How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines

Introduction

Multi-currency Expert Advisor is an Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders, for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.

In this article we will use two RSI indicators with crossing signals, Fast RSI crossing with Slow RSI.

As has been proven in previous articles, we all know that multi-currency trading is already possible with the power, capabilities and facilities provided by MQL5, both in the trading terminal and in the strategy tester.



With the aim of meeting the important needs of traders who want an efficient and effective trading robot, so by relying on the power, capabilities and facilities provided by the very reliable MQL5, we can think of various ideas and strategies to create a simple multi-currency expert advisor, where in this article we will use Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines.





Plans and Features



1. Trading Currency Pairs.

This Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is planned to trade on a Symbol or Pair as follows:

For Forex:

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD,

GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 pairs

Plus 2 Metal pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver)

Total is 30 pairs.

Regarding symbols or pairs that have name prefixes and/or suffixes, for the Expert Advisor in this article, I use the function to automatically handle symbol names with prefixes and/or suffixes, so that when using an EA on MetaTrader 5 from a broker with such special symbol names, everything works smoothly.

But the function to detect symbol names with prefixes and suffixes only works on Forex and Metal symbol pair names in MetaTrader 5, not on special symbols and indices.

Regarding the multi-currency expert advisor in my previous article, there are some traders who ask how to use a Multi-Currency EA as a single currency EA or as a stand-alone EA.

Actually, in the expert advisor in the previous article, there is a facility or option to use the Expert Advisor as an EA by trading only on a single currency or work as a stand alone EA.

In the Expert Advisor this time, we still use 10 choices of pairs that will be traded. One of the 10 option pairs that will be traded is "Trader's Desired Pairs", where the pairs to be traded must be entered manually by the trader in the Expert Input property. However, you must always remember that the name of the pair you enter must already be in the list of 30 pairs.

This Trader's Desired Pairs Option can actually be used so that expert advisors will only trade on single-currency or work as a stand alone EA, by only inputting one desired pair name, and then the expert advisor will only trade or work on that one pair.

The Expert Input parameter settings must be set as shown in the figure below.

In the input property example above, where the trader only inputs the name of the XAUUSD pair, then in this condition the expert advisor will only trade on the XAUUSD pair. Wherever the expert advisor is placed, among the 30 pairs available, the expert advisor will only trade on the XAUUSD pair.

Apart from that, in the expert advisor in this article, I have added an option to choose trading pair conditions, whether to trade on single-currency or trade on multi-currency.

The Expert Input Parameters need to be set as shown in the following figure.





In the "SP" or single-pair option, the expert advisor will only trade on the pair where the expert advisor is placed.

For example, if an expert advisor is placed on the EURUSD pair, then the expert advisor will only trade on the EURUSD pair.

So, in the expert advisors in this article, there are two ways to trade single-currency or work as a stand alone expert advisor.

1. Stick to the multi-pair or "MP" option and select the Trader's Desired Pairs option, but only input one pair name, for example XAUUSD.

In this option, whatever pair the expert advisor is placed on, the expert advisor will only trade on the pair name entered in Trader Wishes Pairs.

2. In Select Trading Pairs Mode, select "SP" or single-pair.

If an expert advisor is placed on the EURUSD pair, then the expert advisor will only trade on the EURUSD pair.

Furthermore, in the Trade on Specific Time group, options are provided for traders who want to trade in the time zone.

Maybe many traders want to trade according to the time zone, so the pairs that will trade can correspond to the time for the trading session, so in this expert advisor we still use the option for trading session (time zone).





2. Signal indicators.

The relative strength index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder and published in a 1978 book, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems, and in Commodities magazine (now Modern Trader magazine) in the June 1978 issue. It has become one of the most popular oscillator indices.

The relative strength index or RSI is a technical indicator used in the analysis of financial markets. It is intended to chart the current and historical strength or weakness of a stock or market based on the closing prices of a recent trading period.

The Relative Strength Index Technical Indicator or RSI is a price-following oscillator that ranges between 0 and 100. When Wilder introduced the Relative Strength Index, he recommended using a 14-period RSI. Since then, the 9-period and 25-period Relative Strength Index indicators have also gained popularity.

The RSI is most commonly used on a 14-day timeframe, measured on a scale of 0 to 100, with high and low levels marked at 70 and 30, respectively. Shorter or longer timeframes are used for alternately shorter or longer outlooks. High and low levels - 80 and 20, or 90 and 10 - occur less frequently, but indicate stronger momentum.

Furthermore, in the technical analysis MetaTrader 5 it is stated that the RSI signal is used for chart analysis:

Tops and Bottoms

Chart Formations

Failure Swing (Support or Resistance breakout)

Support and Resistance levels

Divergences

So, there are so many many variations of the RSI trading strategy.

Even an analyst and investor in a Q&A in his article, when answering the question:

"What is the best RSI setting for day trading? Unfortunately, RSI works best on daily bars. We have back tested a lot of data using intraday data, but it's not particularly useful." "How do you trade with RSI? First of all, we prefer using daily bars. Second, we prefer to use a short number of days in the settings, preferably max 5 days. Third, RSI works best on stocks and mean reverting assets with an overnight edge. We haven't been successful in forex."

However, in this article I will use signals from Fast RSI crossing Slow RSI, or RSI cross RSI for forex trading.

Whether it will be successful or not, it all still has to be experimented and tested.

An illustration of the Fast RSI signal crossing the Slow RSI line can be seen in Figure 1 and 2.

Figure 1



Figure 2









3. Trade & Order Management

There are several ways to manage your trades with this multi-currency expert advisor:

3.1. Stop Loss Orders

Options: Use Order Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Stop Loss (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without a stop loss.

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (Yes): Again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Stop Loss(Yes) or (No)

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes), then the Stop Loss calculation will be performed automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (No), then the trader must Input Stop Loss value in Pips.

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (No): Then the Expert will check for each order opened, whether the signal condition is still good and order may be maintained in a profit or condition the signal has weakened and the order needs to be closed to save profit or signal condition has reversed direction and order must be closed in a loss condition.

Note: Especially for Close Trade and Save profit due to weak signal, an option is given, whether to activate it or not.



If it is not activated (No), even though the signal has weakened, the order will still be maintained or will not be closed to save profit.

If activated (Yes), the conditions for the Fast RSI and Slow RSI indicators are:

For close the Buy orders: When the Fast RSI is above the Slow RSI, and the Fast RSI value on the current bar is smaller than the Fast RSI value on the previous bar, the Buy order will be closed.

For close the Sell orders: When Fast RSI is below Slow RSI, and the Fast RSI value on the current bar is greater than the Fast RSI value on the previous bar, the Sell order will be closed.

