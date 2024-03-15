How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 7): ZigZag with Awesome Oscillator Indicators Signal

Introduction

The Multi-currency Expert Advisor is a automated trading that can open, close, and manage orders for more than one symbol pair from a single symbol chart.

This article focuses on the Expert Advisor trading for 30 pairs and using the ZigZag indicator, which is filtered with the Awesome Oscillator or filters each other's signals.

As demonstrated in previous articles, multi-currency trading is possible using MQL5's power, capabilities, and facilities in both the trading terminal and strategy tester.

In order to meet the needs of traders seeking an efficient and effective automated trading, we rely on the power, capabilities, and facilities provided by the reliable MQL5. Our goal is to create a simple multi-currency expert advisor using various ideas and strategies. This article will focus on using the ZigZag indicator, which will be filtered with the Awesome Oscillator or by filtering each other's signals.





Plans and Features



1. Trading Currency Pairs.

This Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is planned to trade on a Symbol or Pair as follows:

For Forex:

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD,

GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 pairs

Plus 2 Metal pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) Total is 30 pairs.



To ensure smooth operation of the Expert Advisor discussed in this article, I have implemented a function that automatically handles symbol names with prefixes and/or suffixes.

However, it is important to note that this function only works for Forex and Metal symbol pair names in MT5, and not for special symbols and indices.





1.1. Additional features:

1.1.1. Single Currency Expert Advisor

Some users have inquired about using this Multi-Currency EA as a single currency or stand-alone EA.

To address this, a feature has been added to allow for the use of this Multi-Currency EA as a Single-Currency EA.

In the Select Trading Pairs Mode (Multi or Single) options, traders can choose between two trading pair conditions: single-currency or multi-currency.

1. Single Pair (single-currency)

2. Multi Pairs (multi-currency)

Set the Expert Input Parameters as shown in the figure below





If 'Single Pair' is selected:

The 'SP' or single-pair option limits the expert advisor to trading only on the pair where it is placed.

For instance, if an expert advisor is placed on the EURUSD pair, it will only trade on the EURUSD pair.

If 'Multi Pairs' is selected:

The option group 'Selected Pairs to Trade' includes 10 pairs of options that will be traded.

One of these pairs is called 'Trader's Wishes Pairs', which requires the trader to manually enter the pairs to be traded in the 'Expert Input' property.

However, it is important to remember that the name of the pair entered must already be on the list of 30 pairs.

The Trader's Wishes Pairs Option can be used to ensure that expert advisors only trade on single currencies or work as a standalone EA.

The expert advisor will only trade or work on the desired pair name provided. This ensures a focused approach to trading or working on a single pair.

If the trader only inputs the name of the XAUUSD pair, the expert advisor will only trade on that pair.

The expert advisor will only trade on the XAUUSD pair, regardless of its placement among the 30 available pairs.

The settings for the Expert Input parameter must be configured as depicted in the figure below.





So, in this article, there are two ways to trade single-currency or work as a stand-alone expert advisor using the expert advisors.

1. Stick to the multi-pair or 'MP' option and select the 'Trader's Desired Pairs' option. However, only input one pair name, such as XAUUSD.

This option restricts the expert advisor to trading only on the pair specified in Trader Wishes Pairs. It will not trade on any other pairs. 2. In Select Trading Pairs Mode, choose 'SP' or single-pair.

If an expert advisor is applied to the EURUSD pair, it will exclusively trade on the EURUSD pair.





1.1.2. Trade on Specific Time

In the Trade on Specific Time group, options are provided for traders who want to trade in the time zone.

Maybe many traders want to trade according to the time zone, so the pairs that will trade can correspond to the time for the trading session, so in this expert advisor we still use the option for trading session (time zone).





2. Signal indicators.

2.1. ZigZag Indicator.

The ZigZag indicator is a method of measuring price movements without unnecessary noise. It operates by determining the distance between price swings (highs and lows). Subsequently, this indicator computes the pullback. If the pullback exceeds a certain anticipated amount, the price movement is deemed to be complete.

As is known, ZigZag is one of the oldest technical indicators that made its way into currency trading from the stock market. It enables traders to visualize the market's structure.

When trying to assess price changes, the ZigZag indicator assists traders in automatically filtering out minor price movements.

Utilizing the ZigZag indicator can aid in obtaining a clearer understanding of the market's structure.

When price movement conditions fluctuate with the impact of random price fluctuations, the ZigZag indicator can be used to help identify price trends and changes in price trends.





Technical analysts say that:

The Zig Zag indicator reduces the impact of random price fluctuations and is used to identify price trends and changes in price trends.

The indicator reduces noise levels, emphasizing underlying trends higher and lower.

The Zig Zag indicator works best in strongly trending markets.

Zig Zag Indicator Limitations.

Similar to other trend-following indicators, buy and sell signals are determined by looking at past price movements which may not accurately predict future price movements. For instance, most of a trend could have already occurred by the time a Zig Zag line is generated.

Traders should be aware that the most recent Zig Zag line may not be permanent. When price changes direction, the indicator starts to draw a new line.

If that line does not reach the indicator’s percentage setting and the price of the security reverses direction, the line is removed and replaced by an extended Zig Zag line in the trend's original direction.





ZigZag Parameter Settings:

There are 3 parameters for input on the ZigZag indicator:

1. Depth - with default value 12.

Depth – refers to how far back in the chart bar series it will look.

In order to get the highs and lows defined you need to make sure you have enough “Depth.”

It is the minimum number of bars without a second maximum or minimum deviation of the bar (example: if we have a maximum in candle x, and the depth is 12, it won't be able to draw the following maximum until at least x+12 candles).

2. Deviation - with default value 5.

Deviation - refers to what percentage in price change it takes to change the trendline from positive to negative.

3. Backstep - with default value 3.

Backstep - the minimum number of bars between swing highs and lows





The ZigZag Indicator Formula:

ZigZag (HL, %change=X, retrace=FALSE, LastExtreme=TRUE) If %change>=X,plot ZigZag

where: HL = High-Low price series or Closing price series %change = Minimum price movement, in percentage Retrace = Is change a retracement of the previous move or an absolute change from peak to trough? Last Extreme = If the extreme price is the same over multiple periods, is the extreme price the first or last observation?





In my observations, for the ZigZag indicator there are at least 4 signal algorithms that can be used.

And in this expert advisor I created an option so that traders can choose and try the four algorithm signals from ZigZag indicator.





2.2. Awesome Oscillator (AO).

The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is a momentum indicator used by traders to identify market trends and momentum. It was developed by Bill Williams, a well-known technical analyst, and has become a popular tool among traders due to its simplicity and reliability.

The awesome oscillator is a market momentum indicator which compares recent market movements to historic market movements.

It uses a zero line in the centre, either side of which price movements are plotted according to a comparison of two different moving averages.

The Awesome Oscillator is calculated by subtracting a 34-period simple moving average (SMA) from a 5-period SMA of the midpoint (H+L)/2 price of a financial instrument.

The mid-point price is considered to be a more accurate representation of the true market price than either the open or close prices, as it takes into account both the high and low prices of a given period.

The AO oscillates between positive and negative values, with positive values indicating a bullish trend and negative values indicating a bearish trend.

The values of the 34-period simple moving average (SMA) and 5-period SMA are permanently set in the indicator code and are not given the opportunity to be changed in the indicator input parameter properties.

Awesome Oscillator = 5-period SMA (median price, 5-periods) – 34-period SMA (median price, 34-periods) Where median price is: (High price of a session period + low price of a session period) / 2.





For the AO indicator there are at least 3 signal algorithms that can be used.

Therefore, in this expert advisor I created an option so that traders can choose and try the three algorithm signals from this AO indicator.

An illustration of the ZigZag indicator which are filtered with the Awesome Oscillator or filter each other's signals can be seen in Figure below.

The signal illustrations below are option number 2 ZigZag signal and option number 2 AO signal





3. Trade & Order Management

There are several ways that provide manage trades with this multi-currency expert advisor:

3.1. Stop Loss Orders.

Options: Use Order Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Stop Loss (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without a stop loss.

