Permuting price bars in MQL5

Introduction

MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester is the primary tool used by many to assess the potential of Expert Advisors (EA). Whilst its features are adequate, experienced developers can use it to produce "trick" EA's that are able to feign extraordinary performance. We have all seen those screen shots of equity curves showing unbelievable performance from EA sellers. It all looks impressive at first glance but, often when the strategy is applied in the real world, it will produce a totally different equity curve. How can we spare ourselves the aggravation of falling for these cheap tricks? In this article we will look at such a system, and demonstrate how permutation testing can be used to cut through the smoke screen of misleading equity curves to get a more accurate take on strategy performance. Also, in a previous article we saw the implementation of an algorithm to permute tick data. This time around we will describe a method for permuting price bars.



Permuting OHLC data

Permuting price bars is little harder to accomplish because of the multiple series involved. Similar to permuting tick data, when handling price bars we strive to preserve the general trend of the original price series. Its also essential that we never allow the open or close of a bar go beyond or below the boundaries of the high or low respectively. The goal is to get a series of bars with a distribution of features exactly the same as the original data.



Besides the trend, we have to maintain the dispersion of price changes as the series progresses from the open to the close. The spread of price changes between the open and close should be the same in the permuted bars as the original. Outside the bars themselves we must make sure that the distribution of bar to bar price changes are the same as well. Specifically, the difference between the close of one bar and the open of the next.



This is important so as to not disadvantage the strategy being tested. The general characteristics of the series should be similar, the only difference should be the the absolute values of each open, high , low , close (OHLC) between the first and last bar. The code to implement this is quite similar to that used in the CPermuteTicks class introduced in the article Monte Carlo Permutation testing in MetaTrader 5. The price bars permutation code will be encapsulated in the CPermuteRates class contained in PermuteRates.mqh.





The CPermuteRates class

struct CRelRates { double rel_open; double rel_high; double rel_low; double rel_close; }; class CPermuteRates { private : MqlRates m_rates[]; CRelRates m_differenced[]; bool m_initialized; CUniFrand *m_random; public : CPermuteRates( void ); ~CPermuteRates( void ); bool Initialize( MqlRates &in_rates[]); bool Permute( MqlRates &out_rates[]); };

PermuteRate.mqh begins with the definition of a simple structure that will store the log differences of raw prices.



rel_open will hold the log difference between the current open and the previous bar's close

rel_high represents the log difference between the current bar high and open.

rel_low refers to the log difference between the current bar low and open

rel_close is again the log difference between the current bar close and open

The custom CRelRates structure represents data extracted from MqlRates that will be permuted. Other struct members of MqlRates will not be altered. The final result of permuted rates will have these struct members copied from the original price series. As aready mentioned what will change are the OHLC values only.

bool CPermuteRates::Permute( MqlRates &out_rates[]) { if (!m_initialized) { Print ( "Initialization error" ); ZeroMemory (out_rates); return false ; } int i,j; double temp= 0.0 ; i= ArraySize (m_rates)- 2 ; while (i > 1 && ! IsStopped ()) { j = ( int )(m_random.RandomDouble() * i) ; if (j >= i) j = i - 1 ; --i ; temp = m_differenced[i+ 1 ].rel_open ; m_differenced[i+ 1 ].rel_open = m_differenced[j+ 1 ].rel_open ; m_differenced[j+ 1 ].rel_open = temp ; } i = ArraySize (m_rates)- 2 ; while (i > 1 && ! IsStopped ()) { j = ( int )(m_random.RandomDouble() * i) ; if (j >= i) j = i - 1 ; --i ; temp = m_differenced[i].rel_high; m_differenced[i].rel_high = m_differenced[j].rel_high ; m_differenced[j].rel_high = temp ; temp = m_differenced[i].rel_low ; m_differenced[i].rel_low = m_differenced[j].rel_low ; m_differenced[j].rel_low = temp ; temp = m_differenced[i].rel_close ; m_differenced[i].rel_close = m_differenced[j].rel_close ; m_differenced[j].rel_close = temp ; } if ( ArrayCopy (out_rates,m_rates)!= int (m_rates.Size())) { ZeroMemory (out_rates); Print ( "Copy error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } for (i= 1 ; i< ArraySize (out_rates) && ! IsStopped () ; i++) { out_rates[i].open = MathExp ((( MathLog (out_rates[i- 1 ].close)) + m_differenced[i- 1 ].rel_open)) ; out_rates[i].high = MathExp ((( MathLog (out_rates[i].open)) + m_differenced[i- 1 ].rel_high)) ; out_rates[i].low = MathExp ((( MathLog (out_rates[i].open)) + m_differenced[i- 1 ].rel_low)) ; out_rates[i].close = MathExp ((( MathLog (out_rates[i].open)) + m_differenced[i- 1 ].rel_close)) ; } if ( IsStopped ()) return false ; return true ; }



