如何利用 MQL5 创建简单的多币种智能交易系统（第 7 部分）：依据动量振荡器指标的之字折线

概述

多货币智能系统是一款自动交易系统，可从单个交易品种图表中开立、平仓、和管理多个品种对的订单。本文专注于交易 30 对、并采用之字折线指标的智能系统，该指标利用动量振荡器过滤或过滤彼此的信号。

如前几篇文章所示，多货币交易可以借助 MQL5 交易终端和策略测试器的强立功能、和设施。为了满足交易者寻求高效和有效自动交易的需求，我们来依靠 MQL5 提供的可靠强力功能、和设施。我们的目标是创建一个简单的多币种智能系统，可运用各种思路和策略。本文将专注于使用之字折线指标，其依据动量振荡器进行过滤、或者过滤彼此的信号。





计划和功能



1. 交易货币对。

该多币种智能交易系统计划在如下品种或货币对上进行交易：

对于外汇：

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD,

GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 对

加上 2 种贵金属对：XAUUSD（黄金）和 XAGUSD（白银） 总共是 30 对。



为了确保本文中讨论的智能系统的顺利运行，我实现了一个自动处理品种名称带有前缀和/或后缀的函数。不过，重点要注意的是，该函数仅适工作于 MT5 中的外汇和金属品种对名称，不适用于特殊品种和指数。





1.1. 附加功能：

1.1.1. 单一货币智能系统

一些用户询问有关该多币种 EA 如何当作单一货币、或独立 EA。

为了解决这个问题，添加了一项功能，允许将该多币种 EA 当作单货币 EA。

在选择交易对模式（多种或单种）选项中，交易者可以在两种交易对条件之间进行选择：单一货币或多货币。

1. Single Pair (single-currency) — 单对（单币种）

2. Multi Pairs (multi-currency) — 多对（多币种）

设置智能系统输入参数，如下图所示





如果选择了'单对'：

'SP' 或单对选项将智能系统限制为仅在其所放置的货币对上进行交易。举例，如果智能系统被放置在 EURUSD 对上，它只会在 EURUSD 对上进行交易。

如果选择了“多对”：

选项组“选择要交易的货币对”包括 10 对将要交易的货币选项。

其中一对称为“交易者愿望对”，它要求交易者在“智能系统输入”属性中手工输入要交易的货币对。不过，重点是要记住，输入的货币对名称必须已经在 30 对的列表当中。

“交易者的愿望对”选项可用于确保智能系统仅交易单一货币、或作为独立的 EA 工作。

智能系统将仅依据提供的期望货币对名称进行交易或工作。这确保了专注方式交易、或工作于单一货币对。

如果交易者仅输入 XAUUSD 对的名称，则智能系统仅在该货币对上进行交易。

智能系统将仅在 XAUUSD 对上进行交易，无论它在 30 个可用货币对中的位置如何。

必须如下图所示配置智能系统输入参数。





故此，在本文中，有两种方式来交易单一货币，或作为单独专用智能系统。

1. 坚持使用多货币对或 “MP” 选项，然后选择“交易者期望对”选项。不过，仅需输入一个货币对名称，例如 XAUUSD。

该选项将智能系统限制为仅据"交易者期望对“指定的货币对上进行交易。它不会交易任何其它货币对。 2. 在选择”交易对模式“中，选择 “SP” 或单一对。

如果智能系统应用于 EURUSD 对，它将专门在 EURUSD 对上进行交易。





1.1.2. Trade on Specific Time — 在特定时间交易

在”在特定时间交易”组中，为交易者提供了想要在该时段进行交易的选项。

也许很多交易者都想按照时区进行交易，所以要交易的货币对可与对应交易时段相应，所以在这个智能系统，我们仍然使用交易时段（时区）的选项。





2. 信号指标。

2.1. 之字折线（ZigZag）指标。

之字折线指标是一种衡量价格走势的方法，且无不必要噪音。它的运算是判定价格摇摆（高点和低点）之间的距离。随后，该指标计算回调。如果回调超过某个预期额度，则认为价格走势已完成。

众所周知，之字折线是最古老的技术指标之一，并将其运作方式从股票市场搬至货币交易。它令交易者能够把市场结构可视化。

当尝试估测价格走势时，之字折线指标可帮助交易者自动过滤掉次要的价格走势。利用之字折线指标有助于更清晰地理解市场结构。

当价格走势条件受到随机价格波动的影响而波动时，之字折线指标可用来帮助识别价格趋势，和价格趋势中的变化。





技术分析师言道：

之字折线指标降低了随机价格波动的影响，用于识别价格趋势、及价格趋势的变化。

该指标降低了噪音级别，强调底层趋势的更高点和更低点。

之字折线指标在趋势强劲的市场中效果最佳。

之字折线指标限制。

与其它趋势跟踪指标类似，买入和卖出信号是通过查看过去的价格走势来判定的，也许无法准确预测未来的价格走势。举例，在生成之字折线指示线时，可能趋势已经走完大部分。

交易者应意识到，最近的之字折线也许不是永久的（译者按：即所谓的“未来函数”）。当价格改变方向时，指标开始绘制一条新指示线。

如果该指示线未达到指标的百分比设置，且证券价格逆转，则该指示将被删除，并替换为趋势原始方向的延长线。





之字折线参数设置：

之字折线指标有 3 个输入参数：

1. Depth - 深度默认值为 12。

Depth – 指它在图表柱线图序列中能看到多远。

为了获得定义的高点和低点，您需要确保有足够的 “深度”。

它是最小柱线数量，即区间内柱线的差价最大值或最小值唯一不二（例如：如果我们在蜡烛 x 处已有一个最大值，深度为 12，那么至少 x+12 根蜡烛以内不可绘制后续的最大值）。

2. Deviation - 默认值为 5。

Deviation - 是指将趋势线从正向变为负向所需的价格变化百分比。

3. Backstep - 默认值为 3。

Backstep - 摆动高点和低点之间的最小柱线数量





之字折线指标公式：

ZigZag (HL, %change=X, retrace=FALSE, LastExtreme=TRUE) 如果 %change>=X，绘制之字折线

其中： HL = 价格序列或收盘价序列的（高点-低点） %change = 最小价格变化百分比 Retrace = 它是前一次移动的回撤变化，或从波峰到波谷的绝对变化？ Last Extreme = 如果极值价格在多个周期内相同，则极值价格是第一个观察值还是最后一个观察值？





根据我的观察，对于之字折线指标，至少有 4 种信号算法可以使用。

在这个智能系统中，我创建了一个选项，以便交易者可以选择并尝试来自之字折线 指标的四种算法信号。





2.2. 动量振荡器（AO）。

动量震荡指标（AO）是交易者用来识别市场趋势和动量的动量指标。它由知名技术分析师比尔·威廉姆斯（Bill Williams）开发，因其简单性和可靠性而成为交易者的流行工具。

动量振荡器指标是一个市场动量指标，它将近期的市场走势与历史市场走势进行比较。

它在中心有一条零线，根据两条不同移动平均线的比较在其两侧绘制价格走势。

动量振荡器指标的计算方法是从金融产品中点 (H+L)/2 价格的 5-周期 SMA 中减去 34-周期简单移动平均线（SMA）。

中点价格被认为比开盘价或收盘价更准确地代表真实市场价格，因为它同时考虑了给定时期的最高价和最低价。

AO 在正值和负值之间振荡，正值表示看涨趋势，负值表示看跌趋势。

34-周期简单移动平均线（SMA）和 5-周期 SMA 的值在指标代码中永久设置，并且没有机会在指标输入参数属性中进行更改。

动量振荡器指标 = 5-周期 SMA（中位价，5-周期）– 34-周期 SMA（中位价，34-周期） 其中，中间价为：（时段周期的最高价 + 时段周期的最低价）/ 2。