Opening an order without a stop loss will be safe provided that Close Trade By Opposite Signal is set to Yes. But if the Close Trade By Opposite Signal is set to No, then there is a very high risk to equity. Therefore, I have added a function to enable checking the percentage between equity and balance. In this case, if the equity percentage of the balance is smaller than (100% - Percent Equity Risk per Trade) then the expert will run the CheckLoss() function (a function for running a virtual stop loss) and will close orders that have a loss greater than set stop loss value.

if (use_sl==No && CheckVSLTP==Yes) { if (!mc.CheckEquityBalance()) if (mc.CloseAllLoss()) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss to secure equity." ); }

bool MCEA::CheckEquityBalance( void ) { bool isgood= false ; if ((mc_account.Equity()/mc_account.Balance()* 100 ) > ( 100.00 -Risk)) isgood= true ; return (isgood); }

bool MCEA::CheckLoss( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype, double slc= 0.0 ) { Pips(symbol); bool inloss= false ; double lossval=slc== 0.0 ? (SLval* 0.5 ) : slc; double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(slc*pip); int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(lossval*pip); double pricegab = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( fabs (price-pos_open)); if (type==intype && pricegab>posloss) inloss= true ; } } } return (inloss); }

bool MCEA::CloseAllLoss( void ) { ResetLastError (); bool orclose= false ; string isloss= "due stop in loss." ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; Pips(symbol); double posloss=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(SLval*pip); orclose= false ; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(SLval*pip); double pricegab = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( fabs (price-pos_open)); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && pricegab>posloss) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close Buy %s %s %s" ,symbol, EnumToString ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ),isloss); } if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && pricegab>posloss) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close Sell %s %s %s" ,symbol, EnumToString ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ),isloss); } } } } return (orclose); }

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (Yes): Again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Stop Loss(Yes) or (No)

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes), then the Stop Loss calculation will be performed automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (No), then the trader must Input Stop Loss value in Pips.

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (No): Then the Expert will check for each order opened, whether the signal condition is still good and order may be maintained in a profit or condition the signal has weakened and the order needs to be closed to save profit or signal condition has reversed direction and order must be closed in a loss condition.

Note: Especially for Close Trade and Save profit due to weak signal, an option is given, whether to activate it or not.

In part of the ExpertActionTrade() function:

if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } }

The code to close the trade and save the profit due to a weak signal is as follows: int MCEA::GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int AOdir=AOColorSignal(symbol); int ZZDir=ZigZagSignal(symbol); if (exis==down && (AOdir==rise||ZZDir==rise)) ret=rise; if (exis==rise && (AOdir==down||ZZDir==down)) ret=down; return (ret); }

If it is not activated (No), even though the signal has weakened, the order will still be maintained or will not be closed to save profit.

If activated (Yes), the conditions for the ZigZag indicator and AO indicator are:

For close the Buy orders:

When the AO indicator changes color from green to red (default color) or when the ZigZag indicator reaches an extreme high position and price changes direction, the Buy order will be closed. For close the Sell orders:

When the AO indicator changes color from red to green (default color) or when the ZigZag indicator reaches an extreme low position and price changes direction, the Sell order will be closed. The code for setting a stop loss order is as follows: double MCEA::OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { slv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; } } return (slv); }





3.2. Take Profit orders.

Options: Use Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Take Profit (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without take profit.

If the option Use Order Take Profit (Yes): Again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes), then the calculation of the Take Profit Order will be carried out automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (No), then the trader must Input Order Take Profit value in Pips.

The code to set a Take Profit order is as follows: double MCEA::OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { tpv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; } } return (tpv); }





3.3. Trailing Stop

Options: Use Trailing Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Trailing SL option is (No), then the Expert will not do trailing stop loss and trailing take profit.

If the option Use Trailing SL (Yes): Traders can choose between 3 options:

1. Trailing by Price

The trailing stop will be performed by the Expert using price movements and the value in the input property.

2. Trailing By Indicator

The trailing stop will be executed by the Expert using the VIDYA indicator.

According to my research and experiments, the VIDYA indicator is slightly better and ideal for trailing stops compared to the Parabolic SAR or several variants of Moving Average indicators.

Compared to the Parabolic SAR indicator, the VIDYA indicator is closer to the price movements, and compared to the AMA, DEMA and MA indicators, the VIDYA indicator is even further away from the price movements.

So in this article I decided to use the VIDYA indicator for the trailing stop function based on the indicator.

3. Trailing Stop in HIGH or LOW previous bar

For Buy orders, the trailing stop position will be placed at the LOW price of the previous bar (LOW[1]).

For Sell orders, the trailing stop position will be placed at the HIGH price of the previous bar (HIGH[1]).

Trailing Stop Price function: double MCEA::TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type) { int br= 2 ; double pval= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); switch (TS_type) { case byprice: { RefreshTick(xsymb); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip); break ; } case byindi: { double VIDyAv[]; ArrayResize (VIDyAv,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (VIDyAv, true ); CopyBuffer (hVIDyAv[x], 0 , 0 ,br,VIDyAv); RefreshPrice(xsymb,TFt,br); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (VIDyAv[ 0 ]<mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip))) pval=VIDyAv[ 0 ]; if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (VIDyAv[ 0 ]>mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip))) pval=VIDyAv[ 0 ]; break ; } case byHiLo: { UpdatePrice(xsymb,TFt, 2 ); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (HIGH[ 0 ]>HIGH[ 1 ])) pval=LOW[ 1 ]; if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (LOW[ 0 ]<LOW[ 1 ])) pval=HIGH[ 1 ]; break ; } } return (pval); }



bool MCEA::ModifyOrdersSL( const string symbx, int TS_type) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int TRSP=TS_type; bool modist= false ; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbx); Pips(symbx); int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); if (symbol==symbx && mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrsb = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_tp = mc_position.TakeProfit(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open+TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrsb+((TSmin- 1.0 )*pip)); double modbuysl=vtrsb; bool modbuy = (price>modminsl && modbuysl>modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modbuysl>pos_stop)); if (modbuy && netp>minprofit) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modbuysl,pos_tp); } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_tp = mc_position.TakeProfit(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open-TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrss-((TSmin+ 1.0 )*pip)); double modselsl=vtrss; bool modsel = (price<modminsl && modselsl<modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modselsl<pos_stop)); if (modsel && netp>minprofit) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modselsl,pos_tp); } } } } return (modist); }





3.4. Trailing Take Profit

Options: Use Trailing Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Trailing TP option is (No), then the Expert will not do trailing take profit.

If the Use Trailing TP option is (Yes), then Input Trailing Profit Value in Pips (default value 25 pips) and the expert advisor will perform trailing profit based on the variable value TPmin (minimum trailing profit value).

bool MCEA::ModifyOrdersTP( const string symbx) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; bool modist= false ; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbx); Pips(symbx); int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); if (symbol==symbx && mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_tp = mc_position.TakeProfit(); double modbuytp = pos_tp== 0.0 ? mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open+TPmin*pip) : pos_tp; double modpostp = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+TPmin*pip); bool modtpb = (price>pos_open && modbuytp-price<TPmin*pip && pos_tp<modpostp); if (modtpb) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,pos_stop,modpostp); } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_tp = mc_position.TakeProfit(); double modseltp = pos_tp== 0.0 ? mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open-TPmin*pip) : pos_tp; double modpostp = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-TPmin*pip); bool modtps = (price<pos_open && price-modseltp<TPmin*pip && pos_tp>modpostp); if (modtps) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,pos_stop,modpostp); } } } } return (modist); }





3.5. Close Trade By Opposite Signal

Options: Close Trade By Opposite Signal (Yes) or (No)

If Close Trade By Opposite Signal (Yes):

So, if a Sell order has previously been opened and then the indicator signal reverses, then the Sell order will be closed and then the expert advisor will open a Buy order. Likewise vice versa.



