Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 75): Building a Modular Multi-Symbol Trading Panel in MQL5"

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Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 75): Building a Modular Multi-Symbol Trading Panel in MQL5.

A structured MQL5 implementation of a multi‑symbol trading panel with clear separation of concerns: symbol handling, trading logic, and GUI. Integrated into an Expert Advisor, it validates symbols, exposes centralized controls for opening and positions managing across symbols, and applies SL/TP changes. Real‑time account and portfolio metrics help streamline routine operations from a single chart.

Managing multiple instruments becomes difficult when each operation requires switching charts. Opening a trade on another symbol typically involves locating its chart first. In contrast, routine tasks such as closing all positions, closing only winning or losing trades, or modifying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels often require navigating several context menus for each position. As the number of monitored symbols and open trades increases, these repetitive actions become increasingly time-consuming and interrupt the trading workflow.

To improve efficiency, we need a centralized trading interface that consolidates all trading operations into a single panel. This eliminates the need to switch between multiple charts to manage positions.

In this article, we build a modular multi-symbol trading panel for MQL5. It centralizes trading operations by separating responsibilities. By the end of this article, you will have a reusable multi-symbol trading panel capable of:

  1. Opening Buy and Sell positions for multiple symbols from a single chart;
  2. closing positions by symbol or across the entire portfolio;
  3. closing only profitable or losing positions with one click;
  4. Modifying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly from the panel;
  5. monitoring account statistics and floating profit in real time; and
  6. Providing a modular architecture that can be extended with additional trading and risk management features.

Author: Christian Benjamin

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