How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 2): Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator
Introduction
The definition of a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is one Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs. This time we will use only 1 indicator, namely Parabolic SAR or iSAR in multi-timeframes starting from PERIOD_M15 to PERIOD_D1
We all know that multi-currency trading, both on the trading terminal and on the Strategy tester, is all possible with the power, capabilities and facilities provided by MQL5.
Therefore, the aim is to fulfill the essential needs of traders who want efficient and effective trading robots, so by relying on the strengths, capabilities and facilities provided by the highly reliable MQL5, we can create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor which in this article uses Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR or iSAR Indicator
Plans and Features
1. Trading Currency Pairs.
This Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is planned to trade on a Symbol or Pair as follows:
For Forex:
EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,
EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD,
GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,
NZDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY = 28 pairs
Plus 2 Metal pairs: XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver)
Total is 30 pairs.
Note: All of these symbols or pairs are symbols or pairs commonly used by brokers. So, this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will not work with brokers with symbol or pair names that have prefixes or suffixes.
2. Signal indicators.
The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will use 1 indicator signals but with 5 Timeframes, starting from PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4 and PERIOD_D1
In this Expert Advisor, it does not use a fixed timeframe to calculate indicator signals, so there is no need to determine the signal calculation timeframe.
This means that the FXSAR_MTF_MCEA Expert Advisor can be used on any timeframe from PERIOD_M1 to PERIOD_MN1, and FXSAR_MTF_MCEA will still calculate signals based on iSAR PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4 and PERIOD_D1
These five Parabolic SAR Timeframes will determine the signal for open orders.
Meanwhile, to close orders when the signal weakens, use the iSAR indicator PERIOD_M15 provided the order is in profit condition.
And to do Trailing stop and Trailing profit, use the iSAR indicator PERIOD_H1.
iSAR Signals Condition Strategy Formula:
UP = (PRICE_LOW[0] is greater than iSAR Line) or PRICE_LOW[0] > iSAR[0]
DOWN = (PRICE-HIGH[0] is smaller than iSAR Line) or PRICE-HIGH[0] < iSAR[0]
Where to get a BUY signal or SELL signal:
The five iSAR indicator timeframes must total 5 x UP for BUY and 5 x DOWN for SELL.
An illustration of the iSAR indikator untuk BUY atau SELL , can be seen in Figure 1
3. Trade & Order Management
Trading management on this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is given several options:
1. Stop Loss Orders.
- Options: Use Order Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)
If the Use Order Stop Loss (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without a stop loss.
If the option Use Order Stop Loss (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes) or (No)
If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes), then the Stop Loss calculation will be performed automatically by the Expert.
If the option Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (No), then the trader must Input Stop Loss value in Pips.
If the option Use Order Stop Loss (No): then the Expert will check for each order opened, whether the signal condition is still good and order
may be maintained in a profit OR condition the signal has weakened and the order needs to be closed to save
profit or signal condition has reversed direction and order must be closed in a loss position.
2. Take Profit orders.
- Options: Use Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)
If the Use Order Take Profit (No) option is selected, then all orders will be opened without take profit.
If the option Use Order Take Profit (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No)
If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (Yes), then the calculation of the Take Profit Order will be carried out automatically by the Expert.
If the option Automatic Calculation Order Take Profit (No), then the trader must Input Order Take Profit value in Pips.
3. Trailing Stop and Trailing Take Profit
- Options: Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes) or (No)
If the Use Trailing SL/TP option is (No), then the Expert will not do trailing stop loss and trailing take profit. If the option Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes): again given the option: Use Automatic Trailing (Yes) or (No) If the option Use Automatic Trailing (Yes), then the trailing stop will be executed by the Expert using the Parabolic SAR value PERIOD_H1, at the same time by making trailing profit based on the variable value TPmin (Trailing Profit Value). If the option Use Automatic Trailing (No), then the trailing stop will be performed by the Expert using the value in the input property.
Note: The Expert will carry out a trailing take profit simultaneously with a trailing stop.
4. Manual Order Management.
To support efficiency in this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, several manual click buttons will be added.
1. Set SL / TP All Orders
When the trader input parameter sets Use Order Stop Loss (No) and/or Use Order Take Profit (No),
but then the trader intends to use stop loss or take profit on all orders, then with just single click of the button "Set SL / TP All Orders" all orders will be modified and a stop loss will be applied and/or take profits.
