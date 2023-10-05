How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 2): Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator

Introduction

The definition of a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is one Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs. This time we will use only 1 indicator, namely Parabolic SAR or iSAR in multi-timeframes starting from PERIOD_M15 to PERIOD_D1

We all know that multi-currency trading, both on the trading terminal and on the Strategy tester, is all possible with the power, capabilities and facilities provided by MQL5.

Therefore, the aim is to fulfill the essential needs of traders who want efficient and effective trading robots, so by relying on the strengths, capabilities and facilities provided by the highly reliable MQL5, we can create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor which in this article uses Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR or iSAR Indicator







Plans and Features

1. Trading Currency Pairs.

This Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is planned to trade on a Symbol or Pair as follows:

For Forex:

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF, NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 pairs

Plus 2 Metal pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver)

Total is 30 pairs.

Note: All of these symbols or pairs are symbols or pairs commonly used by brokers. So, this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will not work with brokers with symbol or pair names that have prefixes or suffixes.





2. Signal indicators.

The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will use 1 indicator signals but with 5 Timeframes, starting from PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4 and PERIOD_D1

In this Expert Advisor, it does not use a fixed timeframe to calculate indicator signals, so there is no need to determine the signal calculation timeframe.

This means that the FXSAR_MTF_MCEA Expert Advisor can be used on any timeframe from PERIOD_M1 to PERIOD_MN1, and FXSAR_MTF_MCEA will still calculate signals based on iSAR PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4 and PERIOD_D1

These five Parabolic SAR Timeframes will determine the signal for open orders.

Meanwhile, to close orders when the signal weakens, use the iSAR indicator PERIOD_M15 provided the order is in profit condition.

And to do Trailing stop and Trailing profit, use the iSAR indicator PERIOD_H1.





iSAR Signals Condition Strategy Formula:

UP = (PRICE_LOW[0] is greater than iSAR Line) or PRICE_LOW[0] > iSAR[0] DOWN = (PRICE-HIGH[0] is smaller than iSAR Line) or PRICE-HIGH[0] < iSAR[0]

Where to get a BUY signal or SELL signal:

The five iSAR indicator timeframes must total 5 x UP for BUY and 5 x DOWN for SELL.

An illustration of the iSAR indikator untuk BUY atau SELL , can be seen in Figure 1









3. Trade & Order Management

Trading management on this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is given several options:

1. Stop Loss Orders.

Options: Use Order Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Stop Loss (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without a stop loss. If the option Use Order Stop Loss (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes) or (No) If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes), then the Stop Loss calculation will be performed automatically by the Expert.

If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (No), then the trader must Input Stop Loss value in Pips.

If the option Use Order Stop Loss (No): then the Expert will check for each order opened, whether the signal condition is still good and order may be maintained in a profit OR condition the signal has weakened and the order needs to be closed to save profit or signal condition has reversed direction and order must be closed in a loss position.



2. Take Profit orders.

Options: Use Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Order Take Profit (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without take profit.

If the option Use Order Take Profit (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No) If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes), then the calculation of the Take Profit Order will be carried out automatically by the Expert. If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (No), then the trader must Input Order Take Profit value in Pips.





Options: Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes) or (No)

If the Use Trailing SL/TP option is (No), then the Expert will not do trailing stop loss and trailing take profit. If the option Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Trailing (Yes) or (No) If the option Use Automatic Trailing (Yes), then the trailing stop will be executed by the Expert using the Parabolic SAR value PERIOD_H1, at the same time by making trailing profit based on the variable value TPmin (Trailing Profit Value). If the option Use Automatic Trailing (No), then the trailing stop will be performed by the Expert using the value in the input property.

Note: The Expert will carry out a trailing take profit simultaneously with a trailing stop.





3. Trailing Stop and Trailing Take Profit

4. Manual Order Management.

To support efficiency in this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, several manual click buttons will be added.

1. Set SL / TP All Orders

When the trader input parameter sets Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No), but then the trader intends to use stop loss or take profit on all orders, then with just single click of the button "Set SL / TP All Orders" all orders will be modified and a stop loss will be applied and/or take profits.



