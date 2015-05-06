Plotting trend lines based on fractals using MQL4 and MQL5

Table of Contents





Introduction

Recently, I have been thinking about using trend lines. There was a question about choosing a method of determining the points for plotting lines, and also about plotting accuracy. I decided to use fractals as a basis.



I often analyze markets at my main job where I can spend some time on trading. Also, you can't just draw the lines on a larger timeframe - the line should be plotted by extreme points with accuracy up to 15 minutes. The reason for this is that the fractal time on a larger timeframe doesn't always match the time of the same extreme point on M15. In short, this is where automation comes to help. It happened that I began writing the code using MQL5 and then moved to MQL4, because I needed this program for MetaTrader 4.

In this article I presented my solution of the problem using MQL4 and MQL5. The article provides the comparative view, but it would be inappropriate to compare the efficiency of MQL4 and MQL5 here. Also, I understand that there are probably other solutions, more effective than mine. The article can be useful to beginners who write scripts using either MQL4 or MQL5, especially to those who plan to use fractals and trend lines.





1. Input parameters, DeInit() function and initial declaration of variables

I used the following variables as input parameters:

input color Resistance_Color=Red; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Resistance_Style; input int Resistance_Width= 1 ; input color Support_Color=Red; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Support_Style; input int Support_Width= 1 ;

These parameters are the same for MQL4 and MQL5.

In MQL5 we need to create the indicator in advance:

int Fractal; int OnInit () { Fractal= iFractals ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Because the program will be drawing graphical objects, it makes sense to remove them when removing the Expert Advisor from the chart:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "TL_Support" ); }

Plotting two lines (support and resistance) requires four points. To determine the line passing point we need to know the time and price .

The coordinates are determined in this order: first, we find the extreme bar, knowing the extreme bar we can determine the price and time of the extreme point.

Declaring variables in the OnTick() function:

MQL4

int n,UpperFractal_1,UpperFractal_2,LowerFractal_1,LowerFractal_2;

MQL5

int n,UpperFractal_1,UpperFractal_2,LowerFractal_1,LowerFractal_2; double FractalDown[],FractalUp[]; double UpFractal_1,UpFractal_2,LowFractal_1,LowFractal_2;

First off, I declared only those variables which store indexes of bars with formed fractals.



In MQL4:

n - the variable is needed for finding the nearest known fractal using the for loop operator; UpperFractal_1, UpperFractal_2, LowerFractal_1, LowerFractal_2 - these variables will store the index of a bar at the first and the second nearest extreme point with the highest/lowest price (in terms of determining fractals);



In MQL5 we introduce additional variables:

FractalDown[],FractalUp[]; - declaring arrays of double values for storing the values of the iFractals indicator buffer; Next, the double type variables: UpFractal_1,UpFractal_2,LowFractal_1,LowFractal_2. They will store the price values of extreme points.



2. Searching for nearest fractals

To find the index of a bar with a formed fractal we use the for loop operator.

Let's determine the indexes of the first two bars which correspond to the first and second upper fractals:

MQL4

for (n= 0 ; n<( Bars - 1 );n++) { if ( iFractals ( NULL , 1440 ,MODE_UPPER,n)!= NULL ) break ; UpperFractal_1=n+ 1 ; } for (n=UpperFractal_1+ 1 ; n<( Bars - 1 );n++) { if ( iFractals ( NULL , 1440 ,MODE_UPPER,n)!= NULL ) break ; UpperFractal_2=n+ 1 ; }

MQL5 CopyBuffer (Fractal, 0 , TimeCurrent (), Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ),FractalUp); CopyBuffer (Fractal, 1 , TimeCurrent (), Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ),FractalDown); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalUp, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalDown, true ); for (n= 0 ; n< Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ); n++) { if (FractalUp[n]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; } UpFractal_1=FractalUp[n]; UpperFractal_1=n; for (n=UpperFractal_1+ 1 ; n< Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ); n++) { if (FractalUp[n]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; } UpFractal_2=FractalUp[n]; UpperFractal_2=n;

Here I clearly demonstrated one of the key differences between MQL5 and MQL4 - using the functions for accessing timeseries.

In MQL4 I immediately started finding the index of the bar with a formed fractal, but in MQL5 I specified the FractalUp[] and FractalDown[] arrays for storing the price values of upper and lower fractals by accessing the iFractals indicator with the CopyBuffer() function. Next, I set the indexing of these arrays as in timeseries using the ArraySetAsSeries() function.

