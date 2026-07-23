Execution Cost and Slippage Sensitivity Analyzer

Introduction

I once had a strategy that looked ready to trade. Over a two-year backtest, it showed a net profit above two thousand units, a profit factor near 1.6, and a win rate of 61%. The equity curve climbed in a calm, believable line. I funded a small account, switched it on, and watched the live result drift below the backtest week after week. Nothing was broken in the logic. The gap was cost. Each trade paid slightly more spread and slippage, plus a commission the backtest had treated as an afterthought. Those small amounts added up and consumed most of the edge.

This article asks one question: how much execution cost can a strategy absorb before its edge disappears? Net profit and profit factor are measured at the cost the backtest happened to assume. They do not tell you how close that result sits to the cost line or how much the spread would have to widen before a winning system turns into a losing one. A strategy with a wide margin over costs is one you can trade through a noisy broker and a fast market. A strategy that only wins because the test was cheap will not survive contact with a real account.

In this article, we build a script that reads closing deals and measures how robust the results are to execution costs. By the end, you will have a working analyzer that

Computes the breakeven cost per deal, the cost level at which the net profit reaches zero.

Reports the cushion, the multiple of an assumed realistic cost that the edge can absorb before it is gone.

Re-prices the whole record under a rising cost and shows the net profit and profit factor at each level.

Counts the winning deals that a realistic cost turns into losers and the gross profit that sits close to the cost line.

Combines these into a single cost-robustness score, graded from A+ to F, with written recommendations.

Everything runs natively inside MetaTrader 5. There are no external libraries, no Python, and no machine learning. The whole tool is a single MQL5 script plus three standalone modules and a small helper that exports the deals from a backtest.



Why a Backtest Understates Costs

A backtest charges the costs you tell it to charge. The spread is often a fixed, optimistic value; commission may be left at zero; and slippage, the difference between the price you wanted and the price you got, is usually absent because the tester fills you at the modeled price. Live trading is not so kind. Spreads widen around news and at the session close. Fast markets fill market orders a few points away from the screen. A broker that looked cheap on a quiet pair can be expensive on the one you actually trade.

The damage is largest where it is hardest to see, on strategies that trade often for small gains. Consider two systems with the same net profit over the same number of deals. One earns its profit from a few large moves; the other scalps many small winners. Add two units of cost to every deal, and the first barely notices, while the second can lose its entire edge. The headline figures are identical, yet one is robust to costs and the other is fragile. Measuring that fragility before you trade is the point of this tool.

Fig. 1. The same strategy earns less once realistic execution costs are charged on every deal.



What Cost Sensitivity Measures

Before writing code, we need to define the measurements the analyzer reports. The tool models the execution cost of a single closing deal as a fixed part plus a part that scales with the deal volume:

Cost per deal = Fixed + (CostPerLot * Volume)

The fixed part stands for a per-ticket charge such as a minimum commission. The per-lot part stands for the spread, the variable commission, and the slippage, all of which grow with position size. This is a deliberately linear approximation. In reality, spread and slippage also depend on the instrument and on volatility, not on volume alone, but a linear model keeps the estimate transparent and configurable. With the default of 12 units per lot and no fixed part, a 0.50-lot deal pays 6 units, and a 0.10-lot deal pays 1.2 units.

Edge per deal and the breakeven cost. The net profit spread across the deals gives the average edge each deal carries:

Edge per deal = (Net profit) / (Number of deals)

Because every deal pays the same modeled cost on top of its result, the net profit after a cost c is simply the net before cost minus c for every deal. The net reaches zero when c equals the average edge. That value is the breakeven cost per deal: the most each deal can pay, on average, before the edge is gone.

The cushion. A breakeven figure on its own does not say whether it is comfortable or tight. The cushion compares the breakeven cost to the cost you actually expect to pay. It is the multiple of the assumed cost at which the net profit hits zero:

Cushion = (Net profit) / (Total assumed cost)

A cushion of 3.0 means the edge survives costs up to three times what you assumed. A cushion near 1.0 means your assumed cost already eats the whole edge. The retention, the share of the net profit that survives at the assumed cost, follows directly from the cushion:

Retention = 1 - (1 / Cushion)

Because retention is fixed once the cushion is known, the score grades the cushion directly and reports retention only as an intuitive companion.