The permutation is done in the Permute() method. The CRelRates structure separates bar data into two types of descriptors. rel_open series of values represents changes from one bar to the next whilst the rel_high, rel_low and rel_close represent the changes within a bar. To permute the bars we first shuffle the series of rel_open prices, these are the inter bar differences. From there the inner bar changes are shuffled. The new OHLC series are constructed from the shuffled inter bar data to get the new open values with corresponding high , low and close prices constructed from shuffled inner bar changes.





Changes to CPermuteTicks

There are a number of differences between CPermuteRates and the old CPermuteTicks class. One of which is the use of a custom random number generator, which i found to be a little faster than using the MQL5's built in functions.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.MQL5.com" class CUniFrand { private : uint m_m[ 256 ]; int m_mwc_initialized; int m_mwc_seed; uint m_carry; uint random( void ); public : CUniFrand( void ); ~CUniFrand( void ); void SetSeed( const int iseed); double RandomDouble( void ); }; CUniFrand::CUniFrand( void ) { m_mwc_initialized= 0 ; m_mwc_seed= 123456789 ; m_carry= 362436 ; } CUniFrand::~CUniFrand( void ) { } uint CUniFrand::random( void ) { uint t,a= 809430660 ; static uchar i; if (!m_mwc_initialized) { uint k,j=m_mwc_seed; m_mwc_initialized= 1 ; for (k= 0 ; k< 256 ; k++) { j = 69069 * j + 12345 ; m_m[k]=j; } } t=a*m_m[++i] + m_carry; m_carry = ( uint )(t>> 32 ); m_m[i] = ( uint )(t& UINT_MAX ); return m_m[i]; } void CUniFrand::SetSeed( const int iseed) { m_mwc_seed=iseed; m_mwc_initialized= 0 ; } double CUniFrand::RandomDouble( void ) { double mult = 1.0 / UINT_MAX ; return mult * random(); }

It is also applied to the new CPermuteTicks class. Unnecessary intermediary operations have been eliminated for the sake of efficiency. Only the bid prices are shuffled. With other tick properties being copied from the original tick series, this solves a problem that would sometimes result in permuted ticks with unrealistic spreads. The new CPermuteTick series is shown below.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.MQL5.com" #include<UniformRandom.mqh> class CPermuteTicks { private : MqlTick m_ticks[]; double m_differenced[]; bool m_initialized; CUniFrand *m_random; public : CPermuteTicks( void ); ~CPermuteTicks( void ); bool Initialize( MqlTick &in_ticks[]); bool Permute( MqlTick &out_ticks[]); }; CPermuteTicks::CPermuteTicks( void ):m_initialized( false ) { m_random = new CUniFrand(); m_random.SetSeed( MathRand ()); } CPermuteTicks::~CPermuteTicks( void ) { delete m_random; ArrayFree (m_ticks); ArrayFree (m_differenced); } bool CPermuteTicks::Initialize( MqlTick &in_ticks[]) { if (m_random== NULL ) { Print ( "Critical internal error, failed to initialize random number generator" ); return false ; } m_initialized= false ; if (in_ticks.Size()< 5 ) { Print ( "Insufficient amount of data supplied " ); return false ; } if ( ArrayCopy (m_ticks,in_ticks)!= int (in_ticks.Size())) { Print ( "Error copying ticks " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (m_differenced.Size()!=m_ticks.Size()- 1 ) ArrayResize (m_differenced,m_ticks.Size()- 1 ); for ( uint i= 1 ; i<m_ticks.Size() && ! IsStopped (); i++) { m_differenced[i- 1 ]= MathLog (m_ticks[i].bid/m_ticks[i- 1 ].bid); } m_initialized= true ; return true ; } bool CPermuteTicks::Permute( MqlTick &out_ticks[]) { if (!m_initialized) { Print ( "not initialized" ); return false ; } int i,j; double tempvalue; i=( int )m_ticks.Size()- 1 ; while (i> 1 && ! IsStopped ()) { j=( int )(m_random.RandomDouble()*i); if (j>=i) j=i- 1 ; --i; tempvalue=m_differenced[i]; m_differenced[i]=m_differenced[j]; m_differenced[j]=tempvalue; } if ( IsStopped ()) return false ; if ( ArrayCopy (out_ticks,m_ticks)!= int (m_ticks.Size())) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " array copy failure " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } for ( uint k = 1 ; k<m_ticks.Size() && ! IsStopped (); k++) { out_ticks[k].bid= MathExp (( MathLog (out_ticks[k- 1 ].bid) + m_differenced[k- 1 ])); out_ticks[k].ask=out_ticks[k].bid + (m_ticks[k].ask - m_ticks[k].bid); } if ( IsStopped ()) return false ; else return true ; }

