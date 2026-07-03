Building Volatility Models in MQL5 (Part IV): Implementing Long Memory Volatility Processes, FIGARCH, and HARCH

Contents.





Introduction: The Deficiencies of GARCH

Traders and algorithmic developers who rely on the GARCH(1,1) family frequently face an operational dilemma: the model either forgets large regime shocks too quickly or, when tuned for persistence, behaves like an IGARCH that never lets shocks decay. In real markets, volatility often decays much more slowly—clusters can persist for weeks or months—and a single exponential kernel is often a poor approximation. The practical question is therefore concrete: how do you prove that your volatility proxy (|r| or r²) exhibits long memory, and if it does, which MQL5 implementation should you use—FIGARCH with hyperbolic decay or HARCH with explicit multi-horizon aggregation—so that it is both statistically appropriate and operationally viable?

This article answers that question by: providing formal tests (Hurst R/S and GPH) with sample-size safeguards, offering a visual spectral diagnostic, delivering working MQL5 implementations and demo scripts so you can test, select, fit, and deploy long-memory volatility models in your trading stack.



Long Memory in Volatility

The theoretical justification for using FIGARCH or HARCH hinges on proving that volatility exhibits long-term persistence. To quantify this we can estimate the Hurst exponent (H) via rescaled range analysis. If the Hurst exponent is between 0.5 and 1.0, long-memory persistence exists. The accuracy of the Hurst Exponent depends on how the time series is partitioned. An optimal approach considers the minimum and maximum length of a partition instead of picking an arbitrary number. The minimum partition size should never fall below 10 to 20 data points. Smaller windows yield statistically invalid estimates. The maximum length is typically capped at N/2 or N/4, where N is the total sample size. This ensures enough distinct chunks exist for a reliable average.

To refine the regression, a logarithmic spacing strategy is applied. This ensures that short-term and long-term window scales receive equal weight on a geometric basis. Absolute returns or squared returns are applied to the test instead of price, as these serve as proxies for volatility. A higher Hurst exponent strengthens the case for FIGARCH or HARCH. The Hurst exponent test is implemented as the hurst_exponent_rs() function in tests.mqh. It takes two parameters: a vector of the series to examine and an integer representing the number of segments for partitioning.

double hurst_exponent_rs( vector & time_series, int partitions = 20 ) { int N = ( int )time_series.Size(); if (N < 200 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Time series too short for robust R/S analysis.

Minimum length is 200" ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } int max_chunks = 0 ; if (partitions < 10 ) partitions = 10 ; max_chunks = partitions; vector log_space = np::logspace( log10 ( 50 ), log10 ( floor (N / 2 )), ulong (max_chunks)); vector chunk_sizes = np::unique(log_space); vector rs_values, rslist, valid_sizes, chunk, y, z; double R, S; ulong num_chunks, rsl, rs; rs = 0 ; rs_values.Resize( 0 , chunk_sizes.Size()); valid_sizes.Resize( 0 , chunk_sizes.Size()); ulong size = 0 ; for ( ulong j = 0 ; j < chunk_sizes.Size(); ++j) { size = ( ulong )chunk_sizes[j]; num_chunks = ulong (N) / ulong (size); rslist.Resize( 0 , num_chunks); rsl = 0 ; for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < num_chunks; ++i) { chunk = np::sliceVector(time_series, long (i * size), long ((i + 1 ) * size)); if (!chunk.Size()) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": vector size " , time_series.Size(), " params: " , long (i * size), "," , long ((i + 1 ) * size)); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } y = chunk - chunk.Mean(); z = y.CumSum(); R = z.Max() - z.Min(); S = chunk.Std( 1 ); if (S > 0.0 ) { if (rslist.Size() < rsl + 1 ) rslist.Resize(rsl + 1 , num_chunks - (rsl + 1 )); rslist[rsl++] = R / S; } } if (rslist.Size()) { if (rs_values.Size() < rs + 1 ) { rs_values.Resize(rs + 1 , chunk_sizes.Size() - (rs + 1 )); valid_sizes.Resize(rs + 1 , chunk_sizes.Size() - (rs + 1 )); } rs_values[rs] = rslist.Mean(); valid_sizes[rs++] = double (size); } } valid_sizes = log (valid_sizes); rs_values = log (rs_values); vector poly = np::polyfit(valid_sizes, rs_values, 1 ); return poly[ 0 ]; }

An alternate or complementary method is the Geweke and Porter-Hudak (GPH) test. The GPH test is a semi-parametric approach to estimate the fractional integration parameter (d). If d>0, the process has long memory. If d is between 0 and 0.5, the process is stationary, and its memory decays far slower than standard GARCH. The GPH test computes a regression on the lowest frequencies of a periodogram. A periodogram is a tool used in signal processing and time-series analysis to find underlying frequencies within a dataset. It splits a time-series dataset into its component frequencies to show which are the strongest. The number of frequencies included in the regression depends on a bandwidth parameter, alpha.

Where N is the length of the sample time series. The alpha parameter controls the balance between bias and variance when estimating d. Academic literature suggests that an alpha value of 0.5 is a common, optimal choice for medium-sized datasets. When running the test on massive datasets (for example, N>100,000), it may be beneficial to test the series at a range of alpha values between 0.4 and 0.6.

The header tests.mqh defines the gph_test() function. It takes a vector and the bandwidth parameter, alpha. The function returns a vector with two elements. The first element is the fractional integration estimate. The second element is a probability value (p-value). The p-value depicts the probability that the observed fractional integration estimate is due to chance. A lower value is better.

vector gph_test( vector & time_series, double alpha= 0.5 ) { if (time_series.Size() < 30 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Sample size is too small to compute a meaningful periodogram." ); return vector ::Zeros( 0 ); } vector x = time_series - time_series.Mean(); CRowDouble real = x; CRowComplex dft; CFastFourierTransform::FFTR1D(real, real.Size(), dft); vectorc vec = dft.ToVector(); vector periodogram = pow (c_abs(vec), 2 .) / ( 2 . * M_PI * double (x.Size())); int g = int ( floor ( pow (x.Size(), alpha))); if (g < 2 ) g = 2 ; vector frequencies = 2 . * M_PI * np::arange( 1.0 , double (g + 1 ), 1 .) / double (x.Size()); vector raw = np::sliceVector(periodogram, 1 , long (g + 1 )); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < raw.Size(); ++i) if (!raw[i]) raw[i] = 1 .e- 13 ; vector y = log (raw); vector x_reg = - 2 . * log ( 2 . * sin (frequencies / 2 .)); LinRegressResult rr = linregress(x_reg, y); double denom = ( pow (x_reg - x_reg.Mean(), 2 .)).Sum(); if (!denom) return vector ::Zeros( 0 ); double theoretical_std_err = sqrt (( pow ( M_PI , 2 .) / 6.0 ) / denom); double z_stat = rr.slope / theoretical_std_err; double p_val_theoretical = 2 . * ( 1 . - CNormalDistr::NormalCDF( fabs (z_stat))); vector out( 2 ); out[ 0 ] = rr.slope; out[ 1 ] = p_val_theoretical; return out; }

The script TestsForLongMemoryInVolatility.ex5 demonstrates these tests on an arbitrary sample of price data. The program allows users to select either squared returns or absolute returns as the volatility proxy.

#include<figarch_harch\Arch\univariate\tests.mqh> input string Symbol_ = "AUDUSD" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_D1 ; input datetime StartDate = D'2025.01.01' ; input ulong HistoryLen = 1000 ; input ulong Partitions = 20 ; input double PvalueSignificance = 0.05 ; input double Bandwidth = 0.5 ; input ENUM_VOL_PROXY VolatilityProxy = VOL_ABSOLUTE_RETURNS; void OnStart () { vector prices; if (!prices. CopyRates (Symbol_, TimeFrame, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , StartDate, HistoryLen)) { Print ( " failed to get close prices for " , Symbol_, ". Error " , GetLastError ()); return ; } prices = log (prices); vector returns = np::diff(prices); vector volatility_proxy = VolatilityProxy == VOL_ABSOLUTE_RETURNS ? fabs (returns) : pow (returns, 2 .); Print ( "--- 1. Testing for Persistence via Hurst Exponent ---" ); Print ( "Number of Partitions: " , Partitions ? Partitions : 10 ); double h = hurst_exponent_rs(volatility_proxy, ( int )Partitions); if (h == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Print ( "Failed Hurst exponent calculation" ); return ; } PrintFormat ( "Hurst Exponent: %.4f" , h); if (h > 0.55 ) Print ( "Result: Volatility exhibits long-memory persistence." ); else if (h < 0.45 ) Print ( "Result: Volatility is anti-persistent." ); else Print ( "Result: Volatility behaves like a random walk." ); Print ( "

--- 2. Testing Fractional Integration via GPH ---" ); Print ( "Bandwidth: " , Bandwidth); Print ( "Pvalue significance level: " , 100.0 * ( 1 . - PvalueSignificance)); vector gph_results = gph_test(volatility_proxy, Bandwidth); PrintFormat ( "Fractional Parameter d: %.4f (p-value: %.4e)" , gph_results[ 0 ], gph_results[ 1 ]); if ((gph_results[ 1 ] < PvalueSignificance) && 0 < gph_results[ 0 ] && gph_results[ 0 ] < 0.5 ) Print ( "Result: Reject H0. Significant fractional integration detected (Use FIGARCH/HARCH)." ); else Print ( "Result: Fail to reject H0. No strong long memory detected via GPH." ); }

Below is a sample of the script's output. It prints to the terminal the results of each test.

