Monte Carlo Permutation Tests in MetaTrader 5

Introduction

Aleksey Nikolayev, wrote an interesting article titled, "Applying the Monte Carlo method for optimizing trading strategies". It describes a method of permutation testing where a sequence of trades from a test are randomly commuted. The author briefly mentions another type of permutation test, where the sequence of price data is randomly changed and the performance of a single Expert Advisor (EA) is compared against performance attained when tested on numerous other sequence variations of the same price series.

In my opinion the author wrongly suggested that there was no way to conduct such a test on an arbitrary EA using MetaTrader 5. At least not entirely. Therefore, in this article we will demonstrate a permutation test involving randomly permuted price data using MetaTrader 5. We will present code for permuting price series , as well as a script that automates the initial steps when preparing to conduct a permutation test of a complete EA.



Permutation testing overview

To put it succinctly, the type of permutation test we will describe involves selecting a sample of price data. It is preferable that the test to be conducted, is done out of sample. After running a test on this price series, we make a note of whatever performance criteria we may be interested in measuring. Then we randomly change the sequence of the original price series, test the EA and note the performance.

We do this many times over, each time permuting the price series and recording the resulting performance criteria we noted for other tests. This should be done at least a hundred times, ideally, thousands. The more times we permute and test , the more robust the results will be. But, hold on, what do we expect our results to reveal about the EA being tested?



Value of conducting permutation tests

When a number of iterative tests have been conducted, we end up with a collection of performance figures from each permutation. It does not matter what performance figure we use, it could be the Sharpe Ratio, profit factor or simply the resulting balance or net profit. Suppose 99 permutations have been conducted, 100 inclusive of the original unpermuted test. We have 100 performance figures to compare.

The next step is to enumerate the number of times the performance figure for the unpermuted test was surpassed and present this number as a fraction of the tests conducted, in this instance being 100. This fraction is the probability of obtaining the result of the unpermuted test or better, by chance, if the EA had no profit potential at all. In statistics, it is referred to as a p-value and is the result of conducting a hypothesis test.

Continuing with our hypothetical permutation test of 100 iterations, it came to be that exactly 29 permuted performance figures were better than the benchmark unpermuted test. We get a p-value of 0.3, i.e. 29+1/100. It means there is a probability of 0.3 that a money losing EA would have obtained similar or better performance as observed from the unpermuted test operation. Such a result may seem encouraging, but what we want are p-values as close to zero as possible something in the range of 0.05 and under.

The complete formula is given below:

z+1/r+1



Where r is the number of permutations done and z is the total number of permuted tests with better performance. To conduct the test properly, the permutation procedure is important.



Permuting price series

To permute a collection of data correctly we have to make sure that every possible sequence variation is equally likely. This requires a uniformly distributed random number between 0 and 1 to be generated. The mql5 standard library provides a tool that satisfies this need in the statistics library. Using it we can specify the range of values demanded.

double MathRandomUniform( const double a, const double b, int &error_code) { if (! MathIsValidNumber (a) || ! MathIsValidNumber (b)) { error_code=ERR_ARGUMENTS_NAN; return QNaN; } if (b<a) { error_code=ERR_ARGUMENTS_INVALID; return QNaN; } error_code=ERR_OK; if (a==b) return a; return a+MathRandomNonZero()*(b-a); }



Shuffling price data has unique demands. First we cannot simply change the position of a price value around as this will disturb the temporal relations characteristic of financial timeseries. So instead of actual prices we will permute price changes. By first log transforming prices before differencing, we minimize the influence of variations in raw price differences.

Using this method, we have to hold back the first price value and exclude it from the permutation. When the series is reconstructed, the result will be the preservation of the trend present in the original price sequence. The only variation being the internal price movements between the same first and last price of the original series.



Before actually permuting the price series we have to decide what data we will use. In MetaTrader 5, chart data is displayed as bars that are constructed from tick data. Permuting a single price series is a lot easier than permuting bar information. So we will use tick data. Using ticks brings up a number of other complications as well, since ticks include other information besides raw prices. There is information about volume, time and tick flags.