2. Close All Orders
If a trader wants to close all orders, then with just single click of the button "Close All Orders" all open orders will be closed.
3. Close All Orders Profit
If a trader wants to close all orders that are already profitable, then with only single click of the button "Close All Orders Profit"
then all open orders that are already profitable will be closed.
5. Management Orders and Symbols Chart.
For Multi-Currency Expert Advisors who will trade 30 pairs from only one chart symbol, it will be very effective and efficient if a button panel is provided for all symbols, so traders can change charts or symbols with just one click.
Implementation of planning in the MQL5 program
1. Program header and properties input.
Include Header file MQL5
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> //-- CTrade mc_trade; CSymbolInfo mc_symbol; CPositionInfo mc_position; CAccountInfo mc_account; //---
Enumeration YN is used for options (Yes) or (No) in expert input properties.
enum YN
{
No,
Yes
};
Enumeration to use Money Management Lot size
//-- enum mmt { FixedLot, // Fixed Lot Size DynamLot // Dynamic Lot Size }; //--
Expert input properties:
//--- input group "=== Money Management Lot Size Parameter ==="; // Money Management Lot Size Parameter input mmt mmlot = DynamLot; // Money Management Type input double Risk = 10.0; // Percent Equity Risk per Trade (Min=1.0% / Max=10.0%) input double Lots = 0.01; // Input Manual Lot Size FixedLot //--Day Trading On/Off input group "=== Day Trading On/Off ==="; // Day Trading On/Off input YN ttd0 = No; // Select Trading on Sunday (Yes) or (No) input YN ttd1 = Yes; // Select Trading on Monday (Yes) or (No) input YN ttd2 = Yes; // Select Trading on Tuesday (Yes) or (No) input YN ttd3 = Yes; // Select Trading on Wednesday (Yes) or (No) input YN ttd4 = Yes; // Select Trading on Thursday (Yes) or (No) input YN ttd5 = Yes; // Select Trading on Friday (Yes) or (No) input YN ttd6 = No; // Select Trading on Saturday (Yes) or (No) //--Trade & Order management Parameter input group "=== Trade & Order management Parameter ==="; // Trade & Order management Parameter input YN use_sl = No; // Use Order Stop Loss (Yes) or (No) input YN autosl = Yes; // Use Automatic Calculation Stop Loss (Yes) or (No) input double SLval = 30; // If Not Use Automatic SL - Input SL value in Pips input YN use_tp = Yes; // Use Order Take Profit (Yes) or (No) input YN autotp = Yes; // Use Automatic Calculation Take Profit (Yes) or (No) input double TPval = 10; // If Not Use Automatic TP - Input TP value in Pips input YN TrailingSLTP = Yes; // Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes) or (No) input YN autotrl = Yes; // Use Automatic Trailing (Yes) or (No) input double TSval = 5; // If Not Use Automatic Trailing Input Trailing value in Pips input double TSmin = 5; // Minimum Pips to start Trailing Stop input double TPmin = 25; // Input Trailing Profit Value in Pips input YN Close_by_Opps = Yes; // Close Trade By Opposite Signal (Yes) or (No) input YN SaveOnRev = Yes; // Close Trade and Save profit due to weak signal (Yes) or (No) //--Others Expert Advisor Parameter input group "=== Others Expert Advisor Parameter ==="; // Others EA Parameter input YN alerts = Yes; // Display Alerts / Messages (Yes) or (No) input YN UseEmailAlert = No; // Email Alert (Yes) or (No) input YN UseSendnotify = No; // Send Notification (Yes) or (No) input YN trade_info_display = Yes; // Select Display Trading Info on Chart (Yes) or (No) input ulong magicEA = 2023102; // Expert ID (Magic Number) //---
