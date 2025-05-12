Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 22): Correlation Dashboard

Contents

Introduction

EURUSD–GBPUSD

Managing portfolio risk (by avoiding overexposure to correlated trades)

Identifying potential hedges or pairs trades

Enhancing diversification

Spotting shifts in market dynamics when correlations change.

Correlation is a statistical measure of how two variables move in relation to one another. Financial markets reflect the degree to which two instruments rise and fall together (positive correlation) or in opposite directions (negative correlation). Importantly, correlation describes relationships, not causation.In my previous article , I showed how to plot thecorrelation using Python libraries. Now, I’ll guide you through creating a custom Expert Advisor that delivers correlation analysis directly in MetaTrader 5 with practical, on-chart visualizations. This tool creates a live dashboard that displays correlation values across various instruments: currencies, commodities, and more, over a selected timeframe.By using this dashboard, traders gain a more profound understanding of how price movements across different markets interact. Whether instruments move instrongly, or behave, this insight helps with:

Fig 1. Pair Relationships

The first diagram shows how EURUSD and GBPUSD tend to move together: when EURUSD rises, GBPUSD also rises. This is called a strong positive correlation or direct proportion. The second diagram shows EURUSD and USDCHF moving in opposite directions: as EURUSD goes up, USDCHF falls. That is a strong negative correlation (an inverse proportion). When two pairs neither move together nor in opposition, we say they are uncorrelated or independent.





Strategy Overview

The Correlation Dashboard EA continuously pulls the last N closes for each pair in your list and converts them into simple returns. It then computes the Pearson r for every unique instrument pair and plots these values as an on-chart heat-map matrix with colored cells showing strength and sign. The EA overlays each r value and classifies it as strong positive, moderate, no correlation, moderate negative, or strong negative. It prints an interpretation with tailored advice—hedge, confirm, diversify, or spread—and fires alerts when any correlation exceeds your threshold.

In one glance you see which markets move together, which oppose, and which remain independent, so you can adjust positions with confidence. We calculate the Pearson correlation coefficient (r) as follows, here’s the MQL5 code that performs the calculation:

double CalcCorrelation( const string s1, const string s2) { double a1[], a2[]; if ( CopyClose (s1, TimeFrame, 0 , LookbackBars, a1) < LookbackBars || CopyClose (s2, TimeFrame, 0 , LookbackBars, a2) < LookbackBars) return ( 0 ); int n = LookbackBars - 1 ; double r1[], r2[]; ArrayResize (r1, n); ArrayResize (r2, n); for ( int k = 1 ; k < LookbackBars; k++) { r1[k- 1 ] = (a1[k] - a1[k- 1 ]) / a1[k- 1 ]; r2[k- 1 ] = (a2[k] - a2[k- 1 ]) / a2[k- 1 ]; } double m1 = AverageArray(r1); double m2 = AverageArray(r2); double num = 0 , d1 = 0 , d2 = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { double da = r1[i] - m1; double db = r2[i] - m2; num += da * db; d1 += da * da; d2 += db * db; } return (d1 > 0 && d2 > 0 ) ? num / MathSqrt (d1 * d2) : 0 ; }

Strong Positive Correlation (r >/= 0.8)

Strong Negative Correlation (r < or = –0.8)

No Correlation (modulus of r < 0.5)

Example: EURUSD and GBPUSD, r = 0.85Interpretation: When EURUSD ticks up 1%, GBPUSD tends to tick up 0.85% on average. A long signal on EURUSD is effectively reinforced by GBPUSD, so you treat them as a single cluster, avoid offsetting positions and consider using one as a hedge for the other.Example: EURUSD and USDCHF, r = –0.92Interpretation: A 1% rise in EURUSD coincides with a 0.92% drop in USDCHF. You can run inter-market spreads (long EURUSD, short USDCHF) to capture relative moves while neutralizing outright directional exposure, or watch for divergences as a warning of weakening conviction.Example: AUDUSD and USDJPY, r = 0.10

Interpretation: Changes in AUDUSD carry almost no predictive power for USDJPY and vice versa. These “independent” pairs are ideal diversification candidates—adding them to your basket smooths portfolio volatility without introducing hidden directional bias.