Firstly, time and tick flag information will be left untouched so our permutation routine should not alter this information. We are interested in only the bid, ask and volume. The second complication comes from the possibility of anyone of these values being zero, which will cause problems when applying a log transformation to them. To demonstrate how to get over these challenges let's look at some code.



Implementation of tick permutation algorithm

The CPermuteTicks class contained in the include file PermuteTicks.mqh implements our tick permutation procedure. Inside PermuteTicks.mqh, we include Uniform.mqh from the standard library to gain access to a utility that outputs uniformly generated random numbers within a set range. The subsequent defines specify this range, be careful if you feel the need to change these values, ensure that minimum is actually less than the maximum threshold.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include<Math\Stat\Uniform.mqh> #define MIN_THRESHOLD 1 e- 5 #define MAX_THRESHOLD 1.0



The CMqlTick structure represents corresponding members of the built in MqlTick structure that the class will manipulate. Other tick information will not be touched.

struct CMqlTick { double ask_d; double bid_d; double vol_d; double volreal_d; };



The CPermuteTicks class has 3 private array properties that store: first the original ticks kept in m_ticks, second are the log transformed ticks kept in m_logticks, lastly there are the differenced ticks collected in m_differenced.

class CPermuteTicks { private : MqlTick m_ticks[]; CMqlTick m_logticks[]; CMqlTick m_differenced[]; bool m_initialized; bool LogTransformTicks( void ); bool ExpTransformTicks( MqlTick &out_ticks[]); public : CPermuteTicks( void ); ~CPermuteTicks( void ); bool Initialize( MqlTick &in_ticks[]); bool Permute( MqlTick &out_ticks[]); };



m_initialized is a boolean flag that signals a successful preprocessing operation before permutations can be done.



To use the class, a user would have to call the Initialize() method after creating an instance of the object. The method requires an array of ticks that are to be permuted. Inside the method, inaccessible class arrays are resized and LogTranformTicks() is enlisted to transform the tick data. It is done by making sure to avoid zero or negative values, replacing them with 1.0. Once a permutation is done and log transformed tick data is returned to its original domain by the ExpTransformTicks() private method.

bool CPermuteTicks::Initialize( MqlTick &in_ticks[]) { m_initialized= false ; if (in_ticks.Size()< 5 ) { Print ( "Insufficient amount of data supplied " ); return false ; } if ( ArrayCopy (m_ticks,in_ticks)!= int (in_ticks.Size())) { Print ( "Error copying ticks " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (m_differenced.Size()!=m_ticks.Size()- 1 ) ArrayResize (m_differenced,m_ticks.Size()- 1 ); if (!LogTransformTicks()) { Print ( "Log transformation failed " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } for ( uint i= 1 ; i<m_logticks.Size(); i++) { m_differenced[i- 1 ].bid_d=(m_logticks[i].bid_d)-(m_logticks[i- 1 ].bid_d); m_differenced[i- 1 ].ask_d=(m_logticks[i].ask_d)-(m_logticks[i- 1 ].ask_d); m_differenced[i- 1 ].vol_d=(m_logticks[i].vol_d)-(m_logticks[i- 1 ].vol_d); m_differenced[i- 1 ].volreal_d=(m_logticks[i].volreal_d)-(m_logticks[i- 1 ].volreal_d); } m_initialized= true ; return true ; }



To output permuted ticks, the aptly named method Permute() should be called. It has a single parameter requirement of a dynamic MqlTick array, where the permuted ticks will be placed. This is where the tick shuffling procedure is located, inside a while loop that swaps the position of a differenced tick value depending on the random number generated at each iteration.

