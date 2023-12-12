How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 5): Bollinger Bands On Keltner Channel — Indicators Signal

Introduction

The definition of a multi-currency Expert Advisor in this article is an Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders, for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.

In this article we will use signals from two indicators, in this case Bollinger Bands® On Keltner Channel.

On the old platform (MetaTrader 4) the use of signals like this was known as the iBandsOnArray function.

In the explanation of the iBandsOnArray function in the MQL4 Reference, it is stated that: Note: Unlike iBands(...), the iBandsOnArray() function does not take data by symbol name, timeframe, the applied price. The price data must be previously prepared...

In the discussion on the MQL5 forum, I have read that there are even traders or users who say that iBandOnArray() does not exist in MQL5.

Indeed, iBandOnArray() is not in the MQL5 function list, but by using the iBands() indicator handle, we can actually easily create iBandOnArray() in MQL5. In fact, in my opinion, using the indicator handle in MQL5 is easier and more convenient than using the iBandsOnArray() function in MetaTrader 4.

As proven in previous articles, we all know that multi-currency trading, both on the trading terminal and on the strategy tester, is possible with the power, capabilities and facilities provided by MQL5.

Therefore, the goal is to satisfy the essential needs of traders who want efficient and effective trading robots, so by relying on the strengths, capabilities and facilities provided by the highly reliable MQL5, we can create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, which in this article uses 2 indicator signals for open orders: Bollinger Bands® On Keltner Channel, where the Bollinger Bands indicator will use price data from the Keltner Channel indicator. Meanwhile, for trailing stops we will still use the Parabolic SAR (iSAR) indicator.

Plans and Features

1. Trading Currency Pairs.

This Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is designed to trade on a symbol or pair as follows:

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 pairs

Plus 2 Metal pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver)

Total is 30 pairs.

As in the previous article, in this article we make it easy by adding special input properties for the pair name prefix and pair name suffix. Then, with a simple function, we will handle the pair name prefix and/or suffix in combination with the 30 registered pair names, so that when using an EA on MetaTrader 5 from a broker with such special symbol names, everything will work smoothly.

The weakness of the function to detect symbol names with prefixes and suffixes is that this function only works on Forex and Metal symbol pairs or names in MT5, but not on special symbols and indices. Apart from that, another weakness of this method is if the trader makes a typo (must be case sensitive) for the name of the pair prefix and/or suffix. Therefore, for traders who will use the Expert Advisor in this article, we expect precision and accuracy in typing the pair name prefix and/or suffix.

As in the previous article, in this Expert Advisor we have also added 10 options for the pairs that will be traded at this time. One of the 10 option pairs that will be traded is "Trader's Desired Pairs", where the pairs to be traded must be manually entered by the trader in the Expert Input property. But you must always keep in mind that the name of the pair you are entering must already be in the list of the 30 pairs.

In this version of the Expert Advisor we have also added an option for trading session (time zone), so the pairs that will trade can correspond to the time for the trading session.

2. Signal indicators.

In this version of the Expert Advisor we are going to use the signals of two indicators, in this case the Bollinger Bands® on the Keltner Channel. As price data for the Bollinger Bands® indicator, we will use the Keltner Channel indicator.

2.1. Keltner Channel Indicator.

The Keltner Channel was first introduced by Chester Keltner in the 1960s. The original formula used simple moving averages (SMAs) and the high/low price range to calculate the bands. In the 1980s, a new formula was introduced that used the Average True Range (ATR). The ATR method is commonly used today.

The Keltner Channel indicator used for Expert Advisor s in this article, I specifically created using a method that is popular today, namely the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) period 20 with upper and lower bands using the ATR indicator period 20.

Keltner Channel indicator input properties are as follows:

2.2. Bollinger Bands® Indicator.

The Bollinger Bands® were created by John Bollinger in the 80's and quickly became one of the most widely used indicators in the technical analysis field. Bollinger Bands® consist of three bands - the upper, middle and lower bands - that are used to highlight short-term price extremes in the market. The upper band is a sign of overbought conditions, while the lower band is a sign of oversold conditions. Most financial analysts will use Bollinger Bands® and combine them with other indicators to get a better analytical picture of the state of the market.

In the Expert Advisor of this article we will use the Bollinger Bands® indicator with period 38, which uses price data from the Keltner Channel indicator.

Bollinger Bands® indicator input properties are as follows:

An illustration of the Keltner Channel indicator as price data for the Bollinger Bands® indicator for BUY or SELL SELL signals can be seen in Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1. Buy Signal





Figure 2. Sell Signal

In the illustration above, a signal is given only when the middle line of the Keltner channel crosses above or below the upper line of the Bollinger Bands® or the lower line of the Bollinger Bands®. But for the Expert Advisor in this article, the indicator signal is actually a crossover between the middle line of the Keltner Channel indicator and the upper, middle and lower lines of the Bollinger Bands® indicator.

For Buy Signals:

First signal: When the middle line of the Keltner Channel indicator crosses up the lower line of the Bollinger Bands® indicator; or Second signal: When the middle line of the Keltner Channel indicator crosses up the middle line of the Bollinger Bands® indicator; or Third signal: When the middle line of the Keltner Channel indicator crosses up the upper line of the Bollinger Bands® indicator.