CPermuteTicks still works in the same manner as previous version and CPermuteRates works similarly. The difference between the two is one works with ticks whilst the other works with rates



The CPermutedSymbolData class

The script PrepareSymbolsForPermutationTest has been updated to reflect the changes made to CPermuteTicks and the introduction of CPermuteRates. The functionality of the script is enclosed in the class CPermutedSymbolData, it enables the production of custom symbols with either permuted ticks or rates based on an existing symbol.



enum ENUM_RATES_TICKS { ENUM_USE_RATES= 0 , ENUM_USE_TICKS }; #define MAX_DOWNLOAD_ATTEMPTS 10 #define RESIZE_RESERVE 100 class CPermuteSymbolData { private : ENUM_RATES_TICKS m_use_rates_or_ticks; string m_basesymbol; string m_symbols_id; datetime m_datarangestart; datetime m_datarangestop; uint m_permutations; MqlTick m_baseticks[]; MqlTick m_permutedticks[]; MqlRates m_baserates[]; MqlRates m_permutedrates[]; CPermuteRates *m_rates_shuffler; CPermuteTicks *m_ticks_shuffler; CNewSymbol *m_csymbols[]; public : CPermuteSymbolData( const ENUM_RATES_TICKS mode); ~CPermuteSymbolData( void ); bool Initiate( const string base_symbol, const string symbols_id, const datetime start_date, const datetime stop_date); uint Generate( const uint permutations); };



This is achieved by specifying the type of data to be shuffled , either ticks or rates, in the constructor call. The enumeration ENUM_RATES_TICKS describes the options available to the constructor's single parameter.

bool CPermuteSymbolData::Initiate( const string base_symbol, const string symbols_id, const datetime start_date, const datetime stop_date) { m_permutations= 0 ; m_basesymbol=base_symbol; if (! SymbolSelect (m_basesymbol, true )) { Print ( "Failed to select " , m_basesymbol, " error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } m_symbols_id=symbols_id; if (start_date>=stop_date) { Print ( "Invalid date range " ); return false ; } else { m_datarangestart= start_date; m_datarangestop = stop_date; } Comment ( "Downloading data" ); uint attempts= 0 ; int downloaded=- 1 ; while (attempts<MAX_DOWNLOAD_ATTEMPTS && ! IsStopped ()) { downloaded=(m_use_rates_or_ticks==ENUM_USE_TICKS)? CopyTicksRange (m_basesymbol,m_baseticks, COPY_TICKS_ALL , long (m_datarangestart)* 1000 , long (m_datarangestop)* 1000 ): CopyRates (m_basesymbol, PERIOD_M1 ,m_datarangestart,m_datarangestop,m_baserates); if (downloaded<= 0 ) { Sleep ( 500 ); ++attempts; } else break ; } if (downloaded<= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to download data for " ,m_basesymbol, " error " , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); return false ; } switch (m_use_rates_or_ticks) { case ENUM_USE_TICKS: { if (m_ticks_shuffler== NULL ) m_ticks_shuffler= new CPermuteTicks(); return m_ticks_shuffler.Initialize(m_baseticks); } case ENUM_USE_RATES: { if (m_rates_shuffler== NULL ) m_rates_shuffler= new CPermuteRates(); return m_rates_shuffler.Initialize(m_baserates); } default : return false ; } }