对于 AO 指标，至少有 3 种信号算法可以使用。

因此，在这个智能系统中，我创建了一个选项，以便交易者可以选择并尝试来自该 AO 指标的三个算法信号。

下图所示，运用动量振荡器过滤、或彼此过滤信号的之字折线指标。

下面的信号插图是选项 2 之字折线信号，和选项 2 AO 信号





3. 交易和订单管理

该多货币智能系统提供若干种方式管理交易：

3.1. 止损单。

选项：使用订单止损（是）或（否）

如果选中“使用订单止损（否）”选项，则所有订单在开单时都不带止损。

如果“由反向信号平单”设置为“是”，则不带止损开单将是安全的。但是，如果“由反向信号平单”设置为“否”，则对净值存在非常高的风险。因此，我添加了一个函数来启用检查净值和余额之间的百分比。在这种情况下，如果余额的净值百分比小于（100% - 每笔交易的净值风险百分比），则智能系统将运行 CheckLoss() 函数（运行虚拟止损的函数），并在亏损大于设置的止损值情况下平单。

if (use_sl==No && CheckVSLTP==Yes) { if (!mc.CheckEquityBalance()) if (mc.CloseAllLoss()) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss to secure equity." ); }

bool MCEA::CheckEquityBalance( void ) { bool isgood= false ; if ((mc_account.Equity()/mc_account.Balance()* 100 ) > ( 100.00 -Risk)) isgood= true ; return (isgood); }

bool MCEA::CheckLoss( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype, double slc= 0.0 ) { Pips(symbol); bool inloss= false ; double lossval=slc== 0.0 ? (SLval* 0.5 ) : slc; double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(slc*pip); int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(lossval*pip); double pricegab = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( fabs (price-pos_open)); if (type==intype && pricegab>posloss) inloss= true ; } } } return (inloss); }

bool MCEA::CloseAllLoss( void ) { ResetLastError (); bool orclose= false ; string isloss= "due stop in loss." ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; Pips(symbol); double posloss=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(SLval*pip); orclose= false ; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(SLval*pip); double pricegab = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( fabs (price-pos_open)); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && pricegab>posloss) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close Buy %s %s %s" ,symbol, EnumToString ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ),isloss); } if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && pricegab>posloss) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close Sell %s %s %s" ,symbol, EnumToString ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ),isloss); } } } } return (orclose); }

如果选项“使用订单止损（是）”：再次给出选项：“使用自动计算止损（是）或（否）”

如果选项是“自动计算止损（是）”，则将由智能系统自动执行止损计算。

如果选项“自动计算止损（否）”，则交易者必须以点数为单位输入止损值。

如果选项“使用订单止损（否）”：则智能系统将检查每笔开单，信号条件是否仍然良好，订单是否可维持盈利；或信号疲软，需要平单以保障盈利；或信号条件已逆转方向，订单必须以亏损条件了结。

注意：特别是对于“因信号疲软并保障盈利而了结交易”，会给出一个选项，是否激活它。

在 ExpertActionTrade() 函数的一部分：

if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } }

因信号疲软并保障盈利而平仓的代码如下： int MCEA::GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int AOdir=AOColorSignal(symbol); int ZZDir=ZigZagSignal(symbol); if (exis==down && (AOdir==rise||ZZDir==rise)) ret=rise; if (exis==rise && (AOdir==down||ZZDir==down)) ret=down; return (ret); }

如果它没有被激活（否），即使信号已经疲软，订单仍将持有、或不会为了保障盈利而了结。

如果激活（Yes），则之字折线指标和 AO 指标的条件为：

对于多头订单平仓：

当 AO 指标的颜色从绿色变为红色（默认颜色），或当之字折线指标达到高点极值，且价格改变方向时，多头订单将被平仓。 对于空头订单平仓：

当 AO 指标的颜色从红色变为绿色（默认颜色），或当之字折线指标达到低点极值位置，且价格改变方向时，空头订单将被平仓。 设置止损单的代码如下： double MCEA::OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { slv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; } } return (slv); }





3.2. 止盈单。

选项：“使用订单止盈（是）或（否）”

如果选中“使用订单止盈（否）”选项，则在开单时，所有订单都不带止盈。

如果选项是“使用订单止盈（是）“：再次给出选项："使用自动计算订单止盈（是）或（否）"

如果选项“自动计算订单止盈（是）”，则由智能系统自动执行止盈计算。

如果选项“自动计算订单止盈（否）“，则交易者必须以点数输入订单止盈值。

设置止盈订单的代码如下： double MCEA::OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { tpv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; } } return (tpv); }





3.3. 尾随止损

选项：“使用尾随止损（是）或（否）”

如果选项“使用尾随 SL是（否）”，则 EA 不会执行尾随止损和尾随止盈。

如果选项“使用尾随止损（是）”：交易者可以在 3 个选项之间进行选择：

1. 按价格尾随

尾随止损将由 EA 按价格走势和输入属性中的值来执行。

2. 按指标尾随

尾随止损将由 EA 按 VIDYA 指标执行。

根据我的研究和实验，与抛物线 SAR、或移动平均线指标的几种变体相比，VIDYA 指标略好，非常适合尾随止损。

与抛物线 SAR 指标相比，VIDYA 指标更接近价格走势，而与 AMA、DEMA 和 MA 指标相比，VIDYA 指标离价格走势更远。

故此，在本文中，我决定基于 VIDYA 指标打造尾随止损功能。

3. 按前一根柱线的最高价或最低价尾随止损

对于买入订单，尾随止损的位置将会放置在前一根柱线的最低价（LOW[1]）。

对于卖出订单，尾随止损位置将放置在前一根柱线的最高价（HIGH[1]）。

尾随止损价格函数： double MCEA::TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type) { int br= 2 ; double pval= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); switch (TS_type) { case byprice: { RefreshTick(xsymb); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip); break ; } case byindi: { double VIDyAv[]; ArrayResize (VIDyAv,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (VIDyAv, true ); CopyBuffer (hVIDyAv[x], 0 , 0 ,br,VIDyAv); RefreshPrice(xsymb,TFt,br); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (VIDyAv[ 0 ]<mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip))) pval=VIDyAv[ 0 ]; if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (VIDyAv[ 0 ]>mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip))) pval=VIDyAv[ 0 ]; break ; } case byHiLo: { UpdatePrice(xsymb,TFt, 2 ); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (HIGH[ 0 ]>HIGH[ 1 ])) pval=LOW[ 1 ]; if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (LOW[ 0 ]<LOW[ 1 ])) pval=HIGH[ 1 ]; break ; } } return (pval); }



bool MCEA::ModifyOrdersSL( const string symbx, int TS_type) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int TRSP=TS_type; bool modist= false ; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbx); Pips(symbx); int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); if (symbol==symbx && mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrsb = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_tp = mc_position.TakeProfit(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open+TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrsb+((TSmin- 1.0 )*pip)); double modbuysl=vtrsb; bool modbuy = (price>modminsl && modbuysl>modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modbuysl>pos_stop)); if (modbuy && netp>minprofit) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modbuysl,pos_tp); } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_tp = mc_position.TakeProfit(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open-TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrss-((TSmin+ 1.0 )*pip)); double modselsl=vtrss; bool modsel = (price<modminsl && modselsl<modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modselsl<pos_stop)); if (modsel && netp>minprofit) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modselsl,pos_tp); } } } } return (modist); }





3.4. 尾随止盈

选项：“使用尾随止盈（是）或（否）”

如果选项“使用尾随止盈是（否）”，则 EA 不会执行尾随止盈。

如果选项“使用尾随止盈为（是）”，则以点数为单位输入尾随止盈值（默认值 25 点），智能交易系统将根据变量值 TPmin（最小尾随止盈值）执行尾随止盈。

bool MCEA::ModifyOrdersTP( const string symbx) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; bool modist= false ; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbx); Pips(symbx); int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); if (symbol==symbx && mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_tp = mc_position.TakeProfit(); double modbuytp = pos_tp== 0.0 ? mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open+TPmin*pip) : pos_tp; double modpostp = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+TPmin*pip); bool modtpb = (price>pos_open && modbuytp-price<TPmin*pip && pos_tp<modpostp); if (modtpb) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,pos_stop,modpostp); } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_tp = mc_position.TakeProfit(); double modseltp = pos_tp== 0.0 ? mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open-TPmin*pip) : pos_tp; double modpostp = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-TPmin*pip); bool modtps = (price<pos_open && price-modseltp<TPmin*pip && pos_tp>modpostp); if (modtps) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,pos_stop,modpostp); } } } } return (modist); }





3.5. 由反向信号平仓

选项：“由反向信号平仓（是）或（否）”

如果“由反向信号平仓（是）”：

故此，如果之前已开立了卖出订单，然后指标信号反转，那么卖出订单将被平仓，然后智能系统将开立一笔买入订单。反之亦然。



在 ExpertActionTrade() 函数的一部分：

if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); bool MCEA::CloseSellPositions( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool sellclose= false ; int total= PositionsTotal (); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE closetype = POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.SelectByIndex(i)) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { if (type==closetype) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); sellclose=mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close Sell #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (sellclose); }



在 ExpertActionTrade() 函数的一部分： if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol);

bool MCEA::CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool buyclose= false ; int total= PositionsTotal (); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE closetype = POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.SelectByIndex(i)) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { if (type==closetype) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); buyclose=mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close Buy #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (buyclose); }