bool CPermuteTicks::Permute( MqlTick &out_ticks[]) { ZeroMemory (out_ticks); if (!m_initialized) { Print ( "not initialized" ); return false ; } if (out_ticks.Size()!=m_ticks.Size()) ArrayResize (out_ticks,m_ticks.Size()); int i,j; CMqlTick tempvalue; i=( int )m_ticks.Size()- 1 ; int error_value; double unif_rando; ulong time = GetTickCount64 (); while (i> 1 ) { error_value= 0 ; unif_rando=MathRandomUniform(MIN_THRESHOLD,MAX_THRESHOLD,error_value); if (! MathIsValidNumber (unif_rando)) { Print ( "Invalid random value " ,error_value); return ( false ); } j=( int )(unif_rando*i); if (j>=i) j=i- 1 ; --i; tempvalue.bid_d=m_differenced[i].bid_d; tempvalue.ask_d=m_differenced[i].ask_d; tempvalue.vol_d=m_differenced[i].vol_d; tempvalue.volreal_d=m_differenced[i].volreal_d; m_differenced[i].bid_d=m_differenced[j].bid_d; m_differenced[i].ask_d=m_differenced[j].ask_d; m_differenced[i].vol_d=m_differenced[j].vol_d; m_differenced[i].volreal_d=m_differenced[j].volreal_d; m_differenced[j].bid_d=tempvalue.bid_d; m_differenced[j].ask_d=tempvalue.ask_d; m_differenced[j].vol_d=tempvalue.vol_d; m_differenced[j].volreal_d=tempvalue.volreal_d; } for ( uint k = 1 ; k<m_ticks.Size(); k++) { m_logticks[k].bid_d=m_logticks[k- 1 ].bid_d + m_differenced[k- 1 ].bid_d; m_logticks[k].ask_d=m_logticks[k- 1 ].ask_d + m_differenced[k- 1 ].ask_d; m_logticks[k].vol_d=m_logticks[k- 1 ].vol_d + m_differenced[k- 1 ].vol_d; m_logticks[k].volreal_d=m_logticks[k- 1 ].volreal_d + m_differenced[k- 1 ].volreal_d; } out_ticks[ 0 ].bid=m_ticks[ 0 ].bid; out_ticks[ 0 ].ask=m_ticks[ 0 ].ask; out_ticks[ 0 ].volume=m_ticks[ 0 ].volume; out_ticks[ 0 ].volume_real=m_ticks[ 0 ].volume_real; out_ticks[ 0 ].flags=m_ticks[ 0 ].flags; out_ticks[ 0 ].last=m_ticks[ 0 ].last; out_ticks[ 0 ].time=m_ticks[ 0 ].time; out_ticks[ 0 ].time_msc=m_ticks[ 0 ].time_msc; return ExpTransformTicks(out_ticks); }



Once all iterations have been completed, the m_logticks array is rebuilt by undoing the differencing using permuted m_differenced tick data. Finally, the sole argument to the Permute() method is filled with m_logtick data returned to its original domain, with time and tick flag information copied from the original tick series.

bool CPermuteTicks::LogTransformTicks( void ) { if (m_logticks.Size()!=m_ticks.Size()) ArrayResize (m_logticks,m_ticks.Size()); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_ticks.Size(); i++) { m_logticks[i].bid_d=(m_ticks[i].bid> 0 )? MathLog (m_ticks[i].bid): MathLog ( 1 e0); m_logticks[i].ask_d=(m_ticks[i].ask> 0 )? MathLog (m_ticks[i].ask): MathLog ( 1 e0); m_logticks[i].vol_d=(m_ticks[i].volume> 0 )? MathLog (m_ticks[i].volume): MathLog ( 1 e0); m_logticks[i].volreal_d=(m_ticks[i].volume_real> 0 )? MathLog (m_ticks[i].volume_real): MathLog ( 1 e0); } return true ; } bool CPermuteTicks::ExpTransformTicks( MqlTick &out_ticks[]) { for ( uint k = 1 ; k<m_ticks.Size(); k++) { out_ticks[k].bid=(m_logticks[k].bid_d)? MathExp (m_logticks[k].bid_d): 0 ; out_ticks[k].ask=(m_logticks[k].ask_d)? MathExp (m_logticks[k].ask_d): 0 ; out_ticks[k].volume=(m_logticks[k].vol_d)?( ulong ) MathExp (m_logticks[k].vol_d): 0 ; out_ticks[k].volume_real=(m_logticks[k].volreal_d)? MathExp (m_logticks[k].volreal_d): 0 ; out_ticks[k].flags=m_ticks[k].flags; out_ticks[k].last=m_ticks[k].last; out_ticks[k].time=m_ticks[k].time; out_ticks[k].time_msc=m_ticks[k].time_msc; } return true ; }