Once an instance of CPermutedSymbolData is created, the Initiate() method should be called to specify the symbol and the date period defining the ticks or rates that permutations will be based on.

uint CPermuteSymbolData::Generate( const uint permutations) { if (!permutations) { Print ( "Invalid parameter value for Permutations " ); Comment ( "" ); return 0 ; } if (m_csymbols.Size()!=m_permutations+permutations) ArrayResize (m_csymbols,m_permutations+permutations,RESIZE_RESERVE); string symspath=m_basesymbol+m_symbols_id+ "_PermutedData" ; for ( uint i=m_permutations; i<m_csymbols.Size() && ! IsStopped (); i++) { if ( CheckPointer (m_csymbols[i])== POINTER_INVALID ) m_csymbols[i]= new CNewSymbol(); if (m_csymbols[i].Create(m_basesymbol+m_symbols_id+ "_" + string (i+ 1 ),symspath,m_basesymbol)< 0 ) continue ; Comment ( "Processing Symbol " +m_basesymbol+m_symbols_id+ "_" + string (i+ 1 )); if (!m_csymbols[i].Clone(m_basesymbol) || (m_use_rates_or_ticks==ENUM_USE_TICKS && !m_ticks_shuffler.Permute(m_permutedticks)) || (m_use_rates_or_ticks==ENUM_USE_RATES && !m_rates_shuffler.Permute(m_permutedrates))) break ; else { m_csymbols[i].Select( true ); Comment ( "Adding permuted data" ); if (m_use_rates_or_ticks==ENUM_USE_TICKS) m_permutations+=(m_csymbols[i].TicksReplace(m_permutedticks)> 0 )? 1 : 0 ; else m_permutations+=(m_csymbols[i].RatesUpdate(m_permutedrates)> 0 )? 1 : 0 ; } } Comment ( "" ); if ( IsStopped ()) return 0 ; return m_permutations; }

If Initiate() returns true, the Generate() method can be called with the number of required permutations. The method will return the count of custom symbols whose data has been successfully replenished with permuted ticks or rates.



#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.MQL5.com" #property version "1.00" #include<PermutedSymbolData.mqh> #property script_show_inputs input string BaseSymbol= "EURUSD" ; input ENUM_RATES_TICKS PermuteRatesOrTicks=ENUM_USE_RATES; input datetime StartDate= D'2022.01.01 00:00' ; input datetime EndDate= D'2023.01.01 00:00' ; input uint Permutations= 100 ; input string CustomID= "_p" ; CPermuteSymbolData *symdata; void OnStart () { ulong startime = GetTickCount64 (); uint permutations_completed= 0 ; symdata = new CPermuteSymbolData(PermuteRatesOrTicks); if (symdata.Initiate(BaseSymbol,CustomID,StartDate,EndDate)) permutations_completed = symdata.Generate(Permutations); Print ( "Number of permuted symbols is " , permutations_completed, ", Runtime " , NormalizeDouble ( double ( GetTickCount64 ()-startime)/ double ( 60000 ), 1 ), "mins" ); delete symdata; }

Above is the code of the script. All source code is attached to the article.





Applying permutation testing

In the introduction of the article we talked of a common problem that is faced by many looking to purchase Expert Advisors. There is the possibility that unscrupulous sellers may employ deceptive tactics to market their products. Often sellers will display screeshots of attractive equity curves to represent the potential profits. Many have fallen victim to these tactics and learnt the hard way that these screenshots were produced from induced strategies. In this section we will have a look at an infamous EA available in the code base that can be used to produce misleading equity curves. And apply a permutation test to uncover the deception.