In MQL4 I got only indexes of the bars with known fractals, but in MQL5 I used the CopyBuffer() function to get the bar indexes and the price values of fractals.



Similarly, we find first two lower fractals:

MQL4

for (n= 0 ; n<( Bars - 1 );n++) { if ( iFractals ( NULL , 1440 ,MODE_LOWER,n)!= NULL ) break ; LowerFractal_1=n+ 1 ; } for (n=LowerFractal_1+ 1 ; n<( Bars - 1 );n++) { if ( iFractals ( NULL , 1440 ,MODE_LOWER,n)!= NULL ) break ; LowerFractal_2=n+ 1 ; }

MQL5 for (n= 0 ; n< Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ); n++) { if (FractalDown[n]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; } LowFractal_1=FractalDown[n]; LowerFractal_1=n; for (n=LowerFractal_1+ 1 ; n< Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ); n++) { if (FractalDown[n]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; } LowFractal_2=FractalDown[n]; LowerFractal_2=n;

As you see, the code is very similar in MQL4 and MQL5. There is a slight difference in syntax.





3. Determining price and time values of fractals

To draw the line we need to determine the time and price of a fractal. Of course, in MQL4 we could simply use the High[] and Low[] predefined timeseries, and the iTime() function, however we also need to get more precise time coordinates to ensure the correct plotting of the trend line.

Fig. 1-2 show the difference between the time values of extreme points on H4 and M15 timeframes.

Fig.1. The extreme point time value on H4



Fig.2. The extreme point time value on M15



I came to a conclusion that the extreme point accuracy of 15 minutes is quite sufficient for my purposes.

In general, the principle of extreme point clarification is almost the same for both MQL4 and MQL5, but there are certain differences in details:

MQL4 MQL5 Determine the extreme point time value on a larger timeframe; Using the found time value, determine the index of the extreme bar on a smaller timeframe with the iBarShift() function; Because 24 hours can be represented as an array of 96 15-minute bars, we search for an extreme point (the highest/lowest value) among these 96 elements using the iHigh(), iLow() , iTime(), ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() functions. Determine the extreme point time value on a larger timeframe; Using the found time value, determine the generation time of the next day bar. We need this value for use in the CopyHigh(), CopyLow() and CopyTime() functions; Declare and fill the arrays for storing the price and time values for the 15-minute timeframe; Using the ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() functions, find the lowest and highest price values, and the time values of the clarified extreme points.

The code for each step is shown below:

MQL4 datetime UpFractalTime_1=iTime( NULL , 1440 ,UpperFractal_1); datetime UpFractalTime_2=iTime( NULL , 1440 ,UpperFractal_2); datetime LowFractalTime_1=iTime( NULL , 1440 ,LowerFractal_1); datetime LowFractalTime_2=iTime( NULL , 1440 ,LowerFractal_2); int UpperFractal_1_m15=iBarShift( NULL , 15 , UpFractalTime_1, true ); int UpperFractal_2_m15=iBarShift( NULL , 15 , UpFractalTime_2, true ); int LowerFractal_1_m15=iBarShift( NULL , 15 , LowFractalTime_1, true ); int LowerFractal_2_m15=iBarShift( NULL , 15 , LowFractalTime_2, true ); int i; int Lower_1_m15[ 96 ]; double LowerPrice_1_m15[ 96 ]; for (i= 0 ;i<= 95 ;i++) { Lower_1_m15[i]=LowerFractal_1_m15-i; LowerPrice_1_m15[i]=iLow( NULL , 15 ,LowerFractal_1_m15-i); } int LowestPrice_1_m15= ArrayMinimum (LowerPrice_1_m15, WHOLE_ARRAY , 0 ); int LowestBar_1_m15=Lower_1_m15[LowestPrice_1_m15]; datetime LowestBarTime_1_m15=iTime( NULL , 15 ,Lower_1_m15[LowestPrice_1_m15]); int Lower_2_m15[ 96 ]; double LowerPrice_2_m15[ 96 ]; for (i= 0 ;i<= 95 ;i++) { Lower_2_m15[i]=LowerFractal_2_m15-i; LowerPrice_2_m15[i]=iLow( NULL , 15 ,LowerFractal_2_m15-i); } int LowestPrice_2_m15= ArrayMinimum (LowerPrice_2_m15, WHOLE_ARRAY , 0 ); int LowestBar_2_m15=Lower_2_m15[LowestPrice_2_m15]; datetime LowestBarTime_2_m15=iTime( NULL , 15 ,Lower_2_m15[LowestPrice_2_m15]); int Upper_1_m15[ 96 ]; double UpperPrice_1_m15[ 96 ]; for (i= 0 ;i<= 95 ;i++) { Upper_1_m15[i]=UpperFractal_1_m15-i; UpperPrice_1_m15[i]=iHigh( NULL , 15 ,UpperFractal_1_m15-i); } int HighestPrice_1_m15= ArrayMaximum (UpperPrice_1_m15, WHOLE_ARRAY , 0 ); int HighestBar_1_m15=Upper_1_m15[HighestPrice_1_m15]; datetime HighestBarTime_1_m15=iTime( NULL , 15 ,Upper_1_m15[HighestPrice_1_m15]); int Upper_2_m15[ 96 ]; double UpperPrice_2_m15[ 96 ]; for (i= 0 ;i<= 95 ;i++) { Upper_2_m15[i]=UpperFractal_2_m15-i; UpperPrice_2_m15[i]=iHigh( NULL , 15 ,UpperFractal_2_m15-i); }