--- 1. Testing for Persistence via Hurst Exponent --- Number of Partitions: 50 Hurst Exponent: 0.8572 Result: Volatility exhibits long-memory persistence. --- 2. Testing Fractional Integration via GPH --- Bandwidth: 0.6 Pvalue significance level: 95.0 Fractional Parameter d: 0.3234 (p-value: 3.4000e-04 ) Result: Reject H0. Significant fractional integration detected (Use FIGARCH/HARCH).

When volatility exhibits long memory, the challenge lies in capturing it mathematically. Standard GARCH models force a rigid choice. Shocks either vanish almost instantly via exponential decay, or they alter the system forever. We must move beyond these boundaries to realistically model the slow-decaying clusters observed in financial markets. Financial literature offers two distinct paradigms to solve this problem.

Fractional Integration (FIGARCH). This approach solves the decay problem through pure mathematics. It introduces a fractional integration parameter to replace exponential decay with a hyperbolic decay function. This bridges the gap between GARCH and IGARCH. As a result, the model remembers historical shocks over vast horizons without implying permanent structural shifts.

Market Heterogeneity (HARCH). This approach solves the problem through economic intuition. Rather than applying a single decay function, HARCH recognizes that markets are composed of diverse participants. These participants operate on different time horizons. Long memory emerges as a byproduct of their interactions.

By implementing both models in MQL5, we can view the market from two perspectives. One is rooted in statistical time-series analysis. The other is rooted in the behavioral reality of market structure. However, before diving into the code, we must establish a practical framework for determining which model best aligns with a given dataset.



FIGARCH vs. HARCH: Which Should You Choose?

Selecting between FIGARCH and HARCH in MQL5 involves balancing statistical precision with operational efficiency. FIGARCH's mathematical approach to modeling long memory makes it ideal for macro-driven, highly liquid assets. However, this statistical rigor comes with a significant computational cost. Conversely, HARCH offers a computationally pragmatic alternative. HARCH is ideal for intraday trading (M5, M15, H1) or scalping strategies. The table below lists the advantages of each model type relative to the other.

Advantages of HARCH over FIGARCH. Advantages of FIGARCH over HARCH. Computational efficiency in MQL5: FIGARCH mathematically requires an infinite summation loop to process its binomial expansion (1-L)^d. In practice, you must truncate this loop (typically at 1,000+ past lags) to prevent your MetaTrader Expert Advisor from lagging or freezing during live ticks. HARCH, conversely, only requires calculating simple rolling averages across a few specific timeframes, which is computationally lightweight and faster. Parsimony: FIGARCH requires estimating a few parameters (omega, alpha, beta, d). HARCH requires choosing the number of intervals and the exact length of each aggregation window. If these windows are selected arbitrarily, there is the risk of severe overfitting. Structural realism: HARCH natively understands that a weekend gap or a central bank announcement alters the market structure differently than a quiet Asian trading session. FIGARCH treats every elapsed time unit with identical mathematical weighting rules. Timeframe independence: FIGARCH parameters remain clean regardless of your data spacing. HARCH is highly sensitive to the specific time windows chosen. Choosing a 4-hour window versus a 6-hour window can radically alter volatility forecasts.

If you are unsure whether FIGARCH or HARCH is more appropriate, analyze the periodogram of absolute or squared returns. Long-memory models behave distinctively when mapped to a log-log periodogram, which plots spectral density against frequency. The script FigarchVsHarchSelectionTests.ex5 demonstrates this analysis.

#include<figarch_harch\Arch\univariate\tests.mqh> input string Symbol_ = "AUDUSD" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_D1 ; input datetime StartDate = D'2025.01.01' ; input ulong HistoryLen = 1000 ; input double Bandwidth = 0.5 ; input ENUM_VOL_PROXY VolatilityProxy = VOL_ABSOLUTE_RETURNS; void OnStart () { vector prices; if (!prices. CopyRates (Symbol_, TimeFrame, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , StartDate, HistoryLen)) { Print ( " failed to get close prices for " , Symbol_, ". Error " , GetLastError ()); return ; } vector returns = np::diff( log (prices)); vector volatility_proxy = VolatilityProxy == VOL_ABSOLUTE_RETURNS ? fabs (returns) : pow (returns, 2 .); plot_frequency_domain_fit(volatility_proxy, Bandwidth, "Log-Periodogram" ); }

The script plots the log-periodogram of absolute or squared returns. Theory dictates that the relationship between spectral power and frequency near zero follows a power law. Using logarithms transforms this relationship into a linear slope. This is emphasized by a trendline drawn over the extent of low frequencies included in the GPH test. Therefore, to detect the source of long memory, we analyze the behavior of the spectral density at the ultra-low frequencies on the far left of the x-axis. When fractional integration drives long memory, the log-periodogram displays a smooth, continuous, and steeply negative linear slope as it approaches zero frequency. This stable, unbroken incline confirms a hyperbolic decay process. The slope of this linear trend translates directly to the fractional integration parameter, d. The plot_frequency_domain_fit() function is defined in tests.mqh with the following code.

void plot_frequency_domain_fit( vector & time_series, double alpha= 0.5 , string plotname = NULL ) { if (time_series.Size() < 30 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Time series too short for meaningful spectal analysis" ); return ; } vector x = time_series - time_series.Mean(); CRowDouble real = x; CRowComplex dft; CFastFourierTransform::FFTR1D(real, real.Size(), dft); vectorc vec = dft.ToVector(); vector periodogram = pow (c_abs(vec), 2 .) / ( 2 . * M_PI * double (x.Size())); ulong half_n = x.Size() / 2 ; vector frequencies = 2 . * M_PI * np::arange( 1.0 , double (half_n + 1 ), 1.0 ) / double (x.Size()); vector power_spectrum = np::sliceVector(periodogram, 1 , long (half_n + 1 )); if (!frequencies.Clip( 1 .e- 13 , frequencies.Max()) || !power_spectrum.Clip( 1 .e- 13 , power_spectrum.Max())) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Clip() vector method error " , GetLastError ()); return ; } vector log_freq = log (frequencies); vector log_power = log (power_spectrum); int g = int ( pow (x.Size(), alpha)); g = fmax ( 2 , fmin (g, int (log_freq.Size()))); vector log_freq_low = np::sliceVector(log_freq, 0 , long (g)); vector log_power_low = np::sliceVector(log_power, 0 , long (g)); vector pf = np::polyfit(log_freq_low, log_power_low, 1 ); vector trend_line_low = pf[ 0 ] * log_freq_low + pf[ 1 ]; Print ( "Fraction Decay Fit, slope/d :" , pf[ 0 ]); string plots[] = { "Log-Periodogram (Full Spectrum)" , "Long Memory Zone (Low Freq)" , "Fractional Decay Fit (Slope/d:" + DoubleToString (pf[ 0 ], 2 ) + ")" }; vector yplots[ 3 ]; yplots[ 0 ] = log_power; yplots[ 1 ] = log_power_low; yplots[ 2 ] = trend_line_low; np::plotxys(log_freq, yplots, plots, "Frequency Domain Periodogram Analysis: " + plotname, "Log frequency" , "Log Power(Spectral Density)" , false , 0 , 0 , 20 , 20 , 750 , 500 , true , 2 , 1 , 30 ); return ; }

Below is a log-periodogram plot depicting typical fractional integration, which warrants a FIGARCH model.

The key feature is the low-frequency zone (highlighted in green), from log(λ)=−3 down to −7. As the frequency decreases (moving toward the far left, which represents longer time horizons), the spectral power increases linearly and continuously. The red dashed linear fit line shows a clear negative slope of −0.70. In spectral analysis, the slope in this ultra-low frequency band corresponds directly to the fractional integration parameter through the relation, Slope ≈ −2d. With a slope of −0.70, we solve for d ≈ 0.35. Because d sits comfortably in the 0<d<0.5 range, the series is confirmed to be stationary but features a long memory that decays at a slow, hyperbolic rate.

Unlike a market characterized by distinct, clashing trading horizons. This spectrum decays smoothly along the linear regression line. The absence of standalone, isolated power peaks or troughs indicates that the long-term dependency is homogeneous and continuous across all deep horizons. FIGARCH is the ideal choice in this instance because the smooth trend matches its fractional-expansion filter. Forcing a HARCH model with fixed, discrete aggregation windows onto this series would clumsily approximate what is a smooth, continuous fractional decay.

In contrast, when multi-horizon participants generate long memory, the log-periodogram deviates from a smooth line. It exhibits distinct, localized steps or shifts in power at specific frequency bands. These structural irregularities correspond to the discrete trading horizons of different market actors. Instead of a uniform decay, the plot reveals a jagged distribution of spectral energy. This indicates that the asset's long memory is an aggregate byproduct of clashing investment cycles.