The code to set a Stop Loss order is as follows:

double MCEA::OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { slv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==Yes) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 38 *pip); else if (use_sl==Yes && autosl==No) slv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+SLval*pip); else slv= 0.0 ; } } return (slv); }

The code to close the trade and save the profit due to a weak signal is as follows:

int MCEA::GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int bar= 3 ; double rdif=rsidiff; double RSIFast[], RSISlow[]; ArrayResize (RSIFast,bar,bar); ArrayResize (RSISlow,bar,bar); ArraySetAsSeries (RSIFast, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (RSISlow, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt); CopyBuffer (hRSIFast[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSIFast); CopyBuffer (hRSISlow[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSISlow); if (exis==down && RSIFast[ 1 ]<=RSISlow[ 1 ] && RSIFast[ 1 ]<RSIFast[ 2 ] && RSIFast[ 0 ]>RSIFast[ 1 ]+rdif) ret=rise; if (exis==rise && RSIFast[ 1 ]>=RSISlow[ 1 ] && RSIFast[ 1 ]>RSIFast[ 2 ] && RSIFast[ 0 ]<RSIFast[ 1 ]-rdif) ret=down; return (ret); }





2. Take Profit orders.

Options: Use Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Take Profit (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without take profit.

If the option Use Order Take Profit (Yes): Again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes), then the calculation of the Take Profit Order will be carried out automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (No), then the trader must Input Order Take Profit value in Pips.

The code to set a Take Profit order is as follows:

double MCEA::OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice) { tpv= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); RefreshTick(xsymb); switch (type) { case ( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+ 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice+TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; break ; } case ( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ): { if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==Yes) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice- 50 *pip); else if (use_tp==Yes && autotp==No) tpv=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(atprice-TPval*pip); else tpv= 0.0 ; } } return (tpv); }

3. Trailing Stop and Trailing Take Profit.

Options: Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Trailing SL/TP option is (No), then the Expert will not do trailing stop loss and trailing take profit.

If the option Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes): Traders can choose between 2 options:

1. Trailing by Price.

The trailing stop will be performed by the Expert using price movements and the value in the input property, and at the same time by making trailing profit based on the variable value TPmin (minimum trailing profit value).

2. Trailing By Indicator.

The trailing stop will be executed by the Expert using the VIDYA indicator , and at the same time by making trailing profit based on the variable value TPmin (minimum trailing profit value).

Note: The Expert will carry out a trailing take profit simultaneously with a trailing stop.

According to my research and experiments, the VIDYA indicator is slightly better and ideal for trailing stops compared to the Parabolic SAR or several variants of Moving Average indicators.

Compared to the Parabolic SAR indicator, the VIDYA indicator is closer to the price movements, and compared to the AMA, DEMA and MA indicators, the VIDYA indicator is even further away from the price movements.

So in this article I decided to use the VIDYA indicator for the trailing stop function based on the indicator.

Code for the Trailing Stop Price and Indicator function:

double MCEA::TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type) { int br= 2 ; double pval= 0.0 ; int x=PairsIdxArray(xsymb); Pips(xsymb); switch (TS_type) { case 0 : { RefreshTick(xsymb); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) pval=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip); break ; } case 1 : { double VIDyAv[]; ArrayResize (VIDyAv,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (VIDyAv, true ); CopyBuffer (hVIDyAv[x], 0 , 0 ,br,VIDyAv); RefreshPrice(xsymb,TFt,br); if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && (VIDyAv[ 0 ]<mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Bid()-TSval*pip))) pval=VIDyAv[ 0 ]; if (ptype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && (VIDyAv[ 0 ]>mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(mc_symbol.Ask()+TSval*pip))) pval=VIDyAv[ 0 ]; break ; } } return (pval); }

Modify SL/TP function code:

bool MCEA::ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int TRSP=(Close_by_Opps==No && TS_type== 1 ) ? 0 : TS_type; bool modist= false ; int x=PairsIdxArray(symbx); Pips(symbx); int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); if (symbol==symbx && mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrsb = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open+TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrsb+((TSmin- 1.0 )*pip)); double modbuysl=vtrsb; double modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+TPval*pip); bool modbuy = (price>modminsl && modbuysl>modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modbuysl>pos_stop)); if (modbuy && netp>minprofit) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp); } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double vtrss = mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(TSPrice(symbx,opstype,TRSP)); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double netp=pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm; double modstart=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(pos_open-TSmin*pip); double modminsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(vtrss-((TSmin+ 1.0 )*pip)); double modselsl=vtrss; double modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-TPval*pip); bool modsel = (price<modminsl && modselsl<modstart && (pos_stop== 0.0 ||modselsl<pos_stop)); if (modsel && netp>minprofit) { modist=mc_trade.PositionModify(symbol,modselsl,modseltp); } } } } return (modist); }





4. Manual Order Management.

In this multi-currency expert advisor, several manual button clicks are added to provide efficiency and effectiveness for traders in monitoring the expert advisor's work.

4.1. Set SL / TP All Orders:

This button is useful if the trader has entered the parameter sets Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No), but then the trader wants to use Stop Loss or Take Profit on all orders, then with a single click on the button "Set SL/TP All Orders" all orders will be modified and a Stop Loss and/or Take Profit will be applied.

4.2. Close All Orders:

If a trader wishes to close all orders, a single click on the "Close All Orders" button will close all open orders.

4.3. Close All Orders Profit:

If a trader wants to close all orders that are already profitable, a single click on the "Close All Orders Profit" button will close all open orders that are already profitable.





5. Management Orders and Chart Symbols.

For multi-currency expert advisors who will trade 30 pairs from only one chart symbol, it will be very effective and efficient to provide a button panel for all symbols so that traders can change charts timeframe or symbols with just one click to see the accuracy of the indicator signal when the expert opens or closes an order.





Implementation of planning in the MQL5 program

1. Program header and input properties.

Include Header file MQL5

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account;

Enumeration to use Time Zone

enum tm_zone { Cus_Session, New_Zealand, Australia, Asia_Tokyo, Europe_London, US_New_York };

Enumeration to select time hour

enum swhour { hr_00= 0 , hr_01= 1 , hr_02= 2 , hr_03= 3 , hr_04= 4 , hr_05= 5 , hr_06= 6 , hr_07= 7 , hr_08= 8 , hr_09= 9 , hr_10= 10 , hr_11= 11 , hr_12= 12 , hr_13= 13 , hr_14= 14 , hr_15= 15 , hr_16= 16 , hr_17= 17 , hr_18= 18 , hr_19= 19 , hr_20= 20 , hr_21= 21 , hr_22= 22 , hr_23= 23 };

Enumeration to select time minutes

enum inmnt { mn_00= 0 , mn_05= 5 , mn_10= 10 , mn_15= 15 , mn_20= 20 , mn_25= 25 , mn_30= 30 , mn_35= 35 , mn_40= 40 , mn_45= 45 , mn_50= 50 , mn_55= 55 };

Enumeration to select 10 option pairs to trade

enum PairsTrade { All30, TrdWi, Usds, Eurs, Gbps, Auds, Nzds, Cads, Chfs, Jpys };

The YN enumeration is used for the (Yes) or (No) options in the Expert Input property.

enum YN { No, Yes };

Enumeration to use Money Management Lot Size

enum mmt { FixedLot, DynamLot };

Enumeration to select the timeframe to be used in calculating signal indicators

enum TFUSE { TFM5, TFM15, TFM30, TFH1, TFH2, TFH3, TFH4, TFH6, TFH8, TFH12, TFD1 };

With the TFUSE enumeration, I limit the use of the time frame calculations for the experts only from TF-M5 to TF-D1.