In part of the ExpertActionTrade() function:

if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); bool MCEA::CloseSellPositions( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool sellclose= false ; int total= PositionsTotal (); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE closetype = POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.SelectByIndex(i)) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { if (type==closetype) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); sellclose=mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close Sell #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (sellclose); }



In part of the ExpertActionTrade() function: if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol);

bool MCEA::CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool buyclose= false ; int total= PositionsTotal (); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE closetype = POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.SelectByIndex(i)) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { if (type==closetype) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); buyclose=mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close Buy #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (buyclose); }





Problems will arise if Close Trade By Opposite Signal (No): 1. The order will be 2 times the total each pairs traded. 2. In one pair there will be orders that are in a loss condition and there are also orders that are in a profit condition. 3. The equity will be eroded due to unbalanced loss and profit conditions. To overcome this problem, I created several functions to detect loss and profit order conditions. In part of the ExpertActionTrade() function: mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==No && (mc.xob[x]+mc.xos[x]> 1 )) { if (mc.CheckProfitLoss(symbol)) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss." ); }

bool MCEA::CheckProfitLoss( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool closeinloss= false ; string isloss= "due stop in loss." ; int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); bool BuyProfitSellLoss=(xob[xx]> 0 && CheckProfit(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY )) && (xos[xx]> 0 && CheckLoss(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_SELL , 0.0 )); bool SellProfitBuyLoss=(xos[xx]> 0 && CheckProfit(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_SELL )) && (xob[xx]> 0 && CheckLoss(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY , 0.0 )); if (BuyProfitSellLoss && !SellProfitBuyLoss) { if (CloseSellPositions(symbol)) { PrintFormat ( "Close Sell %s %s %s" ,symbol, EnumToString ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ),isloss); closeinloss= true ; } } if (SellProfitBuyLoss && !BuyProfitSellLoss) { if (CloseBuyPositions(symbol)) { PrintFormat ( "Close Buy %s %s %s" ,symbol, EnumToString ( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ),isloss); closeinloss= true ; } } return (closeinloss); }



The CheckProfitLoss() function will call 2 other functions, which will compare the order in one pair with the conditions:

Buy Profit and Sell Loss, or Buy Loss and Sell Profit. If Buy Profit and Sell Loss, then the Sell order will be closed.

If Buy Loss and Sell Profit, then the Buy order will be closed. bool MCEA::CheckProfit( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype) { Pips(symbol); double posprofit=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice((TPval* 0.5 )*pip); bool inprofit= false ; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double posprofit = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice((TPval* 0.5 )*pip); double pricegab = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( fabs (price-pos_open)); if (type==intype && posprofit<pricegab) inprofit= true ; } } } return (inprofit); }

bool MCEA::CheckLoss( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype, double slc= 0.0 ) { Pips(symbol); bool inloss= false ; double lossval=slc== 0.0 ? (SLval* 0.5 ) : slc; double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(slc*pip); int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(lossval*pip); double pricegab = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( fabs (price-pos_open)); if (type==intype && pricegab>posloss) inloss= true ; } } } return (inloss); }





4. Manual Order Management.

In this multi-currency expert advisor, several manual button clicks are added to provide efficiency and effectiveness for traders in monitoring the expert advisor's work.

4.1. Set SL / TP All Orders:

This button is useful if the trader has entered the parameter sets Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No), but then the trader wants to use Stop Loss or Take Profit on all orders, then with a single click on the button "Set SL/TP All Orders" all orders will be modified and a Stop Loss and/or Take Profit will be applied. 4.2. Close All Orders:

If a trader wishes to close all orders, a single click on the "Close All Orders" button will close all open orders.

4.3. Close All Orders Profit:

If a trader wants to close all orders that are already profitable, a single click on the "Close All Orders Profit" button will close all open orders that are already profitable.





5. Management Orders and Chart Symbols.

For multi-currency expert advisors who will trade 30 pairs from only one chart symbol, it would be very helpful and easy if provided a button panel for all symbols so that traders can change charts timeframe or symbols with just one click to see the accuracy of the indicator signal when the expert opens or closes an order.





Implementation of planning in the MQL5 program



1. Program header and input properties.

Include Header file MQL5

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account;





Enumeration to use Time Zone

enum tm_zone { Cus_Session, New_Zealand, Australia, Asia_Tokyo, Europe_London, US_New_York };





Enumeration to select time hour

enum swhour { hr_00= 0 , hr_01= 1 , hr_02= 2 , hr_03= 3 , hr_04= 4 , hr_05= 5 , hr_06= 6 , hr_07= 7 , hr_08= 8 , hr_09= 9 , hr_10= 10 , hr_11= 11 , hr_12= 12 , hr_13= 13 , hr_14= 14 , hr_15= 15 , hr_16= 16 , hr_17= 17 , hr_18= 18 , hr_19= 19 , hr_20= 20 , hr_21= 21 , hr_22= 22 , hr_23= 23 };





Enumeration to select time minutes

enum inmnt { mn_00= 0 , mn_05= 5 , mn_10= 10 , mn_15= 15 , mn_20= 20 , mn_25= 25 , mn_30= 30 , mn_35= 35 , mn_40= 40 , mn_45= 45 , mn_50= 50 , mn_55= 55 };





Enumeration to select 10 option pairs to trade

enum PairsTrade { All30, TrdWi, Usds, Eurs, Gbps, Auds, Nzds, Cads, Chfs, Jpys };





The YN enumeration is used for the (Yes) or (No) options in the Expert Input property.

enum YN { No, Yes };





Enumeration to use Money Management Lot Size

enum mmt { FixedLot, DynamLot };





Enumeration to select the timeframe to be used in calculating signal indicators

enum TFUSE { TFM5, TFM15, TFM30, TFH1, TFH2, TFH3, TFH4, TFH6, TFH8, TFH12, TFD1 };

In the TFUSE enumeration, I limit the use of the time frame calculations for the experts only from TF-M5 to TF-D1.





Enumeration to select the type to be used in the Trailing Stop calculation

enum TrType { byprice, byindi, byHiLo };





Enumeration to select the type of trade the expert will trade, single currency or multi-currency.

enum MS { SP, MP };





Enumeration to select the signal algorithm from the ZigZag indicator

enum SignalZZ { SZZ1, SZZ2, SZZ3, SZZ4 };





Enumeration to select the signal algorithm from the AO indicator

enum SignalAO { SAO1, SAO2, SAO3 };





Expert input properties

input group "=== Global Strategy EA Parameter ===" ; input TFUSE tfinuse = TFH4; input group "=== ZigZag Indicator Input Properties ===" ; input int zzDepth = 12 ; input int zzDevia = 5 ; input int zzBackS = 3 ; input SignalZZ sigzz = SZZ2; input SignalAO sigao = SAO2; input group "=== Selected Pairs to Trade ===" ; input MS trademode = MP; input PairsTrade usepairs = All30; input string traderwishes = "eg. eurusd,usdchf" ; input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ===" ; input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; input double Risk = 10.0 ; input double Lots = 0.01 ; input group "=== Trade on Specific Time ===" ; input YN trd_time_zone = Yes; input tm_zone session = Cus_Session; input swhour stsescuh = hr_00; input inmnt stsescum = mn_15; input swhour clsescuh = hr_23; input inmnt clsescum = mn_55; input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No; input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ===" ; input YN use_sl = No; input YN autosl = Yes; input double SLval = 30.0 ; input YN use_tp = Yes; input YN autotp = Yes; input double TPval = 60.0 ; input YN TrailingSL = Yes; input TrType trlby = byHiLo; input double TSval = 10.0 ; input double TSmin = 5.0 ; input YN TrailingTP = Yes; input double TPmin = 25.0 ; input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; input YN CheckVSLTP = Yes; input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ===" ; input YN alerts = Yes; input YN UseEmailAlert = No; input YN UseSendnotify = No; input YN trade_info_display = Yes; input ulong magicEA = 20240218 ;

Note: If the input property of Expert ID (Magic Number) is left blank, the Expert Advisor will be able to manage orders opened manually.





In the Global Strategy EA Parameters expert input property group, traders are instructed to select the Expert Timeframe for indicator signal calculations with default PERIOD_H4.

In the Expert Advisor's "Select Pairs to Trade" property group, traders need to select the pair to trade from the 10 options provided; by default, All Forex 30 Pairs is set.