Overview of the permutation test

It should be noted that this kind of testing is quite laborious and requires significant time and compute resources. Though, in my opinion, the results are well worth the effort and can save one from making a terrible decision. The method employed entails selecting an appropriate sample for testing. Separating this sample into in-sample and out of sample data sets. The EA will be optimized on the in-sample data and final performance recorded on tests conducted on out of sample data using the optimized parameters. This is done using the original data series and as well as on at least 100 permuted data sets. This is exactly what was done to test the EA used in our demonstration.



Testing the grr-al EA

Anyone who has studied the MQL5 documentation or explored the code base must have come across this EA. In the MQL5 documentation it is described as a "Testing Grail". When it is run in the Strategy Tester in either 1 Minute OHLC or Open prices only tick generation mode an equity curve with an impressive profile is produced. This is the EA we will use in our demonstration. We have modified the code slightly to expose a few of the global variables for optimization. Two of the the 3 parameters were selected for optimization namely SL, the stoploss and DELTA.



#define MAGIC_NUMBER 12937 #define DEV 20 #define RISK 0.0 #define BASELOT 0.1 input double DELTA = 30 ; input double SL = 700 ; input double TP = 100 ;



The settings used for optimization are shown in the graphic.





The data set selected was that of EURUSD, for the entire 2022 year on the hourly timeframe. The first six months of the year 2022 were used for optimization, and the last half used as the out of sample period for testing the optimal parameters.





First the script PrepareSymbolsForPermutationsTests was used to generate the custom symbols of permutated data. The program run was timed and noted as shown below. The error code is because i ran out of drive space, on my first attempt and only 99 custom symbols were successfully added.



PR 0 11 : 53 : 04.548 PrepareSymbolsForPermutationTests (EURUSD,MN1) CNewSymbol::TicksReplace: failed to replace ticks! Error code: 5310 EL 0 11 : 53 : 04.702 PrepareSymbolsForPermutationTests (EURUSD,MN1) Number of permuted symbols is 99 , Runtime 48.9 mins

The amount of data generated was almost 40 gigabytes of tick data for one year of data permuted 100 times!





For interest sake, using rates was much faster and took up much less space.

NK 0 12 : 51 : 23.166 PrepareSymbolsForPermutationTests (EURUSD,M1) Number of permuted symbols is 100 , Runtime 1.4 mins



Using this data each symbol was optimized on the in-sample sets.

The parameters that produced the largest absolute profit were used in the out of sample test. Optimization and out of sample testing was conducted using open prices only tick mode. This means the EA had every advantage to shine.



The results from all tests are shown below presented in a csv file. IS Profit and OOS PROFIT are the in sample and out of sample profit respectively