For Sell Signals:

First signal: When the middle line of the Keltner Channel indicator crosses down the upper line of the Bollinger Bands® indicator; or Second signal: When the middle line of the Keltner Channel indicator crosses down the middle line of the Bollinger Bands® indicator; or Third signal: When the middle line of the Keltner Channel indicator crosses down the lower line of the Bollinger Bands® indicator.

3. Trade & Order Management

This multi-currency Expert Advisor gives you several options for managing your trades:

3.1. Stop Loss Orders

Options: Use Order Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Stop Loss (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without a stop loss.

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (Yes): Again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes), then the Stop Loss calculation will be performed automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (No), then the trader must Input Stop Loss value in Pips.

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (No): Then the Expert will check for each order opened, whether the signal condition is still good and order may be maintained in a profit or condition the signal has weakened and the order needs to be closed to save profit or signal condition has reversed direction and order must be closed in a loss condition.

Note: Especially for Close Trade and Save profit due to weak signal, an option is given, whether to activate it or not.

If it is not activated (No), even though the signal has weakened, the order will still be maintained or will not be closed to save profit.

If activated (Yes), the conditions for the Keltner Channer and Bollinger Bands® indicators are:

For close the Buy orders: When the lower line of the Keltner Channel indicator crosses down the upper line of Bollinger Bands®, the Buy order will be closed.

For close the Sell orders: When the upper line of the Keltner Channel indicator crosses up the lower line of Bollinger Bands®, the Sell order will be closed.

The code for setting a stop loss order is as follows:

double MCEA::OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { slv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; } } return (slv); }

Code for Close Trade and Save profit due to weak signal is as follows:

int MCEA::GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 3 ; Pips(symbol); double difud=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( 1.5 *pip); double KCub[], KClb[]; double BBub[], BBlb[]; ArrayResize (KCub,br,br); ArrayResize (KClb,br,br); ArrayResize (BBub,br,br); ArrayResize (BBlb,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (KCub, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (KClb, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BBub, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BBlb, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); CopyBuffer (hKC[xx], 1 , 0 ,br,KCub); CopyBuffer (hKC[xx], 2 , 0 ,br,KClb); CopyBuffer (hBB[xx], 1 , 0 ,br,BBub); CopyBuffer (hBB[xx], 2 , 0 ,br,BBlb); int dirmove=DirectionMove(symbol,TFt); bool closebuy=(KClb[ 1 ]>=BBub[ 1 ] && KClb[ 0 ]<BBub[ 0 ]-difud); bool closesel=(KCub[ 1 ]<=BBlb[ 1 ] && KCub[ 0 ]>BBlb[ 0 ]+difud); if (exis==down && closesel && dirmove==rise) ret=rise; if (exis==rise && closebuy && dirmove==down) ret=down; return (ret); }

3.2. Take Profit orders

Options: Use Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Take Profit (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without take profit.

If the option Use Order Take Profit (Yes): Again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes), then the calculation of the Take Profit Order will be carried out automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (No), then the trader must Input Order Take Profit value in Pips.

The code for setting a take profit order is as follows:

double MCEA::OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { tpv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; } } return (tpv); }

3.3. Trailing Stop and Trailing Take Profit

Options: Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Trailing SL/TP option is (No), then the Expert will not do trailing stop loss and trailing take profit.

If the option Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes): Again given the option: Use Automatic Trailing (Yes) or (No)

If the option Use Automatic Trailing (Yes), then the trailing stop will be executed by the Expert using the Parabolic SAR (iSAR) value on the same with timeframe signal calculations, and at the same time by making trailing profit based on the variable value TPmin (minimum trailing profit value).

If the option Use Automatic Trailing (No), then the trailing stop will be performed by the Expert using the value in the input property.

Note: The Expert will carry out a trailing take profit simultaneously with a trailing stop.

Trailing Stop Price function:

double MCEA::TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type) { int br= 2 ; double pval= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); switch (TS_type) { case 0 : { RefreshTick(xsymb); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip); break ; } case 1 : { double PSAR[]; ArrayResize (PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (PSAR, true ); CopyBuffer (hParIU[x], 0 , 0 ,br,PSAR); RefreshPrice(xsymb,TFt,br); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (PSAR[ 0 ]< iLow (xsymb,TFt, 0 ))) pval=PSAR[ 0 ]; if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (PSAR[ 0 ]> iHigh (xsymb,TFt, 0 ))) pval=PSAR[ 0 ]; break ; } } return (pval); }

Modify SL/TP Function:

bool MCEA::ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int TRSP=TS_type; bool modist= false ; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbx); Pips(symbx); int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); if (symbol==symbx && mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrsb = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open+TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrsb+TSmin*pip); double modbuysl=vtrsb; double modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+TPmin*pip); bool modbuy = (price>modminsl && modbuysl>modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modbuysl>pos_stop)); if (modbuy && netp> 0.05 ) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp); } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open-TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrss-TSmin*pip); double modselsl=vtrss; double modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-TPmin*pip); bool modsel = (price<modminsl && modselsl<modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modselsl<pos_stop)); if (modsel && netp> 0.05 ) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modselsl,modseltp); } } } } return (modist); }

4. Manual Order Management.

To support efficiency in this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, several manual click buttons will be added.