Enumeration to select the type to be used in the Trailing Stop calculation

enum TrType { byprice, byindi };

Enumeration to select the type of trade the expert will trade, single currency or multi-currency.

enum MS { SP, MP };

Expert input properties

input group "=== Global Strategy EA Parameter ===" ; input TFUSE tfinuse = TFH4; input int rsifast = 10 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE frsiapp = PRICE_WEIGHTED ; input int rsislow = 30 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE srsiapp = PRICE_WEIGHTED ; input double rsidiff = 4.56 ; input group "=== Select Pairs to Trade ===" ; input MS trademode = MP; input PairsTrade usepairs = All30; input string traderwishes = "eg. eurusd,usdchf" ; input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ===" ; input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; input double Risk = 10.0 ; input double Lots = 0.01 ; input group "=== Trade on Specific Time ===" ; input YN trd_time_zone = Yes; input tm_zone session = Cus_Session; input swhour stsescuh = hr_00; input inmnt stsescum = mn_15; input swhour clsescuh = hr_23; input inmnt clsescum = mn_55; input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No; input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ===" ; input YN use_sl = No; input YN autosl = Yes; input double SLval = 30.0 ; input YN use_tp = Yes; input YN autotp = Yes; input double TPval = 60.0 ; input YN TrailingSLTP = Yes; input TrType trlby = byindi; input double TSval = 10.0 ; input double TSmin = 5.0 ; input double TPmin = 25.0 ; input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ===" ; input YN alerts = Yes; input YN UseEmailAlert = No; input YN UseSendnotify = No; input YN trade_info_display = Yes; input ulong magicEA = 20240111 ;

Note: If the input property of Expert ID (Magic Number) is left blank, the Expert Advisor will be able to manage orders opened manually.

In the Global Strategy EA Parameters Expert Input property group, traders are instructed to select the Expert Timeframe for indicator signal calculations and enter parameters:

Input Period for RSI Fast and Select RSI Fast Applied Price Input Period for RSI Slow and Select RSI Slow Applied Price Input value of the differentiation between RSIs

In the Expert Advisor's "Select Pairs to Trade" property group, traders need to select the pair to trade from the 10 options provided; by default, All Forex 30 Pairs is set.

To configure the pair to be traded, we will call the HandlingSymbolArrays() function. WithHandlingSymbolArrays() function we will handle all pairs that will be traded.

void MCEA::HandlingSymbolArrays( void ) { string All30[]={ "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string USDs[]={ "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "AUDUSD" , "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; string EURs[]={ "EURAUD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURGBP" , "EURJPY" , "EURNZD" , "EURUSD" }; string GBPs[]={ "GBPAUD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "EURGBP" , "GBPJPY" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPUSD" }; string AUDs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "EURAUD" , "GBPAUD" , "AUDJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDUSD" }; string NZDs[]={ "AUDNZD" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "EURNZD" , "GBPNZD" , "NZDJPY" , "NZDUSD" }; string CADs[]={ "AUDCAD" , "CADCHF" , "EURCAD" , "GBPCAD" , "CADJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "USDCAD" }; string CHFs[]={ "AUDCHF" , "CADCHF" , "EURCHF" , "GBPCHF" , "NZDCHF" , "CHFJPY" , "USDCHF" }; string JPYs[]={ "AUDJPY" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "EURJPY" , "GBPJPY" , "NZDJPY" , "USDJPY" }; sall= ArraySize (All30); arusd= ArraySize (USDs); areur= ArraySize (EURs); aretc= ArraySize (JPYs); ArrayResize (VSym,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); if (usepairs==TrdWi && StringFind (traderwishes, "eg." , 0 )< 0 ) { string to_split=traderwishes; string sep= "," ; ushort u_sep; u_sep= StringGetCharacter (sep, 0 ); int p= StringSplit (to_split,u_sep,SPC); if (p> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) StringToUpper (SPC[i]); for ( int i= 0 ; i<p; i++) { if (ValidatePairs(SPC[i])< 0 ) ArrayRemove (SPC,i, 1 ); } } arspc= ArraySize (SPC); } SetSymbolNamePS(); if (inpre> 0 || insuf> 0 ) { if (usepairs==TrdWi && arspc> 0 ) { for ( int t= 0 ; t<arspc; t++) { SPC[t]=pre+SPC[t]+suf; } } for ( int t= 0 ; t<sall; t++) { All30[t]=pre+All30[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<arusd; t++) { USDs[t]=pre+USDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<areur; t++) { EURs[t]=pre+EURs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { GBPs[t]=pre+GBPs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { AUDs[t]=pre+AUDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { NZDs[t]=pre+NZDs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CADs[t]=pre+CADs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { CHFs[t]=pre+CHFs[t]+suf; } for ( int t= 0 ; t<aretc; t++) { JPYs[t]=pre+JPYs[t]+suf; } } ArrayCopy (VSym,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); ArrayResize (AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (AS30,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int x= 0 ; x<sall; x++) { SymbolSelect (AS30[x], true );} if (ValidatePairs( Symbol ())>= 0 ) symbfix= true ; if (!symbfix) { Alert ( "Expert Advisors will not trade on pairs " + Symbol ()); Alert ( "-- " +expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); } switch (usepairs) { case 0 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,sall,sall); arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "Multi Currency " + string (sall)+ " Pairs" ; break ; } case 1 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arspc,arspc); arrsymbx=arspc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,SPC, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arspc)+ ") Trader Wishes Pairs" ; break ; } case 2 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,arusd,arusd); arrsymbx=arusd; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,USDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (arusd)+ ") Multi Currency USD Pairs" ; break ; } case 3 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,areur,areur); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,EURs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex EUR Pairs" ; break ; } case 4 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,GBPs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex GBP Pairs" ; break ; } case 5 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,AUDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex AUD Pairs" ; break ; } case 6 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,NZDs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex NZD Pairs" ; break ; } case 7 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CADs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CAD Pairs" ; break ; } case 8 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,CHFs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex CHF Pairs" ; break ; } case 9 : { ArrayResize (DIRI,aretc,aretc); arrsymbx=aretc; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,JPYs, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); pairs= "(" + string (aretc)+ ") Forex JPY Pairs" ; break ; } } return ; }

Inside the HandlingSymbolArrays() function we will call the SetSymbolNamePS() function. With SetSymbolNamePS() we will be able to handle symbol names with prefixes and/or suffixes.