To configure the pair to be traded, we will call the HandlingSymbolArrays() function. WithHandlingSymbolArrays() function we will handle all pairs that will be traded.

void MCEA::HandlingSymbolArrays( void ) { string All30[]={ "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string USDs[]={ "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "AUDUSD" , "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string EURs[]={ "EURAUD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURGBP" , "EURJPY" , "EURNZD" , "EURUSD" }; string GBPs[]={ "GBPAUD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "EURGBP" , "GBPJPY" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPUSD" }; string AUDs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "EURAUD" , "GBPAUD" , "AUDJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDUSD" }; string NZDs[]={ "AUDNZD" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "EURNZD" , "GBPNZD" , "NZDJPY" , "NZDUSD" }; string CADs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "CADCHF" , "EURCAD" , "GBPCAD" , "CADJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "USDCAD" }; string CHFs[]={ "AUDCHF" , "CADCHF" , "EURCHF" , "GBPCHF" , "NZDCHF" , "CHFJPY" , "USDCHF" }; string JPYs[]={ "AUDJPY" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "EURJPY" , "GBPJPY" , "NZDJPY" , "USDJPY" }; sall= ArraySize (All30); arusd= ArraySize (USDs); areur= ArraySize (EURs); aretc= ArraySize (JPYs); ArrayResize (VSym,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); if (usepairs==TrdWi && StringFind (traderwishes, "eg." , 0 )< 0 ) { string to_split=traderwishes; string sep= "," ; ushort u_sep; u_sep= StringGetCharacter (sep, 0 ); int p= StringSplit (to_split,u_sep,SPC); if (p> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) StringToUpper (SPC[i]); for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) { if (ValidatePairs(SPC[i])< 0 ) ArrayRemove (SPC,i, 1 ); } } arspc= ArraySize (SPC); } SetSymbolNamePS(); if (inpre> 0 || insuf> 0 ) { if (usepairs==TrdWi && arspc> 0 ) { for ( int t= 0 ; t<arspc; t++) { SPC[t]=pre+SPC[t]+suf; } } for ( int t= 0 ; t<sall; t++) { All30[t]=pre+All30[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<arusd; t++) { USDs[t]=pre+USDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<areur; t++) { EURs[t]=pre+EURs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { GBPs[t]=pre+GBPs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { AUDs[t]=pre+AUDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { NZDs[t]=pre+NZDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CADs[t]=pre+CADs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CHFs[t]=pre+CHFs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { JPYs[t]=pre+JPYs[t]+suf; } } ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayResize (AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (AS30,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int x= 0 ; x<sall; x++) { SymbolSelect (AS30[x], true );} if (ValidatePairs( Symbol ())>= 0 ) symbfix= true ; if (!symbfix) { Alert ( "Expert Advisors will not trade on pairs " + Symbol ()); Alert ( "-- " +expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); } switch (usepairs) { case 0 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,sall,sall); arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "Multi Currency " + string (sall)+ " Pairs" ; break ; } case 1 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arspc,arspc); arrsymbx=arspc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,SPC, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arspc)+ ") Trader Wishes Pairs" ; break ; } case 2 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arusd,arusd); arrsymbx=arusd; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,USDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arusd)+ ") Multi Currency USD Pairs" ; break ; } case 3 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,areur,areur); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,EURs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex EUR Pairs" ; break ; } case 4 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,GBPs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex GBP Pairs" ; break ; } case 5 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,AUDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex AUD Pairs" ; break ; } case 6 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,NZDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex NZD Pairs" ; break ; } case 7 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CADs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CAD Pairs" ; break ; } case 8 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CHFs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CHF Pairs" ; break ; } case 9 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,JPYs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex JPY Pairs" ; break ; } } return ; }





Inside the HandlingSymbolArrays() function we will call the SetSymbolNamePS() function. With SetSymbolNamePS() we will be able to handle symbol names with prefixes and/or suffixes.

void MCEA::SetSymbolNamePS( void ) { int sym_Lenpre= 0 ; int sym_Lensuf= 0 ; string sym_pre= "" ; string sym_suf= "" ; SymbolSelect ( Symbol (), true ); string insymbol= Symbol (); int inlen= StringLen (insymbol); int toseek=- 1 ; string dep= "" ; string bel= "" ; string sym_use = "" ; int pairx=- 1 ; string xcur[]={ "EUR" , "GBP" , "AUD" , "NZD" , "USD" , "CAD" , "CHF" }; int xcar= ArraySize (xcur); for ( int x= 0 ; x<xcar; x++) { toseek= StringFind (insymbol,xcur[x], 0 ); if (toseek>= 0 ) { pairx=x; break ; } } if (pairx>= 0 ) { int awl=toseek- 3 < 0 ? 0 : toseek- 3 ; int sd= StringFind (insymbol, "SD" , 0 ); if (toseek== 0 && sd< 4 ) { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } else if (toseek> 0 ) { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } else { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,awl, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,awl+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } } string sym_nmx=sym_use; int lensx= StringLen (sym_nmx); if (inlen>lensx && lensx== 6 ) { sym_Lenpre= StringFind (insymbol,sym_nmx, 0 ); sym_Lensuf=inlen-lensx-sym_Lenpre; if (sym_Lenpre> 0 ) { sym_pre= StringSubstr (insymbol, 0 ,sym_Lenpre); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xcar; i++) if ( StringFind (sym_pre,xcur[i], 0 )>= 0 ) sym_pre= "" ; } if (sym_Lensuf> 0 ) { sym_suf= StringSubstr (insymbol,sym_Lenpre+lensx,sym_Lensuf); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xcar; i++) if ( StringFind (sym_suf,xcur[i], 0 )>= 0 ) sym_suf= "" ; } } pre=sym_pre; suf=sym_suf; inpre= StringLen (pre); insuf= StringLen (suf); posCur1=inpre; posCur2=posCur1+ 3 ; return ; }

Note: The expert validates the pairs. If the trader makes a mistake when entering the pair name (typos) or if the pair validation fails, the expert will receive a warning and the expert advisor will be removed from the chart.





In the expert input property group Trade on Specific Time, here the trader will choose to Trade on Specific Time Zone (Yes) or (No).

If the Trade on Specific Time Zone option is specified as No, then the expert will trade from MT5 hours 00:15 to 23:59.

If Yes, then select the enumeration options:

Trading on Custom Session

Trading on New Zealand Session

Trading on Australia Sydney Session

Trading on Asia Tokyo Session

Trading on Europe London Session

Trading on America New York Session

By default, Trading on Specific Time Zones is set to Yes, and is set to Trading on Custom Sessions.

Trading on Custom Session:

In this session, traders must set the time or the hours and minutes to start trading and the hours and minutes to stop trading. This means that the EA will only perform activities during the specified time period from the start to the end.

Meanwhile, in the New Zealand Trading Session to the New York US Trading Session, the time from the start of the trade to the close of the trade is calculated by the EA.





2. Class for working Expert Advisor

To build and configure the Expert Advisor workflow, we created a class that declares all the variables, objects and functions required by a multi-currency Expert Advisor.

class MCEA { private : int x_year; int x_mon; int x_day; int x_hour; int x_min; int x_sec; int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; int inpre, insuf; bool symbfix; string pre,suf; string prefix,suffix; int ishour, onhour; int tftrlst, tfcinws; datetime rem, znop, zncl, zntm; datetime SesCuOp, SesCuCl, Ses01Op, Ses01Cl, Ses02Op, Ses02Cl, Ses03Op, Ses03Cl, Ses04Op, Ses04Cl, Ses05Op, Ses05Cl, SesNoOp, SesNoCl; string tz_ses, tz_opn, tz_cls; string tmopcu, tmclcu, tmop01, tmcl01, tmop02, tmcl02, tmop03, tmcl03, tmop04, tmcl04, tmop05, tmcl05, tmopno, tmclno; double LotPS; double point; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double SARstep, SARmaxi; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; void SetSymbolNamePS( void ); void HandlingSymbolArrays( void ); void Set_Time_Zone( void ); void Time_Zone( void ); bool Trade_session( void ); string PosTimeZone( void ); int ThisTime( const int reqmode); int ReqTime( datetime reqtime, const int reqmode); int DirectionMove( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf); int GetIndiSignals( const string symbol); int ZigZagSignal( const string symbol); int AOSignal( const string symbol); int AOColorSignal( const string symbol); int PARSAR05( const string symbol); int PARSAR15( const string symbol); int LotDig( const string symbol); double MLots( const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv( double val1, double val2); double OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderSL( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderTP( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type); string ReqDate( int d, int h, int m); string TF2Str( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr( int hr, int mn); string TradingDay( void ); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder( void ) { return (expname); } public : string DIRI[], AS30[], VSym[]; string SPC[]; string USD[]; string EUR[]; string GBP[]; string AUD[]; string NZD[]; string CAD[]; string CHF[]; string JPY[]; string expname; string indiname1; int hZigZag[], hAO[]; int hVIDyAv[]; int hPar05[], hPar15[]; int ALO, dgts, arrsar, arrsymbx; int sall, arusd, areur, aretc, arspc, arper; ulong slip; double profitb[], profits[]; double minprofit; int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; int year, mon, day, hour, min, sec, dow, doy; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT05, TFT15; bool PanelExtra; MCEA( void ); ~MCEA( void ); virtual void ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config( void ); virtual void ExpertActionTrade( void ); void ArraySymbolResize( void ); void CurrentSymbolSet( const string symbol); void Pips( const string symbol); void TradeInfo( void ); void Do_Alerts( const string symbx, string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx( const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders( void ); void CloseAllOrders( void ); void CheckClose( const string symbx); void TodayOrders( void ); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); void RefreshPrice( const string symbx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); bool CheckEquityBalance( void ); bool RefreshTick( const string symbx); bool TradingToday( void ); bool OpenBuy( const string symbol); bool OpenSell( const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP( double mStop, double ordtp); bool ModifyOrdersSL( const string symbx, int TS_type); bool ModifyOrdersTP( const string symbx); bool CloseAllProfit( void ); bool CloseAllLoss( void ); bool ManualCloseAllProfit( void ); bool CheckProfitLoss( const string symbol); bool CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol); bool CloseSellPositions( const string symbol); bool CheckProfit( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype); bool CheckLoss( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype, double slc= 0.0 ); int PairsIdxArray( const string symbol); int ValidatePairs( const string symbol); int GetOpenPosition( const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); string getUninitReasonText( int reasonCode); }; MCEA mc;