Running the script on a data sample reveals these distinct, jagged oscillations and prominent structural peaks within the low-frequency domain on the far left rather than a smooth descent. While a straight regression line attempts to capture a singular fractional trend, the underlying data deviates into localized waves and sharp drops. This stratified distribution of spectral energy provides clear evidence of a heterogeneous market structure. The volatility's long memory is driven by multi-horizon participants operating at discrete time intervals, not a continuous fractional decay process.

Consequently, the HARCH model is the most appropriate framework for this specific dataset. A FIGARCH model would incorrectly force a smooth mathematical curve over these distinct spectral shifts. Conversely, HARCH accommodates these localized energy clusters by aggregating volatility across independent lookback windows.

When there is no evidence of persistence, the log-periodogram depicts an upward-sloping tendency. As shown in the graphic below.

Moving from right to left toward the ultra-low frequencies, the log power drops sharply. Instead of variance building up over long horizons, the long-term cycles in this dataset carry almost zero energy. Because the power collapses at zero frequency, this series is not a long-memory process. This means the data is highly mean-reverting. Any short-term shock is immediately countered by an opposing correction, completely wiping out long-term structural persistence.



Fractionally Integrated GARCH

Translating these theoretical market dynamics into an operational trading system requires models capable of capturing both short-term mean reversion and long-term volatility clustering. In the following sections, we transition from theory to application by exploring the MQL5 implementation details of the FIGARCH and HARCH frameworks.

To bridge the gap between fast-decaying GARCH and permanent-shock IGARCH, Richard Baillie, Tim Bollerslev, and Hans Ole Mikkelsen introduced the Fractionally Integrated GARCH (FIGARCH) model. To appreciate its structure, we have to look at how it bridges the gap between standard GARCH (short memory) and Integrated GARCH (infinite memory). A standard GARCH(p,q) model expresses current conditional variance (σ_t)^2​ as a function of past residual shocks (ϵ_t)^2 and past variances.

Where L is the lag operator.

By defining the volatility surprise or innovation as follows.

We can rewrite the standard GARCH process as an ARMA process for squared returns.

If we group the lag polynomials by defining ϕ(L)=[1−α(L)−β(L)], it looks like this.

In an Integrated GARCH (IGARCH) model, the autoregressive polynomial ϕ(L) contains a unit root. This means the sum of α and β coefficients equals exactly 1, forcing a strict difference operator (1−L) into the equation.

Because of that (1−L) term, any shock to the system is permanent. The memory never decays. The real world does not usually jump from rapid exponential decay (GARCH) straight to permanent shocks (IGARCH). To model a slow, hyperbolic decay, Baillie, Bollerslev, and Mikkelsen replaced the strict integer difference (1−L) with a fractional differencing operator (1−L)^d, where d is a fraction between 0 and 1. This gives us the baseline FIGARCH(p,d,q) formula.

To implement the model and compute the next-step variance, eliminate the innovation term (v_t) and solve explicitly for (σ_t)^2​. First, we substitute v_t​=(ϵ_t)^2 ​− (σ_t)^2​ back into the formula.

Distribute to the right side.

Isolate the conditional variance term by moving it to the left and move the fractional term to the right.

Now, we divide the entire equation by [1−β(L)] to isolate σ^2.

(Note: β(1) is simply the sum of the β coefficients, replacing the lag operator with 1 for the constant term). The computational complexity lies in the expansion of that fractional term, (1−L)^d. When d is a fraction, (1−L)^d cannot be calculated using a finite number of lags. Instead, it must be expanded via the binomial theorem.

This expansion yields an infinite sequence of coefficients that decay at a slow, hyperbolic rate. If we represent the entire massive bracket from the isolated equation as an infinite polynomial sequence, the formula simplifies to the following.

Because the current variance is now determined by an infinite linear combination of all past squared shocks, it has structurally become an ARCH model with an infinite number of parameters. To implement this practically, programmers apply a truncation lag (for example, 1000 days), cutting off the infinite sum at a point where the lingering hyperbolic weights finally become small enough to safely ignore.

To support this truncated infinite-sum architecture, our MQL5 library must be expanded. We begin the implementation by updating the core files to recognize the new model and its configuration needs. In the header file base.mqh, the VOL_FIGARCH option is appended to the ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL enumeration.

enum ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL { VOL_CONST = 0 , VOL_ARCH, VOL_AVARCH, VOL_AVGARCH, VOL_TARCH, VOL_GARCH, VOL_GJR_GARCH, VOL_FIGARCH };

Simultaneously, the ArchParameters structure is updated with a new figarch_truncation property to track the user-defined lag threshold.

struct ArchParameters { vector observations; matrix exog_data; vector mean_lags; ENUM_MEAN_MODEL mean_model_type; ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL vol_model_type; ENUM_DISTRIBUTION_MODEL dist_type; ulong holdout_size; bool is_rescale_enabled; double scaling_factor; bool include_constant; bool use_har_rotation; int vol_rng_seed; ulong garch_p; ulong garch_o; ulong garch_q; double vol_power; ulong figarch_truncation;

Moving to volatility.mqh, we define the CFiGarchProcess class as a derivative of the base CVolatilityProcess class. The CVolatilityProcess class serves as the foundation for all conditional volatility models. It defines a standardized interface that allows the core optimization engine of the library to interact with different variance dynamics in a uniform way.

class CFiGarchProcess: public CVolatilityProcess { protected : ulong m_p,m_q; double m_power; ulong m_truncation; string _genetrateName( void ) { if (m_power == 2 .) { if (m_q == 0 ) return "FIARCH" ; else return "FIGARCH" ; } else if (m_power == 1 .) { if (m_q == 0 ) return "FIAVARCH" ; else return "FIAVGARCH" ; } else if (m_q == 0 ) return StringFormat ( "Power FIARCH (power: {%.1f})" ,m_power); else return StringFormat ( "Power FIGARCH (power: {%.1f})" ,m_power); } virtual bool _check_forecasting_method(ENUM_FORECAST_METHOD method, ulong horizon); virtual VarianceForecast _analyticforecast( vector & parameters, vector &resids, vector &backcast, matrix &varbounds, long _start, ulong horizon); virtual VarianceForecast _simulationforecast( vector & parameters, vector &resids, vector &backcast, matrix &varbounds, long _start, ulong horizon, ulong simulations, BootstrapRng &rng); virtual bool _initialize(ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL volmodel = WRONG_VALUE , bool updateable = true , bool closedform = false , ulong nparams = 0 , string name = NULL , int seed = 0 , ulong p = 0 , ulong o = 0 , ulong q = 0 , double power = 0.0 , long start= 0 , long stop=- 1 , ulong bootstrap_obs= 100 ); public : CFiGarchProcess( void ) { m_initialized = _initialize(VOL_FIGARCH, true , false , 4 , "FIGARCH" , 0 , 1 , 1000 , 1 , 2.0 ); } CFiGarchProcess( ulong p, ulong q, double power, ulong truncation, int seed, long start, long stop, ulong boot) { m_initialized = _initialize(VOL_FIGARCH, true , false , 0 , "FIGARCH" ,seed,p,truncation,q,power,start,stop,boot); } virtual vector startingValues( vector & resids); virtual vector backCast( vector & resids); virtual vector backCastTransform( vector & backcast); virtual matrix varianceBounds( vector & resids, double power = 2 .); virtual matrix bounds( vector & resids); virtual vector computeVariance( vector & parameters, vector & resids, vector & _sigma2, vector & _backcast, matrix & varbounds); virtual Constraints constraints( void ); virtual matrix simulate( vector & parameters, ulong _nobs, BootstrapRng &rng, ulong burn = 500 , double initial_value = NULL ); virtual string parameterNames( void ); };

Every volatility process must define how many parameters it requires and what those parameters are called. The base class forces subclasses to implement specific properties to handle this tracking. These properties are initialized in the _initialize() method that is called by the constructor. The CFigarchProcess class, like all volatility processes in the library, includes a default constructor that initializes member variables with default values, as well as a parameterized constructor that allows users to customize class properties.

virtual bool _initialize(ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL volmodel = WRONG_VALUE , bool updateable = true , bool closedform = false , ulong nparams = 0 , string name = NULL , int seed = 0 , ulong p = 0 , ulong o = 0 , ulong q = 0 , double power = 0.0 , long start = 0 , long stop = - 1 , ulong bootstrap_obs = 100 ) override { m_updateable = updateable; m_closedform = closedform; bootstraps(bootstrap_obs); m_start = start; m_stop = stop; m_name = name; m_seed = seed; m_model = volmodel; m_p = p; m_q = q; m_truncation = o; m_power = power; m_num_params = 2 + m_p + m_q; return m_normal.initialize( vector ::Zeros( 0 ), seed); }

The startingValues() method determines the optimal starting parameter values to pass to the optimizer by evaluating a grid of reasonable candidates against the historical data. It begins by initializing static parameter ratios (vector ds), for fractional differencing (d), innovations (phi), and variance lags (beta), dynamically shrinking these ratios to zero if the model lacks corresponding lag orders (m_p or m_q). After calculating a variance scale target from the power-transformed historical residuals, the method uses nested loops to compute coordinates for combinations of parameters, calculating a valid intercept (omega) for each combination based on long-memory weight constraints.