2. Close All Orders

If a trader wants to close all orders, then with just single click of the button "Close All Orders" all open orders will be closed.



3. Close All Orders Profit

If a trader wants to close all orders that are already profitable, then with only single click of the button "Close All Orders Profit" then all open orders that are already profitable will be closed.





5. Management Orders and Symbols Chart.

For Multi-Currency Expert Advisors who will trade 30 pairs from only one chart symbol, it will be very effective and efficient if a button panel is provided for all symbols, so traders can change charts or symbols with just one click.







Implementation of planning in the MQL5 program

1. Program header and properties input.

Include Header file MQL5

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account;





Enumeration YN is used for options (Yes) or (No) in expert input properties.

enum YN { No, Yes };





Enumeration to use Money Management Lot size

enum mmt { FixedLot, DynamLot };





Expert input properties:

input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ===" ; input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; input double Risk = 10.0 ; input double Lots = 0.01 ; input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ===" ; input YN ttd0 = No; input YN ttd1 = Yes; input YN ttd2 = Yes; input YN ttd3 = Yes; input YN ttd4 = Yes; input YN ttd5 = Yes; input YN ttd6 = No; input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ===" ; input YN use_sl = No; input YN autosl = Yes; input double SLval = 30 ; input YN use_tp = Yes; input YN autotp = Yes; input double TPval = 10 ; input YN TrailingSLTP = Yes; input YN autotrl = Yes; input double TSval = 5 ; input double TSmin = 5 ; input double TPmin = 25 ; input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ===" ; input YN alerts = Yes; input YN UseEmailAlert = No; input YN UseSendnotify = No; input YN trade_info_display = Yes; input ulong magicEA = 2023102 ;





To declare all variables, objects and functions needed in this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, we will create a Class to specify the construction and configuration in the expert advisor workflow.

class MCEA { private : int x_year; int x_mon; int x_day; int x_hour; int x_min; int x_sec; int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; double LotPS; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double differ; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; int DirectionMove( const string symbol); int GetPSARSignalMTF( string symbol); int PARSAR05( const string symbol); int PARSARMTF( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES mtf); int LotDig( const string symbol); double MLots( const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv( double val1, double val2); double OrderSLSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double OrderTPSet( const string xsymb, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderSL( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double SetOrderTP( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double atprice); double TSPrice( const string xsymb, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype, int TS_type); string ReqDate( int d, int h, int m); string TF2Str( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr( int hr, int mn); string TradingDay( void ); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder( void ) { return (expname); } public : string DIRI[], AS30[]; string expname; int hPar05[]; // Handle for the iSAR indicator for M5 Timeframe int hPSAR[][ 5 ]; int ALO, dgts, arrsar, arrsymbx; int sall, arper; ulong slip; double SARstep, SARmaxi; double profitb[], profits[]; int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, TFArrays, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; int year, mon, day, hour, min, sec, dow, doy; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT05, TFSAR[]; bool PanelExtra; MCEA( void ); ~MCEA( void ); virtual void FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config( void ); virtual void ExpertActionTrade( void ); void ArraySymbolResize( void ); void CurrentSymbolSet( const string symbol); void Pips( const string symbol); void TradeInfo( void ); void Do_Alerts( const string symbx, string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx( const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders( void ); void CloseBuyPositions( const string symbol); void CloseSellPositions( const string symbol); void CloseAllOrders( void ); void CheckClose( const string symbx); void TodayOrders( void ); void UpdatePrice( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void RefreshPrice( const string symbx, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf, int bars); bool RefreshTick( const string symbx); bool TradingToday( void ); bool OpenBuy( const string symbol); bool OpenSell( const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP( double mStop, double ordtp); bool ModifySLTP( const string symbx, int TS_type); bool CloseAllProfit( void ); bool ManualCloseAllProfit( void ); int PairsIdxArray( const string symbol); int TFIndexArray( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF); int GetOpenPosition( const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal( const string symbol, int exis); int ThisTime( const int reqmode); string getUninitReasonText( int reasonCode); };