The first and most important function in the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor workflow process is called from the OnInit() is ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config().

int OnInit ( void ) { mc.ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





The ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config() function configures all symbols to be used, all timeframes, all handle indicators and some important functions of the include file header for the Expert Advisor workflow.

The ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config() function describes and implements how to handle timeframes and create indicator handles for all indicators used in the Expert Advisor workflow.

void MCEA::ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config( void ) { HandlingSymbolArrays(); TFT05= PERIOD_M5 ; TFT15= PERIOD_M15 ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFs[]={ PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H6 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 }; int arTFs= ArraySize (TFs); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arTFs; x++) if (tfinuse==x) TFt=TFs[x]; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hZigZag[x] = iCustom (DIRI[x],TFt,indiname1,zzDepth,zzDevia,zzBackS); hAO[x] = iAO (DIRI[x],TFt); hVIDyAv[x] = iVIDyA (DIRI[x],TFt, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_WEIGHTED ); hPar05[x] = iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar15[x] = iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT15,SARstep,SARmaxi); } TesterHideIndicators ( true ); minprofit= NormalizeDouble (TSmin/ 100.0 , 2 ); ALO=( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>sall ? sall : ( int )mc_account.LimitOrders(); if (Close_by_Opps==No) { if (( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>=(sall* 2 )) ALO=sall* 2 ; else ALO=( int )(mc_account.LimitOrders()/ 2 ); } LotPS=( double )ALO; mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); Set_Time_Zone(); return ; }





3. Expert tick function and workflow

Within the Expert Tick function (OnTick() function) we will call one of the most important functions in a multi-currency Expert Advisor, namely ExpertActionTrade() function.

void OnTick ( void ) { mc.ExpertActionTrade(); return ; }





The whole process of EA working for trading is included in this function.

It means that the ExpertActionTrade() function will perform all activities and manage automatic trading, starting from opening orders, closing orders, trailing stops or trailing profits and other additional activities.

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade( void ) { ResetLastError (); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && mc.checktml== 0 ) { mc.Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Trading Expert at " + Symbol ()+ " are NOT Allowed by Setting." ); mc.checktml= 1 ; return ; } if (!DisplayManualButton( "M" , "C" , "R" )) DisplayManualButton(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); if ( fmod (( double )mcsec, 5.0 )== 0 ) mc.ccur=mcsec; if (mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; for ( int x= 0 ; x<mc.arrsymbx && ! IsStopped (); x++) { switch (trademode) { case SP: { if (mc.DIRI[x]!= Symbol ()) continue ; symbol= Symbol (); mc.pairs=mc.pairs+ " (" +symbol+ ")" ; break ; } case MP: { if (mc.DIRI[x]== Symbol ()) symbol= Symbol (); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; break ; } } mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); if (mc.TradingToday() && mc.Trade_session()) { mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.profits[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xob[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} else mc.CloseAllProfit(); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && use_sl==No && CheckVSLTP==Yes) { if (mc.CheckLoss(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,SLval)) if (mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol)) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Check Profit Trade and Close order due stop in loss." ); } } } if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.profitb[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xos[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} else mc.CloseAllProfit(); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && use_sl==No && CheckVSLTP==Yes) { if (mc.CheckLoss(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,SLval)) if (mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol)) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Check Profit Trade and Close order due stop in loss." ); } } } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xtto> 0 ) { if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } } if (TrailingSL==Yes) mc.ModifyOrdersSL(symbol,trlby); if (TrailingTP==Yes) mc.ModifyOrdersTP(symbol); } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==No && (mc.xob[x]+mc.xos[x]> 1 )) { if (mc.CheckProfitLoss(symbol)) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss." ); } if (use_sl==No && CheckVSLTP==Yes) { if (!mc.CheckEquityBalance()) if (mc.CloseAllLoss()) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss to secure equity." ); } mc.CheckClose(symbol); } mc.psec=mc.ccur; } return ; }





Meanwhile, the Day Trading On/Off property group allows traders to trade on certain days from Sunday to Saturday. This allows traders to enable or disable experts to trade on a particular day using the (Yes) or (No) options.

input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No;

The execution for the Day Trading On/Off is as follows:

bool MCEA::TradingToday( void ) { bool tradetoday= false ; int trdday=ThisTime(dow); hariini= "No" ; int ttd[]; ArrayResize (ttd, 7 ); ttd[ 0 ]=ttd0; ttd[ 1 ]=ttd1; ttd[ 2 ]=ttd2; ttd[ 3 ]=ttd3; ttd[ 4 ]=ttd4; ttd[ 5 ]=ttd5; ttd[ 6 ]=ttd6; if (ttd[trdday]==Yes) {tradetoday= true ; hariini= "Yes" ;} return (tradetoday); }

Notes: Day Trading On/Off conditions will be displayed in the Trading Info on Chart.

Which is executed by the TradingDay() function

string MCEA::TradingDay( void ) { int trdday=ThisTime(dow); switch (trdday) { case 0 : daytrade= "Sunday" ; break ; case 1 : daytrade= "Monday" ; break ; case 2 : daytrade= "Tuesday" ; break ; case 3 : daytrade= "Wednesday" ; break ; case 4 : daytrade= "Thursday" ; break ; case 5 : daytrade= "Friday" ; break ; case 6 : daytrade= "Saturday" ; break ; } return (daytrade); }

Traders have the option to trade by time zone in the Expert Advisor's "Trade at Specific Time" property group.

Notes: As explained above, in the case of trading on the New Zealand Session to trading on the US New York Session, the time from the start of trading to the end of trading is calculated by the EA.

Therefore, in the Expert Entry properties, traders only need to set the time for the hour and minute when trading starts and the time for the hour and minute when trading ends for the Custom Session.





The ExpertActionTrade() function has been extended with a call to the boolean Trade_session() function specifically for time zone trading.