Finally, it drops unused parameter columns according to the active lag specifications, calculates a Gaussian log-likelihood value across the residual dataset for every distinct grid row, and extracts the highest-performing row using ArgMax() to serve as the initial guess.

virtual vector startingValues( vector & resids) override { vector ds = { 0.2 , 0.5 , 0.7 }; vector phi_ratio, beta_ratio; if (m_p) { phi_ratio.Resize( 3 ); phi_ratio[ 0 ] = 0.2 ; phi_ratio[ 1 ] = 0.5 ; phi_ratio[ 2 ] = 0.8 ; } else { phi_ratio.Resize( 1 ); phi_ratio[ 0 ] = 0 ; } if (m_q) { beta_ratio.Resize( 3 ); beta_ratio[ 0 ] = 0.1 ; beta_ratio[ 1 ] = 0.5 ; beta_ratio[ 2 ] = 0.9 ; } else { beta_ratio.Resize( 1 ); beta_ratio[ 0 ] = 0 ; } double target = pow ( fabs (resids), m_power).Mean(); double scale = pow (resids, 2 .).Mean() / ( pow (target, 2.0 / m_power)); target *= pow (scale, m_power / 2 .); matrix all_starting; all_starting.Resize(ds.Size() * phi_ratio.Size() * beta_ratio.Size(), 4 ); double beta, omega, d, phi, br, pr; vector temp = vector ::Zeros( 3 ); vector lam; ulong row = 0 ; for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < ds.Size(); ++i) { d = ds[i]; for ( ulong j = 0 ; j < phi_ratio.Size(); ++j) { pr = phi_ratio[j]; phi = ( 1 . - d) / 2 . * pr; for ( ulong k = 0 ; k < beta_ratio.Size(); ++k) { br = beta_ratio[k]; beta = (d + phi) * br; temp[ 0 ] = phi; temp[ 1 ] = d; temp[ 2 ] = beta; lam = figarch_weights(temp, 1 , 1 , int (m_truncation)); omega = ( 1 . - beta) * target * ( 1 . - lam.Sum()); all_starting[row, 0 ] = omega; all_starting[row, 1 ] = phi; all_starting[row, 2 ] = d; all_starting[row++, 3 ] = beta; } } } matrix sv = np::unique(all_starting, 1 ); if (!m_q) sv = np::sliceMatrixCols(sv, 0 , long (sv.Cols() - 1 )); if (!m_p) { long cols[]; ArrayResize (cols, int (sv.Cols() - 1 )); cols[ 0 ] = 0 ; for ( long i = 1 ; i < long (cols.Size()); cols[i] = i + 1 , ++i); sv = np::selectMatrixCols(sv, cols); } matrix vb = varianceBounds(resids); vector bc = backCast(resids); vector llfs = vector ::Zeros(sv.Rows()); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < sv.Rows(); ++i) { vector row = sv.Row(i); llfs[i] = _gaussianloglikelihood(row, resids, bc, vb); } return sv.Row(llfs.ArgMax()); }

The backCast() routine computes a baseline historical value used to prime the conditional variance recursion before the main dataset starts. It limits its analysis to an initial window of the residuals, taking either the first 75 observations or the full length of the dataset, whichever is smaller. It then constructs a vector of exponentially decaying weights based on a factor of 0.94, normalizing them so that their total sum equals 1.0. Finally, the method isolates this early slice of residuals, applies the model's custom power transformation to their absolute values, multiplies them element-wise by the decaying weights, and returns the total sum as a single-element vector representing the initial backcast value.

virtual vector backCast( vector & resids) override { ulong tau = MathMin ( 75 , resids.Size()); vector w = vector ::Zeros(tau); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < w.Size(); w[i] = pow ( 0.94 , double (i)), ++i); w = w / w.Sum(); vector sres = np::sliceVector(resids, 0 , long (tau)); sres = pow ( fabs (sres), m_power) * w; vector bc( 1 ); bc[ 0 ] = sres.Sum(); return bc; }

Next we look at the backCastTransform() method in detail. This method adjusts a user-provided backcast value to ensure it matches the specific mathematical space required by the model's volatility tracking metrics. It first routes the incoming vector through the base class's backCastTransform method to apply standard transformations defined for all volatility processes. It then isolates this baseline value, takes its square root to find the implied standard deviation equivalent, and raises that result to the exponent defined by the model's custom m_power parameter. This final step dynamically rescales the initial conditions so that the recursion engine can process them uniformly, regardless of whether the model variant is configured to track standard variance, absolute deviations, or an alternative power metric.

virtual vector backCastTransform( vector & backcast) override { backcast = CVolatilityProcess::backCastTransform(backcast); vector _backcast = pow ( sqrt (backcast), m_power); return _backcast; }

Numerical boundaries for each parameter used to constrain the optimization routine within mathematically stable regions are determined by the bounds() method. It begins by calculating a tiny offset value based on the square root of machine epsilon and computes the mean of the absolute, power-transformed residuals to gauge the data's general scale. It then constructs a zero-initialized boundary matrix with rows corresponding to each model parameter—namely the intercept (ω), the innovation coefficients (ϕ), the fractional integration parameter (d), and the variance lag coefficients (β)—where the first column represents the lower bound (fixed at 0.0) and the second column holds the upper bound.

The intercept upper limit is scaled to ten times the residual average, the ϕ parameters are capped at 0.5, and the remaining long-memory parameters (d and β) are limited to just under 1.0 via the epsilon offset before the entire matrix is transposed and returned to match the optimizer's expected shape.

virtual matrix bounds( vector & resids) override { double eps_half = sqrt ( 2.220446049250313 e- 16 ); double v = ( pow ( fabs (resids), m_power)).Mean(); matrix bnds = matrix ::Zeros(m_p + m_q + 2 , 2 ); bnds[ 0 , 1 ] = 10 . * v; for ( ulong i = 1 ; i < m_p + 1 ; bnds[i, 1 ] = 0.5 , ++i); for ( ulong i = m_p + 1 ; i < bnds.Rows(); bnds[i, 1 ] = 1 . - eps_half, ++i); return bnds.Transpose(); }

The varianceBounds() method calculates the upper and lower bounds for the conditional variances based on the specific power transformation used in the model.

virtual matrix varianceBounds( vector & resids, double power = 2 .) override { return CVolatilityProcess::varianceBounds(resids, m_power); }

Final or intermediate model parameters and observed residuals are combined in the computeVariance() method to calculate the full conditional variance path across the sample space. First, the method applies the model's specific power transformation to the absolute values of the raw residuals, converting them into the metric space expected by the long-memory volatility process. It then executes the core FIGARCH recursive equation by passing these transformed residuals, parameters, and the initial backcast value to the figarch_recursion function, which populates the _sigma2 vector step-by-step.

Finally, because the recursion operates in terms of the user-defined m_power, the method raises the calculated values to the inverse power (2/power) to rescale the output back into standard conditional variance units before returning the result.

virtual vector computeVariance( vector & parameters, vector & resids, vector & _sigma2, vector & _backcast, matrix & varbounds) { vector fresids = pow ( fabs (resids), m_power); int nobs = ( int )resids.Size(); figarch_recursion(parameters, fresids, _sigma2, int (m_p), int (m_q), nobs, m_truncation, _backcast[ 0 ], varbounds); double inv_power = 2 . / m_power; _sigma2 = pow (_sigma2, inv_power); return _sigma2; }

Linear inequality constraints are computed by the constraints() method. Where three separate pre-computed matrix configurations (a, aa, and aaa) and their corresponding boundary vector limits (b, bb, and bbb) are defined. It defaults to the full four-parameter matrix representation but uses conditional checks to substitute the alternative structures if the model lacks variance lags or innovation lags. This pre-defined routing maps out the system of inequalities and packages them into a dedicated Constraints struct designed to house the full set of constraints.

virtual Constraints constraints( void ) override { matrix a = { { 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , - 2 , - 1 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , - 1 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 }, { 0 , 1 , 1 , - 1 }, }; matrix aa = { { 1 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 1 , 0 }, { 0 , - 1 , 0 }, { 0 , 0 , 1 }, { 0 , 1 , - 1 }, }; matrix aaa = { { 1 , 0 , 0 }, { 0 , 1 , 0 }, { 0 , - 2 , - 1 }, { 0 , 0 , 1 }, { 0 , 0 , - 1 } }; vector b = { 0 , 0 , - 1 , 0 , - 1 , 0 , 0 }; vector bb = { 0 , 0 , - 1 , 0 , 0 }; vector bbb = { 0 , 0 , - 1 , 0 , - 1 }; Constraints constr; constr._one = a; constr._two = b; if (!m_q) { constr._one = aaa; constr._two = bbb; } if (!m_p) { constr._one = aa; constr._two = bb; } return constr; }

The simulate() method generates synthetic data and conditional variance trajectories from a FIGARCH process using a specified parameter vector and a random shock generator represented by the BootstrapRng instance. It begins by computing the model's fractional integration weights, reversing them for chronological alignment, and calculating a steady-state unconditional value to prime the historical buffers when no user-provided initial value is given. It populates the early history windows across a joint horizon that merges historical truncation lags, requested observations, and an initial "burn-in" buffer designed to erase start-up bias.