<SYMBOL> <OPTIMAL DELTA > <OPTIMAL SL > <IS PROFIT > <OOS PROFIT > EURUSD 3.00 250.00 31995.60 32347.20 EURUSD_p_1 3.00 50.00 29283.40 34168.20 EURUSD_p_2 5.00 50.00 32283.50 21047.60 EURUSD_p_3 3.00 20.00 33696.20 34915.30 EURUSD_p_4 3.00 20.00 32589.30 38693.20 EURUSD_p_5 3.00 230.00 33771.10 40458.20 EURUSD_p_6 3.00 40.00 30899.10 34061.50 EURUSD_p_7 3.00 250.00 34309.10 31861.20 EURUSD_p_8 3.00 40.00 33729.00 35359.90 EURUSD_p_9 3.00 300.00 36027.90 38174.50 EURUSD_p_10 3.00 30.00 33405.90 35693.70 EURUSD_p_11 3.00 30.00 32723.30 36453.00 EURUSD_p_12 11.00 300.00 34191.20 34277.80 EURUSD_p_13 3.00 130.00 35029.70 33930.00 EURUSD_p_14 11.00 290.00 33924.40 34851.70 EURUSD_p_15 3.00 140.00 33920.50 32263.20 EURUSD_p_16 3.00 20.00 34388.00 33694.40 EURUSD_p_17 3.00 60.00 35081.70 35612.20 EURUSD_p_18 5.00 70.00 36830.00 40442.30 EURUSD_p_19 3.00 170.00 37693.70 37404.90 EURUSD_p_20 3.00 50.00 31265.30 34875.10 EURUSD_p_21 3.00 20.00 30248.10 38426.00 EURUSD_p_22 5.00 250.00 32369.80 37263.80 EURUSD_p_23 7.00 50.00 31197.50 35466.40 EURUSD_p_24 7.00 30.00 26252.20 34963.10 EURUSD_p_25 3.00 20.00 31343.90 37156.00 EURUSD_p_26 25.00 280.00 29762.10 27336.10 EURUSD_p_27 3.00 60.00 33775.10 37034.60 EURUSD_p_28 3.00 260.00 35341.70 36744.20 EURUSD_p_29 5.00 50.00 31775.80 34673.60 EURUSD_p_30 3.00 20.00 32520.30 37907.10 EURUSD_p_31 3.00 230.00 35481.40 42938.20 EURUSD_p_32 3.00 100.00 32862.70 38291.70 EURUSD_p_33 3.00 190.00 36511.70 26714.30 EURUSD_p_34 3.00 290.00 29809.10 35312.40 EURUSD_p_35 3.00 290.00 34044.60 33460.00 EURUSD_p_36 3.00 90.00 32203.10 35730.90 EURUSD_p_37 3.00 180.00 39506.50 30947.30 EURUSD_p_38 3.00 180.00 35844.90 41717.30 EURUSD_p_39 3.00 90.00 30602.30 35390.10 EURUSD_p_40 3.00 250.00 29592.20 33025.90 EURUSD_p_41 3.00 140.00 34281.80 31501.40 EURUSD_p_42 3.00 30.00 34235.70 39422.40 EURUSD_p_43 3.00 170.00 35580.10 35994.20 EURUSD_p_44 3.00 20.00 34400.60 36250.50 EURUSD_p_45 5.00 190.00 35942.70 31068.30 EURUSD_p_46 3.00 20.00 32560.60 37114.70 EURUSD_p_47 3.00 200.00 36837.30 40843.10 EURUSD_p_48 3.00 20.00 29188.30 33418.10 EURUSD_p_49 3.00 40.00 33985.60 29720.50 EURUSD_p_50 3.00 250.00 36849.00 38007.00 EURUSD_p_51 3.00 50.00 33867.90 39323.30 EURUSD_p_52 3.00 120.00 33066.30 39852.40 EURUSD_p_53 3.00 60.00 36977.30 37284.40 EURUSD_p_54 3.00 20.00 29990.30 35975.70 EURUSD_p_55 15.00 70.00 29872.80 34179.40 EURUSD_p_56 3.00 250.00 35909.60 35911.50 EURUSD_p_57 3.00 200.00 37642.70 34849.80 EURUSD_p_58 3.00 290.00 39164.00 35440.90 EURUSD_p_59 3.00 100.00 28312.70 33917.80 EURUSD_p_60 3.00 60.00 28141.60 38826.00 EURUSD_p_61 3.00 50.00 29670.90 34973.70 EURUSD_p_62 3.00 40.00 32170.80 31062.60 EURUSD_p_63 3.00 260.00 28312.80 29236.50 EURUSD_p_64 3.00 20.00 31632.50 35458.30 EURUSD_p_65 3.00 260.00 35345.20 38522.70 EURUSD_p_66 7.00 270.00 31077.60 34531.10 EURUSD_p_67 3.00 90.00 33893.70 30969.00 EURUSD_p_68 3.00 170.00 34118.70 37280.50 EURUSD_p_69 3.00 40.00 33867.50 35256.20 EURUSD_p_70 3.00 180.00 37710.60 30337.20 EURUSD_p_71 5.00 200.00 40851.10 40985.60 EURUSD_p_72 3.00 20.00 29258.40 31194.70 EURUSD_p_73 3.00 20.00 30956.50 38021.40 EURUSD_p_74 3.00 90.00 35807.40 32625.70 EURUSD_p_75 3.00 260.00 32801.10 36161.70 EURUSD_p_76 3.00 260.00 34825.40 28957.70 EURUSD_p_77 3.00 90.00 39725.80 35923.00 EURUSD_p_78 3.00 180.00 37880.80 37090.90 EURUSD_p_79 3.00 180.00 34191.50 38190.70 EURUSD_p_80 3.00 40.00 29235.30 33207.70 EURUSD_p_81 3.00 20.00 29923.50 34291.00 EURUSD_p_82 3.00 90.00 35077.80 37203.40 EURUSD_p_83 3.00 40.00 32901.50 32182.40 EURUSD_p_84 3.00 50.00 31302.60 34339.00 EURUSD_p_85 3.00 60.00 30336.90 37948.10 EURUSD_p_86 5.00 50.00 35166.10 37898.60 EURUSD_p_87 5.00 290.00 33005.20 32648.30 EURUSD_p_88 7.00 140.00 34349.70 31435.50 EURUSD_p_89 3.00 20.00 30680.20 37002.30 EURUSD_p_90 3.00 100.00 35382.50 37643.80 EURUSD_p_91 3.00 50.00 35187.20 36392.00 EURUSD_p_92 3.00 120.00 32423.10 35943.20 EURUSD_p_93 3.00 100.00 31722.70 39913.30 EURUSD_p_94 11.00 300.00 31548.40 32684.70 EURUSD_p_95 3.00 100.00 30094.00 38929.70 EURUSD_p_96 3.00 170.00 35400.30 29260.30 EURUSD_p_97 3.00 300.00 35696.50 35772.20 EURUSD_p_98 3.00 20.00 31336.20 35935.70 EURUSD_p_99 3.00 20.00 32466.30 39986.40 EURUSD_p_100 3.00 20.00 32082.40 33625.10