Fig 2. Dashboard





MQL5 Code Dissection

#property

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lynnchris" #property version "1.0" #property strict

<Trade\Trade.mqh>

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

Figure 2 above illustrates the interface we aim to build: a table showing correlation values, denoted by “x”, that range from –1 to +1.We begin, as is customary in MQL5 development, by defining the fundamental characteristics of our program through initial directives and including necessary libraries. These lines establish standarddirectives for identification and version control, providing essential metadata visible within the MetaTrader 5 terminal.A critical element here is #strict, which is included to mandate rigorous compilation rules. This practice is highly recommended as it helps to catch potential coding errors early in the development process, leading to more robust and reliable code. Following these directives, we include thelibrary:

While this specific EA focuses on analysis rather than automated trading, incorporating this library grants access to a comprehensive suite of functions and classes relevant to trade management, keeping options open for future enhancements or integration into a larger trading system.

Before we can effectively calculate and interpret correlations, we need some fundamental building blocks. This is where our utility functions come into play. The AverageArray function provides a necessary tool for calculating the mean of a dataset, a step required in our correlation formula.

double AverageArray( const double &arr[]) { int sz = ArraySize (arr); if (sz == 0 ) return ( 0 ); double sum = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < sz; i++) sum += arr[i]; return (sum / sz); }

Moving beyond the raw numbers, the InterpretCorrelation function takes the calculated correlation coefficient and transforms it into a more intuitive description, categorizing the strength and direction of the relationship with terms like "strong positive" or "weak or no correlation" based on predefined thresholds.

string InterpretCorrelation( double r) { if (r >= 0.8 ) return ( "strong positive correlation" ); if (r >= 0.5 ) return ( "moderate positive correlation" ); if (r > - 0.5 ) return ( "weak or no correlation" ); if (r > - 0.8 ) return ( "moderate negative correlation" ); return ( "strong negative correlation" ); }

Building upon this interpretation, the RecommendAction function offers practical commentary and potential trading implications based on the observed correlation between two specific instruments, providing actionable insights derived from the statistical analysis.

string RecommendAction( double r, const string s1, const string s2) { if (r >= 0.8 ) return ( "They move almost in lock-step. Avoid opposite positions; use one as hedge." ); if (r >= 0.5 ) return ( "Tendency to move together. Be cautious opening offset trades—seek confirmation." ); if (r > - 0.5 ) return ( "Little to no relation: ideal for diversification." ); if (r > - 0.8 ) return ( "Often move in opposition. Consider small inter-market spreads." ); return ( "Very strong inverse relationship—candidate for statistical arbitrage." ); }

To make the Correlation Dashboard adaptable to various trading preferences and analytical needs, we provide a set of input parameters that the user can configure via the EA's properties window.

input string InstrumentsList = "EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,XAUUSD" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_H1 ; input int LookbackBars = 100 ; input double AlertThreshold = 0.8 ; input int UpdateSeconds = 5 ; input bool UsePushNotifications = true ; input bool UseEmailAlerts = false ;

First, the user defines the universe of assets to be analyzed through the InstrumentsList, providing a simple comma-separated string of symbols. They then select the TimeFrame for the analysis, determining the granularity of the historical data used. The LookbackBars input allows the user to control the length of the historical period considered for the correlation calculation. The AlertThreshold parameter lets the user define the level of correlation significance that should trigger a notification. Finally, UpdateSeconds sets the frequency at which the EA recalculates and updates the dashboard, while UsePushNotifications and UseEmailAlerts provide control over the preferred methods of receiving alerts.

To ensure that critical data is accessible across different parts of the EA, we declare a few global variables.

string Instruments[]; double CorrArray[]; int InstrumentCount;

The Instruments array will store the individual symbol names after they are parsed from the user's input list. The CorrArray is a dedicated array to hold the calculated pairwise correlation coefficients, organized to allow easy access to the correlation between any two instruments. A simple integer, InstrumentCount, keeps track of how many symbols are being analyzed.