如果”由反向信号平仓（否）“将出现问题： 1. 订单将是每对已交易总数的 2 倍。 2. 在一对中，会有处于亏损状态的订单，也有处于盈利状态的订单。 3. 由于亏损和盈利条件不平衡，净值将会消减。 为了克服这个问题，我创建了几个函数来检测亏损和盈利订单条件。 在 ExpertActionTrade() 函数的一部分： mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==No && (mc.xob[x]+mc.xos[x]> 1 )) { if (mc.CheckProfitLoss(symbol)) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss." ); }

bool MCEA::CheckProfitLoss( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool closeinloss= false ; string isloss= "due stop in loss." ; int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); bool BuyProfitSellLoss=(xob[xx]> 0 && CheckProfit(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY )) && (xos[xx]> 0 && CheckLoss(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_SELL , 0.0 )); bool SellProfitBuyLoss=(xos[xx]> 0 && CheckProfit(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_SELL )) && (xob[xx]> 0 && CheckLoss(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY , 0.0 )); if (BuyProfitSellLoss && !SellProfitBuyLoss) { if (CloseSellPositions(symbol)) { PrintFormat ( "Close Sell %s %s %s" ,symbol, EnumToString ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ),isloss); closeinloss= true ; } } if (SellProfitBuyLoss && !BuyProfitSellLoss) { if (CloseBuyPositions(symbol)) { PrintFormat ( "Close Buy %s %s %s" ,symbol, EnumToString ( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ),isloss); closeinloss= true ; } } return (closeinloss); }



CheckProfitLoss() 函数将调用另外 2 个函数，这些函数将按条件比较一对的订单：买入盈利和卖出亏损，或买入亏损和卖出盈利。 如果买入盈利且卖出亏损，则卖出订单将被平仓。

如果卖出亏损且卖出盈利，则买入订单将被平仓。 bool MCEA::CheckProfit( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype) { Pips(symbol); double posprofit=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice((TPval* 0.5 )*pip); bool inprofit= false ; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double posprofit = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice((TPval* 0.5 )*pip); double pricegab = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( fabs (price-pos_open)); if (type==intype && posprofit<pricegab) inprofit= true ; } } } return (inprofit); }

bool MCEA::CheckLoss( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype, double slc= 0.0 ) { Pips(symbol); bool inloss= false ; double lossval=slc== 0.0 ? (SLval* 0.5 ) : slc; double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(slc*pip); int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double posloss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(lossval*pip); double pricegab = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( fabs (price-pos_open)); if (type==intype && pricegab>posloss) inloss= true ; } } } return (inloss); }





4. 手工订单管理。

在这个多币种智能系统中，添加了几个手工点击按钮，为交易者提供高效和有效手段，监控智能系统的运作。

4.1. 为所有订单设置止损/止盈：

如果交易者输入了参数集合“使用订单止损（否）和/或使用订单止盈（否）”，但随后交易者想在所有订单上使用止损或止盈，那么只需单击“所有订单设置止损/止盈”按钮，所有订单将被修改，并应用止损和/或止盈。 4.2. 所有订单平仓：

如果交易者希望所有订单平仓，只需单击“所有订单平仓”按钮即可把所有持单了结。

4.3. Close All Orders Profit — 所有盈利单平仓

如果交易者想要把所有已经盈利的订单了结，只需单击 “所有盈利订单平仓” 按钮即可把所有已经盈利的持单了结。





5. 管理订单和图表品种。

对于仅从一个品种图表交易 30 对的多货币智能系统，若是为所有品种提供一个按钮面板，如此交易者只需单击一下即可更改图表时间帧或品种，并可在智能系统开立订单或订单平仓时查看指标信号的准确性。





在 MQL5 程序中实现计划



1. 程序头文件和输入属性

包含 MQL5 头文件

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account;





所用时区的枚举

enum tm_zone { Cus_Session, New_Zealand, Australia, Asia_Tokyo, Europe_London, US_New_York };





选择时间钟点的枚举

enum swhour { hr_00= 0 , hr_01= 1 , hr_02= 2 , hr_03= 3 , hr_04= 4 , hr_05= 5 , hr_06= 6 , hr_07= 7 , hr_08= 8 , hr_09= 9 , hr_10= 10 , hr_11= 11 , hr_12= 12 , hr_13= 13 , hr_14= 14 , hr_15= 15 , hr_16= 16 , hr_17= 17 , hr_18= 18 , hr_19= 19 , hr_20= 20 , hr_21= 21 , hr_22= 22 , hr_23= 23 };





选择时间分钟的枚举

enum inmnt { mn_00= 0 , mn_05= 5 , mn_10= 10 , mn_15= 15 , mn_20= 20 , mn_25= 25 , mn_30= 30 , mn_35= 35 , mn_40= 40 , mn_45= 45 , mn_50= 50 , mn_55= 55 };





选择 10 个要交易对选项的枚举

enum PairsTrade { All30, TrdWi, Usds, Eurs, Gbps, Auds, Nzds, Cads, Chfs, Jpys };





YN 枚举用于智能系统属性中的（是）或（否）选项。

enum YN { No, Yes };





资金管理手数的枚举

enum mmt { FixedLot, DynamLot };





选择计算信号指标时间帧的枚举

enum TFUSE { TFM5, TFM15, TFM30, TFH1, TFH2, TFH3, TFH4, TFH6, TFH8, TFH12, TFD1 };

在 TFUSE 枚举中，我把计算智能交易时间帧的限制在仅从 TF-M5 到 TF-D1。





在尾随止损计算中选择要用的类型枚举

enum TrType { byprice, byindi, byHiLo };





枚举是为选择智能系统的交易类型，单一货币或多货币。

enum MS { SP, MP };





从之字折线指标中选择信号算法的枚举

enum SignalZZ { SZZ1, SZZ2, SZZ3, SZZ4 };





从 AO 指标中选择信号算法的枚举

enum SignalAO { SAO1, SAO2, SAO3 };





智能系统输入属性

input group "=== Global Strategy EA Parameter ===" ; input TFUSE tfinuse = TFH4; input group "=== ZigZag Indicator Input Properties ===" ; input int zzDepth = 12 ; input int zzDevia = 5 ; input int zzBackS = 3 ; input SignalZZ sigzz = SZZ2; input SignalAO sigao = SAO2; input group "=== Selected Pairs to Trade ===" ; input MS trademode = MP; input PairsTrade usepairs = All30; input string traderwishes = "eg. eurusd,usdchf" ; input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ===" ; input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; input double Risk = 10.0 ; input double Lots = 0.01 ; input group "=== Trade on Specific Time ===" ; input YN trd_time_zone = Yes; input tm_zone session = Cus_Session; input swhour stsescuh = hr_00; input inmnt stsescum = mn_15; input swhour clsescuh = hr_23; input inmnt clsescum = mn_55; input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No; input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ===" ; input YN use_sl = No; input YN autosl = Yes; input double SLval = 30.0 ; input YN use_tp = Yes; input YN autotp = Yes; input double TPval = 60.0 ; input YN TrailingSL = Yes; input TrType trlby = byHiLo; input double TSval = 10.0 ; input double TSmin = 5.0 ; input YN TrailingTP = Yes; input double TPmin = 25.0 ; input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; input YN CheckVSLTP = Yes; input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ===" ; input YN alerts = Yes; input YN UseEmailAlert = No; input YN UseSendnotify = No; input YN trade_info_display = Yes; input ulong magicEA = 20240218 ;

