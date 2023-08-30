How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 1): Indicator Signals based on ADX in combination with Parabolic SAR

Introduction

The definition of a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is one Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders an more) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart.

The need for and interest in trading automation systems or trading robots with multi-currency systems is currently very large, but we see that the implementation of multi-currency system programs on MQL5 automated trading robots has not been widely published or may still be kept secret by many programmers.

Therefore, the aim is to fulfill the essential needs of traders who want efficient and effective trading robots, so by relying on the strengths, capabilities and facilities provided by the highly reliable MQL5, we can create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor which in this article uses Indicator Signals: Average Directional Movement in combination with Parabolic SAR Indicator.



Plans and Features

1. Trading Currency Pairs.

This Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is planned to trade on a Symbol or Pair as follows:

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 pairs



Plus 2 Metal pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver)

Total is 30 pairs.

All of these symbols or pairs are symbols or pairs commonly used by brokers. So, this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will not work with brokers with symbol or pair names that have prefixes or suffixes.



2. Signal Indicators.

The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will use 2 indicator signals: 1. Average Directional Movement (ADX) indicator with period 7, as the main signal; And 2. Parabolic SAR indicator, as trend signal confirmation.

The two main indicators will use the same Timeframe as specified in the expert property.In addition to detecting the strength or weakness of a trend, the Parabolic SAR indicator is also used with the M15 and M5 Timeframes.

ADX Signals Condition Strategy Formula: iADX

UP = (+DI[2] <= -DI[2]) && (+DI[1] > -DI[1]+difference) && (+DI[0] > +DI[1]) && ((+DI[0]/-DI[0]) > (+DI[1]/-DI[1])) DOWN = (+DI[2] >= -DI[2]) && (+DI[1] < -DI[1]-difference) && (+DI[0] < +DI[1]) && ((+DI[0]/-DI[0]) < (+DI[1]/-DI[1]))

Where difference = 0.34 :



(+DI[1] > -DI[1]+0.34) = Signal Buy true; (+DI[1] < -DI[1]-0.34) = Signal Sell true;

The percentage of PLUSDI_LINE's Current Bar divided by MINUSDI_LINE's Current Bar

compared to

The percentage of the Previous Bar PLUSDI_LINE divided by the Previous Bar MINUSDI_LINE

(+DI[0]/-DI[0]) = V0 = (Current Bar PLUSDI_LINE / Current Bar MINUSDI_LINE x 100) - 100; (+DI[1]/-DI[1]) = V1 = (Previous Bar PLUSDI_LINE / Previous Bar MINUSDI_LINE x 100) - 100;

Then:

IF V0 > V1 = ADX condition percentage value = Rise IF V0 < V1 = ADX condition percentage value = Down





Parabolic SAR Signals Condition Strategy: Parabolic Stop And Reverse System (iSAR)

iSAR UP = PRICE_LOW[0] > iSAR[0] iSAR DOWN = PRICE_HIGH[0] < iSAR[0]





An illustration of the iADX signal combined with iSAR, can be seen in Figure 1.









3. Trade & Order Management

Trading management on this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is given several options:

1. Stop Loss Orders

Options: Use Order Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Stop Loss (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without a stop loss.

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes), then the Stop Loss calculation will be performed automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (No), then the trader must Input Stop Loss value in Pips.

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (No): then the Expert will check for each order opened, whether the signal condition is still good and order

may be maintained in a profit OR condition the signal has weakened and the order needs to be closed to save profit

or signal condition has reversed direction and order must be closed in a loss position.

2. Take Profit orders

Options: Use Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Take Profit (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without take profit.

If the option Use Order Take Profit (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes), then the calculation of the Take Profit Order will be carried out automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (No), then the trader must Input Order Take Profit value in Pips.





3. Trailing Stop and Trailing Take Profit

Options: Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Trailing SL/TP option is (No), then the Expert will not do trailing stop loss and trailing take profit.

If the option Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Trailing (Yes) or (No)

If the option Use Automatic Trailing (Yes), then the trailing stop will be executed by the Expert using the Parabolic SAR value.

If the option Use Automatic Trailing (No), then the trailing stop will be performed by the Expert using the value in the input property.

Note: The Expert will carry out a trailing take profit simultaneously with a trailing stop.





4. Manual Order Management.

To support efficiency in this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, several manual click buttons will be added

1. Set SL / TP All Orders

When the trader input parameter sets Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No)

but then the trader intends to use stop loss or take profit on all orders, then with just single click of the button "Set SL / TP All Orders" all orders will be

modified and a stop loss will be applied and/or take profits.





2. Close All Orders

If a trader wants to close all orders, then with just single click of the button "Close All Orders" all open orders will be closed.





3. Close All Orders Profit

If a trader wants to close all orders that are already profitable, then with only single click of the button "Close All Orders Profit" then

all open orders that are already profitable will be closed.





5. Management Orders and Symbols Chart.

For Multi-Currency Expert Advisors who will trade 30 pairs from only one chart symbol, it will be very effective and efficient if a button panel is provided for all symbols, so traders can change charts or symbols with just one click.