4.1. Set SL / TP All Orders

When the trader input parameter sets Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No),

but then the trader intends to use stop loss or take profit on all orders, then with just a single click of the button

"Set SL / TP All Orders" all orders will be modified and a stop loss will be applied and/or take profits.

4.2. Close All Orders If a trader wants to close all orders, then with just a single click of the button "Close All Orders" all open orders will be closed.

4.3. Close All Orders Profit If a trader wants to close all orders that are already profitable, then with a single click of the button "Close All Orders Profit" all open orders that are already profitable will be closed.

5. Management Orders and Chart Symbols.

For multi-currency Expert Advisors who will trade 30 pairs from only one chart symbol, it will be very effective and efficient to provide a button panel for all symbols so that traders can change charts or symbols with just one click to see the accuracy of the indicator signal when the expert opens or closes an order.

Implementation of planning in the MQL5 program

1. Program header and input properties

Include Header file MQL5

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account;

Enumeration to use Time Zone

enum tm_zone { Cus_Session, New_Zealand, Australia, Asia_Tokyo, Europe_London, US_New_York };

Enumeration to select time hour

enum swhour { hr_00= 0 , hr_01= 1 , hr_02= 2 , hr_03= 3 , hr_04= 4 , hr_05= 5 , hr_06= 6 , hr_07= 7 , hr_08= 8 , hr_09= 9 , hr_10= 10 , hr_11= 11 , hr_12= 12 , hr_13= 13 , hr_14= 14 , hr_15= 15 , hr_16= 16 , hr_17= 17 , hr_18= 18 , hr_19= 19 , hr_20= 20 , hr_21= 21 , hr_22= 22 , hr_23= 23 };

Enumeration to select time minutes

enum inmnt { mn_00= 0 , mn_05= 5 , mn_10= 10 , mn_15= 15 , mn_20= 20 , mn_25= 25 , mn_30= 30 , mn_35= 35 , mn_40= 40 , mn_45= 45 , mn_50= 50 , mn_55= 55 };

Enumeration to select option pairs to be traded

enum PairsTrade { All30, TrdWi, Usds, Eurs, Gbps, Auds, Nzds, Cads, Chfs, Jpys };

Enumeration YN is Used for options (Yes) or (No) in expert input property

Enumeration to use Money Management Lot size

enum YN { No, Yes };

Enumeration to select the timeframe that will be used in calculation signal indicators

enum TFUSE { TFM5, TFM15, TFM30, TFH1, TFH2, TFH3, TFH4, TFH6, TFH8, TFH12, TFD1 };

Note: With TFUSE enumeration, we limit the use of time frame calculations for experts only starting from TF-M5 to TF-D1

Expert input properties

input group "=== Global Strategy EA Parameter ===" ; input TFUSE tfinuse = TFH1; input int KCPeriod = 20 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD KCMethod = MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE KCMAAP = PRICE_TYPICAL ; input int KCATRPer = 20 ; input double KCATRBandsMulti = 1.0 ; input int BBPeriod = 38 ; input double BBDevi = 1.0 ; input group "=== Select Pairs to Trade ===" ; input PairsTrade usepairs = All30; input string traderwishes = "eg. eurusd,usdchf" ; input string sym_prefix = "" ; input string sym_suffix = "" ; input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ===" ; input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; input double Risk = 10.0 ; input double Lots = 0.01 ; input group "=== Trade on Specific Time ===" ; input YN trd_time_zone = Yes; input tm_zone session = Cus_Session; input swhour stsescuh = hr_00; input inmnt stsescum = mn_15; input swhour clsescuh = hr_23; input inmnt clsescum = mn_55; input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No; input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ===" ; input YN use_sl = No; input YN autosl = Yes; input double SLval = 30 ; input YN use_tp = Yes; input YN autotp = Yes; input double TPval = 100 ; input YN TrailingSLTP = Yes; input YN autotrl = Yes; input double TSval = 5 ; input double TSmin = 5 ; input double TPmin = 25 ; input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ===" ; input YN alerts = Yes; input YN UseEmailAlert = No; input YN UseSendnotify = No; input YN trade_info_display = Yes; input ulong magicEA = 20231204 ;

Note: If the input property of Expert ID (Magic Number) is left blank, the Expert Advisor will be able to manage orders opened manually.

In the Global Strategy EA Parameters expert input property group, traders are instructed to select the Expert Timeframe for indicator signal calculations and to enter parameters for the Keltner Channel and Bollinger Bands® indicators.

When creating the Expert Advisor in this article, the input properties for the Keltner Channel indicator in the Expert Advisor will use exactly the same input properties as those in the indicator.

input int period_kc = 20 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method = MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ma_price = PRICE_TYPICAL ; input int atr_period = 20 ; input double band_multi = 1.00 ;

In the expert input property group Select Pairs to Trade, the traders must choose the pair to trade from the 10 options provided, by default All Forex 30 Pairs is determined.