The profit factor at the assumed cost. The cushion is an aggregate. Two records with the same cushion can degrade differently depending on how their winners and losers sit relative to the cost. So the analyzer also re-prices every deal at the assumed cost and recomputes the profit factor. A deal that was a small winner can become a loser, which both lowers gross profit and raises gross loss. The drop from the profit factor before cost to the profit factor at cost measures how the whole distribution holds up, not just the sum.

Win erosion and thin winners. The most fragile profit is the profit that sits just above the cost line. The analyzer counts the winning deals that the assumed cost turns into losers as a share of all winners, and it measures the gross profit held by "thin" winners whose result is within one cost of zero. A small example makes this concrete. A 4-unit winner on 0.40 lots pays 4.80 in cost at the default rate, so it does not just shrink; it flips to a 0.80-unit loss. A 60-unit winner on the same volume keeps almost all of its value. The first kind of deal is where rising costs do their damage.

Fig. 2. The cost-sensitivity curve: net profit as the assumed cost is scaled up. The crossing point is the cushion.



Architecture of the Execution Cost Sensitivity Analyzer

The solution is a single MQL5 script organized into three modules, supported by one helper script:

Trade Loader: reads the per-deal result and volume from a CSV file. It is also provided as the standalone script CostLoader.mq5. Cost Engine: re-prices the deals under a cost multiplier and computes the breakeven, the cushion, the figures at the assumed cost, and the win erosion. It is also provided as the standalone script CostEngine.mq5. Scoring: combines the three dimensions into a weighted score and a grade, then prints recommendations. It is also provided as the standalone script CostScore.mq5.

The main script (CostSens.mq5) assembles the modules into one report. The helper (ExportCost.mq5) exports the input file from a backtest. We will build each module in turn and then assemble them. The analyzer expects a CSV file with one row per closing deal and up to three columns: date, deal result, and volume (lots). A deal closed in a single exit is one row; a position closed in several partial exits appears as several rows, and each exit pays its own cost.

The data model. We begin with the script properties, the inputs, and the structure that holds the report. Every figure the analyzer prints lives in one structure, and the cost model and the scoring are driven entirely by inputs, so nothing is hidden in a constant.

input string InpFileName = "Trades.csv" ; input double InpCostPerLot = 12.0 ; input double InpCostFixed = 0.0 ; input double InpCushionTarget = 3.0 ; input double InpThinMult = 1.0 ; input double InpErosionTol = 0.20 ; input double InpWeightCushion = 0.45 ; input double InpWeightPF = 0.30 ; input double InpWeightErosion = 0.25 ; struct SReport { int nTrades; int nWinners; int nLosers; int nFlat; double grossProfit; double grossLoss; double netProfit; double profitFactor; double winRate; double sumVol; double avgEdge; double assumedCost; double avgCost; double breakeven; double cushion; double netAtCost; double pfAtCost; double retention; int erased; double erosionRate; double thinShare; double cushionScore; double pfScore; double erosionScore; double composite; string grade; }; double g_profit[]; double g_vol[]; string g_date[]; int g_n = 0 ;

Module 1: The Trade Loader. The loader opens the file as text, skips the header, and splits each row on the comma into a date, a result, and an optional volume. Reading as text and splitting on the delimiter tolerates blank lines and stray spaces better than reading field by field. When the volume column is missing or non-positive, it defaults to 1.0, so a plain two-column file of date and profit still works, with the cost then applied per deal rather than per lot.

bool LoadTrades( string filename, double &profit[], double &vol[], string &dates[]) { int handle = FileOpen (filename, FILE_READ | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Could not open %s. Error: %d" , filename, GetLastError ()); return false ; } int count = 0 ; bool firstLine = true ; while (! FileIsEnding (handle)) { string row = FileReadString (handle); StringTrimLeft (row); StringTrimRight (row); if (firstLine) { firstLine = false ; continue ; } if (row == "" ) continue ; string parts[]; if ( StringSplit (row, ',' , parts) < 2 ) continue ; StringTrimLeft (parts[ 0 ]); StringTrimRight (parts[ 0 ]); if ( StringToTime (parts[ 0 ]) <= 0 ) continue ; double v = 1.0 ; if ( ArraySize (parts) >= 3 ) { double parsed = StringToDouble (parts[ 2 ]); if (parsed > 0.0 ) v = parsed; } count++; ArrayResize (profit, count, 512 ); ArrayResize (vol, count, 512 ); ArrayResize (dates, count, 512 ); profit[count - 1 ] = StringToDouble (parts[ 1 ]); vol[count - 1 ] = v; dates[count - 1 ] = parts[ 0 ]; } FileClose (handle); return (count > 0 ); }