We now have an algorithm to handle price series permutations, this is only half the battle so to speak, we still have to do the test.



Permutation test procedure

The permutation test procedure will leverage two features of the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The first being the ability to create custom symbols and specify their properties. The second is the ability to optimize EA's according to enabled symbols in the Market Watch List. So there are at least two more steps to the whole process.



We can permute ticks, and create custom symbols, putting this together we can generate custom symbols based on any existing symbol. With each custom symbol being specified with a unique permutation of ticks for the symbol used as a basis. Creating symbols can be done manually, then again why would we punish ourselves when we could automate the entire task of symbol creation, and addition of permuted ticks.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include<GenerateSymbols.mqh> #property script_show_inputs input string BaseSymbol= "EURUSD" ; input datetime StartDate= D'2023.06.01 00:00' ; input datetime EndDate= D'2023.08.01 00:00' ; input uint Permutations= 100 ; input string CustomID= "" ; CGenerateSymbols generateSymbols(); void OnStart () { if (!generateSymbols.Initiate(BaseSymbol,CustomID,StartDate,EndDate)) return ; Print ( "Number of newly generated symbols is " , generateSymbols.Generate(Permutations)); }

The script PrepareSymbolsForPermutationTests does exactly this. Its user specified inputs allow setting a base symbol, the date range of ticks from the base symbol to be used in the permutations, the number of required permutations which corresponds with the number of custom symbols that will be created and an optional string identifier that will be appended to the names of the new custom symbols.



The script automatically creates symbol names using the base symbol name, with an enumeration at the end. The code that does all this is enclosed in GenerateSymbols.mqh which contains the definition of the CGenerateSymbols class. The class definition relies on two other dependencies: NewSymbol.mqh which contains the definition of the CNewSymbol class adapted from code in the article "MQL5 Cookbook: Trading strategy stress testing using custom symbols".

class CNewSymbol : public CObject { private : string m_name; string m_path; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_from_msc; ulong m_to_msc; uint m_batch_size; bool m_is_selected; public : void CNewSymbol( void ); void ~CNewSymbol( void ) {}; int Create( const string _name, const string _path= "" , const string _origin_name= NULL , const uint _batch_size= 1 e6, const bool _is_selected= false ); bool Delete( void ); string Name( void ) const { return (m_name); } bool RefreshRates( void ); bool Select( void ) const ; bool Select( const bool select); bool Clone( const string _origin_symbol, const ulong _from_msc= 0 , const ulong _to_msc= 0 ); bool LoadTicks( const string _src_file_name); bool SetProperty( ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE _property, double _val) const ; bool SetProperty( ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER _property, long _val) const ; bool SetProperty( ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING _property, string _val) const ; double GetProperty( ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE _property) const ; long GetProperty( ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER _property) const ; string GetProperty( ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING _property) const ; bool SetSessionQuote( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK _day_of_week, const uint _session_index, const datetime _from, const datetime _to); bool SetSessionTrade( const ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK _day_of_week, const uint _session_index, const datetime _from, const datetime _to); int RatesDelete( const datetime _from, const datetime _to); int RatesReplace( const datetime _from, const datetime _to, const MqlRates &_rates[]); int RatesUpdate( const MqlRates &_rates[]) const ; int TicksAdd( const MqlTick &_ticks[]) const ; int TicksDelete( const long _from_msc, long _to_msc) const ; int TicksReplace( const MqlTick &_ticks[]) const ; private : template < typename PT> bool CloneProperty( const string _origin_symbol, const PT _prop_type) const ; int CloneTicks( const MqlTick &_ticks[]) const ; int CloneTicks( const string _origin_symbol) const ; };