If Trade_session() is true, then the EA work process will continue until it is finished, but if it is false, then the EA will only perform the tasks "Close Trade and Save Profit due to Weak Signal if it is (Yes)" and "Trailing Stop if it is (Yes)".

bool MCEA::Trade_session( void ) { bool trd_ses= false ; ishour=ThisTime(hour); if (ishour!=onhour) Set_Time_Zone(); datetime tcurr= TimeCurrent (); switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { if (tcurr>=SesCuOp && tcurr<=SesCuCl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case New_Zealand: { if (tcurr>=Ses01Op && tcurr<=Ses01Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Australia: { if (tcurr>=Ses02Op && tcurr<=Ses02Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { if (tcurr>=Ses03Op && tcurr<=Ses03Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Europe_London: { if (tcurr>=Ses04Op && tcurr<=Ses04Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case US_New_York: { if (tcurr>=Ses05Op && tcurr<=Ses05Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { if (tcurr>=SesNoOp && tcurr<=SesNoCl) trd_ses= true ; } onhour=ishour; return (trd_ses); }





The workflow in Trade at Specific Time is as follows, first the ExpertActionTrade() function calls the Trade_session() function, then the Trade_session() function calls the Set_Time_Zone() function, and finally the Set_Time_Zone() function calls the Time_Zone() function.

void MCEA::Set_Time_Zone( void ) { datetime TTS= TimeTradeServer (); datetime GMT= TimeGMT (); MqlDateTime svrtm,gmttm; TimeToStruct (TTS,svrtm); TimeToStruct (GMT,gmttm); int svrhr=svrtm.hour; int gmthr=gmttm.hour; int difhr=svrhr-gmthr; int NZSGMT= 12 ; int AUSGMT= 10 ; int TOKGMT= 9 ; int EURGMT= 0 ; int USNGMT=- 5 ; int NZSStm= 8 ; int NZSCtm= 17 ; int AUSStm= 7 ; int AUSCtm= 17 ; int TOKStm= 9 ; int TOKCtm= 18 ; int EURStm= 9 ; int EURCtm= 19 ; int USNStm= 8 ; int USNCtm= 17 ; int nzo = (NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT) : (NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT); int nzc = (NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT) : (NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT); int auo = (AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT) : (AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT); int auc = (AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT) : (AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT); int tko = (TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT) : (TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT); int tkc = (TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT) : (TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT); int euo = (EURStm+difhr-EURGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(EURStm+difhr-EURGMT) : (EURStm+difhr-EURGMT); int euc = (EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT) : (EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT); int uso = (USNStm+difhr-USNGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(USNStm+difhr-USNGMT) : (USNStm+difhr-USNGMT); int usc = (USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT) : (USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT); if (usc== 0 ||usc== 24 ) usc= 23 ; int _days00=ThisTime(day); int _days10=ThisTime(day); if (stsescuh>clsescuh) _days10=ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmopcu=ReqDate(_days00,stsescuh,stsescum); tmclcu=ReqDate(_days10,clsescuh,clsescum); int _days01=ThisTime(hour)<nzc ? ThisTime(day)- 1 : ThisTime(day); int _days11=ThisTime(hour)<nzc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop01=ReqDate(_days01,nzo, 0 ); tmcl01=ReqDate(_days11,nzc- 1 , 59 ); int _days02=ThisTime(hour)<auc ? ThisTime(day)- 1 : ThisTime(day); int _days12=ThisTime(hour)<auc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop02=ReqDate(_days02,auo, 0 ); tmcl02=ReqDate(_days12,auc- 1 , 59 ); int _days03=ThisTime(hour)<tkc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days13=ThisTime(hour)<tkc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop03=ReqDate(_days03,tko, 0 ); tmcl03=ReqDate(_days13,tkc- 1 , 59 ); int _days04=ThisTime(hour)<euc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days14=ThisTime(hour)<euc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop04=ReqDate(_days04,euo, 0 ); tmcl04=ReqDate(_days14,euc- 1 , 59 ); int _days05=ThisTime(hour)<usc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days15=ThisTime(hour)<=usc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop05=ReqDate(_days05,uso, 0 ); tmcl05=ReqDate(_days15,usc, 59 ); if (trd_time_zone==No) { tmopno=ReqDate(ThisTime(day), 0 , 15 ); tmclno=ReqDate(ThisTime(day), 23 , 59 ); } Time_Zone(); return ; }

void MCEA::Time_Zone( void ) { tz_ses= "" ; switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { SesCuOp= StringToTime (tmopcu); SesCuCl= StringToTime (tmclcu); zntm=SesCuOp; znop=SesCuOp; zncl=SesCuCl; tz_ses= "Custom_Session" ; tz_opn=timehr(stsescuh,stsescum); tz_cls=timehr(clsescuh,clsescum); break ; } case New_Zealand: { Ses01Op= StringToTime (tmop01); Ses01Cl= StringToTime (tmcl01); zntm=Ses01Op; znop=Ses01Op; zncl=Ses01Cl; tz_ses= "New_Zealand/Oceania" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses01Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses01Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses01Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses01Cl,min)); break ; } case Australia: { Ses02Op= StringToTime (tmop02); Ses02Cl= StringToTime (tmcl02); zntm=Ses02Op; znop=Ses02Op; zncl=Ses02Cl; tz_ses= "Australia Sydney" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses02Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses02Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses02Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses02Cl,min)); break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { Ses03Op= StringToTime (tmop03); Ses03Cl= StringToTime (tmcl03); zntm=Ses03Op; znop=Ses03Op; zncl=Ses03Cl; tz_ses= "Asia/Tokyo" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses03Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses03Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses03Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses03Cl,min)); break ; } case Europe_London: { Ses04Op= StringToTime (tmop04); Ses04Cl= StringToTime (tmcl04); zntm=Ses04Op; znop=Ses04Op; zncl=Ses04Cl; tz_ses= "Europe/London" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses04Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses04Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses04Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses04Cl,min)); break ; } case US_New_York: { Ses05Op= StringToTime (tmop05); Ses05Cl= StringToTime (tmcl05); zntm=Ses05Op; znop=Ses05Op; zncl=Ses05Cl; tz_ses= "US/New_York" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses05Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses05Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses05Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses05Cl,min)); break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { SesNoOp= StringToTime (tmopno); SesNoCl= StringToTime (tmclno); zntm=SesNoOp; znop=SesNoOp; zncl=SesNoCl; tz_ses= "Not Use Time Zone" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(SesNoOp,hour),ReqTime(SesNoOp,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(SesNoCl,hour),ReqTime(SesNoCl,min)); } return ; }





4. How to get trading signals for open positions?

In order to get a signal to open a position, the ExpertActionTrade() function calls the GetOpenPosition() function.

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int ZZAOSignal=GetIndiSignals(symbol); int dirmove=DirectionMove(symbol,TFt); int psar15=PARSAR15(symbol); if (ZZAOSignal==rise && dirmove==rise && psar15==rise) ret=rise; if (ZZAOSignal==down && dirmove==down && psar15==down) ret=down; return (ret); }

And the GetOpenPosition() function will call 3 functions:

GetIndiSignals(symbol) DirectionMove(symbol,TFt) PARSAR15(symbol)

4.1. GetIndiSignals(symbol) function will call 2 functions:

ZigZagSignal(symbol) AOSignal(symbol)

4.1.1. ZigZag Signal

Inside the ZigZagSignal() function, we use and call 1 function, which is thePairsIdxArray() function.

int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol)

int MCEA::PairsIdxArray( const string symbol) { int pidx=- 1 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { if (DIRI[x]==symbol) { pidx=x; break ; } } return (pidx); }





The PairsIdxArray() function is used to get the name of the requested symbol and the handles of its indicators.

Then the corresponding indicator handle is called to get the buffer value of the ZigZag indicator from that timeframe.

for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hZigZag[x] = iCustom (DIRI[x],TFt,indiname1,zzDepth,zzDevia,zzBackS); hAO[x] = iAO (DIRI[x],TFt); hVIDyAv[x] = iVIDyA (DIRI[x],TFt, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_WEIGHTED ); hPar05[x] = iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar15[x] = iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT15,SARstep,SARmaxi); }





So, to get the buffer value of ZigZag indicator, we will copy each buffer from the ZigZag indicators handle.

To copy the ZigZag buffer (buffer 0) from the ZigZag indicator handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hZigZag[x], 0 , 0 ,barcalc,ZZBuffer);

Apart from that, it will also call the UpdatePrice() function to get the High price value and Low price value which will be used to get the ZigZag buffer High and ZigZag buffer Low bars positions.

void MCEA::UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf) { ArrayFree (OPEN); ArrayFree (HIGH); ArrayFree (LOW); ArrayFree (CLOSE); ArrayFree (TIME); ArrayResize (OPEN,arper,arper); ArrayResize (HIGH,arper,arper); ArrayResize (LOW,arper,arper); ArrayResize (CLOSE,arper,arper); ArrayResize (TIME,arper,arper); ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (LOW, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (TIME, true ); ArrayInitialize (OPEN, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (HIGH, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (LOW, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (CLOSE, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (TIME, 0 ); RefreshPrice(symbol,xtf,arper); int co= CopyOpen (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,OPEN); int ch= CopyHigh (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,HIGH); int cl= CopyLow (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,LOW); int cc= CopyClose (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,CLOSE); int ct= CopyTime (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,TIME); return ; }

And to get the bar positions of ZigZag High and ZigZag Low, we make iterations and compare with Price High and Price Low.

for ( int i=barcalc- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (ZZBuffer[i]==HIGH[i]) ZH=i; if (ZZBuffer[i]==LOW[i]) ZL=i; }

After getting the bar positions of ZigZag High (ZH) and ZigZag Low (ZL), then it just depends on the signal ZigZag indicator option selected in the property input.