To declare all variables, objects and functions needed in this Multi-Currency Expert Advisor, we will create a Class to specify the construction and configuration in the expert advisor workflow.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for working Expert Advisor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class MCEA { //--- private: //---- int x_year; // Year int x_mon; // Month int x_day; // Day of the month int x_hour; // Hour in a day int x_min; // Minutes int x_sec; // Seconds //-- int oBm, oSm, ldig; int posCur1, posCur2; //-- double LotPS; double slv, tpv, pip, xpip; double differ; double floatprofit, fixclprofit; //-- string pairs, hariini, daytrade, trade_mode; //-- double OPEN[], HIGH[], LOW[], CLOSE[]; datetime TIME[]; datetime closetime; //------------ int DirectionMove(const string symbol); int GetPSARSignalMTF(string symbol); int PARSAR05(const string symbol); int PARSARMTF(const string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES mtf); int LotDig(const string symbol); //-- double MLots(const string symbx); double NonZeroDiv(double val1,double val2); double OrderSLSet(const string xsymb,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double atprice); double OrderTPSet(const string xsymb,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,double atprice); double SetOrderSL(const string xsymb,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,double atprice); double SetOrderTP(const string xsymb,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,double atprice); double TSPrice(const string xsymb,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ptype,int TS_type); //-- string ReqDate(int d,int h,int m); string TF2Str(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); string timehr(int hr,int mn); string TradingDay(void); string AccountMode(); string GetCommentForOrder(void) { return(expname); } //------------ public: //-- FXSAR_MTF_MCEA Config -- string DIRI[], AS30[]; string expname; int hPar05[]; // Handle for the iSAR indicator for M5 Timeframe int hPSAR[][5]; // Handle Indicator, where each Symbol has 5 arrays for Timeframe starting from TF_M15 to TF_D1 int ALO, dgts, arrsar, arrsymbx; int sall, arper; ulong slip; //-- double SARstep, SARmaxi; double profitb[], profits[]; //-- int Buy, Sell; int ccur, psec, xtto, TFArrays, checktml; int OpOr[],xob[],xos[]; //-- int year, // Year mon, // Month day, // Day hour, // Hour min, // Minutes sec, // Seconds dow, // Day of week (0-Sunday, 1-Monday, ... ,6-Saturday) doy; // Day number of the year (January 1st is assigned the number value of zero) //-- ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFt, TFT05, TFSAR[]; //-- bool PanelExtra; //------------ MCEA(void); ~MCEA(void); //------------ virtual void FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config(void); virtual void ExpertActionTrade(void); //-- void ArraySymbolResize(void); void CurrentSymbolSet(const string symbol); void Pips(const string symbol); void TradeInfo(void); void Do_Alerts(const string symbx,string msgText); void CheckOpenPMx(const string symbx); void SetSLTPOrders(void); void CloseBuyPositions(const string symbol); void CloseSellPositions(const string symbol); void CloseAllOrders(void); void CheckClose(const string symbx); void TodayOrders(void); void UpdatePrice(const string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf); void RefreshPrice(const string symbx,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES xtf,int bars); //-- bool RefreshTick(const string symbx); bool TradingToday(void); bool OpenBuy(const string symbol); bool OpenSell(const string symbol); bool ModifyOrderSLTP(double mStop,double ordtp); bool ModifySLTP(const string symbx,int TS_type); bool CloseAllProfit(void); bool ManualCloseAllProfit(void); //-- int PairsIdxArray(const string symbol); int TFIndexArray(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF); int GetOpenPosition(const string symbol); int GetCloseInWeakSignal(const string symbol,int exis); int ThisTime(const int reqmode); //-- string getUninitReasonText(int reasonCode); //------------ //--- }; //-end class MCEA
The very first and foremost function in the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor work process that is called from OnInit() is FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config().