The routine then rolls forward through a sequential time loop where the current time step's transformed volatility is generated via a dot product of the reversed lag weights and recent absolute shocks, scaled back into variance units, and combined with random standard normal innovations to create the new data point. Finally, the method discards the transient burn-in and truncation phases, packaging only the clean, post-stabilization paths of observed returns and conditional variances into a final, two-column output matrix.

virtual matrix simulate( vector & parameters, ulong _nobs, BootstrapRng &rng, ulong burn = 500 , double initial_value = NULL ) override { vector params = np::sliceVector(parameters, 1 ); vector lam = figarch_weights(params, m_p, m_q, m_truncation); vector lam_rev = lam; if (!np::reverseVector(lam_rev)) return matrix ::Zeros( 0 , 0 ); vector errs = rng.rng( ulong (m_truncation + _nobs + burn)); if (initial_value == NULL ) { double persistence = lam.Sum(); double beta = (m_q) ? parameters[parameters.Size() - 1 ] : 0.0 ; initial_value = parameters[ 0 ]; if (beta < 1 .) initial_value /= 1 . - beta; if (persistence < 1 .) initial_value /= 1 . - persistence; if (persistence >= 1 . || beta >= 1 .) Print ( __FUNCTION__ ": WARNING: Initial value warning (non-stationary bounds detected)" ); } if (initial_value == NULL ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Initial value is NULL" ); return matrix ::Zeros( 0 , 0 ); } vector sigma2 = vector ::Zeros( ulong (m_truncation + _nobs + burn)); vector data = sigma2; vector fsigma = data; vector fdata = fsigma; if (!np::vectorFill(fsigma, initial_value, 0 , long (m_truncation)) || !np::vectorFill(sigma2, pow (initial_value, 2 . / m_power), 0 , long (m_truncation))) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": vector fill error" ); return matrix ::Zeros( 0 , 0 ); } data = sqrt (sigma2) * errs; fdata = pow ( fabs (data), m_power); double omega = parameters[ 0 ]; double beta = (m_q) ? parameters[parameters.Size() - 1 ] : 0 ; double omega_tilde = 0 ; if (beta < 1 .) omega_tilde = omega / ( 1 . - beta); else { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Beta >= 1.0, using omega as intercept since long-run variance is ill-defined." ); omega_tilde = omega; } for ( long t = long (m_truncation); t < long (m_truncation + _nobs + burn); ++t) { fsigma[t] = omega_tilde + lam_rev.Dot(np::sliceVector(fdata, long (t - m_truncation), t)); sigma2[t] = pow (fsigma[t], 2.0 / m_power); data[t] = errs[t] * sqrt (sigma2[t]); fdata[t] = pow ( fabs (data[t]), m_power); } data = np::sliceVector(data, long (m_truncation + burn)); sigma2 = np::sliceVector(sigma2, long (m_truncation + burn)); matrix out = matrix ::Zeros(data.Size(), 2 ); if (!out.Col(data, 0 ) || !out.Col(sigma2, 1 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Column insertion error out " , GetLastError ()); return matrix ::Zeros( 0 , 0 ); } return out; }

Forecasts generated by a FIGARCH model are handled by either the _analyticforecast() or _simulationforecast() methods. Before a forecast is made, the _check_forecasting_method() is used to validate whether a chosen forecasting approach is compatible with the model's configuration for a given horizon. It automatically permits any forecasting method if the horizon is exactly one step ahead, as the next period's variance depends entirely on known, historical data. However, for a multi-step horizon (greater than one), it explicitly blocks the analytic (closed-form) forecasting method if the model's power parameter is not equal to 2.0, because multi-step analytic propagation becomes mathematically intractable when the variance dynamics are non-linear.

virtual bool _check_forecasting_method(ENUM_FORECAST_METHOD method, ulong horizon) override { if (horizon == 1 ) return true ; if (method == FORECAST_ANALYTIC && m_power != 2 .) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Analytic forecasts not available for horizon > 1 when power != 2" ); return false ; } return true ; }

The _analyticforecast() method computes multi-step closed-form analytic variance forecasts across a specified time horizon. It starts by calculating a baseline one-step-ahead forecast, immediately returning it if the requested horizon is exactly one. For longer horizons, the method extracts the model coefficients, calculates the long-memory fractional integration weights using figarch_weights, and reverses them to align chronologically with the data. It then loops through each time step in the estimation window, initializing a temporary rolling buffer with squared historical residuals (or a backcast value for gaps where historical data falls short of the truncation limit).

Finally, it projects the variance forward step-by-step up to the maximum horizon by repeatedly taking the dot product of the reversed fractional weights and the rolling window of lagged values, storing the computed multi-step path into a forecast matrix.

virtual VarianceForecast _analyticforecast( vector & parameters, vector &resids, vector &backcast, matrix &varbounds, long _start, ulong horizon) { vector sg; matrix fc; if (!_onestepforecast(parameters, resids, backcast, varbounds, _start, horizon, sg, fc)) return VarianceForecast(); if (horizon == 1 ) return VarianceForecast(fc, EMPTY_MATRIX_ARRAY, EMPTY_MATRIX_ARRAY); vector params = np::sliceVector(parameters, 1 ); vector lam = figarch_weights(params, m_p, m_q, m_truncation); vector lam_rev = lam; if (!np::reverseVector(lam)) return VarianceForecast(); long t = long (resids.Size()); double omega = parameters[ 0 ]; double beta = (m_q) ? parameters[parameters.Size() - 1 ] : 0.0 ; double omega_tilde = omega / ( 1 . - beta); vector temp_forecasts = vector ::Zeros(m_truncation + horizon); vector resids2 = pow (resids, 2.0 ); for ( long i = _start; i < t; ++i) { long fcast_loc = i - _start; long available = long (i + 1 - fmax ( 0 , i - m_truncation + 1 )); for ( long j = long (m_truncation - available), k = ( long ) fmax ( 0 , i - m_truncation + 1 ); j < long (m_truncation) && k < (i + 1 ); ++k, ++j) temp_forecasts[j] = resids2[k]; if (available < long (m_truncation)) if (!np::fillVector(temp_forecasts, backcast[ 0 ], 0 , long (m_truncation) - available)) return VarianceForecast(); for ( ulong h = 0 ; h < horizon; ++h) { vector lagged_forecasts = np::sliceVector(temp_forecasts, long (h), long (m_truncation + h)); temp_forecasts[m_truncation + h] = omega_tilde + lam_rev.Dot(lagged_forecasts); } if (!fc.Row(np::sliceVector(temp_forecasts, long (m_truncation)), fcast_loc)) return VarianceForecast(); } return VarianceForecast(fc, EMPTY_MATRIX_ARRAY, EMPTY_MATRIX_ARRAY); }

Alternatively, the _simulationforecast() method employs Monte Carlo simulations to handle complex volatility structures over time. It initializes historical data buffers with known squared residuals and backcast values and extracts the reversed long-memory FIGARCH weights. For each time point in the forecast window, the routine generates a matrix of random standard normal innovations across all simulation paths and time steps.

Step-by-step through the forecast horizon, it computes the transformed variance by multiplying the matrix of path-dependent lagged history with the fractional integration weights. This result is scaled to standard variance units, multiplied by the random shocks to produce simulated future residuals, and averaged across all paths at each step to determine the final point forecast while saving the full simulated trajectories and shocks.

virtual VarianceForecast _simulationforecast( vector & parameters, vector &resids, vector &backcast, matrix &varbounds, long _start, ulong horizon, ulong simulations, BootstrapRng &rng) { vector sig; matrix fc; if (!_onestepforecast(parameters, resids, backcast, varbounds, _start, horizon, sig, fc)) return VarianceForecast(); ulong t = resids.Size(); matrix paths[], shocks[]; ArrayResize (paths, int (t - _start)); ArrayResize (shocks, int (t - _start)); vector params = np::sliceVector(parameters, 1 ); vector lam = figarch_weights(params, m_p, m_q, m_truncation); vector lam_rev = lam; if (!np::reverseVector(lam_rev)) return VarianceForecast(); double omega = parameters[ 0 ]; double beta = (m_q) ? parameters[parameters.Size() - 1 ] : 0.0 ; double omega_tilde = omega / ( 1 . - beta); matrix fpath = matrix ::Zeros(simulations, m_truncation + horizon); vector fresids = pow ( fabs (resids), 2 .); for ( long i = _start; i < long (t); ++i) { matrix std_shocks = rng.rng(simulations, horizon); long available = i + 1 - fmax ( 0 , i - long (m_truncation) + 1 ); vector frd = np::sliceVector(fresids, fmax ( 0 , i + 1 - m_truncation), i + 1 ); for ( long ii = long (m_truncation - available); ii < long (m_truncation); ++ii) fpath.Col(frd, ii); if (available < long (m_truncation)) for ( long ii = 0 ; ii < long (m_truncation - available); ++ii) fpath.Col(backcast, ii); for ( ulong h = 0 ; h < horizon; ++h) { matrix lagged_forecasts = np::sliceMatrixCols(fpath, long (h), long (m_truncation + h)); vector temp = omega_tilde + lagged_forecasts.MatMul(lam_rev); vector sigma2 = pow (temp, 2 . / m_power); long path_loc = i - _start; shocks[path_loc].Col(std_shocks.Col(h) * sqrt (sigma2), h); paths[path_loc].Col(sigma2, h); fc[path_loc, h] = sigma2.Mean(); fpath.Col( pow ( fabs (shocks[path_loc].Col(h)), m_power), m_truncation + h); } } return VarianceForecast(fc, paths, shocks); }