To configure the pair to be traded, we will call the HandlingSymbolArrays() function. With HandlingSymbolArrays() function we will handle all pairs that will be traded.

void MCEA::HandlingSymbolArrays( void ) { string All30[]={ "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string USDs[]={ "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "AUDUSD" , "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string EURs[]={ "EURAUD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURGBP" , "EURJPY" , "EURNZD" , "EURUSD" }; string GBPs[]={ "GBPAUD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "EURGBP" , "GBPJPY" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPUSD" }; string AUDs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "EURAUD" , "GBPAUD" , "AUDJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDUSD" }; string NZDs[]={ "AUDNZD" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "EURNZD" , "GBPNZD" , "NZDJPY" , "NZDUSD" }; string CADs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "CADCHF" , "EURCAD" , "GBPCAD" , "CADJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "USDCAD" }; string CHFs[]={ "AUDCHF" , "CADCHF" , "EURCHF" , "GBPCHF" , "NZDCHF" , "CHFJPY" , "USDCHF" }; string JPYs[]={ "AUDJPY" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "EURJPY" , "GBPJPY" , "NZDJPY" , "USDJPY" }; sall= ArraySize (All30); arusd= ArraySize (USDs); aretc= ArraySize (EURs); ArrayResize (VSym,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); if (usepairs==TrdWi && StringFind (traderwishes, "eg." , 0 )< 0 ) { string to_split=traderwishes; string sep= "," ; ushort u_sep; u_sep= StringGetCharacter (sep, 0 ); int p= StringSplit (to_split,u_sep,SPC); if (p> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) StringToUpper (SPC[i]); for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) { if (ValidatePairs(SPC[i])< 0 ) ArrayRemove (SPC,i, 1 ); } } arspc= ArraySize (SPC); } SetSymbolNamePS(); if (inpre> 0 || insuf> 0 ) { if (usepairs==TrdWi && arspc> 0 ) { for ( int t= 0 ; t<arspc; t++) { SPC[t]=pre+SPC[t]+suf; } } for ( int t= 0 ; t<sall; t++) { All30[t]=pre+All30[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<arusd; t++) { USDs[t]=pre+USDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { EURs[t]=pre+EURs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { GBPs[t]=pre+GBPs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { AUDs[t]=pre+AUDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { NZDs[t]=pre+NZDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CADs[t]=pre+CADs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CHFs[t]=pre+CHFs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { JPYs[t]=pre+JPYs[t]+suf; } } ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayResize (AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (AS30,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int x= 0 ; x<sall; x++) { SymbolSelect (AS30[x], true );} if (ValidatePairs( Symbol ())>= 0 ) symbfix= true ; if (!symbfix) { Alert ( "Expert Advisors will not trade on pairs " + Symbol ()); Alert ( "-- " +expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); } switch (usepairs) { case 0 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,sall,sall); arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "Multi Currency 30 Pairs" ; break ; } case 1 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arspc,arspc); arrsymbx=arspc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,SPC, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arspc)+ ") Trader Wishes Pairs" ; break ; } case 2 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arusd,arusd); arrsymbx=arusd; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,USDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arusd)+ ") Multi Currency USD Pairs" ; break ; } case 3 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,EURs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex EUR Pairs" ; break ; } case 4 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,GBPs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex GBP Pairs" ; break ; } case 5 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,AUDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex AUD Pairs" ; break ; } case 6 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,NZDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex NZD Pairs" ; break ; } case 7 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CADs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CAD Pairs" ; break ; } case 8 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CHFs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CHF Pairs" ; break ; } case 9 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,JPYs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex JPY Pairs" ; break ; } } return ; }

Inside the HandlingSymbolArrays() function we will call the SetSymbolNamePS() function. Using SetSymbolNamePS() we will be able to handle symbol names that are prefixed and/or suffixed.

void MCEA::SetSymbolNamePS( void ) { symbfix= false ; int ptriml; int ptrimr; string insymbol= Symbol (); int sym_Lenpre= StringLen (prefix); int sym_Lensuf= StringLen (suffix); if (sym_Lenpre> 0 ) { ptriml= StringTrimLeft (suffix); ptriml= StringTrimRight (suffix); } if (sym_Lensuf> 0 ) { ptrimr= StringTrimLeft (suffix); ptrimr= StringTrimRight (suffix); } string sym_pre=prefix; string sym_suf=suffix; pre=sym_pre; suf=sym_suf; inpre= StringLen (pre); insuf= StringLen (suf); posCur1=inpre; posCur2=posCur1+ 3 ; return ; }

Note: The expert will validate the pairs. If the trader makes a mistake in the entry of the pair name or the pair prefix name and/or the pair suffix name (typos), or In case of failure of pair validation, the expert will have a warning and the Expert Advisor will be removed from the chart.

In the expert input property group Trade on Specific Time, here the trader will choose to Trade on Specific Time Zone (Yes) or (No) and If Yes, select the enumeration options:

Trading on Custom Session

Trading on New Zealand Session

Trading on Australia Sydney Session

Trading on Asia Tokyo Session

Trading on Europe London Session

Trading on America New York Session

Trading on Custom Session: In this session, traders will need to set the time or the hours and minutes to start trading and the hours and minutes to close trading. This means that the EA will only carry out activities during the specified time period from the start to the end.

In New Zealand Session Trading to New York US Session Trading, the time from the start of the trade to the close of the trade is calculated by the EA.