Implementation of planning in the MQL5 program

1. Program header and expert input properties.

Include Header file MQL5

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account;





Enumeration YN is used for options (Yes) or (No) in expert input property

enum YN { No, Yes };





Enumeration to use Money Management Lot size

enum mmt { FixedLot, DynamLot };





Enumeration Timeframe for expert signal calculation

enum TFX { TFH1, TFH2, TFH3, TFH4, TFH6, TFH8, TFH12, TFD1 };





Expert input properties

input group "=== Global Strategy EA Parameter ===" ; input TFX TimeFrames = TFH4; input int ADXPeriod = 7 ; input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ===" ; input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; input double Risk = 10.0 ; input double Lots = 0.01 ; input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No; input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ===" ; input YN use_sl = No; input YN autosl = Yes; input double SLval = 30 ; input YN use_tp = No; input YN autotp = Yes; input double TPval = 50 ; input YN TrailingSLTP = Yes; input YN autotrl = No; input double TSval = 5 ; input double TSmin = 5 ; input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ===" ; input YN alerts = Yes; input YN UseEmailAlert = No; input YN UseSendnotify = No; input YN trade_info_display = Yes; input ulong magicEA = 202307 ;





To declare all variables, objects and functions needed in this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, we will create a Class to specify the construction and configuration in the expert advisor workflow.

class MCEA { private : int x_year; int x_mon; int x_day; int x_hour; int x_min; int x_sec; int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; double LotPS, difDi; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; double ADXDIp[]; double ADXDIm[]; string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; int iADXCross( const string symbol); int iADXpct( const string symbol, const int index); int PARSAR05( const string symbol); int PARSAR15( const string symbol); int PARSAROp( const string symbol); int LotDig( const string symbol); double MLots( const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv( double val1, double val2); double OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderSL( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderTP( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type); string ReqDate( int d, int h, int m); string TF2Str( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr( int hr, int mn); string TradingDay( void ); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder( void ) { return (expname); } public : string DIRI[], AS30[]; string expname; int handADX[]; int hParOp[], hPar15[], hPar05[]; int ALO, dgts, arrsymbx; int sall, arper; ulong slip; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT15, TFT05; double SARstep, SARmaxi; double profitb[], profits[]; int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; int year, mon, day, hour, min, sec, dow, doy; MCEA( void ); ~MCEA( void ); virtual void ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config( void ); virtual void ExpertActionTrade( void ); void ArraySymbolResize( void ); void CurrentSymbolSet( const string symbol); void Pips( const string symbol); void TradeInfo( void ); void Do_Alerts( const string symbx, string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx( const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders( void ); void CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol); void CloseSellPositions( const string symbol); void CloseAllOrders( void ); void CheckClose( const string symbx); void TodayOrders( void ); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void RefreshPrice( const string symbx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); bool RefreshTick( const string symbx); bool TradingToday( void ); bool OpenBuy( const string symbol); bool OpenSell( const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP( double mStop, double ordtp); bool ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type); bool CloseAllProfit( void ); bool ManualCloseAllProfit( void ); int PairsIdxArray( const string symbol); int GetOpenPosition( const string symbol); int DirectionMove( const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); int CheckToCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); int ThisTime( const int reqmode); string getUninitReasonText( int reasonCode); };





The very first and foremost function in the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor work process that is called from OnInit() is ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config().

int OnInit ( void ) { mc.ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





In the ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config() function, all symbols to be used are configured, all handle indicators used and some important functions of the include file header for the expert advisor workflow.

void MCEA::ADXPSAR_MCEA_Config( void ) { string All30[]= { "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; sall= ArraySize (All30); ArrayResize (AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (AS30,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { SymbolSelect (DIRI[x], true ); } pairs= "Multi Currency 30 Pairs" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFs[]= { PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H3 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_H6 , PERIOD_H8 , PERIOD_H12 , PERIOD_D1 }; int arTFs= ArraySize (TFs); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arTFs; x++) { if (x==TimeFrames) { TFt=TFs[x]; break ; } } for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { handADX[x]= iADX (DIRI[x],TFt,ADXPeriod); hParOp[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFt,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar15[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT15,SARstep,SARmaxi); hPar05[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); } ALO=( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>arrsymbx ? arrsymbx : ( int )mc_account.LimitOrders(); LotPS=( double )ALO; mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); return ; }





2. Expert tick function

Inside the Expert tick function (OnTick() function) we will call one of the main functions in a multi-currency expert advisor namely function ExpertActionTrade().

void OnTick ( void ) { mc.ExpertActionTrade(); return ; }





The ExpertActionTrade() function will carry out all activities and manage automatic trading, starting from Open Orders, Close Orders, Trailing Stop or Trailing Profits and other additional activities.

The sequence of the work process is as follows, as I explained on the sidelines of the program.