The class helps to create new custom symbols based on existing ones. The last dependency required is of PermuteTicks.mqh which we have already encountered.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #include<PermuteTicks.mqh> #include<NewSymbol.mqh> #define MAX_DOWNLOAD_ATTEMPTS 10 #define RESIZE_RESERVE 100 class CGenerateSymbols { private : string m_basesymbol; string m_symbols_id; long m_tickrangestart; long m_tickrangestop; uint m_permutations; MqlTick m_baseticks[]; MqlTick m_permutedticks[]; CNewSymbol *m_csymbols[]; CPermuteTicks *m_shuffler; public : CGenerateSymbols( void ); ~CGenerateSymbols( void ); bool Initiate( const string base_symbol, const string symbols_id, const datetime start_date, const datetime stop_date); uint Generate( const uint permutations); };



CGenerateSymbols has two member functions that a user needs to be aware of. The Initiate() method should be called first after object creation, it has 4 parameters that correspond with user inputs of the script already mentioned.

bool CGenerateSymbols::Initiate( const string base_symbol, const string symbols_id, const datetime start_date, const datetime stop_date) { m_permutations= 0 ; m_basesymbol=base_symbol; if (! SymbolSelect (m_basesymbol, true )) { Print ( "Failed to select " , m_basesymbol, " error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } m_symbols_id=symbols_id; if (start_date>=stop_date) { Print ( "Invalid date range " ); return false ; } else { m_tickrangestart= long (start_date)* 1000 ; m_tickrangestop= long (stop_date)* 1000 ; } if ( CheckPointer (m_shuffler)== POINTER_INVALID ) { Print ( "CPermuteTicks object creation failed" ); return false ; } Comment ( "Downloading ticks" ); uint attempts= 0 ; int downloaded=- 1 ; while (attempts<MAX_DOWNLOAD_ATTEMPTS) { downloaded= CopyTicksRange (m_basesymbol,m_baseticks, COPY_TICKS_ALL ,m_tickrangestart,m_tickrangestop); if (downloaded<= 0 ) { Sleep ( 500 ); ++attempts; } else break ; } if (downloaded<= 0 ) { Print ( "Failed to get tick data for " ,m_basesymbol, " error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } Comment ( "Ticks downloaded" ); return m_shuffler.Initialize(m_baseticks); }



The Generate() method takes as input the required number of permutations and returns the number of new custom symbols added to the Market Watch of the terminal.

The outcome of running the script will appear in the Expert's tab in the terminal.

uint CGenerateSymbols::Generate( const uint permutations) { if (!permutations) { Print ( "Invalid parameter value for Permutations " ); return 0 ; } if (m_csymbols.Size()!=m_permutations+permutations) ArrayResize (m_csymbols,m_permutations+permutations,RESIZE_RESERVE); string symspath=m_basesymbol+m_symbols_id+ "_PermutedTicks" ; int exists; for ( uint i=m_permutations; i<m_csymbols.Size(); i++) { if ( CheckPointer (m_csymbols[i])== POINTER_INVALID ) m_csymbols[i]= new CNewSymbol(); exists=m_csymbols[i].Create(m_basesymbol+m_symbols_id+ "_" + string (i+ 1 ),symspath,m_basesymbol); if (exists> 0 ) { Comment ( "new symbol created " +m_basesymbol+m_symbols_id+ "_" + string (i+ 1 ) ); if (!m_csymbols[i].Clone(m_basesymbol) || !m_shuffler.Permute(m_permutedticks)) break ; else { m_csymbols[i].Select( true ); Comment ( "adding permuted ticks" ); if (m_csymbols[i].TicksAdd(m_permutedticks)> 0 ) m_permutations++; } } else { Comment ( "symbol exists " +m_basesymbol+m_symbols_id+ "_" + string (i+ 1 ) ); m_csymbols[i].Select( true ); if (!m_shuffler.Permute(m_permutedticks)) break ; Comment ( "replacing ticks " ); if (m_csymbols[i].TicksReplace(m_permutedticks)> 0 ) m_permutations++; else break ; } } Comment ( "" ); return m_permutations; }



The next step is to run the optimization in the strategy tester, make sure to select the last optimization method and specify the EA to be tested. Start the test and find something to do for a while, as this will likely take a long time. When the strategy tester is done we have a collection of performance data that we can sink into.