So that the script produces output on the first run, it generates a reproducible sample when no file is present. The seed is fixed, and the set is shaped to land on a believable middle grade rather than a perfect pass, with a few large winners, a band of ordinary winners and losers, and a handful of thin winners that costs can erase.

bool EnsureSampleFile( string filename) { int handle = FileOpen (filename, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Could not create sample %s. Error: %d" , filename, GetLastError ()); return false ; } FileWriteString (handle, "Date,Profit,Volume

" ); MathSrand ( 20260601 ); int trades = 200 ; datetime t = StringToTime ( "2026.01.05" ); int todayLeft = 1 + ( int )( MathRand () % 3 ); int bigIdx[] = { 17 , 53 , 96 , 134 , 178 }; int thinIdx[] = { 8 , 27 , 49 , 70 , 88 , 110 , 129 , 150 , 171 , 190 }; for ( int i = 0 ; i < trades; i++) { double vol = 0.10 + ( MathRand () % 6 ) * 0.10 ; bool isBig = false , isThin = false ; for ( int b = 0 ; b < ArraySize (bigIdx); b++) if (bigIdx[b] == i) { isBig = true ; break ; } if (!isBig) for ( int b = 0 ; b < ArraySize (thinIdx); b++) if (thinIdx[b] == i) { isThin = true ; break ; } double profit; if (isBig) profit = 110.0 + (i % 4 ) * 25.0 ; else if (isThin) profit = 1.0 + ( MathRand () % 5 ); else { double u = ( double ) MathRand () / 32767.0 ; if (u < 0.58 ) profit = 15.0 + ( double ) MathRand () / 32767.0 * 66.0 ; else profit = -( 20.0 + ( double ) MathRand () / 32767.0 * 52.0 ); } MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (t, dt); string ds = StringFormat ( "%04d.%02d.%02d" , dt.year, dt.mon, dt.day); FileWriteString (handle, StringFormat ( "%s,%.2f,%.2f

" , ds, profit, vol)); todayLeft--; if (todayLeft <= 0 ) { t += 86400 ; todayLeft = 1 + ( int )( MathRand () % 3 ); } } FileClose (handle); PrintFormat ( "Sample file %s created with %d deals." , filename, trades); return true ; }

Module 2: The Cost Engine. The engine is the analytical core. Its central routine re-prices every deal at a chosen multiple of the assumed cost and returns the net profit, writing the profit factor through a reference parameter. Calling it at a multiplier of zero gives the figures before any added cost; calling it at 1.0 gives the figures at the assumed cost; sweeping the multiplier traces the cost-sensitivity curve.

double NetAtMultiplier( const double &profit[], const double &vol[], int n, double mult, double &pfOut) { double gp = 0.0 , gl = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { double cost = mult * (InpCostFixed + InpCostPerLot * vol[i]); double net = profit[i] - cost; if (net > 0.0 ) gp += net; else if (net < 0.0 ) gl += -net; } pfOut = (gl > 0.0 ) ? gp / gl : - 1.0 ; return gp - gl; }

A profit factor of -1.0 is a deliberate sentinel: it marks the case where no losing deals remain, so the ratio is undefined rather than zero or infinity. The second routine counts the winners that a given cost erases, which feeds both the win-erosion figure and one of the scoring dimensions.

int CountErased( const double &profit[], const double &vol[], int n, double mult) { int erased = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { if (profit[i] <= 0.0 ) continue ; double cost = mult * (InpCostFixed + InpCostPerLot * vol[i]); if (profit[i] - cost <= 0.0 ) erased++; } return erased; }

Module 3: Scoring. The scoring module combines three dimensions into a single score. The cushion dimension measures the margin over the assumed cost, with full marks at the configurable target and zero at breakeven. The profit-factor resilience dimension measures how much of the edge above 1.0 survives the assumed cost. The win-erosion dimension penalizes winners that turn into losers once the cost is applied. The weights are normalized by their sum, so the result does not depend on whether they add up to one. The composite maps to a grade from A+ to F. The score is a heuristic for ranking and quick comparison under one set of cost assumptions, not an industry-standard metric.