MQL5 datetime UpFractalTime_1[],LowFractalTime_1[],UpFractalTime_2[],LowFractalTime_2[]; CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ,UpperFractal_1, 1 ,UpFractalTime_1); CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ,LowerFractal_1, 1 ,LowFractalTime_1); CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ,UpperFractal_2, 1 ,UpFractalTime_2); CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ,LowerFractal_2, 1 ,LowFractalTime_2); datetime UpFractalTime_1_15=UpFractalTime_1[ 0 ]+ 86400 ; datetime UpFractalTime_2_15=UpFractalTime_2[ 0 ]+ 86400 ; datetime LowFractalTime_1_15=LowFractalTime_1[ 0 ]+ 86400 ; datetime LowFractalTime_2_15=LowFractalTime_2[ 0 ]+ 86400 ; double High_1_15[],Low_1_15[],High_2_15[],Low_2_15[]; CopyHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,UpFractalTime_1[ 0 ],UpFractalTime_1_15,High_1_15); CopyHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,UpFractalTime_2[ 0 ],UpFractalTime_2_15,High_2_15); CopyLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,LowFractalTime_1[ 0 ],LowFractalTime_1_15,Low_1_15); CopyLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,LowFractalTime_2[ 0 ],LowFractalTime_2_15,Low_2_15); datetime High_1_15_time[],High_2_15_time[],Low_1_15_time[],Low_2_15_time[]; CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,UpFractalTime_1[ 0 ],UpFractalTime_1_15,High_1_15_time); CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,UpFractalTime_2[ 0 ],UpFractalTime_2_15,High_2_15_time); CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,LowFractalTime_1[ 0 ],LowFractalTime_1_15,Low_1_15_time); CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,LowFractalTime_2[ 0 ],LowFractalTime_2_15,Low_2_15_time); int Max_M15_1= ArrayMaximum (High_1_15, 0 , 96 ); int Max_M15_2= ArrayMaximum (High_2_15, 0 , 96 ); int Min_M15_1= ArrayMinimum (Low_1_15, 0 , 96 ); int Min_M15_2= ArrayMinimum (Low_2_15, 0 , 96 );

Eventually, we have determined the following trend line coordinates:

1. For the support line:

MQL4 MQL5 First time coordinate - LowestBarTime_2_m15; First price coordinate - LowerPrice_2_m15[LowestPrice_2_m15]; Second time coordinate - LowestBarTime_1_m15; Second price coordinate - LowerPrice_1_m15[LowestPrice_1_m15]. First time coordinate - Low_2_15_time[Min_M15_2]; First price coordinate - Low_2_15[Min_M15_2]; Second time coordinate - Low_1_15_time[Min_M15_1]; Second price coordinate - Low_1_15[Min_M15_1].

2. For the resistance line:

MQL4 MQL5 First time coordinate - HighestBarTime_2_m15; First price coordinate - UpperPrice_2_m15[HighestPrice_2_m15]; Second time coordinate - HighestBarTime_1_m15; Second price coordinate - UpperPrice_1_m15[HighestPrice_1_m15]. First time coordinate - High_2_15_time[Max_M15_2]; First price coordinate - High_2_15[Max_M15_2]; Second time coordinate - High_1_15_time[Max_M15_1]; Second price coordinate - High_1_15[Max_M15_1].





