//--- Check for zero once again

Print("!zero=",!zero);

//---

}

Note that we did not have to overload the assignment operator "=", as structures of simple types can be directly copied one into each other. Thus, we can now write a code for calculations involving complex numbers in the usual manner.

Overloading of the indexing operator allows to obtain the values of the arrays enclosed in an object, in a simple and familiar way, and it also contributes to a better readability of the source code. For example, we need to provide access to a symbol in the string at the specified position. A string in MQL5 is a separate type string, which is not an array of symbols, but with the help of an overloaded indexing operation we can provide a simple and transparent work in the generated CString class:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Class to access symbols in string as in array of symbols |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CString

{

string m_string;



public:

CString(string str=NULL):m_string(str) { }

ushort operator[] (int x) { return(StringGetCharacter(m_string,x)); }

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- An array for receiving symbols from a string

int x[]={ 19,4,18,19,27,14,15,4,17,0,19,14,17,27,26,28,27,5,14,

17,27,2,11,0,18,18,27,29,30,19,17,8,13,6 };

CString str("abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz[ ]CS");

string res;

//--- Make up a phrase using symbols from the str variable

for(int i=0,n=ArraySize(x);i<n;i++)

{

res+=ShortToString(str[x[i]]);

}

//--- Show the result

Print(res);

}

Another example of overloading of the indexing operation is operations with matrices. The matrix represents a two-dimensional dynamic array, the array size is not defined in advance. Therefore, you cannot declare an array of form array[][] without specifying the size of the second dimension, and then pass this array as a parameter. A possible solution is a special class CMatrix, which contains an array of CRow class objects.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Operations of addition and multiplication of matrices

CMatrix A(3),B(3),C();

//--- Prepare an array for rows

double a1[3]={1,2,3}, a2[3]={2,3,1}, a3[3]={3,1,2};

double b1[3]={3,2,1}, b2[3]={1,3,2}, b3[3]={2,1,3};

//--- Fill the matrices

A[0]=a1; A[1]=a2; A[2]=a3;

B[0]=b1; B[1]=b2; B[2]=b3;

//--- Output the matrices in the Experts log

Print("---- Elements of matrix A");

Print(A.String());

Print("---- Elements of matrix B");

Print(B.String());



//--- Addition of matrices

Print("---- Addition of matrices A and B");

C=A+B;

//--- Output the formatted string representation

Print(C.String());



//--- Multiplication of matrices

Print("---- Multiplication of matrices A and B");

C=A*B;

Print(C.String());



//--- Now we show how to get values in the style of dynamic arrays matrix[i][j]

Print("Output the values of matrix C elementwise");

//--- Go through the matrix rows - CRow objects - in a loop

for(int i=0;i<3;i++)

{

string com="| ";

//--- Form rows from the matrix for the value

for(int j=0;j<3;j++)

{

//--- Get the matrix element by the number of the row and column

double element=C[i][j];// [i] - Access to CRow in the array m_rows[] ,

// [j] - Overloaded operator of indexing in CRow

com=com+StringFormat("a(%d,%d)=%G ; ",i,j,element);

}

com+="|";

//--- Output the values of the row

Print(com);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Class "Row" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CRow

{

private:

double m_array[];

public:

//--- Constructors and a destructor

CRow(void) { ArrayResize(m_array,0); }

CRow(const CRow &r) { this=r; }

CRow(const double &array[]);

~CRow(void){};

//--- Number of elements in the row

int Size(void) const { return(ArraySize(m_array));}

//--- Returns a string with values

string String(void) const;

//--- Indexing operator

double operator[](int i) const { return(m_array[i]); }

//--- Assignment operators

void operator=(const double &array[]); // An array

void operator=(const CRow & r); // Another CRow object

double operator*(const CRow &o); // CRow object for multiplication

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Constructor for initializing a row with an array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::CRow(const double &array[])

{

int size=ArraySize(array);

//--- If the array is not empty

if(size>0)

{

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

//--- Fill with values

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

m_array[i]=array[i];

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Assignment operation for the array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::operator=(const double &array[])

{

int size=ArraySize(array);

if(size==0) return;

//--- Fill the array with values

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++) m_array[i]=array[i];

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Assignment operation for CRow |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::operator=(const CRow &r)

{

int size=r.Size();

if(size==0) return;

//--- Fill the array with values

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++) m_array[i]=r[i];

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Operator of multiplication by another row |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double CRow::operator*(const CRow &o)

{

double res=0;

//--- Verifications

int size=Size();

if(size!=o.Size() || size==0)

{

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to multiply two matrices, their sizes are different");

return(res);

}

//--- Multiply arrays elementwise and add the products

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

res+=m_array[i]*o[i];