double ScoreReport( double cushion, double pfBefore, double pfCost, double erosionRate, string &grade) { double ct = MathMax ( 1.0001 , InpCushionTarget); double cushionScore = MathMax ( 0.0 , MathMin ( 100.0 , 100.0 * (cushion - 1.0 ) / (ct - 1.0 ))); double pfScore; if (pfBefore < 0.0 ) pfScore = 100.0 ; else if (pfBefore <= 1.0 ) pfScore = 0.0 ; else if (pfCost < 0.0 ) pfScore = 100.0 ; else pfScore = MathMax ( 0.0 , MathMin ( 100.0 , 100.0 * (pfCost - 1.0 ) / (pfBefore - 1.0 ))); double et = MathMax ( 0.0001 , InpErosionTol); double erosionScore = MathMax ( 0.0 , MathMin ( 100.0 , 100.0 * ( 1.0 - erosionRate / et))); double wc = MathMax ( 0.0 , InpWeightCushion); double wp = MathMax ( 0.0 , InpWeightPF); double we = MathMax ( 0.0 , InpWeightErosion); double wsum = wc + wp + we; if (wsum <= 0.0 ) { wc = 0.45 ; wp = 0.30 ; we = 0.25 ; wsum = 1.0 ; Print ( "Warning: weights were non-positive; reverting to the 0.45 / 0.30 / 0.25 default." ); } wc /= wsum; wp /= wsum; we /= wsum; double composite = cushionScore * wc + pfScore * wp + erosionScore * we; PrintFormat ( " Cushion score: %.1f / 100" , cushionScore); PrintFormat ( " PF-resilience: %.1f / 100" , pfScore); PrintFormat ( " Win-erosion: %.1f / 100" , erosionScore); if (composite >= 90 ) grade = "A+" ; else if (composite >= 80 ) grade = "A" ; else if (composite >= 70 ) grade = "B" ; else if (composite >= 60 ) grade = "C" ; else if (composite >= 50 ) grade = "D" ; else grade = "F" ; return composite; }



The Main Script: Putting It All Together

The main script wires the modules into one report. It loads deals (or builds a sample), validates the dataset, and prints the summary, cost-sensitivity curve, sensitivity metrics, score, and recommendations. Each recommendation is driven by a specific weakness, so the advice changes with the data rather than repeating a fixed list.

void OnStart () { Print ( "========================================" ); Print ( " EXECUTION COST SENSITIVITY ANALYZER v1.0" ); Print ( " How much execution cost can the edge absorb?" ); Print ( "========================================" ); if (!LoadTrades(InpFileName, g_profit, g_vol, g_date)) { Print ( ">> File not found or empty. Generating a sample set..." ); if (!EnsureSampleFile(InpFileName)) { Alert ( "Could not create the sample file." ); return ; } if (!LoadTrades(InpFileName, g_profit, g_vol, g_date)) { Alert ( "Could not load the sample file." ); return ; } } g_n = ArraySize (g_profit); if (g_n < 20 ) { Alert ( "At least 20 deals are required (results are more reliable with 100+)." ); return ; } SReport r; BuildReport(g_profit, g_vol, g_n, r); Print ( "

Note: this works at the closing-deal level. A position closed in several" ); Print ( "deals (partial exits) is several rows, and each exit deal pays its own cost." ); if (r.netProfit <= 0.0 ) { Print ( "

Net profit is not positive before cost; the cost analysis needs a profitable set." ); PrintFormat ( "Net: %.2f | Deals: %d" , r.netProfit, r.nTrades); return ; } Print ( "

=== STRATEGY (before added cost) ===" ); PrintFormat ( " Deals: %d (%d winners, %d losers, %d flat)" , r.nTrades, r.nWinners, r.nLosers, r.nFlat); PrintFormat ( " Win rate: %.1f%%" , r.winRate); PrintFormat ( " Net profit: %.2f" , r.netProfit); PrintProfitFactor( " Profit factor: " , r.profitFactor); PrintFormat ( " Total volume: %.2f lots (avg %.2f per deal)" , r.sumVol, AvgVolume(g_vol, g_n)); PrintFormat ( " Edge per deal: %.2f" , r.avgEdge); PrintFormat ( "

=== ASSUMED COST: %.2f per lot + %.2f fixed (%.2f per deal on average) ===" , InpCostPerLot, InpCostFixed, r.avgCost); Print ( "" ); PrintCostCurve(g_profit, g_vol, g_n, r.netProfit); Print ( "