The very first and foremost function in the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor work process that is called from OnInit() is FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config().

int OnInit ( void ) { mc.FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





In the FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config() function, all symbols to be used are configured, all handle indicators used and some important functions of the include file header for the expert advisor workflow.

void MCEA::FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config( void ) { string All30[]={ "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDCAD" , "USDCHF" , "USDJPY" , "EURGBP" , "EURAUD" , "EURNZD" , "EURCAD" , "EURCHF" , "EURJPY" , "GBPAUD" , "GBPNZD" , "GBPCAD" , "GBPCHF" , "GBPJPY" , "AUDNZD" , "AUDCAD" , "AUDCHF" , "AUDJPY" , "NZDCAD" , "NZDCHF" , "NZDJPY" , "CADCHF" , "CADJPY" , "CHFJPY" , "XAUUSD" , "XAGUSD" }; sall= ArraySize (All30); ArrayResize (AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy (AS30,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy (DIRI,All30, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { SymbolSelect (DIRI[x], true );} pairs= "Multi Currency 30 Pairs" ; TFT05= PERIOD_M5 ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFA[]={ PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_D1 }; TFArrays= ArraySize (TFA); ArrayResize (TFSAR,TFArrays,TFArrays); ArrayCopy (TFSAR,TFA, 0 , 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); TFt=TFSAR[ 2 ]; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hPar05[x]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); for ( int i= 0 ; i<TFArrays; i++) { hPSAR[x][i]= iSAR (DIRI[x],TFSAR[i],SARstep,SARmaxi); } } ALO=( int )mc_account.LimitOrders()>arrsymbx ? arrsymbx : ( int )mc_account.LimitOrders(); LotPS=( double )ALO; mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); return ; }





2. Expert tick function

Inside the Expert tick function (OnTick() function) we will call one of the main functions in a multi-currency expert advisor namely function ExpertActionTrade().

void OnTick ( void ) { mc.ExpertActionTrade(); return ; }





The ExpertActionTrade() function will carry out all activities and manage automatic trading, starting from Open Orders, Close Orders, Trailing Stop or Trailing Profits and other additional activities.

The sequence of the work process is as follows, as I explained on the sidelines of the program.

void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade( void ) { ResetLastError (); if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED ) && mc.checktml== 0 ) { mc.Do_Alerts( Symbol (), "Trading Expert at " + Symbol ()+ " are NOT Allowed by Setting." ); mc.checktml= 1 ; return ; } if (!DisplayManualButton( "M" , "C" , "R" )) DisplayManualButton(); if (trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); if ( fmod (( double )mcsec, 5.0 )== 0 ) mc.ccur=mcsec; if (mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; for ( int x= 0 ; x<mc.arrsymbx && ! IsStopped (); x++) { if (mc.DIRI[x]== Symbol ()) symbol= Symbol (); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); if (mc.TradingToday()) { mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.profits[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xob[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } if (mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]> 0 ) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); if (mc.xos[x]== 0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if (mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached" + "

the limit = " + string (mc.ALO)+ " Orders " ); mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.profitb[x]<- 1.02 && mc.xos[x]== 0 ) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} else if (SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } } mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.xtto> 0 ) { if (SaveOnRev==Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if (mc.profitb[x]> 0.02 && mc.xob[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close BUY order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } if (mc.profits[x]> 0.02 && mc.xos[x]> 0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol, "Close SELL order " +symbol+ " to save profit due to weak signal." ); } } if (TrailingSLTP==Yes) { if (autotrl==Yes) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol, 1 ); if (autotrl==No) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol, 0 ); } } mc.CheckClose(symbol); } mc.psec=mc.ccur; } return ; }





3. How to get trading signals for open or close position?

To get the indicator signal, we have to call the function GetOpenPosition(symbol) to get a trading signal for open position.

int MCEA::GetOpenPosition( const string symbol) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int dirmov=DirectionMove(symbol); int parsOp=GetPSARSignalMTF(symbol); if (parsOp==rise && dirmov==rise) ret=rise; if (parsOp==down && dirmov==down) ret=down; return (ret); }

GetOpenPosition() function will call 2 signal functions and store in the variable OpOr[].