4. Creating objects and editing their properties. Redrawing the lines

Now, when we know the coordinates of the line, we only need to create the graphical objects:

MQL4

ObjectCreate ( 0 , "TL_Support" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,LowestBarTime_2_m15,LowerPrice_2_m15[LowestPrice_2_m15], LowestBarTime_1_m15,LowerPrice_1_m15[LowestPrice_1_m15]); ObjectSet ( "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Support_Color); ObjectSet ( "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_STYLE ,Support_Style); ObjectSet ( "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_WIDTH ,Support_Width); ObjectCreate ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,HighestBarTime_2_m15,UpperPrice_2_m15[HighestPrice_2_m15], HighestBarTime_1_m15,UpperPrice_1_m15[HighestPrice_1_m15]); ObjectSet ( "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Resistance_Color); ObjectSet ( "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_STYLE ,Resistance_Style); ObjectSet ( "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_WIDTH ,Resistance_Width);

MQL5

ObjectCreate ( 0 , "TL_Support" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,Low_2_15_time[Min_M15_2],Low_2_15[Min_M15_2],Low_1_15_time[Min_M15_1],Low_1_15[Min_M15_1]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Support_Color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_STYLE ,Support_Style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_WIDTH ,Support_Width); ObjectCreate ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" , OBJ_TREND , 0 ,High_2_15_time[Max_M15_2],High_2_15[Max_M15_2],High_1_15_time[Max_M15_1],High_1_15[Max_M15_1]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,Resistance_Color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_STYLE ,Resistance_Style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_WIDTH ,Resistance_Width);

So I created the necessary lines and specified their parameters based on the input parameters.

Now we need to implement redrawing of the trend lines.



When the market situation changes, for example, when a new extreme point appears, we can just remove the existing line:

MQL4

datetime TL_TimeLow2= ObjectGet ( "TL_Support" ,OBJPROP_TIME2); datetime TL_TimeLow1= ObjectGet ( "TL_Support" ,OBJPROP_TIME1); if (TL_TimeLow2!=LowestBarTime_1_m15 && TL_TimeLow1!=LowestBarTime_2_m15) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "TL_Support" ); } datetime TL_TimeUp2= ObjectGet ( "TL_Resistance" ,OBJPROP_TIME2); datetime TL_TimeUp1= ObjectGet ( "TL_Resistance" ,OBJPROP_TIME1); if (TL_TimeUp2!=HighestBarTime_1_m15 && TL_TimeUp1!=HighestBarTime_2_m15) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" ); }

MQL5

datetime TL_TimeLow2=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); datetime TL_TimeLow1=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Support" , OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); if (TL_TimeLow2!=Low_2_15_time[Min_M15_2] && TL_TimeLow1!=Low_1_15_time[Min_M15_1]) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "TL_Support" ); } datetime TL_TimeUp2=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); datetime TL_TimeUp1=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" , OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); if (TL_TimeUp2!=High_2_15_time[Max_M15_2] && TL_TimeUp1!=High_1_15_time[Max_M15_1]) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" ); }





5. Checking the bars history loading

During the testing, I realized that the lines didn't always draw correctly.

At first, I thought there was a bug in the code or my solution didn't work at all, but then I realized that the problem was caused by insufficient loading of the bar history on a smaller timeframe, M15 in my case. To warn the user about these issues, I decided to make the program additionally check if a bar exists on M15.

For this purpose, in MQL4 I used the iBarShift() function capabilities which I originally used in the section "Determining price and time values of fractals".

If a bar is not found, the iBarShift() function returns -1. Therefore, we can output this warning:

MQL4

if (UpperFractal_1_m15==- 1 || UpperFractal_2_m15==- 1 || LowerFractal_1_m15==- 1 || LowerFractal_2_m15==- 1 ) { Alert ( "The loaded history is insufficient for the correct work!" ); }

In MQL5 I used the Bars() function which returns an empty value, if the timeseries data haven't been generated in the terminal:

int High_M15_1= Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,UpFractalTime_1[ 0 ],UpFractalTime_1_15); int High_M15_2= Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,UpFractalTime_2[ 0 ],UpFractalTime_2_15); int Low_M15_1= Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,LowFractalTime_1[ 0 ],LowFractalTime_1_15); int Low_M15_2= Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_M15 ,LowFractalTime_2[ 0 ],LowFractalTime_2_15); if (High_M15_1== 0 || High_M15_2== 0 || Low_M15_1== 0 || Low_M15_2== 0 ) { Alert ( "The loaded history is insufficient for the correct work!" ); }





6. Signals of trend lines breakthroughs, push notifications

To complete the picture, I decided to implement a signal of the trend line breakthrough. The trend line is plotted through the extreme points of the day timeframe, but to identify the breakthrough earlier, the bar must be closed lower or higher than the trend line on H4.