注意：如果智能系统 ID（魔幻数字）的输入属性留空，EA 就能够管理手工开立的订单。





在全局策略 EA 参数输入属性组中，交易者被引导选择智能系统时间帧来计算指标信号，默认为 PERIOD_H4。

在智能系统的“选择交易对”属性组中，交易者需要从提供的 10 个选项中选择要交易的货币对；默认情况下，设置为所有外汇 30 对。

为了配置要交易的货币对，我们将调用 HandlingSymbolArrays() 函数。WithHandlingSymbolArrays() 函数，我们将处理所有将要交易的货币对。

void MCEA::HandlingSymbolArrays( void ) { string All30[]={ "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string USDs[]={ "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "AUDUSD" , "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string EURs[]={ "EURAUD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURGBP" , "EURJPY" , "EURNZD" , "EURUSD" }; string GBPs[]={ "GBPAUD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "EURGBP" , "GBPJPY" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPUSD" }; string AUDs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "EURAUD" , "GBPAUD" , "AUDJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDUSD" }; string NZDs[]={ "AUDNZD" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "EURNZD" , "GBPNZD" , "NZDJPY" , "NZDUSD" }; string CADs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "CADCHF" , "EURCAD" , "GBPCAD" , "CADJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "USDCAD" }; string CHFs[]={ "AUDCHF" , "CADCHF" , "EURCHF" , "GBPCHF" , "NZDCHF" , "CHFJPY" , "USDCHF" }; string JPYs[]={ "AUDJPY" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "EURJPY" , "GBPJPY" , "NZDJPY" , "USDJPY" }; sall= ArraySize (All30); arusd= ArraySize (USDs); areur= ArraySize (EURs); aretc= ArraySize (JPYs); ArrayResize (VSym,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); if (usepairs==TrdWi && StringFind (traderwishes, "eg." , 0 )< 0 ) { string to_split=traderwishes; string sep= "," ; ushort u_sep; u_sep= StringGetCharacter (sep, 0 ); int p= StringSplit (to_split,u_sep,SPC); if (p> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) StringToUpper (SPC[i]); for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) { if (ValidatePairs(SPC[i])< 0 ) ArrayRemove (SPC,i, 1 ); } } arspc= ArraySize (SPC); } SetSymbolNamePS(); if (inpre> 0 || insuf> 0 ) { if (usepairs==TrdWi && arspc> 0 ) { for ( int t= 0 ; t<arspc; t++) { SPC[t]=pre+SPC[t]+suf; } } for ( int t= 0 ; t<sall; t++) { All30[t]=pre+All30[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<arusd; t++) { USDs[t]=pre+USDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<areur; t++) { EURs[t]=pre+EURs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { GBPs[t]=pre+GBPs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { AUDs[t]=pre+AUDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { NZDs[t]=pre+NZDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CADs[t]=pre+CADs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CHFs[t]=pre+CHFs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { JPYs[t]=pre+JPYs[t]+suf; } } ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayResize (AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (AS30,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int x= 0 ; x<sall; x++) { SymbolSelect (AS30[x], true );} if (ValidatePairs( Symbol ())>= 0 ) symbfix= true ; if (!symbfix) { Alert ( "Expert Advisors will not trade on pairs " + Symbol ()); Alert ( "-- " +expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); } switch (usepairs) { case 0 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,sall,sall); arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "Multi Currency " + string (sall)+ " Pairs" ; break ; } case 1 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arspc,arspc); arrsymbx=arspc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,SPC, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arspc)+ ") Trader Wishes Pairs" ; break ; } case 2 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arusd,arusd); arrsymbx=arusd; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,USDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arusd)+ ") Multi Currency USD Pairs" ; break ; } case 3 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,areur,areur); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,EURs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex EUR Pairs" ; break ; } case 4 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,GBPs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex GBP Pairs" ; break ; } case 5 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,AUDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex AUD Pairs" ; break ; } case 6 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,NZDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex NZD Pairs" ; break ; } case 7 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CADs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CAD Pairs" ; break ; } case 8 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CHFs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CHF Pairs" ; break ; } case 9 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,JPYs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex JPY Pairs" ; break ; } } return ; }





在 HandlingSymbolArrays() 函数中，我们将调用 SetSymbolNamePS() 函数。配合 SetSymbolNamePS()，我们就能够处理含有前缀和/或后缀的品种名称。

void MCEA::SetSymbolNamePS( void ) { int sym_Lenpre= 0 ; int sym_Lensuf= 0 ; string sym_pre= "" ; string sym_suf= "" ; SymbolSelect ( Symbol (), true ); string insymbol= Symbol (); int inlen= StringLen (insymbol); int toseek=- 1 ; string dep= "" ; string bel= "" ; string sym_use = "" ; int pairx=- 1 ; string xcur[]={ "EUR" , "GBP" , "AUD" , "NZD" , "USD" , "CAD" , "CHF" }; int xcar= ArraySize (xcur); for ( int x= 0 ; x<xcar; x++) { toseek= StringFind (insymbol,xcur[x], 0 ); if (toseek>= 0 ) { pairx=x; break ; } } if (pairx>= 0 ) { int awl=toseek- 3 < 0 ? 0 : toseek- 3 ; int sd= StringFind (insymbol, "SD" , 0 ); if (toseek== 0 && sd< 4 ) { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } else if (toseek> 0 ) { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } else { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,awl, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,awl+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } } string sym_nmx=sym_use; int lensx= StringLen (sym_nmx); if (inlen>lensx && lensx== 6 ) { sym_Lenpre= StringFind (insymbol,sym_nmx, 0 ); sym_Lensuf=inlen-lensx-sym_Lenpre; if (sym_Lenpre> 0 ) { sym_pre= StringSubstr (insymbol, 0 ,sym_Lenpre); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xcar; i++) if ( StringFind (sym_pre,xcur[i], 0 )>= 0 ) sym_pre= "" ; } if (sym_Lensuf> 0 ) { sym_suf= StringSubstr (insymbol,sym_Lenpre+lensx,sym_Lensuf); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xcar; i++) if ( StringFind (sym_suf,xcur[i], 0 )>= 0 ) sym_suf= "" ; } } pre=sym_pre; suf=sym_suf; inpre= StringLen (pre); insuf= StringLen (suf); posCur1=inpre; posCur2=posCur1+ 3 ; return ; }

注意：智能系统将验证每一对。如果交易者在输入货币对名称时出错（拼写错误），或者货币对验证失败，智能系统将收到警告，且智能系统将从图表中移除。





在智能系统输入属性组"按指定时间交易"中，交易者将在此处选择“按指定时间交易（是）或（否）"。

如果"按指定时间交易" 选项指定为“否，则智能系统会在 MT5 的 00:15 至 23:59 之间进行交易。

如果“是”，选择枚举选项：

Trading on Custom Session（在自定义时段交易）

Trading on New Zealand Session（在新西兰时段交易）

Trading on Australia Sydney Session（在澳大利亚悉尼时段交易）

Trading on Asia Tokyo Session（在亚洲东京时段交易）

Trading on Europe London Session（在欧洲伦敦时段交易）

Trading on America New York Session（在美国纽约时段交易）

默认情况下，"在指定时段交易"设置为“是”，并设置为"在自定义时段交易"。

在自定义时段进行交易：

在该时段中，交易者必须设置开始交易时间的小时和分钟，以及停止交易的小时和分钟。这意味着 EA 仅在指定的开始到结束时间段内执行活动。

意即，在新西兰交易时段到纽约美国交易时段，而交易开始到结束的时间由 EA 计算。





2. EA 的工作类。

为了构建和配置智能系统工作流程，我们已创建了一个类，它声明了多货币智能系统所需的所有变量、对象和函数。

class MCEA { private : int x_year; int x_mon; int x_day; int x_hour; int x_min; int x_sec; int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; int inpre, insuf; bool symbfix; string pre,suf; string prefix,suffix; int ishour, onhour; int tftrlst, tfcinws; datetime rem, znop, zncl, zntm; datetime SesCuOp, SesCuCl, Ses01Op, Ses01Cl, Ses02Op, Ses02Cl, Ses03Op, Ses03Cl, Ses04Op, Ses04Cl, Ses05Op, Ses05Cl, SesNoOp, SesNoCl; string tz_ses, tz_opn, tz_cls; string tmopcu, tmclcu, tmop01, tmcl01, tmop02, tmcl02, tmop03, tmcl03, tmop04, tmcl04, tmop05, tmcl05, tmopno, tmclno; double LotPS; double point; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double SARstep, SARmaxi; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; void SetSymbolNamePS( void ); void HandlingSymbolArrays( void ); void Set_Time_Zone( void ); void Time_Zone( void ); bool Trade_session( void ); string PosTimeZone( void ); int ThisTime( const int reqmode); int ReqTime( datetime reqtime, const int reqmode); int DirectionMove( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf); int GetIndiSignals( const string symbol); int ZigZagSignal( const string symbol); int AOSignal( const string symbol); int AOColorSignal( const string symbol); int PARSAR05( const string symbol); int PARSAR15( const string symbol); int LotDig( const string symbol); double MLots( const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv( double val1, double val2); double OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderSL( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderTP( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type); string ReqDate( int d, int h, int m); string TF2Str( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr( int hr, int mn); string TradingDay( void ); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder( void ) { return (expname); } public : string DIRI[], AS30[], VSym[]; string SPC[]; string USD[]; string EUR[]; string GBP[]; string AUD[]; string NZD[]; string CAD[]; string CHF[]; string JPY[]; string expname; string indiname1; int hZigZag[], hAO[]; int hVIDyAv[]; int hPar05[], hPar15[]; int ALO, dgts, arrsar, arrsymbx; int sall, arusd, areur, aretc, arspc, arper; ulong slip; double profitb[], profits[]; double minprofit; int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; int year, mon, day, hour, min, sec, dow, doy; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT05, TFT15; bool PanelExtra; MCEA( void ); ~MCEA( void ); virtual void ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config( void ); virtual void ExpertActionTrade( void ); void ArraySymbolResize( void ); void CurrentSymbolSet( const string symbol); void Pips( const string symbol); void TradeInfo( void ); void Do_Alerts( const string symbx, string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx( const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders( void ); void CloseAllOrders( void ); void CheckClose( const string symbx); void TodayOrders( void ); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); void RefreshPrice( const string symbx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); bool CheckEquityBalance( void ); bool RefreshTick( const string symbx); bool TradingToday( void ); bool OpenBuy( const string symbol); bool OpenSell( const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP( double mStop, double ordtp); bool ModifyOrdersSL( const string symbx, int TS_type); bool ModifyOrdersTP( const string symbx); bool CloseAllProfit( void ); bool CloseAllLoss( void ); bool ManualCloseAllProfit( void ); bool CheckProfitLoss( const string symbol); bool CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol); bool CloseSellPositions( const string symbol); bool CheckProfit( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype); bool CheckLoss( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype, double slc= 0.0 ); int PairsIdxArray( const string symbol); int ValidatePairs( const string symbol); int GetOpenPosition( const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); string getUninitReasonText( int reasonCode); }; MCEA mc;