When the Expert Advisor is attached to a chart, the OnInit function is the first to execute, setting up the necessary components for operation. It begins by parsing the InstrumentsList to populate the Instruments array and confirms that at least two symbols were provided, as correlation requires a pair.

int OnInit () { InstrumentCount = StringSplit (InstrumentsList, ',' , Instruments); if (InstrumentCount < 2 ) { Print ( "Error: need at least two symbols." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < InstrumentCount; i++) SymbolSelect (Instruments[i], true );

It then ensures that MetaTrader has data readily available for all specified symbols using SymbolSelect. The CorrArray is then sized appropriately to store all the pairwise correlations.

ArrayResize (CorrArray, InstrumentCount * InstrumentCount);

A key step here is calling DrawDashboard(), which renders the initial visual representation of the correlation matrix on the chart.

DrawDashboard();

To ensure the dashboard remains dynamic, EventSetTimer is used to schedule periodic calls to the OnTimer function, initiating the update cycle.

EventSetTimer (UpdateSeconds); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

If any of the initialization steps fail (e.g., fewer than two symbols are provided), OnInit returns INIT_FAILED, preventing the EA from running.

When the EA is no longer needed and is removed from the chart or the terminal is closed, the OnDeinit function is executed to perform necessary cleanup.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ClearObjects(); }

Its primary tasks are to stop the periodic timer using EventKillTimer(), preventing further execution of the update logic, and to remove all graphical objects created by the EA from the chart using ClearObjects(), leaving the chart in a clean state.



The OnTimer function serves as the engine of the EA's dynamic behavior, being automatically triggered at the interval specified by the user. Upon execution, it first calls UpdateCorrelations() to refresh all the correlation calculations with the latest data.

void OnTimer () { UpdateCorrelations();

Following this, it iterates through each unique pair of instruments, retrieving their correlation, and utilizing the utility functions to generate interpretive text and trading advice, which is then logged to the Experts tab.

for ( int i = 0 ; i < InstrumentCount; i++) for ( int j = i + 1 ; j < InstrumentCount; j++) { double r = CorrArray[i * InstrumentCount + j]; string cat = InterpretCorrelation(r); string tip = RecommendAction(r, Instruments[i], Instruments[j]); PrintFormat ( "%s vs %s \xBB r=%.2f: %s; Advice: %s" , Instruments[i], Instruments[j], r, cat, tip ); }

After processing the data, it calls RefreshValues() to update the visual dashboard on the chart, displaying the new correlation coefficients and adjusting the color coding.

RefreshValues();

Finally, it checks if any correlations have crossed the predefined AlertThreshold by calling CheckAlerts(), and if so, initiates the notification process.

CheckAlerts(); }

The core analytical task is performed within the correlation calculation functions. UpdateCorrelations() acts as the manager, looping through all possible pairs of instruments and invoking CalcCorrelation for each pair to obtain the correlation coefficient, which is then stored in the CorrArray.

void UpdateCorrelations() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < InstrumentCount; i++) for ( int j = 0 ; j < InstrumentCount; j++) CorrArray[i * InstrumentCount + j] = CalcCorrelation(Instruments[i], Instruments[j]); }

The CalcCorrelation (const string s1, const string s2) function is where the statistical computation takes place. It retrieves historical closing price data for the specified LookbackBars for both instruments using CopyClose.

double CalcCorrelation( const string s1, const string s2) { double a1[], a2[]; if ( CopyClose (s1, TimeFrame, 0 , LookbackBars, a1) < LookbackBars || CopyClose (s2, TimeFrame, 0 , LookbackBars, a2) < LookbackBars) return ( 0 );

int n = LookbackBars - 1 ; double r1[], r2[]; ArrayResize(r1, n); ArrayResize(r2, n); for ( int k = 1 ; k < LookbackBars; k++) { r1[k- 1 ] = (a1[k] - a1[k- 1 ]) / a1[k- 1 ]; r2[k- 1 ] = (a2[k] - a2[k- 1 ]) / a2[k- 1 ]; }

double m1 = AverageArray(r1), m2 = AverageArray(r2); double num = 0 , d1 = 0 , d2 = 0 ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < n; k++) { double da = r1[k] - m1; double db = r2[k] - m2; num += da * db; d1 += da * da; d2 += db * db; } return (d1 > 0 && d2 > 0 ) ? num / MathSqrt (d1 * d2) : 0 ; }

To ensure a relevant measure for financial data, it calculates the percentage price change between consecutive bars.Using these normalized price changes, it computes the Pearson correlation coefficient, quantifying the linear relationship between the two time series.