=== COST SENSITIVITY ===" ); PrintFormat ( " Breakeven cost per deal: %.2f (the edge per deal)" , r.breakeven); PrintFormat ( " Cushion: %.2fx the assumed cost" , r.cushion); PrintFormat ( " Net at the assumed cost: %.2f (%.0f%% of the original net)" , r.netAtCost, r.retention * 100.0 ); PrintProfitFactor( " Profit factor at cost: " , r.pfAtCost); PrintFormat ( " Winners erased at cost: %d of %d (%.1f%%)" , r.erased, r.nWinners, r.erosionRate * 100.0 ); PrintFormat ( " Thin-winner gross share: %.1f%%" , r.thinShare); Print ( " (One-sided: only cost rises, so the net and the profit factor are meant to fall.)" ); Print ( "

========================================" ); Print ( " COST-ROBUSTNESS SCORE (heuristic)" ); Print ( "========================================" ); PrintFormat ( " Cushion score: %.1f / 100" , r.cushionScore); PrintFormat ( " PF-resilience: %.1f / 100" , r.pfScore); PrintFormat ( " Win-erosion: %.1f / 100" , r.erosionScore); Print ( "----------------------------------------" ); PrintFormat ( " COMPOSITE: %.1f / 100" , r.composite); PrintFormat ( " GRADE: %s" , r.grade); Print ( " (Heuristic for ranking and quick comparison, not a statistically validated measure.)" ); Print ( "========================================" ); Print ( "

--- RECOMMENDATIONS ---" ); if (r.cushion < 2.0 ) PrintFormat ( "!! The edge disappears below 2x the assumed cost (cushion %.2fx). Treat live results with great caution." , r.cushion); else if (r.cushion < 3.0 ) PrintFormat ( ">> The cushion is only %.2fx the assumed cost. A modest rise in spread or slippage materially cuts the result; build in margin before trading live." , r.cushion); if (r.profitFactor > 0.0 && r.pfAtCost > 0.0 && r.pfAtCost < 1.4 ) PrintFormat ( ">> At the assumed cost the profit factor falls to %.2f. The edge is thin once realistic costs are paid." , r.pfAtCost); if (r.retention < 0.70 ) PrintFormat ( ">> Realistic costs erase %.0f%% of the net profit (%.2f -> %.2f)." , ( 1.0 - r.retention) * 100.0 , r.netProfit, r.netAtCost); if (r.erosionRate >= 0.10 ) PrintFormat ( ">> %.0f%% of winning deals turn into losers at the assumed cost. The result leans on marginal winners." , r.erosionRate * 100.0 ); if (r.cushion >= 3.0 && r.pfAtCost >= 1.5 ) Print ( "++ The edge absorbs several times the assumed cost and keeps a healthy profit factor. It looks robust to execution costs." ); Print ( "

Analysis complete." ); }

Fig. 3. The full report for the sample set is shown in the Experts tab.



Exporting Your Own Trades

To analyze a real strategy, you need its closing deals in the same format: date, profit, and volume. The helper reads the account or tester history, keeps only the buy and sell deals that close a position, and writes one row per closing deal. By default it exports the price result only, excluding the commission and swap already charged, so the analyzer can model the full execution cost on top without counting it twice. If you prefer to fold the charged fees back in, set the InpIncludeFees input. A clean approach is to set backtest commission to zero, export gross results, and let the tool apply realistic costs on top.

void ExportCost( string filename) { int handle = FileOpen (filename, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_ANSI ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Cannot create %s. Error: %d" , filename, GetLastError ()); return ; } FileWriteString (handle, "Date,Profit,Volume

" ); if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { Print ( "HistorySelect failed." ); FileClose (handle); return ; } int total = HistoryDealsTotal (); int rows = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < total; i++) { ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE dtype = ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); if (dtype != DEAL_TYPE_BUY && dtype != DEAL_TYPE_SELL ) continue ; if (( ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ) != DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) continue ; double profit = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); if (InpIncludeFees) profit += HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_SWAP ) + HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); double volume = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); datetime dealTime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); MqlDateTime dt; TimeToStruct (dealTime, dt); FileWriteString (handle, StringFormat ( "%04d.%02d.%02d,%.2f,%.2f

" , dt.year, dt.mon, dt.day, profit, volume)); rows++; } FileClose (handle); PrintFormat ( "Exported %d closing deals to %s" , rows, filename); }



Interpreting the Results

Run the script with no input file, and it analyzes the built-in sample of 200 deals. The strategy looks tradeable before cost: a net profit of 2031.14, a profit factor of 1.56, and a win rate of 61.0%, on a total of 67.90 lots. The edge per deal is 10.16, so the breakeven cost per deal is also 10.16.