多货币智能系统操作流程中第一个也是最重要的函数是从 OnInit() 调用的，其为 ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config()。

int OnInit ( void ) { mc.ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config() 函数配置所有要用到的品种、所有时间帧、所有指标句柄、以及包含头文件，其内有智能系统工作流程所需的一些重要函数。

ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config() 函数描述并实现如何处理时间帧，并为智能系统工作流程中所用的所有指标创建指标句柄。

void MCEA::ZigZag_AO_MCEA_Config( void ) { HandlingSymbolArrays(); TFT05= PERIOD_M5 ; TFT15= PERIOD_M15 ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFs[]={ PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H6 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 }; int arTFs= ArraySize (TFs); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arTFs; x++) if (tfinuse==x) TFt=TFs[x]; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hZigZag[x] = iCustom (DIRI[x],TFt,indiname1,zzDepth,zzDevia,zzBackS); hAO[x] = iAO (DIRI[x],TFt); hVIDyAv[x] = iVIDyA (DIRI[x],TFt, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_WEIGHTED ); hPar05[x] = iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar15[x] = iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT15,SARstep,SARmaxi); } TesterHideIndicators ( true ); minprofit= NormalizeDouble (TSmin/ 100.0 , 2 ); ALO=( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>sall ? sall : ( int )mc_account.LimitOrders(); if (Close_by_Opps==No) { if (( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>=(sall* 2 )) ALO=sall* 2 ; else ALO=( int )(mc_account.LimitOrders()/ 2 ); } LotPS=( double )ALO; mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); Set_Time_Zone(); return ; }





3. 智能系统即刻报价函数和工作流程

在智能系统的即刻报价函数 OnTick() 中，我们将调用多币种智能系统的最重要函数之一，即 ExpertActionTrade() 函数。

void OnTick ( void ) { mc.ExpertActionTrade(); return ; }





EA 的整个交易过程都包含在这个函数当中。

这意味着 ExpertActionTrade() 函数将执行所有活动，并管理自动交易，从开单、平单、尾随止损或止盈、以及其它附加活动。

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade( void ) { ResetLastError (); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && mc.checktml== 0 ) { mc.Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Trading Expert at " + Symbol ()+ " are NOT Allowed by Setting." ); mc.checktml= 1 ; return ; } if (!DisplayManualButton( "M" , "C" , "R" )) DisplayManualButton(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); if ( fmod (( double )mcsec, 5.0 )== 0 ) mc.ccur=mcsec; if (mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; for ( int x= 0 ; x<mc.arrsymbx && ! IsStopped (); x++) { switch (trademode) { case SP: { if (mc.DIRI[x]!= Symbol ()) continue ; symbol= Symbol (); mc.pairs=mc.pairs+ " (" +symbol+ ")" ; break ; } case MP: { if (mc.DIRI[x]== Symbol ()) symbol= Symbol (); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; break ; } } mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); if (mc.TradingToday() && mc.Trade_session()) { mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.profits[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xob[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} else mc.CloseAllProfit(); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && use_sl==No && CheckVSLTP==Yes) { if (mc.CheckLoss(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,SLval)) if (mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol)) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Check Profit Trade and Close order due stop in loss." ); } } } if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.profitb[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xos[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} else mc.CloseAllProfit(); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && use_sl==No && CheckVSLTP==Yes) { if (mc.CheckLoss(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,SLval)) if (mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol)) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Check Profit Trade and Close order due stop in loss." ); } } } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xtto> 0 ) { if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } } if (TrailingSL==Yes) mc.ModifyOrdersSL(symbol,trlby); if (TrailingTP==Yes) mc.ModifyOrdersTP(symbol); } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==No && (mc.xob[x]+mc.xos[x]> 1 )) { if (mc.CheckProfitLoss(symbol)) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss." ); } if (use_sl==No && CheckVSLTP==Yes) { if (!mc.CheckEquityBalance()) if (mc.CloseAllLoss()) mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss to secure equity." ); } mc.CheckClose(symbol); } mc.psec=mc.ccur; } return ; }





同时，”交易日开/关”属性组允许交易者在周日至周六的特定日期进行交易。这允许交易者设置“是”或“否”选项来启用或禁用智能系统在特定日期进行交易。

input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No;

"交易日开/关"执行如下：

bool MCEA::TradingToday( void ) { bool tradetoday= false ; int trdday=ThisTime(dow); hariini= "No" ; int ttd[]; ArrayResize (ttd, 7 ); ttd[ 0 ]=ttd0; ttd[ 1 ]=ttd1; ttd[ 2 ]=ttd2; ttd[ 3 ]=ttd3; ttd[ 4 ]=ttd4; ttd[ 5 ]=ttd5; ttd[ 6 ]=ttd6; if (ttd[trdday]==Yes) {tradetoday= true ; hariini= "Yes" ;} return (tradetoday); }

注意："交易日开/关"条件将显示在图表上的交易信息当中。

由 TradingDay() 函数执行

string MCEA::TradingDay( void ) { int trdday=ThisTime(dow); switch (trdday) { case 0 : daytrade= "Sunday" ; break ; case 1 : daytrade= "Monday" ; break ; case 2 : daytrade= "Tuesday" ; break ; case 3 : daytrade= "Wednesday" ; break ; case 4 : daytrade= "Thursday" ; break ; case 5 : daytrade= "Friday" ; break ; case 6 : daytrade= "Saturday" ; break ; } return (daytrade); }

交易者可以在智能系统的“在指定时间交易”属性组中选择按时区进行交易。

注意：如上解释，在新西兰时段交易到美国纽约时段交易的情况下，由 EA 计算交易开始及结束时间。

因此，在智能交易输入属性中，交易者只需设置自定义时段交易开始时间的小时和分钟，以及交易结束时间的小时和分钟。





ExpertActionTrade() 函数已扩展，调用专门的布尔值 Trade_session() 函数进行时区交易。

如果 Trade_session() 为 true，则 EA 工作流程将继续进行，直到完成；但如果为 false，则 EA 将执行任务“由于疲软信号平仓并保障盈利（是）”，以及“尾随止损（是）”。

bool MCEA::Trade_session( void ) { bool trd_ses= false ; ishour=ThisTime(hour); if (ishour!=onhour) Set_Time_Zone(); datetime tcurr= TimeCurrent (); switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { if (tcurr>=SesCuOp && tcurr<=SesCuCl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case New_Zealand: { if (tcurr>=Ses01Op && tcurr<=Ses01Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Australia: { if (tcurr>=Ses02Op && tcurr<=Ses02Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { if (tcurr>=Ses03Op && tcurr<=Ses03Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Europe_London: { if (tcurr>=Ses04Op && tcurr<=Ses04Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case US_New_York: { if (tcurr>=Ses05Op && tcurr<=Ses05Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { if (tcurr>=SesNoOp && tcurr<=SesNoCl) trd_ses= true ; } onhour=ishour; return (trd_ses); }