void MCEA::SetSymbolNamePS( void ) { int sym_Lenpre= 0 ; int sym_Lensuf= 0 ; string sym_pre= "" ; string sym_suf= "" ; SymbolSelect ( Symbol (), true ); string insymbol= Symbol (); int inlen= StringLen (insymbol); int toseek=- 1 ; string dep= "" ; string bel= "" ; string sym_use = "" ; int pairx=- 1 ; string xcur[]={ "EUR" , "GBP" , "AUD" , "NZD" , "USD" , "CAD" , "CHF" }; int xcar= ArraySize (xcur); for ( int x= 0 ; x<xcar; x++) { toseek= StringFind (insymbol,xcur[x], 0 ); if (toseek>= 0 ) { pairx=x; break ; } } if (pairx>= 0 ) { int awl=toseek- 3 < 0 ? 0 : toseek- 3 ; int sd= StringFind (insymbol, "SD" , 0 ); if (toseek== 0 && sd< 4 ) { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } else if (toseek> 0 ) { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,toseek+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } else { dep= StringSubstr (insymbol,awl, 3 ); bel= StringSubstr (insymbol,awl+ 3 , 3 ); sym_use=dep+bel; } } string sym_nmx=sym_use; int lensx= StringLen (sym_nmx); if (inlen>lensx && lensx== 6 ) { sym_Lenpre= StringFind (insymbol,sym_nmx, 0 ); sym_Lensuf=inlen-lensx-sym_Lenpre; if (sym_Lenpre> 0 ) { sym_pre= StringSubstr (insymbol, 0 ,sym_Lenpre); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xcar; i++) if ( StringFind (sym_pre,xcur[i], 0 )>= 0 ) sym_pre= "" ; } if (sym_Lensuf> 0 ) { sym_suf= StringSubstr (insymbol,sym_Lenpre+lensx,sym_Lensuf); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xcar; i++) if ( StringFind (sym_suf,xcur[i], 0 )>= 0 ) sym_suf= "" ; } } pre=sym_pre; suf=sym_suf; inpre= StringLen (pre); insuf= StringLen (suf); posCur1=inpre; posCur2=posCur1+ 3 ; return ; }

Note: The expert validates the pairs. If the trader makes a mistake when entering the pair name (typos) or if the pair validation fails, the expert will receive a warning and the expert advisor will be removed from the chart.





In the expert input property group Trade on Specific Time, here the trader will choose to Trade on Specific Time Zone (Yes) or (No).

If the Trade on Specific Time Zone option is specified as No, then the expert will trade from MT5 hours 00:15 to 23:59.

If Yes, then select the enumeration options:

Trading on Custom Session

Trading on New Zealand Session

Trading on Australia Sydney Session

Trading on Asia Tokyo Session

Trading on Europe London Session

Trading on America New York Session

By default, Trading on Specific Time Zones is set to Yes, and is set to Trading on Custom Sessions.

Trading on Custom Session:

In this session, traders must set the time or the hours and minutes to start trading and the hours and minutes to stop trading. This means that the EA will only perform activities during the specified time period from the start to the end.

Meanwhile, in the New Zealand Trading Session to the New York US Trading Session, the time from the start of the trade to the close of the trade is calculated by the EA.





Class for working Expert Advisor

To build and configure the Expert Advisor workflow, we created a class that declares all the variables, objects and functions required by a multi-currency Expert Advisor.

class MCEA { private : int x_year; int x_mon; int x_day; int x_hour; int x_min; int x_sec; int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; int inpre, insuf; bool symbfix; string pre,suf; string prefix,suffix; int ishour, onhour; int tftrlst, tfcinws; datetime rem, znop, zncl, zntm; datetime SesCuOp, SesCuCl, Ses01Op, Ses01Cl, Ses02Op, Ses02Cl, Ses03Op, Ses03Cl, Ses04Op, Ses04Cl, Ses05Op, Ses05Cl, SesNoOp, SesNoCl; string tz_ses, tz_opn, tz_cls; string tmopcu, tmclcu, tmop01, tmcl01, tmop02, tmcl02, tmop03, tmcl03, tmop04, tmcl04, tmop05, tmcl05, tmopno, tmclno; double LotPS; double point; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double SARstep, SARmaxi; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; void SetSymbolNamePS( void ); void HandlingSymbolArrays( void ); void Set_Time_Zone( void ); void Time_Zone( void ); bool Trade_session( void ); string PosTimeZone( void ); int ThisTime( const int reqmode); int ReqTime( datetime reqtime, const int reqmode); int DirectionMove( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES stf); int GetRSIxx( const string symbol); int PARSAR05( const string symbol); int PARSAR15( const string symbol); int LotDig( const string symbol); bool CheckProfit( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype); bool CheckLoss( const string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE intype); double MLots( const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv( double val1, double val2); double OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderSL( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderTP( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type); string ReqDate( int d, int h, int m); string TF2Str( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr( int hr, int mn); string TradingDay( void ); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder( void ) { return (expname); } public : string DIRI[], AS30[], VSym[]; string SPC[]; string USD[]; string EUR[]; string GBP[]; string AUD[]; string NZD[]; string CAD[]; string CHF[]; string JPY[]; string expname; int hRSIFast[], hRSISlow[]; int hVIDyAv[]; int hPar05[], hPar15[]; int ALO, dgts, arrsar, arrsymbx; int sall, arusd, areur, aretc, arspc, arper; ulong slip; double profitb[], profits[]; double minprofit; int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; int year, mon, day, hour, min, sec, dow, doy; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT05, TFT15; bool PanelExtra; MCEA( void ); ~MCEA( void ); virtual void RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config( void ); virtual void ExpertActionTrade( void ); void ArraySymbolResize( void ); void CurrentSymbolSet( const string symbol); void Pips( const string symbol); void TradeInfo( void ); void Do_Alerts( const string symbx, string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx( const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders( void ); void CloseAllOrders( void ); void CheckClose( const string symbx); void TodayOrders( void ); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void RefreshPrice( const string symbx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); bool RefreshTick( const string symbx); bool TradingToday( void ); bool OpenBuy( const string symbol); bool OpenSell( const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP( double mStop, double ordtp); bool ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type); bool CloseAllProfit( void ); bool ManualCloseAllProfit( void ); bool CheckProfitLoss( const string symbol); bool CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol); bool CloseSellPositions( const string symbol); int PairsIdxArray( const string symbol); int ValidatePairs( const string symbol); int GetOpenPosition( const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); string getUninitReasonText( int reasonCode); }; MCEA mc;

The first and most important function in the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor workflow process is called from the OnInit() is RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config().

The RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config() function configures all symbols to be used, all timeframes, all handle indicators and some important functions of the include file header for the Expert Advisor workflow.

The RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config() function describes and implements how to handle timeframes and create indicator handles for all indicators used in the Expert Advisor workflow.

void MCEA::RSIxRSI_MCEA_Config( void ) { HandlingSymbolArrays(); TFT05= PERIOD_M5 ; TFT15= PERIOD_M15 ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFs[]={ PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H6 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 }; int arTFs= ArraySize (TFs); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arTFs; x++) if (tfinuse==x) TFt=TFs[x]; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hRSISlow[x]= iRSI (DIRI[x],TFt,rsislow,srsiapp); hRSIFast[x]= iRSI (DIRI[x],TFt,rsifast,frsiapp); hVIDyAv[x]= iVIDyA (DIRI[x],TFt, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_WEIGHTED ); hPar05[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar15[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT15,SARstep,SARmaxi); } minprofit= NormalizeDouble (TSmin/ 100.0 , 2 ); ALO=( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>sall ? sall : ( int )mc_account.LimitOrders(); if (Close_by_Opps==No) { if (( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>=(sall* 2 )) ALO=sall* 2 ; else ALO=( int )(mc_account.LimitOrders()/ 2 ); } LotPS=( double )ALO; mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); Set_Time_Zone(); return ; }





2. Expert tick function

Within the Expert Tick function (OnTick() function) we will call one of the most important functions in a multi-currency Expert Advisor, namely ExpertActionTrade() function. The whole process of EA working for trading is included in this function.

void OnTick ( void ) { mc.ExpertActionTrade(); return ; }

It means that the ExpertActionTrade() function will perform all activities and manage automatic trading, starting from opening orders, closing orders, trailing stops or trailing profits and other additional activities.

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade( void ) { ResetLastError (); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && mc.checktml== 0 ) { mc.Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Trading Expert at " + Symbol ()+ " are NOT Allowed by Setting." ); mc.checktml= 1 ; return ; } if (!DisplayManualButton( "M" , "C" , "R" )) DisplayManualButton(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); if ( fmod (( double )mcsec, 5.0 )== 0 ) mc.ccur=mcsec; if (mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; for ( int x= 0 ; x<mc.arrsymbx && ! IsStopped (); x++) { switch (trademode) { case SP: { if (mc.DIRI[x]!= Symbol ()) continue ; symbol= Symbol (); mc.pairs=mc.pairs+ " (" +symbol+ ")" ; break ; } case MP: { if (mc.DIRI[x]== Symbol ()) symbol= Symbol (); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; break ; } } mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); if (mc.TradingToday() && mc.Trade_session()) { mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.profits[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xob[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.profitb[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xos[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xtto> 0 ) { if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]>mc.minprofit && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } } if (TrailingSLTP==Yes) { mc.ModifySLTP(symbol,trlby); } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==No && (mc.xob[x]+mc.xos[x]> 1 )) { mc.CheckProfitLoss(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close order due stop in loss." ); } mc.CheckClose(symbol); } mc.psec=mc.ccur; } return ; }

Meanwhile, the Day Trading On/Off property group allows traders to trade on certain days from Sunday to Saturday. This allows traders to enable or disable experts to trade on a particular day using the (Yes) or (No) options.

input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No;

The execution for the Day Trading On/Off is as follows:

bool MCEA::TradingToday( void ) { bool tradetoday= false ; int trdday=ThisTime(dow); hariini= "No" ; int ttd[]; ArrayResize (ttd, 7 ); ttd[ 0 ]=ttd0; ttd[ 1 ]=ttd1; ttd[ 2 ]=ttd2; ttd[ 3 ]=ttd3; ttd[ 4 ]=ttd4; ttd[ 5 ]=ttd5; ttd[ 6 ]=ttd6; if (ttd[trdday]==Yes) {tradetoday= true ; hariini= "Yes" ;} return (tradetoday); }

Notes: Day Trading On/Off conditions will be displayed in the Trading Info on Chart.

Which is executed by the TradingDay() function

string MCEA::TradingDay( void ) { int trdday=ThisTime(dow); switch (trdday) { case 0 : daytrade= "Sunday" ; break ; case 1 : daytrade= "Monday" ; break ; case 2 : daytrade= "Tuesday" ; break ; case 3 : daytrade= "Wednesday" ; break ; case 4 : daytrade= "Thursday" ; break ; case 5 : daytrade= "Friday" ; break ; case 6 : daytrade= "Saturday" ; break ; } return (daytrade); }

Traders have the option to trade by time zone in the Expert Advisor's "Trade at Specific Time" property group.

Notes: As explained above, in the case of trading on the New Zealand Session to trading on the US New York Session, the time from the start of trading to the end of trading is calculated by the EA.

Therefore, in the Expert Entry properties, traders only need to set the time for the hour and minute when trading starts and the time for the hour and minute when trading ends for the Custom Session.





The ExpertActionTrade() function has been extended with a call to the boolean Trade_session() function specifically for time zone trading.

If Trade_session() is true, then the EA work process will continue until it is finished, but if it is false, then the EA will only perform the tasks "Close Trade and Save Profit due to Weak Signal if it is (Yes)" and "Trailing Stop if it is (Yes)".

bool MCEA::Trade_session( void ) { bool trd_ses= false ; ishour=ThisTime(hour); if (ishour!=onhour) Set_Time_Zone(); datetime tcurr= TimeCurrent (); switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { if (tcurr>=SesCuOp && tcurr<=SesCuCl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case New_Zealand: { if (tcurr>=Ses01Op && tcurr<=Ses01Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Australia: { if (tcurr>=Ses02Op && tcurr<=Ses02Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { if (tcurr>=Ses03Op && tcurr<=Ses03Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case Europe_London: { if (tcurr>=Ses04Op && tcurr<=Ses04Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } case US_New_York: { if (tcurr>=Ses05Op && tcurr<=Ses05Cl) trd_ses= true ; break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { if (tcurr>=SesNoOp && tcurr<=SesNoCl) trd_ses= true ; } onhour=ishour; return (trd_ses); }

The workflow in Trade at Specific Time is as follows, first the ExpertActionTrade() function calls the Trade_session() function, then the Trade_session() function calls the Set_Time_Zone() function, and finally the Set_Time_Zone() function calls the Time_Zone() function.