//--- Result

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns a formatted string representation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string CRow::String(void) const

{

string out="";

//--- If the size of the array is greater than zero

int size=ArraySize(m_array);

//--- We work only with a non-zero number of array elements

if(size>0)

{

out="{";

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

//--- Collect the values to a string

out+=StringFormat(" %G;",m_array[i]);

}

out+=" }";

}

//--- Result

return(out);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Class "Matrix" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CMatrix

{

private:

CRow m_rows[];



public:

//--- Constructors and a destructor

CMatrix(void);

CMatrix(int rows) { ArrayResize(m_rows,rows); }

~CMatrix(void){};

//--- Get the matrix sizes

int Rows() const { return(ArraySize(m_rows)); }

int Cols() const { return(Rows()>0? m_rows[0].Size():0); }

//--- Returns the value of the column in the form of a CRow row

CRow GetColumnAsRow(const int col_index) const;

//--- Returns a string with the matrix values

string String(void) const;

//--- The indexing operator returns a string by its number

CRow *operator[](int i) const { return(GetPointer(m_rows[i])); }

//--- Addition operator

CMatrix operator+(const CMatrix &m);

//--- Multiplication operator

CMatrix operator*(const CMatrix &m);

//--- Assignment operator

CMatrix *operator=(const CMatrix &m);

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| A default constructor, create an array of rows of zero size |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix::CMatrix(void)

{

//--- The zero number of rows in the matrix

ArrayResize(m_rows,0);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the column value in the form of CRow |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CRow CMatrix::GetColumnAsRow(const int col_index) const

{

//--- A variable to get the values from the column

CRow row();

//--- The number of rows in the matrix

int rows=Rows();

//--- If the number of rows is greater than zero, execute the operation

if(rows>0)

{

//--- An array to receive the values of the column with index col_index

double array[];

ArrayResize(array,rows);

//--- Filling the array

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

//--- Check the number of the column for row i - it may exceed the boundaries of the array

if(col_index>=this[i].Size())

{

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Error! Column number ",col_index,"> row size ",i);

break; // row will be uninitialized object

}

array[i]=this[i][col_index];

}

//--- Create a CRow row based on the array values

row=array;

}

//--- Result

return(row);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Addition of two matrices |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix CMatrix::operator+(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- The number of rows and columns in the passed matrix

int cols=m.Cols();

int rows=m.Rows();

//--- The matrix to receive the addition results

CMatrix res(rows);

//--- The sizes of the matrix must match

if(cols!=Cols() || rows!=Rows())

{

//--- Addition impossible

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to add two matrices, their sizes are different");

return(res);

}

//--- Auxiliary array

double arr[];

ArrayResize(arr,cols);

//--- Go through rows to add

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

//--- Write the results of addition of matrix strings in the array

for(int k=0;k<cols;k++)

{

arr[k]=this[i][k]+m[i][k];

}

//--- Place the array to the matrix row

res[i]=arr;

}

//--- return the result of addition of matrices

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Multiplication of two matrices |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix CMatrix::operator*(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- Number of columns of the first matrix, number of rows passed in the matrix

int cols1=Cols();

int rows2=m.Rows();

int rows1=Rows();

int cols2=m.Cols();

//--- Matrix to receive the addition result

CMatrix res(rows1);

//--- Matrices should be coordinated

if(cols1!=rows2)

{

//--- Multiplication impossible

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to multiply two matrices, format is not compatible "

"- number of columns in the first factor should be equal to the number of rows in the second");

return(res);

}

//--- Auxiliary array

double arr[];

ArrayResize(arr,cols1);

//--- Fill the rows in the multiplication matrix

for(int i=0;i<rows1;i++)// Go through rows

{

//--- Reset the receiving array

ArrayInitialize(arr,0);

//--- Go through elements in the row

for(int k=0;k<cols1;k++)

{

//--- Take values of column k of the matrix m in the for of CRow

CRow column=m.GetColumnAsRow(k);

//--- Multiply two rows and write the result of scalar multiplication of vectors in the i-th element

arr[k]=this[i]*column;

}

//--- place array arr[] in the i-th row of the matrix

res[i]=arr;

}

//--- Return the product of two matrices

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Assignment operation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix *CMatrix::operator=(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- Find and set the number of rows

int rows=m.Rows();

ArrayResize(m_rows,rows);

//--- Fill our rows with the values of rows of the passed matrix

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++) this[i]=m[i];

//---

return(GetPointer(this));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| String representation of the matrix |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string CMatrix::String(void) const

{

string out="";

int rows=Rows();

//--- Form string by string

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

out=out+this[i].String()+"\r

";

}

//--- Result

return(out);

}

See also

Overloading, Arithmetic Operations, Function Overloading, Precedence Rules