1. DirectionMove(symbol); //-- Function to check whether the price move on the candlestick bar in the expert period.

2. GetPSARSignalMTF(symbol); //-- Function to calculation formula Parabolic iSAR on the requested Timeframe.

int MCEA::GetPSARSignalMTF(string symbol) // iSAR MTF signal calculation { //--- int mv=0; int rise=1, down=-1; //-- int sarup=0, sardw=0; //-- for(int x=0; x<TFArrays; x++) // The TFArrays variable has a value of 5 which is taken from the number of time frames from TF_M1 to TF_H1. { if(PARSARMTF(symbol,TFSAR[x])>0) sarup++; if(PARSARMTF(symbol,TFSAR[x])<0) sardw++; } //-- if(sarup==TFArrays) mv=rise; if(sardw==TFArrays) mv=down; //-- return(mv); //--- } //- end GetPSARSignalMTF()





The GetPSARSignalMTF() function will call a function PARSARMTF() that calculates the iSAR signal according to the requested timeframe.

As you can see, inside the PARSARMTF() function, we use and call 2 functions:

1. int xx= PairsIdxArray(symbol)

2. int tx=TFIndexArray(mtf).

The PairsIdxArray() function is used to get the name of the requested symbol, and the TFIndexArray() function is used to get the timeframe array sequence of the requested timeframe.

Then the appropriate indicator handle is called to get the buffers value of the iSAR indicator from that requested Timeframe.

int MCEA::PARSARMTF( const string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES mtf) { int ret= 0 ; int rise= 1 , down=- 1 ; int br= 2 ; double PSAR[]; ArrayResize (PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries (PSAR, true ); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); int tx=TFIndexArray(mtf); CopyBuffer (hPSAR[xx][tx], 0 , 0 ,br,PSAR); double OPN0= iOpen (symbol,TFSAR[tx], 0 ); double HIG0= iHigh (symbol,TFSAR[tx], 0 ); double LOW0= iLow (symbol,TFSAR[tx], 0 ); double CLS0= iClose (symbol,TFSAR[tx], 0 ); if (PSAR[ 0 ]<LOW0 && CLS0>OPN0) ret=rise; if (PSAR[ 0 ]>HIG0 && CLS0<OPN0) ret=down; return (ret); }





int MCEA::PairsIdxArray( const string symbol) { int pidx= 0 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x<arrsymbx; x++) { if (DIRI[x]==symbol) { pidx=x; break ; } } return (pidx); }

int MCEA::TFIndexArray( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF) { int res=- 1 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x<TFArrays; x++) { if (TF==TFSAR[x]) { res=x; break ; } } return (res); }









void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { ResetLastError (); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { int lensymbol= StringLen ( Symbol ()); int lensparam= StringLen (sparam); if (sparam== "Set SL/TP All Orders" ) { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Set SL/TP All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Set SL/TP All Orders" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Order" ) { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Orders" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Order" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "Close All Profit" ) { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- Close All Profit" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Close All Profit" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "X" ) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "X" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra= false ; DisplayManualButton(); } if (sparam== "M" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "M" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateManualPanel(); } if (sparam== "C" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "C" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); mc.PanelExtra= true ; CreateSymbolPanel(); } if (sparam== "R" ) { Alert ( "-- " +mc.expname+ " -- " , Symbol (), " -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart." ); ExpertRemove (); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "R" , OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), Period ()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.PairsIdxArray(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra= false ; } } return ; }

To support effectiveness and efficiency in the use of Multi-Currency Expert Advisors, it is deemed necessary to create oneseveral manual buttons in managing orders and changing charts or symbols.