“在指定时段交易”的工作流程如下，首先 ExpertActionTrade() 函数调用 Trade_session() 函数，然后 Trade_session() 函数调用 Set_Time_Zone() 函数，最后 Set_Time_Zone() 函数调用 Time_Zone() 函数。

void MCEA::Set_Time_Zone( void ) { datetime TTS= TimeTradeServer (); datetime GMT= TimeGMT (); MqlDateTime svrtm,gmttm; TimeToStruct (TTS,svrtm); TimeToStruct (GMT,gmttm); int svrhr=svrtm.hour; int gmthr=gmttm.hour; int difhr=svrhr-gmthr; int NZSGMT= 12 ; int AUSGMT= 10 ; int TOKGMT= 9 ; int EURGMT= 0 ; int USNGMT=- 5 ; int NZSStm= 8 ; int NZSCtm= 17 ; int AUSStm= 7 ; int AUSCtm= 17 ; int TOKStm= 9 ; int TOKCtm= 18 ; int EURStm= 9 ; int EURCtm= 19 ; int USNStm= 8 ; int USNCtm= 17 ; int nzo = (NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT) : (NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT); int nzc = (NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT) : (NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT); int auo = (AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT) : (AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT); int auc = (AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT) : (AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT); int tko = (TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT) : (TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT); int tkc = (TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT) : (TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT); int euo = (EURStm+difhr-EURGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(EURStm+difhr-EURGMT) : (EURStm+difhr-EURGMT); int euc = (EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT) : (EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT); int uso = (USNStm+difhr-USNGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(USNStm+difhr-USNGMT) : (USNStm+difhr-USNGMT); int usc = (USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT) : (USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT); if (usc== 0 ||usc== 24 ) usc= 23 ; int _days00=ThisTime(day); int _days10=ThisTime(day); if (stsescuh>clsescuh) _days10=ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmopcu=ReqDate(_days00,stsescuh,stsescum); tmclcu=ReqDate(_days10,clsescuh,clsescum); int _days01=ThisTime(hour)<nzc ? ThisTime(day)- 1 : ThisTime(day); int _days11=ThisTime(hour)<nzc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop01=ReqDate(_days01,nzo, 0 ); tmcl01=ReqDate(_days11,nzc- 1 , 59 ); int _days02=ThisTime(hour)<auc ? ThisTime(day)- 1 : ThisTime(day); int _days12=ThisTime(hour)<auc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop02=ReqDate(_days02,auo, 0 ); tmcl02=ReqDate(_days12,auc- 1 , 59 ); int _days03=ThisTime(hour)<tkc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days13=ThisTime(hour)<tkc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop03=ReqDate(_days03,tko, 0 ); tmcl03=ReqDate(_days13,tkc- 1 , 59 ); int _days04=ThisTime(hour)<euc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days14=ThisTime(hour)<euc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop04=ReqDate(_days04,euo, 0 ); tmcl04=ReqDate(_days14,euc- 1 , 59 ); int _days05=ThisTime(hour)<usc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days15=ThisTime(hour)<=usc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop05=ReqDate(_days05,uso, 0 ); tmcl05=ReqDate(_days15,usc, 59 ); if (trd_time_zone==No) { tmopno=ReqDate(ThisTime(day), 0 , 15 ); tmclno=ReqDate(ThisTime(day), 23 , 59 ); } Time_Zone(); return ; }

void MCEA::Time_Zone( void ) { tz_ses= "" ; switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { SesCuOp= StringToTime (tmopcu); SesCuCl= StringToTime (tmclcu); zntm=SesCuOp; znop=SesCuOp; zncl=SesCuCl; tz_ses= "Custom_Session" ; tz_opn=timehr(stsescuh,stsescum); tz_cls=timehr(clsescuh,clsescum); break ; } case New_Zealand: { Ses01Op= StringToTime (tmop01); Ses01Cl= StringToTime (tmcl01); zntm=Ses01Op; znop=Ses01Op; zncl=Ses01Cl; tz_ses= "New_Zealand/Oceania" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses01Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses01Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses01Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses01Cl,min)); break ; } case Australia: { Ses02Op= StringToTime (tmop02); Ses02Cl= StringToTime (tmcl02); zntm=Ses02Op; znop=Ses02Op; zncl=Ses02Cl; tz_ses= "Australia Sydney" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses02Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses02Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses02Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses02Cl,min)); break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { Ses03Op= StringToTime (tmop03); Ses03Cl= StringToTime (tmcl03); zntm=Ses03Op; znop=Ses03Op; zncl=Ses03Cl; tz_ses= "Asia/Tokyo" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses03Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses03Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses03Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses03Cl,min)); break ; } case Europe_London: { Ses04Op= StringToTime (tmop04); Ses04Cl= StringToTime (tmcl04); zntm=Ses04Op; znop=Ses04Op; zncl=Ses04Cl; tz_ses= "Europe/London" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses04Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses04Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses04Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses04Cl,min)); break ; } case US_New_York: { Ses05Op= StringToTime (tmop05); Ses05Cl= StringToTime (tmcl05); zntm=Ses05Op; znop=Ses05Op; zncl=Ses05Cl; tz_ses= "US/New_York" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses05Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses05Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses05Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses05Cl,min)); break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { SesNoOp= StringToTime (tmopno); SesNoCl= StringToTime (tmclno); zntm=SesNoOp; znop=SesNoOp; zncl=SesNoCl; tz_ses= "Not Use Time Zone" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(SesNoOp,hour),ReqTime(SesNoOp,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(SesNoCl,hour),ReqTime(SesNoCl,min)); } return ; }





4. 如何获取开仓的交易信号？

为了获得开仓信号，ExpertActionTrade() 函数调用 GetOpenPosition() 函数。

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int ZZAOSignal=GetIndiSignals(symbol); int dirmove=DirectionMove(symbol,TFt); int psar15=PARSAR15(symbol); if (ZZAOSignal==rise && dirmove==rise && psar15==rise) ret=rise; if (ZZAOSignal==down && dirmove==down && psar15==down) ret=down; return (ret); }

而 GetOpenPosition() 函数会调用 3 个函数：

GetIndiSignals(symbol) DirectionMove(symbol,TFt) PARSAR15(symbol)

4.1. GetIndiSignals(symbol) 函数将调用 2 个函数：

ZigZagSignal(symbol) AOSignal(symbol)

4.1.1. 之字折线信号

在 ZigZagSignal() 函数中，我们使用并调用 1 个函数，即 PairsIdxArray() 函数。

int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol)

int MCEA::PairsIdxArray( const string symbol) { int pidx=- 1 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { if (DIRI[x]==symbol) { pidx=x; break ; } } return (pidx); }





PairsIdxArray() 函数获取所请求品种的名称，及其指标句柄。然后调用相应的指标句柄，从该时间帧获取之字折线指标的缓冲区值。

for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hZigZag[x] = iCustom (DIRI[x],TFt,indiname1,zzDepth,zzDevia,zzBackS); hAO[x] = iAO (DIRI[x],TFt); hVIDyAv[x] = iVIDyA (DIRI[x],TFt, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_WEIGHTED ); hPar05[x] = iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar15[x] = iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT15,SARstep,SARmaxi); }





如此，为了获得之字折线指标的缓冲区值，我们将从之字折线指标句柄中复制每个缓冲区。

为了将之字折线缓冲区（缓冲区 0）从之字折线指标句柄复制到目标数组：

CopyBuffer (hZigZag[x], 0 , 0 ,barcalc,ZZBuffer);

除此之外，它还将调用 UpdatePrice() 函数来获取最高价和最低价，其将用于获取之字折线缓冲区的最高和最低柱线位置。

void MCEA::UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf) { ArrayFree (OPEN); ArrayFree (HIGH); ArrayFree (LOW); ArrayFree (CLOSE); ArrayFree (TIME); ArrayResize (OPEN,arper,arper); ArrayResize (HIGH,arper,arper); ArrayResize (LOW,arper,arper); ArrayResize (CLOSE,arper,arper); ArrayResize (TIME,arper,arper); ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (LOW, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (TIME, true ); ArrayInitialize (OPEN, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (HIGH, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (LOW, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (CLOSE, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (TIME, 0 ); RefreshPrice(symbol,xtf,arper); int co= CopyOpen (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,OPEN); int ch= CopyHigh (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,HIGH); int cl= CopyLow (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,LOW); int cc= CopyClose (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,CLOSE); int ct= CopyTime (symbol,xtf, 0 ,arper,TIME); return ; }