The final modification is in mean.mqh, where we alter the private _initialize() method in the HARX class to handle the new model specification parameters.

switch (vol_dist_params.vol_model_type) { case VOL_CONST: m_vp = new CConstantVariance(m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; case VOL_ARCH: m_vp = new CArchProcess(m_model_spec.garch_p, m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; case VOL_GARCH: m_vp = new CGarchProcess(m_model_spec.garch_p, m_model_spec.garch_q, m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; case VOL_AVARCH: m_vp = new CAvarchProcess(m_model_spec.garch_p, m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; case VOL_AVGARCH: m_vp = new CAvgarchProcess(m_model_spec.garch_p, m_model_spec.garch_q, m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; case VOL_TARCH: m_vp = new CTarchProcess(m_model_spec.garch_p, m_model_spec.garch_o, m_model_spec.garch_q, m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; case VOL_GJR_GARCH: m_vp = new CGjrGarchProcess(m_model_spec.garch_p, m_model_spec.garch_o, m_model_spec.garch_q, m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; case VOL_FIGARCH: m_vp = new CFiGarchProcess(m_model_spec.garch_p, m_model_spec.garch_q, m_model_spec.vol_power, m_model_spec.figarch_truncation, m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.sample_start_idx, m_model_spec.sample_end_idx, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; default : m_vp = new CConstantVariance(m_model_spec.vol_rng_seed, m_model_spec.min_bootstrap_sims); break ; }

The configuration of a FIGARCH volatility process is demonstrated in the script FiGARCH_Demo.ex5. The code snippet below highlights how to configure FIGARCH-related parameters.

#define __SLSQP__ #include<figarch_harch\Arch\univariate\mean.mqh> input string Symbol_ = "AUDUSD" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_D1 ; input datetime StartDate = D'2025.01.01' ; input ulong HistoryLen = 504 ; input double ScaleFactor = 100 .; input bool MeanConstant = true ; input ulong _P_ = 1 ; input ulong _Q_ = 1 ; input double _Vol_Power_ = 2.0 ; input ulong Truncation = 1000 ; void OnStart () { vector prices; if (!prices. CopyRates (Symbol_, TimeFrame, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , StartDate, HistoryLen)) { Print ( " failed to get close prices for " , Symbol_, ". Error " , GetLastError ()); return ; } prices = log (prices); vector returns = np::diff(prices); ArchParameters figarch_spec; figarch_spec.observations = ScaleFactor * returns; figarch_spec.include_constant = MeanConstant; figarch_spec.vol_model_type = VOL_FIGARCH; figarch_spec.figarch_truncation = Truncation; figarch_spec.garch_p = _P_; figarch_spec.garch_q = _Q_; figarch_spec.vol_power = _Vol_Power_; ConstantMean figarch_model; if (!figarch_model.initialize(figarch_spec)) return ; vector empty; ArchModelResult figarch_params = figarch_model.fit(); if (!figarch_params.params.Size()) { Print ( "Convergence failed " , GetLastError ()); return ; } Print ( "FIGARCH model parameters " , figarch_params.params); vector pv = figarch_params.pvalues(); Print ( "FIGARCH model pvalues: " ); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < pv.Size(); ++i) { Print ( " pvalue for param at " , i, " :- " , pv[i]); } }

Users must be careful when setting the figarch_truncation parameter. It must not be more than the length of the sample observations, and it cannot be set to zero. Otherwise, the initialize() method will fail. By default, it is set to 1000. A successful fitting process yields four FIGARCH parameters in the ArchModelResult's params vector property.

The first volatility parameter is ω (Omega), representing the baseline variance.

The second volatility parameter is the fractional integration parameter (d).

Next we have ϕ (Phi), which dampens or amplifies the immediate short-term response to an abrupt market anomaly before the long-memory decay function takes over.

The last volatility parameter is β (Beta). The lagged variance coefficient. Like beta in a standard GARCH model, it influences smoothing behavior. It dictates how much the current variance is bound to the previous variance estimate.

These parameters appear in the order listed above, following the parameters of the mean model. In the script demonstration, the mean model is defined by a single parameter constant.

FIGARCH model parameters [- 0.0255499859497827 , 0.0678486143425001 , 0.4421923966649389 , 0.1156152066701203 , 0.5058075945010996 ] FIGARCH model pvalues: pvalue for param at 0 :- 0.3160938229161918 pvalue for param at 1 :- 0.04872262159333707 pvalue for param at 2 :- 0.006222703454970224 pvalue for param at 3 :- 0.022889668047700096 pvalue for param at 4 :- 0.00018360906129921695



Heterogeneous Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity

Having established the implementation of the FIGARCH framework, we now expand our volatility toolkit by exploring the HARCH model.

Introduced by Michel Dacorogna, Ramazan Gençay, Ulrich Müller, Richard Olsen, and Olivier Pictet, the HARCH model approaches long memory differently. Instead of treating time as a uniform continuum, HARCH posits that the market comprises different types of traders operating on different time horizons (for example, market makers, intraday scalpers, daily swing traders, and institutional long-term investors). The HARCH conditional variance is modeled as a linear combination of squared returns aggregated over different intervals.

Where c_0​ is the constant baseline variance, n is the number of distinct trading horizons, and c_j​ are positive coefficients representing the weight of each horizon's impact. The aggregated return is typically a simple moving average of raw returns over a specific interval length​. For instance, a standard setup might use four distinct horizons.

Daily: Yesterday's shock.

Weekly: Average shock over the last 5 days.

Biweekly: Average shock over the last 10 days.

Monthly: Average shock over the last 20 days.

This specification captures long memory because the monthly component tracks a 20-day window. A massive market shock will continue to impact the current conditional variance estimate for an entire month, decaying in distinct steps rather than fading instantly. This creates an asymmetric information cascade: long-term volatility affects short-term trading behavior, but short-term daily noise rarely alters long-term investment strategies.

The implementation of HARCH in MQL5 follows a similar format to FIGARCH. The enumeration ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL is updated with the VOL_HARCH option.

enum ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL { VOL_CONST = 0 , VOL_ARCH, VOL_AVARCH, VOL_AVGARCH, VOL_TARCH, VOL_GARCH, VOL_GJR_GARCH, VOL_FIGARCH, VOL_HARCH };

Then the ArchParameters structure is augmented to handle distinct horizons configured via the new property harch_lags.

struct ArchParameters { vector observations; matrix exog_data; vector mean_lags; ENUM_MEAN_MODEL mean_model_type; ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL vol_model_type; ENUM_DISTRIBUTION_MODEL dist_type; ulong holdout_size; bool is_rescale_enabled; double scaling_factor; bool include_constant; bool use_har_rotation; int vol_rng_seed; ulong garch_p; ulong garch_o; ulong garch_q; double vol_power; ulong figarch_truncation; vector harch_lags;

This property is a vector that expects elements representing specific interval lengths for an arbitrary number of horizons. By default, this property has a single element with a value of one.

The CHarchProcess class encapsulating the HARCH volatility process is defined in volatility.mqh, before making the necessary modifications in mean.mqh.

class CHarchProcess: public CVolatilityProcess { protected : struct CFC { double Const; vector Arch; matrix Resids2; CFC( void ) { Const = 0 ; Arch = vector ::Zeros( 0 ); Resids2 = matrix ::Zeros( 0 , 0 ); } CFC( double c, vector & a, matrix & r) { Const = c; Arch = a; Resids2 = r; } CFC(CFC& other) { Const = other.Const; Arch = other.Arch; Resids2 = other.Resids2; } void operator =(CFC& other) { Const = other.Const; Arch = other.Arch; Resids2 = other.Resids2; } }; ulong m_num_lags; vector m_lags; vector _harch_to_arch( vector & parameters); virtual bool _check_forecasting_method(ENUM_FORECAST_METHOD method, ulong horizon); CFC _common_forecast_components( vector & parameters, vector & resids, vector & backcast, ulong horizon); virtual VarianceForecast _analyticforecast( vector & parameters, vector &resids, vector &backcast, matrix &varbounds, long _start, ulong horizon); virtual VarianceForecast _simulationforecast( vector & parameters, vector &resids, vector &backcast, matrix &varbounds, long _start, ulong horizon, ulong simulations, BootstrapRng &rng); virtual bool _initialize(ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL volmodel = WRONG_VALUE , bool updateable = true , bool closedform = false , ulong nparams = 0 , string name = NULL , int seed = 0 , ulong p = 0 , ulong o = 0 , ulong q = 0 , double power = 0.0 , long start= 0 , long stop=- 1 , ulong bootstrap_obs= 100 ); public : CHarchProcess( void ); CHarchProcess( vector & lags); virtual matrix bounds( vector & resids); virtual Constraints constraints( void ); virtual vector computeVariance( vector & parameters, vector & resids, vector & sigma2, vector & backcast, matrix & varbounds); virtual matrix simulate( vector & parameters, ulong _nobs, BootstrapRng &rng, ulong burn = 500 , double initial_value = NULL ); virtual vector startingValues( vector & resids); virtual string parameterNames( void ); };