The complete ZigZagSignal() function is as follow:

int MCEA::ZigZagSignal( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int ZH=- 1 , ZL=- 1 ; int barcalc= 100 ; bool ZZrise= false ; bool ZZdown= false ; double ZZBuffer[]; ArrayResize (ZZBuffer,barcalc,barcalc); ArraySetAsSeries (ZZBuffer, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt); CopyBuffer (hZigZag[x], 0 , 0 ,barcalc,ZZBuffer); for ( int i=barcalc- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (ZZBuffer[i]==HIGH[i]) ZH=i; if (ZZBuffer[i]==LOW[i]) ZL=i; } switch (sigzz) { case SZZ1: { ZZrise=((ZH== 0 && HIGH[ 0 ]>HIGH[ 1 ])||(ZL<ZH && ZL> 1 )); ZZdown=((ZL== 0 && LOW[ 0 ]<LOW[ 1 ])||(ZH<ZL && ZH> 1 )); break ; } case SZZ2: { ZZrise=(ZL<ZH && ZL> 1 ); ZZdown=(ZH<ZL && ZH> 1 ); break ; } case SZZ3: { ZZrise=((ZH== 0 && HIGH[ 0 ]>HIGH[ 1 ])||(ZL<ZH && ZL> 0 )); ZZdown=((ZL== 0 && LOW[ 0 ]<LOW[ 1 ])||(ZH<ZL && ZH> 0 )); break ; } case SZZ4: { ZZrise=(ZL<ZH && ZL> 0 ); ZZdown=(ZH<ZL && ZH> 0 ); break ; } }; if (ZZrise) ret=rise; if (ZZdown) ret=down; return (ret); }





4.1.2. AO Signal

Just like in the ZigZagSignal() function, in the AOSignal() function we also have to use thePairsIdxArray() function, to get the buffer value from the AO indicator.

So, to get the buffer value of AO indicator, we will copy each buffer from the AO indicators handle.

To copy the AO buffer (buffer 0) from the AO indicator handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hAO[x], 0 , 0 ,barcalc,AOValue);

And then it just depends on the signal AO indicator option selected in the property input.

Apart from that, to complete the signal from the AO indicator, we also use the color of the AO indicator to verify the signal from the buffer value.

And for that purpose, we created a function to get the color value of the AO indicator with the function name AOColorSignal()

In this function we will copy buffer 1 (indicator color index buffer) from the AO indicator.

CopyBuffer (hAO[x], 1 , 0 ,barcalc,AOColor);

int MCEA::AOColorSignal( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int barcalc= 9 ; double AOColor[]; ArrayResize (AOColor,barcalc,barcalc); ArraySetAsSeries (AOColor, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt,barcalc); CopyBuffer (hAO[x], 1 , 0 ,barcalc,AOColor); bool AORise=((AOColor[ 1 ]== 1.0 && AOColor[ 0 ]== 0.0 )||(AOColor[ 1 ]== 0.0 && AOColor[ 0 ]== 0.0 )); bool AODown=((AOColor[ 1 ]== 0.0 && AOColor[ 0 ]== 1.0 )||(AOColor[ 1 ]== 1.0 && AOColor[ 0 ]== 1.0 )); if (AORise) ret=rise; if (AODown) ret=down; return (ret); }

The complete AOSignal() function is as follow:

int MCEA::AOSignal( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int barcalc= 9 ; bool AORValue= false ; bool AODValue= false ; double AOValue[]; ArrayResize (AOValue,barcalc,barcalc); ArraySetAsSeries (AOValue, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt,barcalc); CopyBuffer (hAO[x], 0 , 0 ,barcalc,AOValue); switch (sigao) { case SAO1: { AORValue=(AOValue[ 2 ]<= 0.0 && AOValue[ 1 ]> 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]>AOValue[ 1 ])||(AOValue[ 1 ]>AOValue[ 2 ] && AOValue[ 0 ]>AOValue[ 1 ]); AODValue=(AOValue[ 2 ]>= 0.0 && AOValue[ 1 ]< 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]<AOValue[ 1 ])||(AOValue[ 1 ]<AOValue[ 2 ] && AOValue[ 0 ]<AOValue[ 1 ]); break ; } case SAO2: { AORValue=(AOValue[ 1 ]<= 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]> 0.0 )||(AOValue[ 0 ]> 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]>AOValue[ 1 ]); AODValue=(AOValue[ 1 ]>= 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]< 0.0 )||(AOValue[ 0 ]< 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]<AOValue[ 1 ]); break ; } case SAO3: { AORValue=(AOValue[ 1 ]<= 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]> 0.0 )||(AOValue[ 0 ]>AOValue[ 1 ]); AODValue=(AOValue[ 1 ]>= 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]< 0.0 )||(AOValue[ 0 ]<AOValue[ 1 ]); break ; } }; bool AORise=(AOColorSignal(symbol)==rise); bool AODown=(AOColorSignal(symbol)==down); if (AORValue && AORise) ret=rise; if (AODValue && AODown) ret=down; return (ret); }





The GetIndiSignals() function will add up the return values from the ZigZagSignal() function and the AOSignal() function.

int MCEA::GetIndiSignals( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int sigrise= 2 ; int sigdown=- 2 ; int ZZSignal=ZigZagSignal(symbol); int AwSignal=AOSignal(symbol); if (ZZSignal+AwSignal==sigrise) ret=rise; if (ZZSignal+AwSignal==sigdown) ret=down; return (ret); }





The GetIndiSignals() function will add up the return values from the ZigZagSignal() function and the AOSignal function.

If the result is 2, it is a signal to Buy.

If the result is -2, it is a signal to Sell.

4.2. DirectionMove function.

The DirectionMove() function is useful for getting the close price position on the current bar, whether above the open price (up) or below the open price (down).

int MCEA::DirectionMove( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; Pips(symbol); double difud=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( 1.5 *pip); UpdatePrice(symbol,stf, 2 ); if (CLOSE[ 0 ]>OPEN[ 0 ]+difud) ret=rise; if (CLOSE[ 0 ]<OPEN[ 0 ]-difud) ret=down; return (ret); }





4.3. PARSAR15() function.

The PARSAR15() function is useful for aligning the movement of the ZigZag indicator and AO indicator with the Parabolic Stop and Reverse system indicator (PSAR/iSAR) on the M15 timeframe.

int MCEA::PARSAR15( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 2 ; double PSAR[]; ArrayResize (PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (PSAR, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); CopyBuffer (hPar15[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,PSAR); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFT15,br); if (PSAR[ 0 ]<LOW[ 0 ]) ret=rise; if (PSAR[ 0 ]>HIGH[ 0 ]) ret=down; return (ret); }





After executing the 3 main signal functions and several supporting functions, the GetOpenPosition() function will provide the values:

Value = 0, signal unknown.

Value = 1, is a signal for open Buy order;

Value = -1, is a signal for open Sell order.

When the GetOpenPosition() function returns a value of 1, the Expert Advisor calls the OpenBuy() function to open a Buy order.

bool MCEA::OpenBuy( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool buyopen = false ; string ldComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Buy" ; double ldLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) buyopen=mc_trade.Buy(ldLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Ask(),SL,TP,ldComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (buyopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open BUY Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open BUY order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (buyopen); }





Meanwhile, if the GetOpenPosition() function returns a value of -1, the Expert Advisor will call the OpenSell() function to open s Sell order.

bool MCEA::OpenSell( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool selopen = false ; string sdComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Sell" ; double sdLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) selopen=mc_trade.Sell(sdLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Bid(),SL,TP,sdComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (selopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open SELL Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open SELL order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (selopen); }





5. ChartEvent Function

To support effectiveness and efficiency in using Multi-Currency Expert Advisors, it is considered necessary to create one or more manual buttons in managing orders and changing charts timeframe or symbols.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ResetLastError (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (sparam== "Set SL/TP All Orders" ) { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Set SL/TP All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Order" ) { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Profit" ) { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Profit" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "X" ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra= false ; DisplayManualButton(); } if (sparam== "M" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "C" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateSymbolPanel(); } if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } } return ; }

In the Other Expert Advisor Parameters group of input properties, the trader is given the opportunity to select whether to display trading information on the chart (Yes) or (No).