为了获得之字折线最高和最低柱线位置，我们进行迭代，并与最高价和最低价进行比较。

for ( int i=barcalc- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (ZZBuffer[i]==HIGH[i]) ZH=i; if (ZZBuffer[i]==LOW[i]) ZL=i; }

在获得之字折线高点（ZH）和之字折线低点（ZL）的柱线位置后，它只取决于在属性输入中选择的信号之字折线指标选项。

完整的 ZigZagSignal() 函数如下：

int MCEA::ZigZagSignal( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int ZH=- 1 , ZL=- 1 ; int barcalc= 100 ; bool ZZrise= false ; bool ZZdown= false ; double ZZBuffer[]; ArrayResize (ZZBuffer,barcalc,barcalc); ArraySetAsSeries (ZZBuffer, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt); CopyBuffer (hZigZag[x], 0 , 0 ,barcalc,ZZBuffer); for ( int i=barcalc- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (ZZBuffer[i]==HIGH[i]) ZH=i; if (ZZBuffer[i]==LOW[i]) ZL=i; } switch (sigzz) { case SZZ1: { ZZrise=((ZH== 0 && HIGH[ 0 ]>HIGH[ 1 ])||(ZL<ZH && ZL> 1 )); ZZdown=((ZL== 0 && LOW[ 0 ]<LOW[ 1 ])||(ZH<ZL && ZH> 1 )); break ; } case SZZ2: { ZZrise=(ZL<ZH && ZL> 1 ); ZZdown=(ZH<ZL && ZH> 1 ); break ; } case SZZ3: { ZZrise=((ZH== 0 && HIGH[ 0 ]>HIGH[ 1 ])||(ZL<ZH && ZL> 0 )); ZZdown=((ZL== 0 && LOW[ 0 ]<LOW[ 1 ])||(ZH<ZL && ZH> 0 )); break ; } case SZZ4: { ZZrise=(ZL<ZH && ZL> 0 ); ZZdown=(ZH<ZL && ZH> 0 ); break ; } }; if (ZZrise) ret=rise; if (ZZdown) ret=down; return (ret); }





4.1.2. AO 信号

就像在 ZigZagSignal() 函数中一样，在 AOSignal() 函数中，我们也必须调用 PairsIdxArray() 函数，以便从 AO 指标获取缓冲区值。

故此，若要获取 AO 指标的缓冲区值，我们将从 AO 指标句柄中复制每个缓冲区。

为了将 AO 缓冲区（缓冲区 0）从 AO 指标句柄复制到目标数组：

CopyBuffer (hAO[x], 0 , 0 ,barcalc,AOValue);

然后它只取决于在属性输入中选择的信号 AO 指标选项。

除此之外，为了完成来自 AO 指标的信号，我们还使用 AO 指标的颜色来验证来自缓冲区值的信号。

为此目的，我们创建了一个名为 AOColorSignal() 的函数来获取 AO 指标的颜色值

在该函数中，我们将从 AO 指标复制缓冲区 1（指标颜色索引缓冲区）。

CopyBuffer (hAO[x], 1 , 0 ,barcalc,AOColor);

int MCEA::AOColorSignal( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int barcalc= 9 ; double AOColor[]; ArrayResize (AOColor,barcalc,barcalc); ArraySetAsSeries (AOColor, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt,barcalc); CopyBuffer (hAO[x], 1 , 0 ,barcalc,AOColor); bool AORise=((AOColor[ 1 ]== 1.0 && AOColor[ 0 ]== 0.0 )||(AOColor[ 1 ]== 0.0 && AOColor[ 0 ]== 0.0 )); bool AODown=((AOColor[ 1 ]== 0.0 && AOColor[ 0 ]== 1.0 )||(AOColor[ 1 ]== 1.0 && AOColor[ 0 ]== 1.0 )); if (AORise) ret=rise; if (AODown) ret=down; return (ret); }

完整的 AOSignal() 函数如下：

int MCEA::AOSignal( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int barcalc= 9 ; bool AORValue= false ; bool AODValue= false ; double AOValue[]; ArrayResize (AOValue,barcalc,barcalc); ArraySetAsSeries (AOValue, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt,barcalc); CopyBuffer (hAO[x], 0 , 0 ,barcalc,AOValue); switch (sigao) { case SAO1: { AORValue=(AOValue[ 2 ]<= 0.0 && AOValue[ 1 ]> 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]>AOValue[ 1 ])||(AOValue[ 1 ]>AOValue[ 2 ] && AOValue[ 0 ]>AOValue[ 1 ]); AODValue=(AOValue[ 2 ]>= 0.0 && AOValue[ 1 ]< 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]<AOValue[ 1 ])||(AOValue[ 1 ]<AOValue[ 2 ] && AOValue[ 0 ]<AOValue[ 1 ]); break ; } case SAO2: { AORValue=(AOValue[ 1 ]<= 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]> 0.0 )||(AOValue[ 0 ]> 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]>AOValue[ 1 ]); AODValue=(AOValue[ 1 ]>= 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]< 0.0 )||(AOValue[ 0 ]< 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]<AOValue[ 1 ]); break ; } case SAO3: { AORValue=(AOValue[ 1 ]<= 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]> 0.0 )||(AOValue[ 0 ]>AOValue[ 1 ]); AODValue=(AOValue[ 1 ]>= 0.0 && AOValue[ 0 ]< 0.0 )||(AOValue[ 0 ]<AOValue[ 1 ]); break ; } }; bool AORise=(AOColorSignal(symbol)==rise); bool AODown=(AOColorSignal(symbol)==down); if (AORValue && AORise) ret=rise; if (AODValue && AODown) ret=down; return (ret); }





GetIndiSignals() 函数将 ZigZagSignal() 函数和 AOSignal() 函数的返回值相加。

int MCEA::GetIndiSignals( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int sigrise= 2 ; int sigdown=- 2 ; int ZZSignal=ZigZagSignal(symbol); int AwSignal=AOSignal(symbol); if (ZZSignal+AwSignal==sigrise) ret=rise; if (ZZSignal+AwSignal==sigdown) ret=down; return (ret); }





GetIndiSignals() 函数将 ZigZagSignal() 函数和 AOSignal() 函数的返回值相加。

若结果为 2，则为买入信号。

若结果为 -2，则为卖出信号。

4.2. DirectionMove 函数。

DirectionMove() 函数对于获取当前柱线的收盘价位置很实用，无论是高于开盘价（上涨）、亦或低于开盘价（下跌）。

int MCEA::DirectionMove( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; Pips(symbol); double difud=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( 1.5 *pip); UpdatePrice(symbol,stf, 2 ); if (CLOSE[ 0 ]>OPEN[ 0 ]+difud) ret=rise; if (CLOSE[ 0 ]<OPEN[ 0 ]-difud) ret=down; return (ret); }





4.3. PARSAR15() 函数。

PARSAR15() 函数可将之字折线指标和 AO 指标的移动与 M15 时间帧上的抛物线 SAR 指标（PSAR/iSAR） 对齐。

int MCEA::PARSAR15( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 2 ; double PSAR[]; ArrayResize (PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (PSAR, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); CopyBuffer (hPar15[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,PSAR); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFT15,br); if (PSAR[ 0 ]<LOW[ 0 ]) ret=rise; if (PSAR[ 0 ]>HIGH[ 0 ]) ret=down; return (ret); }





在执行了 3 个主要信号函数和若干个支持函数之后，GetOpenPosition() 函数将提供数值：

值为 0，信号未知。

值为 1，是开立多头订单的信号。

值为 -1，是开立空头订单的信号。

当 GetOpenPosition() 函数返回值 1 时，智能系统调用 OpenBuy() 函数来开立多头订单。

bool MCEA::OpenBuy( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool buyopen = false ; string ldComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Buy" ; double ldLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) buyopen=mc_trade.Buy(ldLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Ask(),SL,TP,ldComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (buyopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open BUY Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open BUY order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (buyopen); }





同时，如果 GetOpenPosition() 函数返回值 -1，则智能系统将调用 OpenSell() 函数开立空头订单。

bool MCEA::OpenSell( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool selopen = false ; string sdComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Sell" ; double sdLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) selopen=mc_trade.Sell(sdLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Bid(),SL,TP,sdComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (selopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open SELL Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open SELL order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (selopen); }





5. ChartEvent 函数

为了支持多货币智能系统的有效性和效率，有必要考虑创建一个或多个手工按钮来管理订单、以及更改图表时间帧、或品名。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ResetLastError (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (sparam== "Set SL/TP All Orders" ) { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Set SL/TP All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Order" ) { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Profit" ) { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Profit" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "X" ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra= false ; DisplayManualButton(); } if (sparam== "M" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "C" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateSymbolPanel(); } if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } } return ; }