Class for working Expert Advisor

To determine the construction and configuration in the Expert Advisor workflow, we create a class that declares all the variables, objects and functions required by this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor.

class MCEA { private : int x_year; int x_mon; int x_day; int x_hour; int x_min; int x_sec; int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; int inpre, insuf; bool symbfix; string pre,suf; string prefix,suffix; int ishour, onhour; int tftrlst, tfcinws; datetime rem, znop, zncl, zntm; datetime SesCuOp, SesCuCl, Ses01Op, Ses01Cl, Ses02Op, Ses02Cl, Ses03Op, Ses03Cl, Ses04Op, Ses04Cl, Ses05Op, Ses05Cl, SesNoOp, SesNoCl; string tz_ses, tz_opn, tz_cls; string tmopcu, tmclcu, tmop01, tmcl01, tmop02, tmcl02, tmop03, tmcl03, tmop04, tmcl04, tmop05, tmcl05, tmopno, tmclno; double LotPS; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double SARstep, SARmaxi; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; void SetSymbolNamePS( void ); void HandlingSymbolArrays( void ); void Set_Time_Zone( void ); void Time_Zone( void ); bool Trade_session( void ); string PosTimeZone( void ); int ThisTime( const int reqmode); int ReqTime( datetime reqtime, const int reqmode); int DirectionMove( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf); int BBOnKeltnerChannel( const string symbol); int PARSAR05( const string symbol); int LotDig( const string symbol); double MLots( const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv( double val1, double val2); double OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderSL( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderTP( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type); string ReqDate( int d, int h, int m); string TF2Str( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr( int hr, int mn); string TradingDay( void ); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder( void ) { return (expname); } public : string DIRI[], AS30[], VSym[]; string SPC[]; string USD[]; string EUR[]; string GBP[]; string AUD[]; string NZD[]; string CAD[]; string CHF[]; string JPY[]; string expname; string indiname; int hKC[]; int hBB[]; int hParIU[], hPar05[]; int ALO, dgts, arrsar, arrsymbx; int sall, arusd, aretc, arspc, arper; ulong slip; double profitb[], profits[]; int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; int year, mon, day, hour, min, sec, dow, doy; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT05; bool PanelExtra; MCEA( void ); ~MCEA( void ); virtual void BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config( void ); virtual void ExpertActionTrade( void ); void ArraySymbolResize( void ); void CurrentSymbolSet( const string symbol); void Pips( const string symbol); void TradeInfo( void ); void Do_Alerts( const string symbx, string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx( const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders( void ); void CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol); void CloseSellPositions( const string symbol); void CloseAllOrders( void ); void CheckClose( const string symbx); void TodayOrders( void ); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void RefreshPrice( const string symbx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); bool RefreshTick( const string symbx); bool TradingToday( void ); bool OpenBuy( const string symbol); bool OpenSell( const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP( double mStop, double ordtp); bool ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type); bool CloseAllProfit( void ); bool ManualCloseAllProfit( void ); int PairsIdxArray( const string symbol); int ValidatePairs( const string symbol); int GetOpenPosition( const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); string getUninitReasonText( int reasonCode); };

The very first, most important function in the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor work process that is called by OnInit() is BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config().

int OnInit ( void ) { mc.BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config() function configures all symbols to be used, all handle indicators to be used, and some important functions of the include file header for the Expert Advisor workflow.

On the function line 468 to 484, it is explained how to handle timeframe and create indicator handles for all indicators that will be used.

void MCEA::BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA_Config( void ) { HandlingSymbolArrays(); TFT05= PERIOD_M5 ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFs[]={ PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H6 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 }; int arTFs= ArraySize (TFs); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arTFs; x++) if (tfinuse==x) TFt=TFs[x]; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hKC[x]= iCustom (DIRI[x],TFt,indiname,KCPeriod,KCMethod,KCMAAP,KCATRPer,KCATRBandsMulti); hParIU[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFt,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar05[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); } for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) hBB[x]= iBands (DIRI[x],TFt,BBPeriod, 0 ,BBDevi,hKC[x]); ALO=( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>sall ? sall : ( int )mc_account.LimitOrders(); LotPS=( double )ALO; mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); Set_Time_Zone(); return ; }

2. Expert tick function

Within the Expert Tick function (OnTick() function) we will call one of the most important functions in a multi-currency Expert Advisor, namely ExpertActionTrade() function.

void OnTick ( void ) { mc.ExpertActionTrade(); return ; }

This is the sequence of the EA work process within this function.

The ExpertActionTrade() function will perform all activities and manage automatic trading, starting from opening orders, closing orders, trailing stops or trading profits and other additional activities.