As established in the previous section, the _initialize() method assigns base configurations to member variables. In this context, the primary parameters are the multi-horizon lags. Which can be explicitly set by invoking the parametric constructor. The _initialize() method validates that the maximum aggregation window defined within the lag spectrum resolves to at least 1 and establishes the exact size of the parameter optimization space.

virtual bool _initialize(ENUM_VOLATILITY_MODEL volmodel = WRONG_VALUE , bool updateable = true , bool closedform = false , ulong nparams = 0 , string name = NULL , int seed = 0 , ulong p = 0 , ulong o = 0 , ulong q = 0 , double power = 0.0 , long start = 0 , long stop = - 1 , ulong bootstrap_obs = 100 ) override { m_updateable = updateable; m_closedform = closedform; bootstraps(bootstrap_obs); m_start = start; m_stop = stop; m_name = name; m_seed = seed; m_model = volmodel; if (!m_lags.Size()) { m_lags = vector ::Ones( 1 ); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < m_lags.Size(); m_lags[i] = 1 . + double (i), ++i); } if ( int (m_lags.Max()) < 1 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Invalid input. All lags should resolve to > 0 integers " ); return false ; } m_num_lags = m_lags.Size(); m_num_params = m_num_lags + 1 ; return m_normal.initialize( vector ::Zeros( 0 ), seed); }

The bounds() method specifies that every parameter have a strict minimum bound of 0.0. This ensures that the intercept (ω) and all heterogeneous component weights remain strictly non-negative, preventing the model from predicting negative variance. The baseline intercept (ω) is capped at 10 times the mean of the squared historical residuals. Allowing the parameter room to scale to the data without drifting into extreme, unstable regions. Each heterogeneous lag component weight is given an upper bound of 1.0. Restricting components from causing explosive variance behavior. The final matrix is transposed before being returned, organizing it into a structure where row 0 contains all the lower bounds and row 1 contains all the upper bounds.

virtual matrix bounds( vector & resids) override { matrix out = matrix ::Zeros(m_lags.Size()+ 1 , 2 ); vector squared = pow (resids, 2 .); out[ 0 , 1 ] = 10 . * squared.Mean(); for ( ulong i = 1 ; i<out.Rows(); ++i) out[i, 1 ] = 1.0 ; return out.Transpose(); }

Unlike the FIGARCH implementation, which used hardcoded structures, the constraints() routine programmatically scales the constraints based on the number of active heterogeneous components. The method sets up a main diagonal of 1.0 across the first N+1 rows of the matrix: a. Paired with the first N+1 zero elements in vector b, this enforces that the intercept and every component weight remain strictly non-negative.

To prevent the model from generating explosive, infinite variance, the total sum of all heterogeneous component weights must be less than 1. The method implements this by appending an extra row to the bottom of the matrix and vector. Multiplying the entire inequality by −1 flips the sign, enforcing the required stability threshold. The finalized constraint pair is packaged into the Constraints structure (out._one and out._two) and returned to regulate the optimizer.

virtual Constraints constraints( void ) override { matrix a = matrix::Zeros(m_num_lags + 2 , m_num_lags + 1 ); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < m_num_lags + 1 ; a[i, i] = 1 ., ++i); for ( ulong j = 1 ; j < a.Cols(); ++j) a[m_num_lags + 1 , j] = - 1 .; vector b = vector::Zeros(m_num_lags + 2 ); b[m_num_lags + 1 ] = - 1 .; Constraints out ; out ._one = a; out ._two = b; return out ; }

The computeVariance() method differs from FIGARCH's implementation by not requiring any transformation, thereby returning immediately without further scaling.

virtual vector computeVariance( vector & parameters, vector & resids, vector & sigma2, vector & backcast, matrix & varbounds) override { vector lags = m_lags; int nobs = int (resids.Size()); harch_recursion(parameters, resids, sigma2, lags, nobs, backcast[ 0 ], varbounds); return sigma2; }

The simulate() method produces data sampled from the model by evaluating heterogeneous component lags explicitly within nested execution loops. It draws random standard normal errors for the full simulation length. It includes a fallback constraint check to handle one-dimensional vector versus two-dimensional column-matrix outputs from the random number generator. If no initial value is explicitly provided, the routine calculates the long-run unconditional variance of the HARCH process. If the parameters risk an explosive state, it falls back to using the intercept (ω) as the seed to avoid division-by-zero or negative variances. The first maxlag entries are pre-filled with the steady-state initial value. Elements of sigma2 are assigned the raw variance baseline. And those in data are seeded with its square root to establish stable initial return shocks.

The simulation rolls forward chronologically to the end of the time series. To clear out start-up bias caused by the rigid initialization phase, the method slices out and discards the first burn elements of both vectors. The returns and conditional variances are seamlessly packed side-by-side into a final two-column matrix and returned.

virtual matrix simulate( vector & parameters, ulong _nobs, BootstrapRng &rng, ulong burn = 500 , double initial_value = NULL ) override { vector errs = rng.rng(_nobs + burn); if (!errs.Size()) { matrix container = rng.rng(_nobs + burn, 1 ); errs = container.Col( 0 ); } if (!initial_value) { vector vp = np::sliceVector(parameters, 1 ); double psum = vp.Sum(); if ( 1.0 - psum > 0 ) initial_value = parameters[ 0 ] / ( 1.0 - psum); else { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Initial value WARNING - Model may be non-stationary or invalid" ); initial_value = parameters[ 0 ]; } } vector sigma2 = vector ::Zeros(_nobs + burn); vector data = sigma2; long maxlag = long (m_lags.Max()); for ( long i = 0 ; i < maxlag; ++i) { sigma2[i] = initial_value; data[i] = sqrt (initial_value); } double param = 0 ; for ( long t = maxlag; t < long (_nobs + burn); ++t) { sigma2[t] = parameters[ 0 ]; for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < m_lags.Size(); ++i) { param = parameters[ 1 + i] / double (m_lags[i]); for ( ulong j = 0 ; j < ulong (m_lags[i]); ++j) sigma2[t] += param * pow (data[t - 1 - j], 2 .); } data[t] = errs[t] * sqrt (sigma2[t]); } data = np::sliceVector(data, long (burn)); sigma2 = np::sliceVector(sigma2, long (burn)); matrix out(data.Size(), 2 ); out.Col(data, 0 ); out.Col(sigma2, 1 ); return out; }

Initial parameter values as calculated by the startingValues() method are arrived at by establishing a target baseline persistence (α) of 0.9 for the total combined ARCH impact. Meaning it assumes that 90% of future volatility will be driven by historical shocks, leaving the remaining 10% (1−α) to be captured by the intercept. It initializes the entire vector by multiplying the remaining 10% buffer against the sample variance of the raw residuals. Because the first element represents the intercept (ω), this sets a realistic, data-scaled initial guess for the long-run variance baseline. Thereafter, the method loops through the remaining positions in the vector, which correspond to the heterogeneous lag components. It takes the targeted 90% ARCH persistence allocation and distributes it uniformly across the number of components.

virtual vector startingValues( vector & resids) override { double alpha = 0.9 ; vector sv = ( 1 . - alpha) * resids.Var() * vector ::Ones(m_num_lags + 1 ); for ( ulong i = 1 ; i < sv.Size(); sv[i] = alpha / double (m_num_lags), ++i); return sv; }

As seen in the previous section, forecasts can be generated analytically or through simulation. Both rely on two helper methods: _harch_to_arch() and _common_forecast_components(). The _harch_to_arch() method converts parameters from a Heterogeneous ARCH (HARCH) model variant into their equivalent linear ARCH model representation by redistributing aggregated volatility impacts across individual time lags. It initializes a destination parameter vector with a size dictated by the maximum lag length found in the model's configuration (m_lags), carrying over the original baseline intercept unchanged to the first element.

The routine then loops through each HARCH component parameter, extracting both its estimated weight and its associated multi-period lag window. Using an inner nested loop, it maps the HARCH coefficient back to individual periods by uniformly distributing its value before returning the fully consolidated ARCH coefficient profile.

vector _harch_to_arch( vector & parameters) { vector arch_params = vector ::Zeros( 1 + int (m_lags.Max())); arch_params[ 0 ] = parameters[ 0 ]; double lag = 0 ; double param = 0 ; for ( ulong i = 1 ; i < arch_params.Size(); ++i) { param = parameters[i]; lag = m_lags[i - 1 ]; for ( ulong j = 1 ; j < ulong (lag + 1 .); arch_params[j] += param / lag, ++j); } return arch_params; }

The _common_forecast_components() method prepares the structural data matrices and parameters required to project out-of-sample volatility forecasts for a HARCH model. It first converts the HARCH parameter coefficients into their standard linear ARCH equivalents via the _harch_to_arch helper function, storing the isolated model intercept and ARCH lag weights inside a dedicated components structure (CFC). It then allocates a large historical tracking matrix (Resids2) padded with the user-provided backcast value to handle positions lacking historical data.

Finally, it calculates the squared observed residuals of the time series and strategically maps them across the tracking matrix using staggered diagonal offsets, ensuring that every forecasting origin step has a properly aligned chronological window of past squared innovations to anchor the forward-looking forecast equations.