In general, we can break the process into three steps:

Determine the bar closing price and the trend line price; Determine the conditions in which the price breaks through the trend line; Send the push notification about the breakthrough.

MQL4

double Price_Close_H4= iClose ( NULL , 240 , 1 ); datetime Time_Close_H4= iTime ( NULL , 240 , 1 ); int Bar_Close_H4= iBarShift ( NULL , 240 ,Time_Close_H4); double Price_Resistance_H4= ObjectGetValueByShift ( "TL_Resistance" ,Bar_Close_H4); double Price_Support_H4= ObjectGetValueByShift ( "TL_Support" ,Bar_Close_H4); bool breakdown=(Price_Close_H4<Price_Support_H4); bool breakup=(Price_Close_H4>Price_Resistance_H4); if (breakdown== true ) { int SleepMinutes= 240 ; static int LastTime= 0 ; if ( TimeCurrent ()>LastTime+SleepMinutes* 60 ) { LastTime= TimeCurrent (); SendNotification ( Symbol ()+ "The price has broken through the support line" ); } } if (breakup== true ) { SleepMinutes= 240 ; LastTime= 0 ; if ( TimeCurrent ()>LastTime+SleepMinutes* 60 ) { LastTime= TimeCurrent (); SendNotification ( Symbol ()+ "The price has broken through the resistance line" ); } }

MQL5

double Close[]; CopyClose ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 , TimeCurrent (), 10 ,Close); ArraySetAsSeries (Close, true ); datetime Close_time[]; CopyTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_H4 , TimeCurrent (), 10 ,Close_time); ArraySetAsSeries (Close_time, true ); double Price_Support_H4= ObjectGetValueByTime ( 0 , "TL_Support" ,Close_time[ 1 ]); double Price_Resistance_H4= ObjectGetValueByTime ( 0 , "TL_Resistance" ,Close_time[ 1 ]); bool breakdown=(Close[ 1 ]<Price_Support_H4); bool breakup=(Close[ 1 ]>Price_Resistance_H4); if (breakdown== true ) { int SleepMinutes= 240 ; static int LastTime= 0 ; if ( TimeCurrent ()>LastTime+SleepMinutes* 60 ) { LastTime=( int ) TimeCurrent (); SendNotification ( Symbol ()+ "The price has broken through the support line" ); } } if (breakup== true ) { int SleepMinutes= 240 ; static int LastTime= 0 ; if ( TimeCurrent ()>LastTime+SleepMinutes* 60 ) { LastTime=( int ) TimeCurrent (); SendNotification ( Symbol ()+ "The price has broken through the resistance line" ); } }

To identify a breakthrough, I used the ObjectGetValueByShift() function in MQL4 and the ObjectGetValueByTime() function in MQL5.

Perhaps, I could just set 1 instead of Bar_Close_H4 as a parameter for ObjectGetValueByShift(), but I decided to determine the index on H4 first. I used the solution for limiting the number of sent messages published on this forum thread, and I would like to thank the author very much.





7. Practical use of trend lines in trading

The most simple way: identify a breakthrough, wait for a pullback and enter the market after it.

Ideally, you should get something like this:





Fig. 3. Trend line breakthrough



You can then use your imagination and try to identify the formations, i.e. the patterns of technical analysis, for example, a triangle:





Fig.4. Triangle pattern



The lines haven't been clarified by a smaller timeframe on the images above.







Conclusion

This concludes the article, I hope you will find it useful. The article was intended for beginners in programming, for amateurs like me.

I learned a lot when writing this article: first, I started to make more meaningful code comments; second, at the beginning I had a more cumbersome and complex solution for extreme points clarification, but then I came up with a more simple solution which I demonstrated here.

Thank you for reading, any feedback is appreciated.