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade( void ) { ResetLastError (); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && mc.checktml== 0 ) { mc.Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Trading Expert at " + Symbol ()+ " are NOT Allowed by Setting." ); mc.checktml= 1 ; return ; } if (!DisplayManualButton( "M" , "C" , "R" )) DisplayManualButton(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); if ( fmod (( double )mcsec, 5.0 )== 0 ) mc.ccur=mcsec; if (mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; for ( int x= 0 ; x<mc.arrsymbx && ! IsStopped (); x++) { if (mc.DIRI[x]== Symbol ()) symbol= Symbol (); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); if (mc.TradingToday() && mc.Trade_session()) { mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.profits[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xob[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.profitb[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xos[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xtto> 0 ) { if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]> 0.02 && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]> 0.02 && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } } if (TrailingSLTP==Yes) { if (autotrl==Yes) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol, 1 ); if (autotrl==No) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol, 0 ); } } mc.CheckClose(symbol); } mc.psec=mc.ccur; } return ; }

The Day Trading On/Off property group gives traders the option to trade on the specified days from Sunday to Saturday. In this way, traders can activate or deactivate the experts for trading on the specified day by using the (Yes) or (No) option.

input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No;

Execution for Day Trading On/Off is as follows:

bool MCEA::TradingToday( void ) { bool tradetoday= false ; int trdday=ThisTime(dow); hariini= "No" ; int ttd[]; ArrayResize (ttd, 7 ); ttd[ 0 ]=ttd0; ttd[ 1 ]=ttd1; ttd[ 2 ]=ttd2; ttd[ 3 ]=ttd3; ttd[ 4 ]=ttd4; ttd[ 5 ]=ttd5; ttd[ 6 ]=ttd6; if (ttd[trdday]==Yes) {tradetoday= true ; hariini= "Yes" ;} return (tradetoday); }

Notes: Day Trading On/Off conditions will be displayed in the Trading Info on Chart.

In the Expert Advisor's "Trade on Specific Time" property group, traders have the option to trade by time zone.

input group "=== Trade on Specific Time ===" ; input YN trd_time_zone = Yes; input tm_zone session = Cus_Session; input swhour stsescuh = hr_00; input inmnt stsescum = mn_15; input swhour clsescuh = hr_23; input inmnt clsescum = mn_55;

Notes: As explained above, in the case of trading on New Zealand Session to trading on US New York Session, the time from the start of trading to the close of trading is calculated by the EA. Thus, in the Expert Entry properties, traders only need to set the time for the hour and minute when trading starts and the time for the hour and minute when trading ends for the Custom Session.

Specifically for time zone trading, a call to the boolean Trade_session() function is added to the ExpertActionTrade() function.

If Trade_session() is true, then the EA work process will continue until it is finished, but if it is false, then the EA will only perform the tasks "Close Trade and Save Profit due to Weak Signal if it is (Yes)" and "Trailing Stop if it is (Yes)".

bool MCEA::Trade_session( void ) { bool trd_ses= false ; ishour=ThisTime(hour); if (ishour!=onhour) Set_Time_Zone(); datetime tcurr= TimeCurrent (); switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { if (tcurr>=SesCuOp && tcurr<=SesCuCl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case New_Zealand: { if (tcurr>=Ses01Op && tcurr<=Ses01Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Australia: { if (tcurr>=Ses02Op && tcurr<=Ses02Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { if (tcurr>=Ses03Op && tcurr<=Ses03Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Europe_London: { if (tcurr>=Ses04Op && tcurr<=Ses04Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case US_New_York: { if (tcurr>=Ses05Op && tcurr<=Ses05Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { if (tcurr>=SesNoOp && tcurr<=SesNoCl) trd_ses= true ; } onhour=ishour; return (trd_ses); }

3. How to get trading signals for open positions?

To get a signal, the ExpertActionTrade() function calls the GetOpenPosition() function.

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int BBOnKC=BBOnKeltnerChannel(symbol); if (BBOnKC==rise) ret=rise; if (BBOnKC==down) ret=down; return (ret); }

The GetOpenPosition() function calls BBOnKeltnerChannel() functions that perform signal calculations.

int MCEA::BBOnKeltnerChannel( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 3 ; Pips(symbol); double difud=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice( 1.5 *pip); double KCmb[], KCub[], KClb[]; double BBmb[], BBub[], BBlb[]; ArrayResize (KCmb,br,br); ArrayResize (KCub,br,br); ArrayResize (KClb,br,br); ArrayResize (BBmb,br,br); ArrayResize (BBub,br,br); ArrayResize (BBlb,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (KCmb, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (KCub, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (KClb, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BBmb, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BBub, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BBlb, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); CopyBuffer (hKC[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,KCmb); CopyBuffer (hKC[xx], 1 , 0 ,br,KCub); CopyBuffer (hKC[xx], 2 , 0 ,br,KClb); CopyBuffer (hBB[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,BBmb); CopyBuffer (hBB[xx], 1 , 0 ,br,BBub); CopyBuffer (hBB[xx], 2 , 0 ,br,BBlb); bool BBKCrise1=(KCmb[ 1 ]<=BBlb[ 1 ] && KCmb[ 0 ]>BBlb[ 0 ]+difud); bool BBKCrise2=(KCmb[ 1 ]<=BBmb[ 1 ] && KCmb[ 0 ]>BBmb[ 0 ]+difud); bool BBKCrise3=(KCmb[ 1 ]<=BBub[ 1 ] && KCmb[ 0 ]>BBub[ 0 ]+difud); bool BBKCdown1=(KCmb[ 1 ]>=BBub[ 1 ] && KCmb[ 0 ]<BBub[ 0 ]-difud); bool BBKCdown2=(KCmb[ 1 ]>=BBmb[ 1 ] && KCmb[ 0 ]<BBmb[ 0 ]-difud); bool BBKCdown3=(KCmb[ 1 ]>=BBlb[ 1 ] && KCmb[ 0 ]<BBlb[ 0 ]-difud); if (BBKCrise1 || BBKCrise2 || BBKCrise3) ret=rise; if (BBKCdown1 || BBKCdown2 || BBKCdown3) ret=down; return (ret); }