If this option is selected (Yes), trade information will be displayed on the chart to which the Expert Advisor is attached by calling the TradeInfo() function.

We have also added a function to describe the time according to trading time zone conditions as part of the TradeInfo() function.

string MCEA::PosTimeZone( void ) { string tzpos= "" ; if (ReqTime(zntm,day)>ThisTime(day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Next day to " +tz_cls + " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()<znop) { if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()>=znop && TimeCurrent ()<zncl) { if (ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; } else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } return (tzpos); }

void MCEA::TradeInfo( void ) { Pips( Symbol ()); double spread= SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD )/xpip; rem=zntm- TimeCurrent (); string postime=PosTimeZone(); string eawait= " - Waiting for active time..!" ; string comm= "" ; TodayOrders(); comm= "

:: Server Date Time : " + string (ThisTime(year))+ "." + string (ThisTime(mon))+ "." + string (ThisTime(day))+ " " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_SECONDS )+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Broker : " + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMPANY )+ "

:: Expert Name : " + expname+ "

:: Acc. Name : " + mc_account.Name()+ "

:: Acc. Number : " + ( string )mc_account.Login()+ "

:: Acc. TradeMode : " + AccountMode()+ "

:: Acc. Leverage : 1 : " + ( string )mc_account.Leverage()+ "

:: Acc. Equity : " + DoubleToString (mc_account.Equity(), 2 )+ "

:: Margin Mode : " + ( string )mc_account.MarginModeDescription()+ "

:: Magic Number : " + string (magicEA)+ "

:: Trade on TF : " + EnumToString (TFt)+ "

:: Today Trading : " + TradingDay()+ " : " +hariini+ "

:: Trading Session : " + tz_ses+ "

:: Trading Time : " + postime; if ( TimeCurrent ()<zntm) { comm=comm+ "

:: Time Remaining : " +( string )ReqTime(rem,hour)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,min)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,sec) + eawait; } comm=comm+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Trading Pairs : " +pairs+ "

:: BUY Market : " + string (oBm)+ "

:: SELL Market : " + string (oSm)+ "

:: Total Order : " + string (oBm+oSm)+ "

:: Order Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Fixed Profit : " + DoubleToString (fixclprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Float Money : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Nett Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit+fixclprofit, 2 ); Comment (comm); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }





Then the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor ZigZag_AO_MCEA interface resembles the following figure.





As you can see, there are buttons "M", "C" and "R" under the Expert Advisor name ZigZag_AO_MCEA.

When the M button is clicked, a panel of manual clicking buttons is displayed as shown below.

The trader can manage orders manually when the manual click button panel is displayed:

5.1. Set SL/TP All Orders

Set SL/TP All Orders As explained above, if the trader enters the parameters Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No), but then the trader wants to use Stop Loss or Take Profit on all orders, then a single click on the "Set SL / TP All Orders" button will modify all orders and apply Stop Loss and/or Take Profit.

void MCEA::SetSLTPOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; double modbuysl= 0 ; double modselsl= 0 ; double modbuytp= 0 ; double modseltp= 0 ; string position_symbol; int totalorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=totalorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); position_symbol=symbol; if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modbuysl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modbuysl) modbuysl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); modbuytp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modbuytp) modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modselsl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modselsl) modselsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); modseltp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modseltp) modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modselsl,modseltp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } } } return ; }





5.2. Close All Orders

If a trader wishes to close all orders, a single click on the "Close All Orders" button will close all open orders.

void MCEA::CloseAllOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); RefreshTick(position_Symbol); bool closepos = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } return ; }





5.3. Close All Profits

If a trader wishes to close all orders that are already profitable, a single click on the "Close All Profits" button will close all open orders that are already profitable.

bool MCEA::ManualCloseAllProfit( void ) { ResetLastError (); bool orclose= false ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; orclose= false ; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double cur_profit = NormalizeDouble (pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm, 2 ); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (orclose); }





Furthermore, when the C button is clicked, a panel button with 30 symbol names or pairs is displayed and traders can click on one of the pair names or symbol names.

Clicking on one of the pair names or symbol names immediately replaces the chart symbol with the symbol whose name was clicked.

void CreateSymbolPanel() { ResetLastError (); DeletePanelButton(); int sydis= 83 ; int tsatu= int (mc.sall/ 2 ); CreateButtonTemplate( 0 , "Template" , 180 , 367 , STYLE_SOLID , 5 , BORDER_RAISED , clrYellow , clrBurlyWood , clrWhite , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 187 , 45 , true ); CreateButtonTemplate( 0 , "TempCCS" , 167 , 25 , STYLE_SOLID , 5 , BORDER_RAISED , clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 181 , 50 , true ); CreateButtonClick( 0 , "X" , 14 , 14 , "Arial Black" , 10 , BORDER_FLAT , "X" , clrWhite , clrWhite , clrRed , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 22 , 48 , true , "Close Symbol Panel" ); string chsym= "Change SYMBOL" ; int cspos= int ( 181 / 2 )+ int ( StringLen (chsym)/ 2 ); CreateButtontLable( 0 , "CCS" , "Bodoni MT Black" ,chsym, 11 , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ,cspos, 62 , true , "Change Chart Symbol" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<tsatu; i++) CreateButtonClick( 0 ,mc.AS30[i], 80 , 17 , "Bodoni MT Black" , 8 , BORDER_RAISED ,mc.AS30[i], clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 180 ,sydis+(i* 22 ), true , "Change to " +mc.AS30[i]); for ( int i=tsatu; i<mc.sall; i++) CreateButtonClick( 0 ,mc.AS30[i], 80 , 17 , "Bodoni MT Black" , 8 , BORDER_RAISED ,mc.AS30[i], clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 94 ,sydis+((i-tsatu)* 22 ), true , "Change to " +mc.AS30[i]); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } }

void ChangeChartSymbol( string c_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES cstf) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,c_symbol,cstf); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

In this case, the OnChartEvent() function will be called the ChangeChartSymbol() function when one of the symbol names is clicked.





And finally, clicking on the R button will remove the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor ZigZag_AO_MCEA from the chart, so traders don't have to remove the experts manually.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }





Strategy Tester



The advantage of MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is that it supports and allows us to test strategies that will trade on multiple symbols or test automatic trading for all available symbols and on all available timeframes.

Therefore, on the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester platform we will test the ZigZag_AO_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor.

In the test, we have placed the ZigZag_AO_MCEA on the XAUUSD pair and the H4 timeframe, with a custom time period of 2023.10.01 to 2024.02.17.

And the results are as in the following figures.













Conclusion



The conclusion in creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor with signals from ZigZag indicator which are filtered with the Awesome Oscillator or filter each other's signals for forex trading using MQL5 is as follows:

It turns out that creating a multi-currency Expert Advisor in MQL5 is very simple and not much different from creating a single-currency Expert Advisor, where the multi-currency Expert Advisor can also be used as a single-currency Expert Advisor. Creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of traders by eliminating the need to open many chart symbols for trading. Applying the right trading strategy will increase the probability of profit compared to using a single-currency Expert Advisor. This is because losses in one pair will be covered by profits in other pairs. This ZigZag_AO_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is just a sample for learning and idea generation. The test results on the Strategy Tester are still not good. Therefore, by experimenting and testing on different timeframes or different indicator period calculations, and different signal selected it is possible to get better strategy and more profitable results. In my opinion, this ZigZag with AO indicators strategy should be further researched with various different experiments, starting from timeframe, differentiation value of the ZigZag indicator parameter input, and maybe you can also add other algorithm signals for the ZigZag indicator and AO indicator. Based on the results of my experiments on Strategy Tester, on timeframes below H1 the results are not good, only on timeframes H1 and above, the results are good with few open trades, compared to small timeframes with many open trades, but in loss.

We hope that this article and the MQL5 Multi-Currency Expert Advisor program will be useful for traders to learn and develop ideas.

Thanks for reading.