To change chart symbols with one click, when one of the symbol names is clicked, the OnChartEvent() will be called function ChangeChartSymbol().

void ChangeChartSymbol( string c_symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES cstf) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,c_symbol, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_BUTTON ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , 0 , OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ); ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,c_symbol,cstf); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }





If the option on the expert property Display Trading Info on Chart is selected "Yes", then on the chart where the expert advisor is placed trading info will be displayed by calling the TradeInfo() function.

void MCEA::TradeInfo( void ) { Pips( Symbol ()); double spread= SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD )/xpip; string comm= "" ; TodayOrders(); comm= "

:: Server Date Time : " + string (ThisTime(year))+ "." + string (ThisTime(mon))+ "." + string (ThisTime(day))+ " " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_SECONDS )+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Broker : " + TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMPANY )+ "

:: Expert Name : " + expname+ "

:: Acc. Name : " + mc_account.Name()+ "

:: Acc. Number : " + ( string )mc_account.Login()+ "

:: Acc. TradeMode : " + AccountMode()+ "

:: Acc. Leverage : 1 : " + ( string )mc_account.Leverage()+ "

:: Acc. Equity : " + DoubleToString (mc_account.Equity(), 2 )+ "

:: Margin Mode : " + ( string )mc_account.MarginModeDescription()+ "

:: Magic Number : " + string (magicEA)+ "

:: Trade on TF : " + EnumToString (TFt)+ "

:: Today Trading : " + TradingDay()+ " : " +hariini+ "

------------------------------------------------------------" + "

:: Trading Pairs : " +pairs+ "

:: BUY Market : " + string (oBm)+ "

:: SELL Market : " + string (oSm)+ "

:: Total Order : " + string (oBm+oSm)+ "

:: Order Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Fixed Profit : " + DoubleToString (fixclprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Float Money : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit, 2 )+ "

:: Nett Profit : " + DoubleToString (floatprofit+fixclprofit, 2 ); Comment (comm); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ; }





The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor FXSAR_MTF_MCEA interface looks like the following figure.









Under the Expert Advisor name FXSAR_MTF_MCEA as you can see there are buttons "M", "C" and "R"

If the "M" or "C" button is clicked, a manual click button panel will be displayed as shown below

If the M button is clicked, a manual click button panel will be displayed, then the trader can manage orders:

1. Set SL/TP All Orders 2. Close All Orders 3. Close All Profits

If the C button is clicked, a panel button of 30 symbol names or pairs will be displayed and traders can click on one of the pair names or symbol names. If one of the pair names or symbols is clicked, the chart symbol will immediately be replaced with the symbol whose name was clicked.

If the R button is clicked, the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor FXSAR_MTF_MCEA will be removed from the chart







Strategy Tester

As is known, the MetaTrader 5 terminal Strategy Tester supports and allows us to test strategies, trade on multiple symbols or test automatic trading for all available symbols and on all available timeframes.

So on this occasion we will test FXSAR_MTF_MCEA as a Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Expert Advisor on the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester platform.











Conclusion

The conclusion in creating a Multi-Currency and Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor using MQL5 is as follows:

It turns out that creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in MQL5 is very simple and not much different from a Single-Currency Expert Advisor. But especially for Multi-Currency Expert Advisors with Multi Timeframes, it is a bit more complicated than with single timeframes. Creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of traders, because traders do not need to open many chart symbols for trading. By applying the right trading strategy and calculating better indicator signals, the probability of profit will increase when compared to using a Single-Currency Expert Advisor. Because the losses that occur in one pair will be covered by profits in other pairs. This FXSAR_MTF_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is just an example to learn and develop ideas. The test results on the Strategy Tester are still not good. Therefore, if a better strategy with more accurate signal calculations is implemented and adds some better timeframes, I believe the results will be better than the current strategy.





Note:

If you have an idea for creating a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor based on built-in MQL5 standard indicator signals, please suggest it in the comments.

Hopefully this article and the MQL5 Multi-Currency Expert Advisor program will be useful for traders in learning and developing ideas. Thanks for reading.