As you can see, inside the BBOnKeltnerChannel() function, we use and call 1 function, which is the PairsIdxArray() function.

int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol);

int MCEA::PairsIdxArray( const string symbol) { int pidx=- 1 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { if (DIRI[x]==symbol) { pidx=x; break ; } } return (pidx); }

The PairsIdxArray() function is used to get the name of the requested symbol and the handles of its indicators. Then the corresponding indicator handle is called to get the buffer value of the Keltner Channel and Bollinger Bands® signal from that timeframe.

Next, we have to know the buffer number of the Keltner Channel indicator. In the Keltner Channel indicator, we know in the OnInit() function, that the buffer numbers are the following: 0 - Middle Line, 1 - Upper Band, 2 - Lower Band

int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,KC_Middle, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,KC_UpperB, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,KC_LowerB, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,KC_ATRtemp, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); handleMA= iMA ( Symbol (), Period (),period_kc, 0 , MODE_EMA ,ma_price); if (handleMA== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the Moving Average indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handleATR= iATR ( Symbol (), Period (),atr_period); if (handleATR== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the ATR indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } short_name= StringFormat ( "Keltner Channel(%d, %s, %.2f)" ,period_kc, EnumToString (ma_method),band_multi); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,short_name); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , Digits ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In this case, we will also need to know the number of buffers of the Bollinger Bands® indicator.

Meanwhile, as explained in the iBands® function that:

"Note The buffer numbers are the following: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND"

applied_price

[in] The price used. Can be any of the price constants ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE or a handle of another indicator.

In this article, Expert Advisors will use the applied price for Bollinger Bands® from the Keltner Channel indicator handle.

So, to get the buffer value for each line of the Keltner Channel and Bollinger Bands® indicators, we will copy each buffer from the indicators handle.

To copy the Middle Line buffer (buffer 0) from the Keltner Channel indicator handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hKC[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,KCmb);

To copy the Upper Band buffer (buffer 1) from the Keltner Channel indicator handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hKC[xx], 1 , 0 ,br,KCub);

To copy the Lower Band buffer (buffer 2) from the Keltner Channel indicator handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hKC[xx], 2 , 0 ,br,KClb);

To copy the BASE_LINE buffer (buffer 0) from the Bollinger Bands® indicator handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hBB[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,BBmb);

To copy the UPPER_BAND buffer (buffer 1) from the Bollinger Bands® indicator handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hBB[xx], 1 , 0 ,br,BBub);

To copy the LOWER_BAND buffer (buffer 2) from the Bollinger Bands® indicator handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hBB[xx], 2 , 0 ,br,BBlb);

Next, the following results are returned by the GetOpenPosition() function:

Value 0, signal unknown.

Value 1, is a signal for open Buy order.

Value -1, is a signal for open Sell order.

The Expert Advisor calls the OpenBuy() function when the GetOpenPosition() function returns the value 1.

bool MCEA::OpenBuy( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool buyopen = false ; string ldComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Buy" ; double ldLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) buyopen=mc_trade.Buy(ldLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Ask(),SL,TP,ldComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (buyopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open BUY Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open BUY order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (buyopen); }

In the meantime, the Expert Advisor will call the OpenSell() function if the GetOpenPosition() function returns a value of -1.

bool MCEA::OpenSell( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool selopen = false ; string sdComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Sell" ; double sdLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) selopen=mc_trade.Sell(sdLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Bid(),SL,TP,sdComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (selopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open SELL Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open SELL order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (selopen); }

4. ChartEvent Function.

To support effectiveness and efficiency in using Multi-Currency Expert Advisors, it is considered necessary to create one or more manual buttons in managing orders and changing charts or symbols.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ResetLastError (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (sparam== "Set SL/TP All Orders" ) { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Set SL/TP All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Order" ) { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Profit" ) { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Profit" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "X" ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra= false ; DisplayManualButton(); } if (sparam== "M" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "C" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateSymbolPanel(); } if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } } return ; }

In the Other Expert Advisor Parameters group of input properties, the trader will be given the option to select whether to display trading information on the chart (Yes) or (No).

If this option is selected (Yes), trade information will be displayed on the chart to which the Expert Advisor is attached by calling the TradeInfo() function.