void MCEA::Set_Time_Zone( void ) { datetime TTS= TimeTradeServer (); datetime GMT= TimeGMT (); MqlDateTime svrtm,gmttm; TimeToStruct (TTS,svrtm); TimeToStruct (GMT,gmttm); int svrhr=svrtm.hour; int gmthr=gmttm.hour; int difhr=svrhr-gmthr; int NZSGMT= 12 ; int AUSGMT= 10 ; int TOKGMT= 9 ; int EURGMT= 0 ; int USNGMT=- 5 ; int NZSStm= 8 ; int NZSCtm= 17 ; int AUSStm= 7 ; int AUSCtm= 17 ; int TOKStm= 9 ; int TOKCtm= 18 ; int EURStm= 9 ; int EURCtm= 19 ; int USNStm= 8 ; int USNCtm= 17 ; int nzo = (NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT) : (NZSStm+difhr-NZSGMT); int nzc = (NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT) : (NZSCtm+difhr-NZSGMT); int auo = (AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT) : (AUSStm+difhr-AUSGMT); int auc = (AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT) : (AUSCtm+difhr-AUSGMT); int tko = (TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT) : (TOKStm+difhr-TOKGMT); int tkc = (TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT) : (TOKCtm+difhr-TOKGMT); int euo = (EURStm+difhr-EURGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(EURStm+difhr-EURGMT) : (EURStm+difhr-EURGMT); int euc = (EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT) : (EURCtm+difhr-EURGMT); int uso = (USNStm+difhr-USNGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(USNStm+difhr-USNGMT) : (USNStm+difhr-USNGMT); int usc = (USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT)< 0 ? 24 +(USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT) : (USNCtm+difhr-USNGMT); if (usc== 0 ||usc== 24 ) usc= 23 ; int _days00=ThisTime(day); int _days10=ThisTime(day); if (stsescuh>clsescuh) _days10=ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmopcu=ReqDate(_days00,stsescuh,stsescum); tmclcu=ReqDate(_days10,clsescuh,clsescum); int _days01=ThisTime(hour)<nzc ? ThisTime(day)- 1 : ThisTime(day); int _days11=ThisTime(hour)<nzc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop01=ReqDate(_days01,nzo, 0 ); tmcl01=ReqDate(_days11,nzc- 1 , 59 ); int _days02=ThisTime(hour)<auc ? ThisTime(day)- 1 : ThisTime(day); int _days12=ThisTime(hour)<auc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop02=ReqDate(_days02,auo, 0 ); tmcl02=ReqDate(_days12,auc- 1 , 59 ); int _days03=ThisTime(hour)<tkc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days13=ThisTime(hour)<tkc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop03=ReqDate(_days03,tko, 0 ); tmcl03=ReqDate(_days13,tkc- 1 , 59 ); int _days04=ThisTime(hour)<euc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days14=ThisTime(hour)<euc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop04=ReqDate(_days04,euo, 0 ); tmcl04=ReqDate(_days14,euc- 1 , 59 ); int _days05=ThisTime(hour)<usc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; int _days15=ThisTime(hour)<=usc ? ThisTime(day) : ThisTime(day)+ 1 ; tmop05=ReqDate(_days05,uso, 0 ); tmcl05=ReqDate(_days15,usc, 59 ); if (trd_time_zone==No) { tmopno=ReqDate(ThisTime(day), 0 , 15 ); tmclno=ReqDate(ThisTime(day), 23 , 59 ); } Time_Zone(); return ; }

void MCEA::Time_Zone( void ) { tz_ses= "" ; switch (session) { case Cus_Session: { SesCuOp= StringToTime (tmopcu); SesCuCl= StringToTime (tmclcu); zntm=SesCuOp; znop=SesCuOp; zncl=SesCuCl; tz_ses= "Custom_Session" ; tz_opn=timehr(stsescuh,stsescum); tz_cls=timehr(clsescuh,clsescum); break ; } case New_Zealand: { Ses01Op= StringToTime (tmop01); Ses01Cl= StringToTime (tmcl01); zntm=Ses01Op; znop=Ses01Op; zncl=Ses01Cl; tz_ses= "New_Zealand/Oceania" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses01Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses01Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses01Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses01Cl,min)); break ; } case Australia: { Ses02Op= StringToTime (tmop02); Ses02Cl= StringToTime (tmcl02); zntm=Ses02Op; znop=Ses02Op; zncl=Ses02Cl; tz_ses= "Australia Sydney" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses02Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses02Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses02Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses02Cl,min)); break ; } case Asia_Tokyo: { Ses03Op= StringToTime (tmop03); Ses03Cl= StringToTime (tmcl03); zntm=Ses03Op; znop=Ses03Op; zncl=Ses03Cl; tz_ses= "Asia/Tokyo" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses03Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses03Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses03Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses03Cl,min)); break ; } case Europe_London: { Ses04Op= StringToTime (tmop04); Ses04Cl= StringToTime (tmcl04); zntm=Ses04Op; znop=Ses04Op; zncl=Ses04Cl; tz_ses= "Europe/London" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses04Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses04Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses04Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses04Cl,min)); break ; } case US_New_York: { Ses05Op= StringToTime (tmop05); Ses05Cl= StringToTime (tmcl05); zntm=Ses05Op; znop=Ses05Op; zncl=Ses05Cl; tz_ses= "US/New_York" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(Ses05Op,hour),ReqTime(Ses05Op,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(Ses05Cl,hour),ReqTime(Ses05Cl,min)); break ; } } if (trd_time_zone==No) { SesNoOp= StringToTime (tmopno); SesNoCl= StringToTime (tmclno); zntm=SesNoOp; znop=SesNoOp; zncl=SesNoCl; tz_ses= "Not Use Time Zone" ; tz_opn=timehr(ReqTime(SesNoOp,hour),ReqTime(SesNoOp,min)); tz_cls=timehr(ReqTime(SesNoCl,hour),ReqTime(SesNoCl,min)); } return ; }





3. How to get trading signals for open positions?

In order to get a signal to open a position, the ExpertActionTrade() function calls the GetOpenPosition() function.

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int rsix=GetRSIxx(symbol); int par15=PARSAR15(symbol); if (rsix==rise && par15==rise) ret=rise; if (rsix==down && par15==down) ret=down; return (ret); }

And the GetOpenPosition() function will call 2 functions:

GetRSIxx() function which takes the buffer value of 2 RSI and calculates the signal algorithm. PARSAR15() function as a filter.

int MCEA::GetRSIxx( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int bar= 3 ; double rdif=rsidiff; double RSIFast[], RSISlow[]; ArrayResize (RSIFast,bar,bar); ArrayResize (RSISlow,bar,bar); ArraySetAsSeries (RSIFast, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (RSISlow, true ); int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol); UpdatePrice(symbol,TFt); CopyBuffer (hRSIFast[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSIFast); CopyBuffer (hRSISlow[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSISlow); if (RSIFast[ 1 ]<=RSISlow[ 1 ] && RSIFast[ 0 ]>RSISlow[ 0 ]+rdif) ret=rise; if (RSIFast[ 1 ]>=RSISlow[ 1 ] && RSIFast[ 0 ]<RSISlow[ 0 ]-rdif) ret=down; return (ret); }

int MCEA::PARSAR15( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 2 ; double PSAR[]; ArrayResize (PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (PSAR, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); CopyBuffer (hPar15[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,PSAR); RefreshPrice(symbol,TFT15,br); double HIG0= iHigh (symbol,TFT15, 0 ); double LOW0= iLow (symbol,TFT15, 0 ); if (PSAR[ 0 ]<LOW0) ret=rise; if (PSAR[ 0 ]>HIG0) ret=down; return (ret); }

Inside the GetRSIxx() function and PARSAR15() function, we use and call 1 function, which is thePairsIdxArray() function.

int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol);

int MCEA::PairsIdxArray( const string symbol) { int pidx=- 1 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { if (DIRI[x]==symbol) { pidx=x; break ; } } return (pidx); }

The PairsIdxArray() function is used to get the name of the requested symbol and the handles of its indicators. Then the corresponding indicator handle is called to get the buffer value of the RSI indicator and PSAR indicator from that symbol and timeframe.