在输入属性的“其它智能系统参数”组中，交易者有机会选择是否在图表上显示交易信息“是”、或“否”。

如果选项选择“是”，则交易信息将通过调用 TradeInfo() 函数显示在加载智能系统的图表上。

作为 TradeInfo() 函数的一部分，我们还添加了一个函数，根据交易时区条件描述时间。

string MCEA::PosTimeZone( void ) { string tzpos= "" ; if (ReqTime(zntm,day)>ThisTime(day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Next day to " +tz_cls + " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()<znop) { if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()>=znop && TimeCurrent ()<zncl) { if (ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; } else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } return (tzpos); }

void MCEA::TradeInfo( void ) { Pips( Symbol ()); double spread= SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD )/xpip; rem=zntm- TimeCurrent (); string postime=PosTimeZone(); string eawait= " - Waiting for active time..!" ; string comm= "" ; TodayOrders(); comm= "

:: Server Date Time : " + string (ThisTime(year))+ "." + string (ThisTime(mon))+ "." + string (ThisTime(day))+ " " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_SECONDS )+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Broker : " + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMPANY )+ "

:: Expert Name : " + expname+ "

:: Acc. Name : " + mc_account.Name()+ "

:: Acc. Number : " + ( string )mc_account.Login()+ "

:: Acc. TradeMode : " + AccountMode()+ "

:: Acc. Leverage : 1 : " + ( string )mc_account.Leverage()+ "

:: Acc. Equity : " + DoubleToString (mc_account.Equity(), 2 )+ "

:: Margin Mode : " + ( string )mc_account.MarginModeDescription()+ "

:: Magic Number : " + string (magicEA)+ "

:: Trade on TF : " + EnumToString (TFt)+ "

:: Today Trading : " + TradingDay()+ " : " +hariini+ "

:: Trading Session : " + tz_ses+ "

:: Trading Time : " + postime; if ( TimeCurrent ()<zntm) { comm=comm+ "

:: Time Remaining : " +( string )ReqTime(rem,hour)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,min)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,sec) + eawait; } comm=comm+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Trading Pairs : " +pairs+ "

:: BUY Market : " + string (oBm)+ "

:: SELL Market : " + string (oSm)+ "

:: Total Order : " + string (oBm+oSm)+ "

:: Order Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Fixed Profit : " + DoubleToString (fixclprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Float Money : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Nett Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit+fixclprofit, 2 ); Comment (comm); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }





然后多货币智能系统 ZigZag_AO_MCEA 界面类似于下图。





如您所见，在智能交易系统名称 ZigZag_AO_MCEA 下有按钮 “M”、“C” 和 “R”。

单击 M 按钮时，将显示一个手工单击按钮面板，如下所示。

当显示手工点击按钮面板时，交易者可以手工管理订单：

5.1. Set SL/TP All Orders — 为所有订单设置止损/止盈

为所有订单设置止损/止盈解释如上，如果交易者输入参数"使用订单止损（否）和/或使用订单止盈（否）"，但随后交易者想对所有订单使用止损或止盈，那么单击“为所有订单设置止损/止盈”按钮将修改所有订单，并应用止损和/或止盈。

void MCEA::SetSLTPOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; double modbuysl= 0 ; double modselsl= 0 ; double modbuytp= 0 ; double modseltp= 0 ; string position_symbol; int totalorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=totalorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); position_symbol=symbol; if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modbuysl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modbuysl) modbuysl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); modbuytp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modbuytp) modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modselsl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modselsl) modselsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); modseltp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modseltp) modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modselsl,modseltp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } } } return ; }





5.2. Close All Orders — 所有订单平仓

如果交易者希望所有订单平仓，只需单击“所有订单平仓”按钮即可把所有持单了结。

void MCEA::CloseAllOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); RefreshTick(position_Symbol); bool closepos = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } return ; }





5.3. Close All Profits — 所有盈利单平仓

如果交易者希望所有盈利单了结，只需单击“所有订单平仓”按钮即可把所有盈利单了结。

bool MCEA::ManualCloseAllProfit( void ) { ResetLastError (); bool orclose= false ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; orclose= false ; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double cur_profit = NormalizeDouble (pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm, 2 ); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (orclose); }





此外，当点击 C 按钮时，会显示一个带有 30 个品种名称或交易对的面板按钮，交易者可以点击其中一个对名称或瓶中名称。

单击其中一个货币对名称或品种名称，立即将图表品种切换到被点击的品种。

void CreateSymbolPanel() { ResetLastError (); DeletePanelButton(); int sydis= 83 ; int tsatu= int (mc.sall/ 2 ); CreateButtonTemplate( 0 , "Template" , 180 , 367 , STYLE_SOLID , 5 , BORDER_RAISED , clrYellow , clrBurlyWood , clrWhite , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 187 , 45 , true ); CreateButtonTemplate( 0 , "TempCCS" , 167 , 25 , STYLE_SOLID , 5 , BORDER_RAISED , clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 181 , 50 , true ); CreateButtonClick( 0 , "X" , 14 , 14 , "Arial Black" , 10 , BORDER_FLAT , "X" , clrWhite , clrWhite , clrRed , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 22 , 48 , true , "Close Symbol Panel" ); string chsym= "Change SYMBOL" ; int cspos= int ( 181 / 2 )+ int ( StringLen (chsym)/ 2 ); CreateButtontLable( 0 , "CCS" , "Bodoni MT Black" ,chsym, 11 , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ,cspos, 62 , true , "Change Chart Symbol" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<tsatu; i++) CreateButtonClick( 0 ,mc.AS30[i], 80 , 17 , "Bodoni MT Black" , 8 , BORDER_RAISED ,mc.AS30[i], clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 180 ,sydis+(i* 22 ), true , "Change to " +mc.AS30[i]); for ( int i=tsatu; i<mc.sall; i++) CreateButtonClick( 0 ,mc.AS30[i], 80 , 17 , "Bodoni MT Black" , 8 , BORDER_RAISED ,mc.AS30[i], clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 94 ,sydis+((i-tsatu)* 22 ), true , "Change to " +mc.AS30[i]); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } }

void ChangeChartSymbol( string c_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES cstf) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,c_symbol,cstf); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

在这种情况下，当单击其中一个品种名称时，OnChartEvent() 函数将调用 ChangeChartSymbol() 函数。





最后，单击 R 按钮将从图表中删除多货币智能交易系统 ZigZag_AO_MCEA，因此交易者不必手动删除智能交易系统。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }





策略测试器



MetaTrader 5 策略测试器的优势在于，它支持并允许我们测试基于多品种交易的策略，或测试所有可用品种和所有可用时间帧的自动交易。

因此，在 MetaTrader 5 策略测试器平台上，我们将测试 ZigZag_AO_MCEA 多货币智能交易系统。

在测试中，我们将 ZigZag_AO_MCEA 放在 XAUUSD 货币对和 H4 时间帧上，自定义时间段为 2023.10.01 至 2024.02.17。

结果如下图所示。













结束语



依据来自之字折线指标的信号创建多货币智能系统，这些信号运用动量振荡器过滤，或过滤彼此的信号，从而利用 MQL5 进行外汇交易，结局如下：

事实证明，在 MQL5 中创建多货币智能系统非常简单，与创建单一货币智能系统没有太大区别，其中多货币智能系统也可以当作单一货币智能系统。 创建多币种智能交易系统将消除打开太多品种图表进行交易的需要，从而提高交易者的效率和有效性。 与使用单一货币的智能交易系统相比，应用正确的交易策略将增加获利的可能性。这是因为一个货币对的损失能由其它货币对的盈利所弥补。 这个 ZigZag_AO_MCEA 多币种智能系统只是一个学习和实现思路的示例。其在策略测试器当中的测试结果仍然不佳。因此，通过在不同的时间帧、或不同的指标周期计算上进行实验和测试，并选择不同的信号，可以获得更好的策略和更有利可图的结果。 在我看来，这个依据 AO 指标的之字折线策略应该通过各种不同的实验进一步研究，从时间帧开始，之字折线指标参数输入的区分值，也许您还可以为之子折线指标和 AO 指标添加其它算法信号。 根据我在策略测试器上的实验结果，在 H1 以下的时间帧上，大量开仓，结果并不好；与之相比，在 H1 及以上的时间帧上，少量开仓，结果略好，但仍亏损。

我们希望本文和 MQL5 多币种智能交易系统程序能对交易者学习和开拓思路有所帮助。

感谢您的阅读。