As part of the TradeInfo() function, we have also added a function to describe the time according to trading time zone conditions.

string MCEA::PosTimeZone( void ) { string tzpos= "" ; if (ReqTime(zntm,day)>ThisTime(day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Next day to " +tz_cls + " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()<znop) { if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()>=znop && TimeCurrent ()<zncl) { if (ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; } else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } return (tzpos); }

void MCEA::TradeInfo( void ) { Pips( Symbol ()); double spread= SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD )/xpip; rem=zntm- TimeCurrent (); string postime=PosTimeZone(); string eawait= " - Waiting for active time..!" ; string comm= "" ; TodayOrders(); comm= "

:: Server Date Time : " + string (ThisTime(year))+ "." + string (ThisTime(mon))+ "." + string (ThisTime(day))+ " " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_SECONDS )+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Broker : " + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMPANY )+ "

:: Expert Name : " + expname+ "

:: Acc. Name : " + mc_account.Name()+ "

:: Acc. Number : " + ( string )mc_account.Login()+ "

:: Acc. TradeMode : " + AccountMode()+ "

:: Acc. Leverage : 1 : " + ( string )mc_account.Leverage()+ "

:: Acc. Equity : " + DoubleToString (mc_account.Equity(), 2 )+ "

:: Margin Mode : " + ( string )mc_account.MarginModeDescription()+ "

:: Magic Number : " + string (magicEA)+ "

:: Trade on TF : " + EnumToString (TFt)+ "

:: Today Trading : " + TradingDay()+ " : " +hariini+ "

:: Trading Session : " + tz_ses+ "

:: Trading Time : " + postime; if ( TimeCurrent ()<zntm) { comm=comm+ "

:: Time Remaining : " +( string )ReqTime(rem,hour)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,min)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,sec) + eawait; } comm=comm+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Trading Pairs : " +pairs+ "

:: BUY Market : " + string (oBm)+ "

:: SELL Market : " + string (oSm)+ "

:: Total Order : " + string (oBm+oSm)+ "

:: Order Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Fixed Profit : " + DoubleToString (fixclprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Float Money : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Nett Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit+fixclprofit, 2 ); Comment (comm); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

The interface of the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA looks similar to the following figure.

Under the Expert Advisor name BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA as you can see there are buttons "M", "C" and "R"

When the M button is clicked, a panel of buttons for manual clicks will be displayed, as shown in the figure below.

The trader can manage orders manually when the manual click button panel is displayed:

1. Set SL/TP All Orders As explained above, if the trader enters the parameters Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No), but then the trader intends to use Stop Loss or Take Profit on all orders, then a single click on the "Set SL / TP All Orders" button will modify all orders and apply Stop Loss and/or Take Profit.

void MCEA::SetSLTPOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; double modbuysl= 0 ; double modselsl= 0 ; double modbuytp= 0 ; double modseltp= 0 ; string position_symbol; int totalorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=totalorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); position_symbol=symbol; if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modbuysl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modbuysl) modbuysl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); modbuytp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modbuytp) modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modselsl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modselsl) modselsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); modseltp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modseltp) modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modselsl,modseltp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } } } return ; }

2. Close All Orders If a trader wants to close all the orders, then with a single click on the "Close All Orders" button, all the open orders will be closed.

void MCEA::CloseAllOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); RefreshTick(position_Symbol); bool closepos = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } return ; }

3. Close All Profits If a trader wants to close all orders that are already profitable, a single click on the "Close All Profitable Orders" button will close all open orders that are already profitable.

bool MCEA::ManualCloseAllProfit( void ) { ResetLastError (); bool orclose= false ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; orclose= false ; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double cur_profit = NormalizeDouble (pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm, 2 ); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (orclose); }

When the C button is clicked, a panel button with 30 symbol names or pairs is displayed and traders can click on one of the pair names or symbol names. Clicking on one of the pair names or symbols immediately replaces the chart symbol with the symbol whose name was clicked.

In this case, the OnChartEvent() function is called ChangeChartSymbol() function when one of the symbol names is clicked.

if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; }

void ChangeChartSymbol( string c_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES cstf) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,c_symbol,cstf); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

Clicking on the R button will remove the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA from the chart, so traders don't have to disconnect the experts manually.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

Strategy Tester

As you know, the MetaTrader 5 terminal Strategy Tester supports and allows us to test strategies, trade on multiple symbols or test automatic trading for all available symbols and on all available timeframes. Therefore, on the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester platform we will be testing a BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA as a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor.

In this test, we have placed the BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA on the XAGUSD pair and the H1 time frame, with a custom time period of 2023.09.04 to 2023.12.02.

The test was carried out with two different input properties, specifically in the Trade & Order Management parameters group.

1. Default Input Properties.

2. Custom Input Properties.

Conclusion

The conclusion in creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor with signals from the Bollinger Bands® indicator on the Keltner Channel indicator using MQL5 is as follows:

It turns out that creating a multi-currency Expert Advisor in MQL5 is very simple and not much different from creating a single-currency Expert Advisor. Compared to the old platform (MetaTrader 4), using the indicator handle in MQL5 to get indicator values and signals is easier and more convenient. Creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of traders by eliminating the need to open many chart symbols for trading. Applying the right trading strategy will increase the probability of profit compared to using a single currency Expert Advisor. This is because losses in one pair will be covered by profits in other pairs. This BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is just a sample for learning and idea generation. The test results on the Strategy Tester are still not good. Therefore, by experimenting and testing on different time frames or different indicator period calculations, it is possible to get better and more profitable results. The test results on the Strategy Tester of BBOnKeltnerChannel_MCEA show that the results of custom input parameter properties are better than the default input parameter properties.

We hope that this article and the MQL5 Multi-Currency Expert Advisor program will be useful for traders to learn and develop ideas.

Thanks for reading.