It includes a check to handle cases where there is no price variation to avoid division by zero.

void DrawDashboard() { ClearObjects(); const int x0 = 20 , y0 = 40 , dx = 100 , dy = 25 ; CreateLabel( "hdr" , x0, y0- 30 , "Correlation Dashboard" , clrWhite , 14 ); for ( int j = 0 ; j < InstrumentCount; j++) CreateLabel( StringFormat ( "col_%d" , j), x0 + (j+ 1 )*dx, y0, Instruments[j], clrYellow , 10 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < InstrumentCount; i++) { CreateLabel( StringFormat ( "row_%d" , i), x0, y0 + (i+ 1 )*dy, Instruments[i], clrYellow , 10 ); for ( int j = 0 ; j < InstrumentCount; j++) { string rect = StringFormat ( "r_%d_%d" , i, j); ObjectCreate ( 0 , rect, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x0 + (j+ 1 )*dx - 5 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y0 + (i+ 1 )*dy - 12 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect, OBJPROP_XSIZE , dx); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect, OBJPROP_YSIZE , dy); CreateLabel( StringFormat ( "val_%d_%d" , i, j), x0 + (j+ 1 )*dx, y0 + (i+ 1 )*dy, "--" , clrWhite , 9 ); } } }

void ClearObjects() { for ( int i = ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) ObjectDelete ( 0 , ObjectName ( 0 , i)); }

The visual dashboard on the chart is managed through a set of functions.() is responsible for initially constructing the graphical layout during initialization, creating the matrix structure with labels for symbols and placeholder areas for the correlation values.() is a utility function that efficiently removes all objects created by the EA from the chart, used during deinitialization and potentially before redrawing.

RefreshValues() is the function called periodically by OnTimer to update the visual display. It retrieves the latest correlation values and dynamically adjusts the background and text colors of the dashboard cells, creating a heat-map visualization that allows for quick identification of strong positive and negative correlations.

void RefreshValues() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < InstrumentCount; i++) for ( int j = 0 ; j < InstrumentCount; j++) { double v = CorrArray[i * InstrumentCount + j]; color bg = (v > 0.8 ? clrGreen : v > 0.5 ? clrLightGreen : v < - 0.5 ? clrRed : clrLightCoral ); color fg = (v >= 0 ? clrLime : clrRed ); string rect = StringFormat ( "r_%d_%d" , i, j); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , rect) != - 1 ) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , rect, OBJPROP_COLOR , bg); string lbl = StringFormat ( "val_%d_%d" , i, j); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , lbl) != - 1 ) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , lbl, OBJPROP_TEXT , DoubleToString (v, 2 )); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lbl, OBJPROP_COLOR , fg); } } }

To keep the user informed of significant shifts in market relationships, an alerting mechanism is implemented in the CheckAlerts function.

void CheckAlerts() { for ( int i = 1 ; i < InstrumentCount; i++) { double v = CorrArray[i]; if (v >= AlertThreshold) { string msg = StringFormat ( "High correlation: %s vs %s = %.2f" , Instruments[ 0 ], Instruments[i], v ); Alert (msg); Print (msg); if (UsePushNotifications) SendNotification (msg); if (UseEmailAlerts) SendMail ( "Correlation Alert" , msg); } } }

This function specifically monitors the correlation between the first symbol in the user's list and all other instruments. If the correlation (above the positive threshold in this implementation, though easily adaptable to include strong negative correlations by checking the absolute value) reaches or surpasses the AlertThreshold, it triggers a notification. This involves generating a clear message detailing the pair and their correlation, displaying a standard MetaTrader 5 alert, printing the message to the Experts tab, and optionally sending push notifications or emails based on the user's configuration.