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit(void) { //--- mc.FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config(); //-- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- } //-end OnInit()
In the FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config() function, all symbols to be used are configured, all handle indicators used and some important functions of the include file header for the expert advisor workflow.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert Configuration | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void MCEA::FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config(void) { //--- //-- string All30[]={"EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY","EURGBP", "EURAUD","EURNZD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURJPY","GBPAUD","GBPNZD","GBPCAD", "GBPCHF","GBPJPY","AUDNZD","AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","NZDCAD","NZDCHF", "NZDJPY","CADCHF","CADJPY","CHFJPY","XAUUSD","XAGUSD"}; // 30 pairs //-- sall=ArraySize(All30); ArrayResize(AS30,sall,sall); ArrayCopy(AS30,All30,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY); //-- arrsymbx=sall; ArraySymbolResize(); ArrayCopy(DIRI,All30,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY); for(int x=0; x<arrsymbx; x++) {SymbolSelect(DIRI[x],true);} pairs="Multi Currency 30 Pairs"; //-- TFT05=PERIOD_M5; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFA[]={PERIOD_M15,PERIOD_M30,PERIOD_H1,PERIOD_H4,PERIOD_D1}; TFArrays=ArraySize(TFA); ArrayResize(TFSAR,TFArrays,TFArrays); ArrayCopy(TFSAR,TFA,0,0,WHOLE_ARRAY); //-- TFt=TFSAR[2]; //-- //-- iSAR Indicators handle for all symbol for(int x=0; x<arrsymbx; x++) { hPar05[x]=iSAR(DIRI[x],TFT05,SARstep,SARmaxi); //-- Handle for the iSAR indicator for M5 Timeframe //-- for(int i=0; i<TFArrays; i++) { hPSAR[x][i]=iSAR(DIRI[x],TFSAR[i],SARstep,SARmaxi); // Handle for iSAR Indicator array sequence of the requested timeframe } } //-- ALO=(int)mc_account.LimitOrders()>arrsymbx ? arrsymbx : (int)mc_account.LimitOrders(); //-- LotPS=(double)ALO; //-- mc_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magicEA); mc_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slip); mc_trade.SetMarginMode(); //-- return; //--- } //-end FXSAR_MTF_MCEA_Config()
2. Expert tick function
Inside the Expert tick function (OnTick() function) we will call one of the main functions in a multi-currency expert advisor namely function ExpertActionTrade().
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick(void) { //--- mc.ExpertActionTrade(); //-- return; //--- } //-end OnTick()
The ExpertActionTrade() function will carry out all activities and manage automatic trading, starting from Open Orders, Close Orders, Trailing Stop or Trailing Profits and other additional activities.
The sequence of the work process is as follows, as I explained on the sidelines of the program.
void MCEA::ExpertActionTrade(void) { //--- //Check Trading Terminal ResetLastError(); //-- if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && mc.checktml==0) //-- Check whether MT5 Algorithmic trading is Allow or Prohibit { mc.Do_Alerts(Symbol(),"Trading Expert at "+Symbol()+" are NOT Allowed by Setting."); mc.checktml=1; //-- Variable checktml is given a value of 1, so that the alert is only done once. return; } //-- if(!DisplayManualButton("M","C","R")) DisplayManualButton(); //-- Show the expert manual button panel //-- if(trade_info_display==Yes) mc.TradeInfo(); //-- Displayed Trading Info on Chart //--- //-- int mcsec=mc.ThisTime(mc.sec); //-- if(fmod((double)mcsec,5.0)==0) mc.ccur=mcsec; //-- if(mc.ccur!=mc.psec) { string symbol; //-- Here we start with the rotation of the name of all symbol or pairs to be traded for(int x=0; x<mc.arrsymbx && !IsStopped(); x++) { //-- if(mc.DIRI[x]==Symbol()) symbol=Symbol(); else symbol=mc.DIRI[x]; //-- mc.CurrentSymbolSet(symbol); //-- if(mc.TradingToday()) { //-- mc.OpOr[x]=mc.GetOpenPosition(symbol); //-- Get trading signals to open positions //-- //-- and store in the variable OpOr[x] if(mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Buy) //-- If variable OpOr[x] get result of GetOpenPosition(symbol) as "Buy" (value=1) { //-- mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); //-- if(Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xos[x]>0) mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); //-- if(mc.xob[x]==0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenBuy(symbol); else if(mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { //-- mc.Do_Alerts(symbol,"Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached"+ "\n the limit = "+string(mc.ALO)+" Orders "); //-- mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); //-- if(mc.xos[x]>0 && mc.profits[x]<-1.02 && mc.xob[x]==0) {mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.OpenBuy(symbol);} else if(SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } if(mc.OpOr[x]==mc.Sell) //-- If variable OpOr[x] get result of GetOpenPosition(symbol) as "Sell" (value=-1) { //-- mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); //-- if(Close_by_Opps==Yes && mc.xob[x]>0) mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); //-- if(mc.xos[x]==0 && mc.xtto<mc.ALO) mc.OpenSell(symbol); else if(mc.xtto>=mc.ALO) { //-- mc.Do_Alerts(symbol,"Maximum amount of open positions and active pending orders has reached"+ "\n the limit = "+string(mc.ALO)+" Orders "); //-- mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); //-- if(mc.xob[x]>0 && mc.profitb[x]<-1.02 && mc.xos[x]==0) {mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.OpenSell(symbol);} else if(SaveOnRev==Yes) mc.CloseAllProfit(); } } } //-- mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); //-- if(mc.xtto>0) { //-- if(SaveOnRev==Yes) //-- Close Trade and Save profit due to weak signal (Yes) { mc.CheckOpenPMx(symbol); if(mc.profitb[x]>0.02 && mc.xob[x]>0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Buy)==mc.Sell) { mc.CloseBuyPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol,"Close BUY order "+symbol+" to save profit due to weak signal."); } if(mc.profits[x]>0.02 && mc.xos[x]>0 && mc.GetCloseInWeakSignal(symbol,mc.Sell)==mc.Buy) { mc.CloseSellPositions(symbol); mc.Do_Alerts(symbol,"Close SELL order "+symbol+" to save profit due to weak signal."); } } //-- if(TrailingSLTP==Yes) //-- Use Trailing SL/TP (Yes) { if(autotrl==Yes) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol,1); //-- If Use Automatic Trailing (Yes) if(autotrl==No) mc.ModifySLTP(symbol,0); //-- Use Automatic Trailing (No) } } //-- mc.CheckClose(symbol); } //-- mc.psec=mc.ccur; } //-- return; //--- } //-end ExpertActionTrade()
3. How to get trading signals for open or close position?
To get the indicator signal, we have to call the function GetOpenPosition(symbol) to get a trading signal for open position.
int MCEA::GetOpenPosition(const string symbol) // Signal Open Position { //--- int ret=0; int rise=1, down=-1; //-- int dirmov=DirectionMove(symbol); int parsOp=GetPSARSignalMTF(symbol); //-- if(parsOp==rise && dirmov==rise) ret=rise; if(parsOp==down && dirmov==down) ret=down; //-- return(ret); //--- } //-end GetOpenPosition()
GetOpenPosition() function will call 2 signal functions and store in the variable OpOr[].
1. DirectionMove(symbol); //-- Function to check whether the price move on the candlestick bar in the expert period.
2. GetPSARSignalMTF(symbol); //-- Function to calculation formula Parabolic iSAR on the requested Timeframe.
int MCEA::GetPSARSignalMTF(string symbol) // iSAR MTF signal calculation { //--- int mv=0; int rise=1, down=-1; //-- int sarup=0, sardw=0; //-- for(int x=0; x<TFArrays; x++) // The TFArrays variable has a value of 5 which is taken from the number of time frames from TF_M1 to TF_H1. { if(PARSARMTF(symbol,TFSAR[x])>0) sarup++; if(PARSARMTF(symbol,TFSAR[x])<0) sardw++; } //-- if(sarup==TFArrays) mv=rise; if(sardw==TFArrays) mv=down; //-- return(mv); //--- } //- end GetPSARSignalMTF()
The GetPSARSignalMTF() function will call a function PARSARMTF() that calculates the iSAR signal according to the requested timeframe.
As you can see, inside the PARSARMTF() function, we use and call 2 functions:
1. int xx= PairsIdxArray(symbol)
2. int tx=TFIndexArray(mtf).
The PairsIdxArray() function is used to get the name of the requested symbol, and the TFIndexArray() function is used to get the timeframe array sequence of the requested timeframe.
Then the appropriate indicator handle is called to get the buffers value of the iSAR indicator from that requested Timeframe.