The calculated p-value is given as 0,8217821782178217.

MO 0 09 : 49 : 57.991 ProcessOptFiles (EURUSD,MN1) P-value is 0.8217821782178217

This asserts that the probability of observing the performance attained on the original dataset by luck is over 80 percent. This clearly indicates that this EA is worthless.



Why does this work?

The premise of permutation testing within the context of strategy development is that, a EA strategy is a description of a pattern or a set of rules used to gain an edge in trading. When the data that it works on is permuted the original patterns that it would otherwise profit from would have been disrupted. If the EA does in fact trade based on some pattern its performance on permuted data will suffer. When performance from permuted and unpermuted tests are compared it becomes clear that even after optimization the EA does in fact rely on some unique pattern or rule. The performance from the unpermuted data set should stand out from the permuted tests.



As we saw from the demonstrated test, the EA in question is known to exploit the method of tick generation and does not employ any real strategy (patterns or rules). The permutation test was able to reveal this.



Permutation tests can also be used to give an indication of the extent of overfitting after optimization. To test for overfitting we would need to test and compare the in-sample performance from the permuted and unpermuted data sets. The extent to which the unpermuted performance figures differ from the permuted results can be used to quantify overfitting. When overfitting is prevalent there will be little difference between permuted and unpermuted performance results. We would see fairly large p-values.



Conclusion

We saw the implementation of an algorithm for permuting price bars. As well as updated code for generating custom symbols with permuted ticks or bars. The progams described were used to demonstrate a permutation test on an EA with induced positive performance results. Permutation testing is an essential tool for anyone interested in automated trading. So essential, i think it should be added as a feature of Mt5's strategy tester .



File

Description

MQL5\Experts\grr-al.mq5

This a slightly modified version of the EA available in MQL5.com's codebase, it trades by exploiting the tick generation method of the strategy tester in 1 minute OHLC mode.

MQL5\Include\NewSymbol.mqh

contains CNewSymbol class definition for creating custom symbols

MQL5\Include\ PermutedSymbolData.mqh

defines the CPermutedSymbolData class for creating custom symbols with permuted rates or ticks

MQL5\Include\PermuteRates.mqh

contains the CPermuteRates class for creating permutations of an array of MqlRates data

MQL5\Include\PermuteTicks.mqh

defines the CPermuteTicks class for creating permutations of an array of MqlTick data

MQL5\Include\UniformRandom.mqh

CUniFrand encapsulates a uniformly distributed random number generator

MQL5\Scripts\PrepareSymbolsForPermutationTests.mq5

this is script that times all the code utilities together to generate custom symbols in MetaTrader 5