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade( void ) { ResetLastError (); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && mc.checktml== 0 ) { mc.Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Trading Expert at " + Symbol ()+ " are NOT Allowed by Setting." ); mc.checktml= 1 ; return ; } if (!DisplayManualButton( "M" , "C" , "R" )) DisplayManualButton(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); if ( fmod (( double )mcsec, 5.0 )== 0 ) mc.ccur=mcsec; if (mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; for ( int x= 0 ; x<mc.arrsymbx && ! IsStopped (); x++) { if (mc.DIRI[x]== Symbol ()) symbol= Symbol (); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); if (mc.TradingToday()) { mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.profits[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xob[x]== 0 ) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol); } else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.profitb[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xos[x]== 0 ) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol); } else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.CheckToCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.CheckToCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} } if (mc.xtto> 0 ) { if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]> 0.02 && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]> 0.02 && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.CheckToCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.CheckToCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); } if (TrailingSLTP==Yes) { if (autotrl==Yes) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol, 1 ); if (autotrl==No) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol, 0 ); } } mc.CheckClose(symbol); } mc.psec=mc.ccur; } return ; }





3. How to get trading signals for open or close position?

To get the indicator signal, we have to call the function GetOpenPosition(symbol) to get a trading signal for open position

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int dirmov=DirectionMove(symbol); int pars15=PARSAR15(symbol); int parsOp=PARSAROp(symbol); int sigADX=iADXCross(symbol); if (sigADX==rise && parsOp==rise && dirmov==rise && pars15==rise) ret=rise; if (sigADX==down && parsOp==down && dirmov==down && pars15==down) ret=down; return (ret); }





GetOpenPosition() function will call 4 signal functions and store in the variable OpOr[].

1. DirectionMove(symbol); //-- Function to check whether the price on the candlestick bar in the expert period 2. PARSAR15(symbol); //-- Function to check whether the condition of the iSAR indicator rises or falls in Period M15 3. PARSAROp(symbol); //-- Function to check whether the condition of the iSAR indicator rises or falls in the expert period 4. iADXCross(symbol); //-- Function to check whether the condition of the iADX indicator rises or falls in the expert period



Then in the iADXCross(symbol) function, the iADXpct() function will be called to check the percentage movement between +DI and -DI, as described in the Signal Indicators section.

To get the condition of the indicator, in the 4 functions PARSAR15(symbol), PARSAROP(symbol), iADXCross(symbol) and iADXpct() we have to get the index number of each required indicator handle.

To get the indicator handle index number, we call the function PairsIdxArray(symbol) by means of

int x=PairsIdxArray(symbol);

The x value is the arrays of indicator handle index number of the symbol in question.

In the example of the PARSAR15() function we can see how to call the iSAR indicator handle for the symbol in question.

int MCEA::PARSAR15( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 2 ; double PSAR[]; ArrayResize (PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (PSAR, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); CopyBuffer (hPar15[xx], 0 , 0 ,br,PSAR); RefreshPrice(symbol,TFT15,br); double HIG0= iHigh (symbol,TFT15, 0 ); double LOW0= iLow (symbol,TFT15, 0 ); if (PSAR[ 0 ]<LOW0) ret=rise; if (PSAR[ 0 ]>HIG0) ret=down; return (ret); }





4. ChartEvent Function

To support effectiveness and efficiency in the use of Multi-Currency Expert Advisors, it is deemed necessary to create several manual buttons in managing orders and changing charts or symbols.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ResetLastError (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (sparam== "Set SL/TP All Orders" ) { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Set SL/TP All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Order" ) { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Profit" ) { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Profit" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "X" ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra= false ; DisplayManualButton(); } if (sparam== "M" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "C" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateSymbolPanel(); } if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.PairsIdxArray(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); } } return ; }





The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor interface looks like the following figure.









Expert Button Manual





If the M button is clicked, a manual click button panel will be displayed as shown below

Then the trader can manage orders:

1. Set SL/TP All Orders 2. Close All Orders 3. Close All Profits





If the C button is clicked, a panel button of 30 symbol names or pairs will be displayed as shown below





If one of the pair names or symbols is clicked, the chart symbol will immediately be replaced with the symbol whose name was clicked.

If the R button is clicked, the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor ADXPSAR_MCEA will be removed from the chart.







Strategy Tester

As it is known that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 5 terminal already supports and allows us to perform a testing of strategies, trading on multiple symbols or testing automated trading for all of the available symbols.

Testing Trading Strategies Multi-Currency Testing

So on this occasion we will test the ADXPSAR_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor on the Strategy Tester MetaTrader 5 platforms.

























Conclusion

As I wrote above, then I came to the conclusion that creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5:

It turns out that creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in MQL5 is very simple and not much different from a Single-Currency Expert Advisor.

Creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of traders, because traders do not need to open many chart symbols for trading.

By applying the right trading strategy and calculating better indicator signals, the probability of profit will increase when compared to using a Single-Currency Expert Advisor. Because the losses that occur in one pair will be covered by profits in other pairs.

This ADXPSAR_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is just an example to learn and develop ideas. And the test results on the Strategy Tester are still not good. Therefore, if a better strategy with more accurate signal calculation is implemented, I believe the result will be better than the current one.

Hopefully this article and the MQL5 Multi-Currency Expert Advisor program will be useful for traders in learning and developing ideas.

Thanks for reading.