Note: As highlighted in the code comment, there appears to be a potential indexing issue in CorrArray[i] within this function, which likely intends to access the correlation between Instruments[0] and Instruments[i]. Furthermore, it currently only alerts on positive correlations exceeding the threshold; alerting on strong negative correlations would require checking the absolute value.





Outcomes

2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) EURUSD vs USDJPY → r=- 0.79 : moderate negative correlation; Advice: Often move in opposition. Consider small inter-market spreads. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) EURUSD vs USDCHF → r=- 0.80 : moderate negative correlation; Advice: Often move in opposition. Consider small inter-market spreads. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) EURUSD vs AUDUSD → r= 0.48 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) EURUSD vs NZDUSD → r= 0.57 : moderate positive correlation; Advice: Tendency to move together. Be cautious opening offset trades—seek confirmation. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) EURUSD vs XAUUSD → r= 0.11 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) GBPUSD vs USDJPY → r=- 0.71 : moderate negative correlation; Advice: Often move in opposition. Consider small inter-market spreads. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) GBPUSD vs USDCHF → r=- 0.63 : moderate negative correlation; Advice: Often move in opposition. Consider small inter-market spreads. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) GBPUSD vs AUDUSD → r= 0.54 : moderate positive correlation; Advice: Tendency to move together. Be cautious opening offset trades—seek confirmation. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) GBPUSD vs NZDUSD → r= 0.63 : moderate positive correlation; Advice: Tendency to move together. Be cautious opening offset trades—seek confirmation. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) GBPUSD vs XAUUSD → r= 0.11 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) USDJPY vs USDCHF → r= 0.75 : moderate positive correlation; Advice: Tendency to move together. Be cautious opening offset trades—seek confirmation. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) USDJPY vs AUDUSD → r=- 0.33 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) USDJPY vs NZDUSD → r=- 0.47 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) USDJPY vs XAUUSD → r=- 0.04 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) USDCHF vs AUDUSD → r=- 0.24 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) USDCHF vs NZDUSD → r=- 0.32 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) USDCHF vs XAUUSD → r= 0.05 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) AUDUSD vs NZDUSD → r= 0.87 : strong positive correlation; Advice: They move almost in lock-step. Avoid opposite positions; use one as hedge. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) AUDUSD vs XAUUSD → r= 0.08 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification. 2025.05 .08 02 : 05 : 03.019 Correlation Dashboard (GBPUSD,M30) NZDUSD vs XAUUSD → r= 0.11 : weak or no correlation; Advice: Little to no relation: ideal for diversification.

When deployed on live data the EA immediately rendered the dashboard. It began displaying up-to-the-minute correlation readings in green for positive relationships and red for inverse ones. The display refreshed at each set interval. The Experts tab recorded every coefficient. It provided a concise interpretation of each value. This setup lets you review both the raw numbers and their practical meaning without missing a beat.

The information above comes from the Experts tab log, where each newly detected correlation is recorded. I’ve highlighted the strongest relationships, those with r ≤ –0.8 (strong negative) and r ≥ +0.8 (strong positive) . Below is the on-chart dashboard diagram for visual reference.

Fig 3. Correlation Board

NZDUSD and AUDUSD exhibit a strong positive correlation, meaning they move in tandem with nearly identical price action. Below, we compare their real‐time price movements side by side to confirm that the dashboard’s correlation reading accurately reflects what’s happening in the market.

Fig 4. Strong Positive Correlation

The diagram above illustrates a strong positive correlation between these pairs, a direct relationship where they sell and buy almost simultaneously. From May 6 to 7, both pairs initially moved bearish before reversing into a bullish uptrend. Below, I’ve shown a moderate negative correlation: you can spot inverse structures forming, where one pair is selling while the other is buying, and vice versa, most of the time.

Fig 5. Moderate Negative Correlation





Conclusion



The Correlation Dashboard EA delivers valuable insights into inter-pair price action without you having to switch charts. By showing real-time relationships, it helps you anticipate market shifts across instruments and make more informed trade decisions. The on-chart panel and Experts-tab logs may be basic in appearance, but they clearly present the core functionality: a self-updating dashboard with color-coded coefficients and interpretive messages. You can easily restyle or expand the UI, but the essential analytics are already in place. You are welcome to reach out with any questions or suggestions!