An Example

Let's have a look at what doing all of this looks like by running a test using the bundled MACD Sample EA. The test will be run on the AUDUSD symbol with 100 permutations set in the script.





After running the script we have our 100 extra symbols based on the permuted ticks of a sample from the selected AUDUSD symbol.





Finally we run the optimization test.

The EA settings used are shown below.

The results from the test.



The strategy tester's results tab displays all the performance figures we may be interested in and arranges the symbols in descending order based on the selected performance criteria that can be selected by the dropdown menu in the top right corner of the tester window. From this view the p-value can be easily calculated manually, or if required automatically by processing the .xml file that can optionally be exported from the tester with a right click.

Using the example, we do not even have to run any calculations, as it can be seen that the original symbol's test figures are way down the results tab, with more than 10 permuted symbols clocking better performance. This indicates that the p-value is above 0.05.

Of course, the result of this test should be taken with a pinch of salt as the testing period chosen was very short. Users should select a test period that is much more substantial in length and representative of conditions likely to be encountered in real trading.

As already mentioned there are many options available for processing our results further in order to calculate the p-values. Any further operations will be centered on parsing the data from the xml file exported from the strategy tester. We will demonstrate how one may use a spread sheet application to process the file in a few clicks and keystrokes.

Obviously after exporting the file, make a note of where it is saved and open it using any spread sheet app. The graphic below shows use of the free OpenOffice Calc, where a new row at the bottom of the table was added. Before going any further, it would be wise to remove rows for symbols that should not be part of the calculations. Under each relevant corresponding column the p-value is calculated using a custom macro. The formula of the macro references the permuted symbol's performance metrics (located in row 18 in the document shown) as well as that of the permuted symbols for each column. The full formula for the macro is shown in the graphic.

Besides using a spreadsheet application, we could use python, which has an abundance of modules for parsing xml files. If a user is proficient in mql5, it's possible to parse the files with a simple script as well. Just remember to pick an accessible directory when exporting the optimization results from the tester.



Conclusion

We have demonstrated that a permutation test can be applied to any EA, without access to the source code. Such a permutation test is invaluable as it applies fairly robust statistics that do not require making any assumptions about the distribution of any data involved. Unlike many other statistical tests used in strategy development.

The biggest drawback relates to the time and computer resources needed to conduct the test. It will require not only a powerful processor but also significant amounts of storage space. Generating new ticks and symbols will consume your free hard drive space. In my opinion anyone who is in the business of purchasing EAs should take note of this method of analysis, it takes time but it could also save you from making bad decisions that will cost you down the road.



Analysis that uses permuted price data can be applied in multiple ways. We can use the method to analyze the behavior of indicators, as well as at different stages of strategy development. The possibilities are vast. Sometimes when developing or testing strategies it may seem that there is not enough data. Using permuted price series greatly multiplies the availability of data for testing. Source code of all mql5 programs described in the article are attached, i hope readers will find them useful.



FileName

Program Type

Description

GenerateSymbols.mqh

Include file

file contains definition of CGenerateSymbols class for generating symbols with ticks data permuted from a selected base symbol

NewSymbol.mqh

Include file

contains CNewSymbol class definition for creating custom symbols

PermuteTicks.mqh

Include file

defines the CPermuteTicks class for creating permutations of an array of tick data

PrepareSymbolsForPermutationTests.mq5

Script file

Script that automates the creation of custom symbols with permuted tick, in preparation of a permutation test