int MCEA::PARSARMTF(const string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES mtf) // formula Parabolic iSAR on the requested Timeframe { //--- int ret=0; int rise=1, down=-1; //-- int br=2; //-- double PSAR[]; ArrayResize(PSAR,br,br); ArraySetAsSeries(PSAR,true); int xx=PairsIdxArray(symbol); int tx=TFIndexArray(mtf); CopyBuffer(hPSAR[xx][tx],0,0,br,PSAR); //-- double OPN0=iOpen(symbol,TFSAR[tx],0); double HIG0=iHigh(symbol,TFSAR[tx],0); double LOW0=iLow(symbol,TFSAR[tx],0); double CLS0=iClose(symbol,TFSAR[tx],0); //-- if(PSAR[0]<LOW0 && CLS0>OPN0) ret=rise; if(PSAR[0]>HIG0 && CLS0<OPN0) ret=down; //-- return(ret); //--- } //-end PARSARMTF()
int MCEA::PairsIdxArray(const string symbol) { //--- int pidx=0; //-- for(int x=0; x<arrsymbx; x++) { if(DIRI[x]==symbol) { pidx=x; break; } } //-- return(pidx); //--- } //-end PairsIdxArray()
int MCEA::TFIndexArray(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF) { //--- int res=-1; //-- for(int x=0; x<TFArrays; x++) { if(TF==TFSAR[x]) { res=x; break; } } //-- return(res); //--- } //-end TFIndexArray()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- //--- handling CHARTEVENT_CLICK event ("Clicking the chart") ResetLastError(); //-- ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CCS=mc.TFt; //-- if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { int lensymbol=StringLen(Symbol()); int lensparam=StringLen(sparam); //-- //--- if "Set SL All Orders" button is click if(sparam=="Set SL/TP All Orders") { mc.SetSLTPOrders(); Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Set SL/TP All Orders"); //--- unpress the button ObjectSetInteger(0,"Set SL/TP All Orders",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Set SL/TP All Orders",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); CreateManualPanel(); } //--- if "Close All Order" button is click if(sparam=="Close All Order") { mc.CloseAllOrders(); Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Close All Orders"); //--- unpress the button ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close All Order",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close All Order",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); CreateManualPanel(); } //--- if "Close All Profit" button is click if(sparam=="Close All Profit") { mc.ManualCloseAllProfit(); Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- Close All Profit"); //--- unpress the button ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close All Profit",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close All Profit",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); CreateManualPanel(); } //--- if "X" button is click if(sparam=="X") { ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_BUTTON); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_LABEL); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL); //--- unpress the button ObjectSetInteger(0,"X",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"X",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); //-- DeleteButtonX(); mc.PanelExtra=false; DisplayManualButton(); } //--- if "M" button is click if(sparam=="M") { //--- unpress the button ObjectSetInteger(0,"M",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"M",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); mc.PanelExtra=true; CreateManualPanel(); } //--- if "C" button is click if(sparam=="C") { //--- unpress the button ObjectSetInteger(0,"C",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"C",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); mc.PanelExtra=true; CreateSymbolPanel(); } //--- if "R" button is click if(sparam=="R") { Alert("-- "+mc.expname+" -- ",Symbol()," -- expert advisor will be Remove from the chart."); ExpertRemove(); //--- unpress the button ObjectSetInteger(0,"R",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"R",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); if(!ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,Symbol(),Period())) ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,Symbol(),Period()); DeletePanelButton(); ChartRedraw(0); } //--- if Symbol button is click if(lensparam==lensymbol) { int sx=mc.PairsIdxArray(sparam); ChangeChartSymbol(mc.AS30[sx],CCS); mc.PanelExtra=false; } //-- } //-- return; //--- } //-end OnChartEvent()
To change chart symbols with one click, when one of the symbol names is clicked, the OnChartEvent() will be called function ChangeChartSymbol().
void ChangeChartSymbol(string c_symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES cstf) { //--- //--- unpress the button ObjectSetInteger(0,c_symbol,OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,c_symbol,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_BUTTON); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_LABEL); ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL); //-- ChartSetSymbolPeriod(0,c_symbol,cstf); //-- ChartRedraw(0); //-- return; //--- } //-end ChangeChartSymbol()
If the option on the expert property Display Trading Info on Chart is selected "Yes", then on the chart where the expert advisor is placed trading info will be displayed by calling the TradeInfo() function.