Now apply the assumed cost of 12 units per lot. The average deal trades about 0.34 lots, the assumed cost averages 4.07 per deal, and the cushion works out to 2.49. In other words, the edge survives execution costs up to about two and a half times what we assumed, and no further. At the assumed cost, the net profit falls to 1216.34, which is 60% of the original; the other 40% is paid away. The profit factor drops from 1.56 to 1.31, and 6 of the 122 winners turn into losers. The composite score is 69.0, a grade of C.

The recommendations follow from those numbers. The cushion is below 3.0, so the tool warns that a modest rise in spread or slippage materially cuts the result. The profit factor at cost is below 1.4, so it flags that the edge is thin once realistic costs are paid. And because realistic costs erase 40% of the net profit, it says so plainly. The reading is clear: this strategy is not worthless, but it is cost-sensitive, and it needs a margin of safety, a cheaper broker, or fewer and larger trades before it goes live.

The same workflow ranks candidates. Run two strategies through the analyzer with the same assumed cost, and the one with the higher cushion is the one more likely to keep its edge on a real account. A cushion above 3.0 with a profit factor that stays healthy at cost earns the positive note and is the kind of result worth trading.



Applicability and Limitations

The analyzer is a planning tool, not a guarantee. It needs a reasonable sample to be meaningful; below about 100 deals, the figures move too much from a single large trade, and the script refuses to run below 20. It works at the closing-deal level, the granularity MetaTrader 5 records, so a position closed in several partial exits is several rows, and the modeled cost is charged to each exit, which matches how a broker bills.

The cost model is intentionally simple: a fixed part plus a linear per-lot part, applied equally to every deal. Real slippage is not constant; it is worse in fast markets and around news, and it can depend on order type and size. Treat the assumed cost as a considered estimate and read the cushion as the margin over it, not as a promise that the cost will never exceed it. The cushion and the breakeven are exact for the linear model; the profit factor at cost and the win erosion depend on the distribution of your deals.

Finally, cost robustness is one dimension among several. It complements, rather than replaces, walk-forward testing, which checks that the edge persists out of sample, and Monte Carlo resampling, which checks how sensitive the result is to the order of trades. A strategy worth trading should pass all three: a stable edge, a tolerable spread of outcomes, and a comfortable margin over costs.



Conclusion

We set out to answer a question that headline metrics hide: how much execution cost can the edge absorb? The analyzer answers it directly. It reads a record of closing deals, finds the breakeven cost per deal, measures the cushion over a realistic assumed cost, re-prices the whole record to show the net profit and profit factor at that cost, counts the winners the cost erases, and folds the three dimensions into a graded score with concrete advice. The sample strategy earned a C: profitable on paper, but with only a 2.49x cushion and 40% of its net profit lost to realistic costs.

All source files are attached and compile natively in MetaEditor, so a reader can run the analyzer on their own trades, see how close the edge sits to the cost line, and decide whether it is ready for a live account. The source code is available in the MQL5 CodeBase: Execution Cost Sensitivity Analyzer in the MQL5 CodeBase.

The following table describes the source files that accompany the article.



File Name



Description

CostSens

The main script. It loads the deals, runs the engine and the scoring, and prints the full cost-robustness report with the cost curve.

CostLoader

Module 1 reads the input file (date, profit, and volume) and prints a quick summary for verification.

CostEngine

Module 2 re-prices the deals under a rising cost and computes the breakeven, the cushion, and the win erosion.

CostScore

Module 3 combines the three dimensions into a graded score and prints the recommendations.

ExportCost

A helper that exports a file of date, profit, and volume from the trade history. Copy its function into your Expert Advisor and call it from OnTester, or run it as a script.

MQL5.zip

An archive whose root is the MQL5 folder, so it unpacks directly into the terminal data folder with every file in its correct place. The five scripts sit in MQL5\Scripts\CostSens\, ready to compile without moving anything.