In this Expert Advisor we will use 2 RSI indicators.

They have different input parameters:

Fast RSI:



symbol = according to the requested symbol,

timeframe = as specified in Expert timeframe.

ma_period = 10, according to Input Period for Fast RSI

applied_price = PRICE_WEIGHTED, according to Fast RSI Applied Price

Slow RSI:

symbol = according to the requested symbol,

timeframe = as specified in Expert timeframe.

ma_period = 30, according to Input Period for Slow RSI

applied_price = PRICE_WEIGHTED, according to Slow RSI Applied Price

for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hRSISlow[x]= iRSI (DIRI[x],TFt,rsislow,srsiapp); hRSIFast[x]= iRSI (DIRI[x],TFt,rsifast,frsiapp); hVIDyAv[x]= iVIDyA (DIRI[x],TFt, 9 , 12 , 0 , PRICE_WEIGHTED ); hPar05[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); }

So, to get the buffer value for each RSI indicator, we will copy each buffer from the indicators handle.

To copy the Fast RSI buffer (buffer 0) from the Fast RSI handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hRSIFast[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSIFast);

To copy the Slow RSI buffer (buffer 0) from the Slow RSI handle to the destination array:

CopyBuffer (hRSISlow[x], 0 , 0 ,bar,RSISlow);

After executing the 2 functions GetRSIxx() and PARSAR05(), the GetOpenPosition() function will provide the values:

Value 0, signal unknown.

Value 1, is a signal for open Buy order;

Value -1, is a signal for open Sell order.

When the GetOpenPosition() function returns a value of 1, the Expert Advisor calls the OpenBuy() function to open a Buy order.

bool MCEA::OpenBuy( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool buyopen = false ; string ldComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Buy" ; double ldLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) buyopen=mc_trade.Buy(ldLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Ask(),SL,TP,ldComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (buyopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open BUY Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open BUY order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (buyopen); }





Meanwhile, if the GetOpenPosition() function returns a value of -1, the Expert Advisor will call the OpenSell() function to open s Sell order.

bool MCEA::OpenSell( const string symbol) { ResetLastError (); bool selopen = false ; string sdComm = GetCommentForOrder()+ "_Sell" ; double sdLot = MLots(symbol); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_req = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; ZeroMemory (req); ZeroMemory (res); ZeroMemory (check); CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); double SL=OrderSLSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Ask()); double TP=OrderTPSet(symbol,type_req,mc_symbol.Bid()); if (RefreshTick(symbol)) selopen=mc_trade.Sell(sdLot,symbol,mc_symbol.Bid(),SL,TP,sdComm); int error= GetLastError (); if (selopen||error== 0 ) { string bsopen= "Open SELL Order for " +symbol+ " ~ Ticket= [" +( string )mc_trade.ResultOrder()+ "] successfully..!" ; Do_Alerts(symbol,bsopen); } else { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Open SELL order for " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); return ( false ); } return (selopen); }





4. ChartEvent Function

To support effectiveness and efficiency in using Multi-Currency Expert Advisors, it is considered necessary to create one or more manual buttons in managing orders and changing charts timeframe or symbols.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ResetLastError (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (sparam== "Set SL/TP All Orders" ) { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Set SL/TP All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Order" ) { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Profit" ) { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Profit" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "X" ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra= false ; DisplayManualButton(); } if (sparam== "M" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "C" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateSymbolPanel(); } if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } } return ; }

In the Other Expert Advisor Parameters group of input properties, the trader is given the opportunity to select whether to display trading information on the chart (Yes) or (No).

If this option is selected (Yes), trade information will be displayed on the chart to which the Expert Advisor is attached by calling the TradeInfo() function.

We have also added a function to describe the time according to trading time zone conditions as part of the TradeInfo() function.

string MCEA::PosTimeZone( void ) { string tzpos= "" ; if (ReqTime(zntm,day)>ThisTime(day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Next day to " +tz_cls + " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()<znop) { if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } else if ( TimeCurrent ()>=znop && TimeCurrent ()<zncl) { if (ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(zncl,day)) tzpos=tz_opn+ " to " +tz_cls+ " Today" ; } else if (ThisTime(day)==ReqTime(znop,day) && ThisTime(day)<ReqTime(zncl,day)) { tzpos=tz_opn+ " Today to " +tz_cls+ " Next day" ; } return (tzpos); }

void MCEA::TradeInfo( void ) { Pips( Symbol ()); double spread= SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD )/xpip; rem=zntm- TimeCurrent (); string postime=PosTimeZone(); string eawait= " - Waiting for active time..!" ; string comm= "" ; TodayOrders(); comm= "

:: Server Date Time : " + string (ThisTime(year))+ "." + string (ThisTime(mon))+ "." + string (ThisTime(day))+ " " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_SECONDS )+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Broker : " + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMPANY )+ "

:: Expert Name : " + expname+ "

:: Acc. Name : " + mc_account.Name()+ "

:: Acc. Number : " + ( string )mc_account.Login()+ "

:: Acc. TradeMode : " + AccountMode()+ "

:: Acc. Leverage : 1 : " + ( string )mc_account.Leverage()+ "

:: Acc. Equity : " + DoubleToString (mc_account.Equity(), 2 )+ "

:: Margin Mode : " + ( string )mc_account.MarginModeDescription()+ "

:: Magic Number : " + string (magicEA)+ "

:: Trade on TF : " + EnumToString (TFt)+ "

:: Today Trading : " + TradingDay()+ " : " +hariini+ "

:: Trading Session : " + tz_ses+ "

:: Trading Time : " + postime; if ( TimeCurrent ()<zntm) { comm=comm+ "

:: Time Remaining : " +( string )ReqTime(rem,hour)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,min)+ ":" +( string )ReqTime(rem,sec) + eawait; } comm=comm+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Trading Pairs : " +pairs+ "

:: BUY Market : " + string (oBm)+ "

:: SELL Market : " + string (oSm)+ "

:: Total Order : " + string (oBm+oSm)+ "

:: Order Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Fixed Profit : " + DoubleToString (fixclprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Float Money : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Nett Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit+fixclprofit, 2 ); Comment (comm); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor RSIxRSI_MCEA interface resembles the following figure.





As you can see, there are buttons "M", "C" and "R" under the Expert Advisor name RSIxRSI_MCEA.

When the M button is clicked, a panel of manual clicking buttons is displayed as shown below.