void MCEA::TradeInfo(void) // function: write comments on the chart { //---- Pips(Symbol()); double spread=SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_SPREAD)/xpip; //-- string comm=""; TodayOrders(); //-- comm="\n :: Server Date Time : "+string(ThisTime(year))+"."+string(ThisTime(mon))+"."+string(ThisTime(day))+ " "+TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)+ "\n ------------------------------------------------------------"+ "\n :: Broker : "+ TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMPANY)+ "\n :: Expert Name : "+ expname+ "\n :: Acc. Name : "+ mc_account.Name()+ "\n :: Acc. Number : "+ (string)mc_account.Login()+ "\n :: Acc. TradeMode : "+ AccountMode()+ "\n :: Acc. Leverage : 1 : "+ (string)mc_account.Leverage()+ "\n :: Acc. Equity : "+ DoubleToString(mc_account.Equity(),2)+ "\n :: Margin Mode : "+ (string)mc_account.MarginModeDescription()+ "\n :: Magic Number : "+ string(magicEA)+ "\n :: Trade on TF : "+ EnumToString(TFt)+ "\n :: Today Trading : "+ TradingDay()+" : "+hariini+ "\n ------------------------------------------------------------"+ "\n :: Trading Pairs : "+pairs+ "\n :: BUY Market : "+string(oBm)+ "\n :: SELL Market : "+string(oSm)+ "\n :: Total Order : "+string(oBm+oSm)+ "\n :: Order Profit : "+DoubleToString(floatprofit,2)+ "\n :: Fixed Profit : "+DoubleToString(fixclprofit,2)+ "\n :: Float Money : "+DoubleToString(floatprofit,2)+ "\n :: Nett Profit : "+DoubleToString(floatprofit+fixclprofit,2); //--- Comment(comm); ChartRedraw(0); return; //---- } //-end TradeInfo()
The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor FXSAR_MTF_MCEA interface looks like the following figure.
Under the Expert Advisor name FXSAR_MTF_MCEA as you can see there are buttons "M", "C" and "R"
If the "M" or "C" button is clicked, a manual click button panel will be displayed as shown below
If the M button is clicked, a manual click button panel will be displayed, then the trader can manage orders:
1. Set SL/TP All Orders
2. Close All Orders
3. Close All Profits
If the C button is clicked, a panel button of 30 symbol names or pairs will be displayed and traders can click on one of the pair names or symbol names. If one of the pair names or symbols is clicked, the chart symbol will immediately be replaced with the symbol whose name was clicked.
If the R button is clicked, the Multi-Currency Expert Advisor FXSAR_MTF_MCEA will be removed from the chart
Strategy Tester
As is known, the MetaTrader 5 terminal Strategy Tester supports and allows us to test strategies, trade on multiple symbols or test automatic trading for all available symbols and on all available timeframes.
So on this occasion we will test FXSAR_MTF_MCEA as a Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Expert Advisor on the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester platform.
Conclusion
The conclusion in creating a Multi-Currency and Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor using MQL5 is as follows:
- It turns out that creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in MQL5 is very simple and not much different from a Single-Currency Expert Advisor. But especially for Multi-Currency Expert Advisors with Multi Timeframes, it is a bit more complicated than with single timeframes.
- Creating a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of traders, because traders do not need to open many chart symbols for trading.
- By applying the right trading strategy and calculating better indicator signals, the probability of profit will increase when compared to using a Single-Currency Expert Advisor. Because the losses that occur in one pair will be covered by profits in other pairs.
- This FXSAR_MTF_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is just an example to learn and develop ideas.
- The test results on the Strategy Tester are still not good. Therefore, if a better strategy with more accurate signal calculations is implemented and adds some better timeframes, I believe the results will be better than the current strategy.
Note:
If you have an idea for creating a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor based on built-in MQL5 standard indicator signals, please suggest it in the comments.
Hopefully this article and the MQL5 Multi-Currency Expert Advisor program will be useful for traders in learning and developing ideas. Thanks for reading.
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This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
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Of course it's slow! It is doing 30 times the calculations of the "Fast EAs", try running 30 Fast EAs simultaneously and see what happens. I'll bet this EA is much much faster. If the winning percentages in the test run of 75+% hold up, who cares about speed when you are winning 3 out of 4 trades? just buy faster machines.
With Multi-currency EAs. manual optimization of the code is a Necessity.Look at loops to move static assignments, use local variables in loops and functions to reduce calculation, make sure that there are not multiple calls of the same function, do as much work as possible in the OnInit function by moving one time calls and static calculations into global variables etc, etc, etc.
To get around the symbol prefix suffix problem, consider using 2 variables for each symbol, pair for the 6 chr name and quoted for the full name with prefix and or suffix. Either examine the name with a string function to set the two variables.
You may want to create an adaptive Parabolic Stop Loss that tracks the bars more closely, I think there are several adaptive PSAR indicators to use as a guide.
The work that Roberto has put into this EA should not be underestimated, it is very substantial.
Of course it's slow! It is doing 30 times the calculations of the "Fast EAs", try running 30 Fast EAs simultaneously and see what happens. I'll bet this EA is much much faster. If the winning percentages in the test run of 75+% hold up, who cares about speed when you are winning 3 out of 4 trades? just buy faster machines.