CFC _common_forecast_components(vector& parameters, vector& resids, vector& backcast, ulong horizon) { CFC out ; vector ap = _harch_to_arch(parameters); long t = long (resids.Size()); long m = long (m_lags.Max()); out .Resids2 = matrix::Zeros(t, m + horizon); for ( long i = m; i < ( long ) out .Resids2.Rows(); ++i) for ( long j = m; j < long ( out .Resids2.Cols()); ++j) out .Resids2[i, j] = backcast[ 0 ]; vector sqresids = pow(resids, 2 .); for ( long i = 0 ; i < m; ++i) for ( long j = m - i - 1 , k = 0 ; j < long ( out .Resids2.Rows()) && k < long (t - (m - i - 1 )); ++k, ++j) out .Resids2[j, i] = sqresids[k]; out .Const = ap[ 0 ]; out .Arch = np::sliceVector(ap, 1 ); return out ; }

Unlike the FIGARCH model, which restricts forecasting methods under certain conditions, there are no limitations on the choice of forecasting method here. Therefore, the _check_forecasting_method() routine always returns true.

virtual bool _check_forecasting_method(ENUM_FORECAST_METHOD method, ulong horizon) override { return true ; }

The underlying routine for analytical forecasting starts by gathering the baseline tracking matrix and converted linear ARCH parameters from the _common_forecast_components utility function, slicing the tracking matrix rows to match the specified calculation start index. It then reverses the ARCH parameter coefficients to establish a proper backwards-looking chronological alignment with the historical data.

By executing a sequential loop through each step of the forecasting horizon, the method extracts a moving window of recent squared residuals (or previously computed expected variances), performs a matrix multiplication with the reversed weights, adds the model intercept, and stores the resulting expected variance directly back into the tracking matrix as the input for subsequent horizon steps. Finally, it isolates and slices out the newly populated out-of-sample forecast matrix columns, packaging them into a VarianceForecast object.

virtual VarianceForecast _analyticforecast( vector & parameters, vector &resids, vector &backcast, matrix &varbounds, long _start, ulong horizon) override { CFC cfc = _common_forecast_components(parameters, resids, backcast, horizon); long m = long (m_lags.Max()); cfc.Resids2 = np::sliceMatrixRows(cfc.Resids2, _start); vector arch_rev = cfc.Arch; if (!np::reverseVector(arch_rev)) return VarianceForecast(); for ( long i = 0 ; i < long (horizon); ++i) { matrix cc = np::sliceMatrixCols(cfc.Resids2, i, m + i); if (!cfc.Resids2.Col(cfc.Const + cc.MatMul(arch_rev), m + i)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed Columns assignment cfc.Resids2 " , GetLastError ()); return VarianceForecast(); } } matrix out = np::sliceMatrixCols(cfc.Resids2, m); matrix empty[]; return VarianceForecast(out, empty, empty); }

The member function responsible for simulation forecasts initially obtains the pre-aligned structural component matrix and reversed linear ARCH weights, then provisions internal tracking containers (paths and shocks) for every historical starting point within the execution window. For each forecast origin point, the algorithm draws a matrix of independent random innovations across a given quantity of simulations and steps through the horizon period-by-period. Within this inner forecasting loop, it multiplies the simulation-dependent history by the reversed ARCH weights to isolate the projected variance, scales the random innovations by the square root of that variance to construct synthetic future price shocks, and feeds the squared value of those shocks directly back into the trailing data matrix to seed the next horizon step.

Ultimately, the method compresses the dense multi-path data by calculating the column-wise mean across all simulated trajectories at each step, returning a streamlined matrix of expected point forecasts alongside the complete raw simulated paths and shocks.

virtual VarianceForecast _simulationforecast( vector & parameters, vector &resids, vector &backcast, matrix &varbounds, long _start, ulong horizon, ulong simulations, BootstrapRng &rng) override { CFC cfc = _common_forecast_components(parameters, resids, backcast, horizon); long t = long (resids.Size()); long m = long (m_lags.Max()); matrix paths[], shocks[]; matrix temp_resids2 = matrix ::Zeros(simulations, m + horizon); ArrayResize (paths, int (t - _start)); ArrayResize (shocks, int (t - _start)); for ( uint i = 0 ; i < paths.Size(); paths[i] = shocks[i] = matrix ::Zeros(simulations, horizon), ++i); vector arch_rev = np::sliceVector(cfc.Arch, BEGIN_REVERSE, END_REVERSE, - 1 ); for ( long i = _start; i < t; ++i) { matrix stdshocks = rng.rng(simulations, horizon); matrix rd2 = np::sliceMatrixRows(cfc.Resids2, i, i + 1 ); temp_resids2 = rd2; long path_loc = i - _start; for ( long j = 0 ; j < long (horizon); ++j) { rd2 = np::sliceMatrixCols(temp_resids2, j, m + j); if (!paths[path_loc].Col(cfc.Const + rd2.MatMul(arch_rev), j)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Column assignment error paths" , GetLastError ()); return VarianceForecast(); } if (!shocks[path_loc].Col(stdshocks.Col(j) * sqrt (paths[path_loc].Col(j)), j)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Column assignment error shocks" , GetLastError ()); return VarianceForecast(); } if (!temp_resids2.Col( pow (shocks[path_loc].Col(j), 2 .), m + j)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Column assignment error temp_resids2" , GetLastError ()); return VarianceForecast(); } } } matrix out(paths.Size(), paths[ 0 ].Cols()); for ( uint i = 0 ; i < paths.Size(); ++i) if (!out.Row(paths[i].Mean( 1 ), i)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Row assignment error out" , GetLastError ()); return VarianceForecast(); } return VarianceForecast(out, paths, shocks); }

The script HARCH_Demo.ex5 shows how to configure a model defined by a HARCH volatility process. The code snippet below illustrates the specification of HARCH-related parameters.

#define __SLSQP__ #include<figarch_harch\Arch\univariate\mean.mqh> input string Symbol_ = "AUDUSD" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_D1 ; input datetime StartDate = D'2025.01.01' ; input ulong HistoryLen = 504 ; input double ScaleFactor = 100 .; input bool MeanConstant = true ; input string HarchLags = "3,6" ; void OnStart () { vector prices; if (!prices. CopyRates (Symbol_, TimeFrame, COPY_RATES_CLOSE , StartDate, HistoryLen)) { Print ( " failed to get close prices for " , Symbol_, ". Error " , GetLastError ()); return ; } prices = log (prices); vector returns = np::diff(prices); ArchParameters harch_spec; harch_spec.observations = ScaleFactor * returns; harch_spec.include_constant = MeanConstant; harch_spec.vol_model_type = VOL_HARCH; string lag_info[]; int nlags = StringSplit (HarchLags, StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ), lag_info); if (nlags > 0 ) { harch_spec.harch_lags = vector ::Zeros(nlags); for ( uint i = 0 ; i < uint (nlags); ++i) { if ( StringLen (lag_info[i]) > 0 ) harch_spec.harch_lags[i] = StringToDouble (lag_info[i]); else { Print ( "Invalid lag value " , lag_info[i], ". Should be >= 1." ); return ; } } } ConstantMean harch_model; if (!harch_model.initialize(harch_spec)) return ; vector empty; ArchModelResult harch_params = harch_model.fit(); if (!harch_params.params.Size()) { Print ( "Convergence failed " , GetLastError ()); return ; } Print ( "HARCH model parameters " , harch_params.params); vector pv = harch_params.pvalues(); Print ( "HARCH model pvalues: " ); for ( ulong i = 0 ; i < pv.Size(); ++i) { Print ( " pvalue for param at " , i, " :- " , pv[i]); } }

A successful fit results in parameters that map directly to the specified horizons. The first volatility process parameter is the baseline variance. Then, the coefficients (c_j​) for each configured horizon are listed in order. Output from the script is displayed below.

HARCH model parameters [- 0.0246053603937225 , 0.3290220407542077 , 0.05471622381862901 , 7.075421387748211e-16 ] HARCH model pvalues: pvalue for param at 0 :- 0.3439919771544495 pvalue for param at 1 :- 8.959410990883043e-11 pvalue for param at 2 :- 0.6356834250774976 pvalue for param at 3 :- 0.999999999999997



Conclusion

This work closes the loop between diagnosis, model selection, and implementation for long-memory volatility. Practically, you now have a repeatable workflow:

test your volatility proxy with the Hurst exponent rs() (R/S analysis) and gph test() (log-periodogram/GPH) to obtain H, d, and p-values (with enforced minimum sample checks);

rs() (R/S analysis) and gph inspect the low-frequency log-periodogram via plot frequency domain fit() to distinguish smooth fractional decay from discrete multi-horizon structure;

frequency fit() to distinguish smooth fractional decay from discrete multi-horizon structure; choose FIGARCH when the spectrum shows a continuous fractional slope or HARCH when the spectrum exhibits localized horizon peaks;

fit and use the chosen model with the provided MQL5 library and demo scripts.

Delivered artifacts include the two new volatility process classes (FIGARCH, HARCH), test utilities, and example scripts for estimation and forecasting. Note practical caveats: FIGARCH requires a truncation depth and is computationally heavier (and analytical multi-step forecasts are limited when power != 2), while HARCH is lightweight but sensitive to chosen horizon windows. With these tools, you can produce measurable diagnostics, estimate robust long-memory models, and integrate conditional variance forecasts into strategy construction, risk management, or regime-detection pipelines.