The trader can manage orders manually when the manual click button panel is displayed:

1. Set SL/TP All Orders

Set SL/TP All Orders As explained above, if the trader enters the parameters Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No), but then the trader wants to use Stop Loss or Take Profit on all orders, then a single click on the "Set SL / TP All Orders" button will modify all orders and apply Stop Loss and/or Take Profit.

void MCEA::SetSLTPOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; double modbuysl= 0 ; double modselsl= 0 ; double modbuytp= 0 ; double modseltp= 0 ; string position_symbol; int totalorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=totalorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string symbol= PositionGetSymbol (i); position_symbol=symbol; if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opstype = mc_position.PositionType(); if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modbuysl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modbuysl) modbuysl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); modbuytp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modbuytp) modbuytp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modbuysl,modbuytp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } if (opstype== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { Pips(symbol); RefreshTick(symbol); double price = mc_position.PriceCurrent(); double pos_open = mc_position.PriceOpen(); double pos_stop = mc_position.StopLoss(); double pos_take = mc_position.TakeProfit(); modselsl=SetOrderSL(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price>modselsl) modselsl=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price+slip*pip); modseltp=SetOrderTP(symbol,opstype,pos_open); if (price<modseltp) modseltp=mc_symbol.NormalizePrice(price-slip*pip); if (pos_stop== 0.0 || pos_take== 0.0 ) { if (!mc_trade.PositionModify(position_symbol,modselsl,modseltp)) { mc_trade.CheckResult(check); Do_Alerts(symbol, "Set SL and TP for " + EnumToString (opstype)+ " on " +symbol+ " FAILED!!. Return code= " + ( string )mc_trade.ResultRetcode()+ ". Code description: [" +mc_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()+ "]" ); } } } } } return ; }

2. Close All Orders

If a trader wishes to close all orders, a single click on the "Close All Orders" button will close all open orders.

void MCEA::CloseAllOrders( void ) { ResetLastError (); MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); RefreshTick(position_Symbol); bool closepos = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } return ; }

3. Close All Profits

If a trader wishes to close all orders that are already profitable, a single click on the "Close All Profits" button will close all open orders that are already profitable.

bool MCEA::ManualCloseAllProfit( void ) { ResetLastError (); bool orclose= false ; MqlTradeRequest req={}; MqlTradeResult res={}; MqlTradeCheckResult check={}; int ttlorder= PositionsTotal (); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { string symbol=DIRI[x]; orclose= false ; for ( int i=ttlorder- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { string position_Symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type = mc_position.PositionType(); if ((position_Symbol==symbol) && (mc_position.Magic()==magicEA)) { double pos_profit = mc_position.Profit(); double pos_swap = mc_position.Swap(); double pos_comm = mc_position.Commission(); double cur_profit = NormalizeDouble (pos_profit+pos_swap+pos_comm, 2 ); ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } if (type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL && cur_profit> 0.02 ) { RefreshTick(position_Symbol); orclose = mc_trade.PositionClose(position_Symbol,slip); PrintFormat ( "Close #%I64d %s %s" ,position_ticket,position_Symbol, EnumToString (type)); } } } } return (orclose); }

When the C button is clicked, a panel button with 30 symbol names or pairs is displayed and traders can click on one of the pair names or symbol names.

Clicking on one of the pair names or symbol names immediately replaces the chart symbol with the symbol whose name was clicked.

void CreateSymbolPanel() { ResetLastError (); DeletePanelButton(); int sydis= 83 ; int tsatu= int (mc.sall/ 2 ); CreateButtonTemplate( 0 , "Template" , 180 , 367 , STYLE_SOLID , 5 , BORDER_RAISED , clrYellow , clrBurlyWood , clrWhite , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 187 , 45 , true ); CreateButtonTemplate( 0 , "TempCCS" , 167 , 25 , STYLE_SOLID , 5 , BORDER_RAISED , clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 181 , 50 , true ); CreateButtonClick( 0 , "X" , 14 , 14 , "Arial Black" , 10 , BORDER_FLAT , "X" , clrWhite , clrWhite , clrRed , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 22 , 48 , true , "Close Symbol Panel" ); string chsym= "Change SYMBOL" ; int cspos= int ( 181 / 2 )+ int ( StringLen (chsym)/ 2 ); CreateButtontLable( 0 , "CCS" , "Bodoni MT Black" ,chsym, 11 , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ,cspos, 62 , true , "Change Chart Symbol" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<tsatu; i++) CreateButtonClick( 0 ,mc.AS30[i], 80 , 17 , "Bodoni MT Black" , 8 , BORDER_RAISED ,mc.AS30[i], clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 180 ,sydis+(i* 22 ), true , "Change to " +mc.AS30[i]); for ( int i=tsatu; i<mc.sall; i++) CreateButtonClick( 0 ,mc.AS30[i], 80 , 17 , "Bodoni MT Black" , 8 , BORDER_RAISED ,mc.AS30[i], clrYellow , clrBlue , clrWhite , ANCHOR_CENTER , CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , 94 ,sydis+((i-tsatu)* 22 ), true , "Change to " +mc.AS30[i]); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }

In this case, the OnChartEvent() function will be called the ChangeChartSymbol() function when one of the symbol names is clicked.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.ValidatePairs(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } }

void ChangeChartSymbol( string c_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES cstf) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,c_symbol,cstf); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }





And finally, clicking on the R button will remove the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor RSIxRSI_MCEA from the chart, so traders don't have to remove the experts manually.

if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Expert Advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }





Strategy Tester

The advantage of MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester is that it supports and allows us to test strategies that will trade on multiple symbols or test automatic trading for all available symbols and on all available timeframes.

Therefore, on the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester platform we will test the RSIxRSI_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor.

In the first test, we have placed the RSIxRSI_MCEA on the XAGUSD pair and the H4 timeframe, with acustom time period of 2023.10.01 to 2024.01.05

The test was carried out with two different input properties, specifically in the Global Strategy EA Parameter group and Trade & Order Management parameters group.

1. The RSIxRSI_MCEA on the XAGUSD pair and the H4 timeframe





The results of the first test are as in the image below.

2. The RSIxRSI_MCEA on the XAGUSD pair and the H12 timeframe

The results of the second test are as in the image below.





Conclusion

The conclusion in creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor with signals from Fast RSI crossing Slow RSI, or RSI cross RSI for forex trading using MQL5 is as follows:

It turns out that creating a multi-currency Expert Advisor in MQL5 is very simple and not much differentfrom creating a single-currency Expert Advisor. Creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of traders bye liminating the need to open many chart symbols for trading. Applying the right trading strategy will increase the probability of profit compared to using a singlecurrency Expert Advisor. This is because losses in one pair will be covered by profits in other pairs. This RSIxRSI_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is just a sample for learning and idea generation. The test results on the Strategy Tester are still not good. Therefore, by experimenting and testing on different timeframes or different indicator period calculations, it is possible to get better strategy and more profitable results. In my opinion, this RSI cross RSI strategy should be further researched with various different experiments, starting from timeframe, fast period RSI, slow period RSI, differentiation value of both RSIs. Based on the results of my experiments on Strategy Tester, on timeframes below H4 the results are not good, only on timeframes H4 and above, for example on timeframe H8 and H12, the results are good with few open trades, compared to small timeframes with many open trades, but in loss.

We hope that this article and the MQL5 Multi-Currency Expert Advisor program will be useful for traders to learn and develop ideas.

Thanks for reading.