With Multi-currency EAs. manual optimization of the code is a Necessity.Look at loops to move static assignments, use local variables in loops and functions to reduce calculation, make sure that there are not multiple calls of the same function, do as much work as possible in the OnInit function by moving one time calls and static calculations into global variables etc, etc, etc.
To get around the symbol prefix suffix problem, consider using 2 variables for each symbol, pair for the 6 chr name and quoted for the full name with prefix and or suffix. Either examine the name with a string function to set the two variables.
You may want to create an adaptive Parabolic Stop Loss that tracks the bars more closely, I think there are several adaptive PSAR indicators to use as a guide.
The work that Roberto has put into this EA should not be underestimated, it is very substantial.
Thank you for your support. I will create an article to add automatic detection and handling of brokers with special symbol names, prefixes and/or suffixes.
Roberto,
Bad News, I ran your EA on EURUSD H4 from 1/1/2023 to 11/1/2023 with $1,000 initial balance. The EA bankrupted the account in less than 3 months. With $10,000, it ran completely but lost $8,250. The graph shows consistent losses from start to end with no sharp peaks or valleys.
First Don't despair! FX trading is tough and it is tougher still to design a multi-currency EA. I know, I am in the midst of transforming one from MQ4 to MQ5.
It may be time to implement a variable pair capability to enable the specification of pairs to provide you with the ability to test on only one pair. The easiest way is to have your pair string be an input item and use STRSPLIT to separate each pair in the string to enable loading of your pairs. A better approach is to use your 30 pair display to allow the user to select the pairs for the run by clocking on them and changing color. There are two recent GUI articles, GUI: Tips and Tricks...... 10/5/2023 and another set of Articles on Moveable GUIs. I use the latter but I think the Tips and Tricks may be better and more complete. You should also use the GUIs to display your data, which I think is excellent, instead of using the Comment function.
I am a firm believer in Pareto's Law: 80% of a characteristic comes from 20% of the elements. This means that 80% of the overall profits come from 6 pairs and correspondingly 6 pairs contribute to 80% of the losses.
Enhanced Strategy Tester statistics for individual pairs in a multi-currency test are mandatory to enable identification of problem areas and Pareto's Law. Elements of the BackTest tab are needed on a pair level i.e Net Profit, Gross Profit Gross Loss etc. etc. etc.I still think an adaptive process for the SAR would provide a improvement in your profits. If you look at your Buy/Sell chart in your textabove, an adaptive function that increases the acceleration speed of the SAR based on the Bar size increase would flex the SAR into giving you increased profits in the first 4 Buy/Sell illustrations on the chart. This adaptive flex would provide two benefits:
it would provide an increase in profits of perhaps $5-$10 by closing the trade sooner. More Importantly, it would allow the next trade to open $5-$10 earlier. Thus, the impact of the flex could be $10-$20 overall for each trade. However, it may also cause a lot of additional losing trades to be placed with a corresponding decrease in overall profits.
Concentrate on these targets and optimal time frames and your profitability will substantially increase. I admit I haven't figured out a dynamic evaluation process yet.
I am a firm believer in Pareto's Law: 80% of a characteristic comes from 20% of the elements. This means that 80% of the overall profits come from 6 pairs and correspondingly 6 pairs contribute to 80% of the losses.
Thank you for your input.
As I said in conclusions 4 and 5:
This FXSAR_MTF_MCEA Multi-Currency Expert Advisor is just an example to learn and develop ideas.
The test results on the Strategy Tester are still not good. Therefore, if a better strategy with more accurate signal calculations is implemented and adds some better timeframes, I believe the results will be better than the current strategy.
So, it's up to you to upgrade using what you say is an adaptive function to get better results.
Hello Roberto,
very interesting, i like multi timeframe systems.
Sorry but I do not understand how I can change the time frames of the single SAR and if the SAR has a fixed value calculation.
Is there a way to Buy and Sell every timeframe (instead of wating for all being on one side)?
In this case I could have a sell on 1 minute and a buy on 5 min etc, supposing 0.1 each I will have a variable quantity long and short.
I tried the testing on GOLD since 1.1.24 but nothing happens, no trades.
Any suggestion? You can write me in private too.
Thanks so much.
Marco