Discussing the article: "Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 2): Volume and Bill Williams indicators"
One detail; in the Bill Williams book the sentence about a blind chicken goes:
"Even a blind chicken will find an ear of corn every now and then."
Here it says:
"Even a blind chicken will find its corns, if it is always fed at the same time". But it could be a translation effect Russian/English.
Bill Williams is really thriving on I assume som "contemporary mass hypnosis trend" in his book, hyping the three moving averages curves of the Alligator indicator to having a relation to:
"Science of Chaos, along with quantum physics, holography, cybernetics, nonlinear dynamics, information theory, and fractal geometry". But his chaos speak is a bit over the top. There is great wisdom in the book as well. Regardless of this the Alligator is a convenient combo of MAs.
Great material, The highest of praise.
One detail; in the Bill Williams book the sentence about a blind chicken goes:
"Even a blind chicken will find an ear of corn every now and then."
Here it says:
"Even a blind chicken will find its corns, if it is always fed at the same time". But it could be a translation effect Russian/English.
Bill Williams is really thriving on I assume som "contemporary mass hypnosis trend" in his book, hyping the three moving averages curves of the Alligator indicator to having a relation to:
"Science of Chaos, along with quantum physics, holography, cybernetics, nonlinear dynamics, information theory, and fractal geometry". But his chaos speak is a bit over the top. There is great wisdom in the book as well. Regardless of this the Alligator is a convenient combo of MAs.
Thank you for rating.
I haven’t read Williams’ works, so I won’t say exactly how and what he said.
Well, you can talk and write a lot. But the more important thing is to do it. And, better yet, do it right)
If you minimise the panel and switch the timeframe, you can see the grid.
How to fix it?
Video, press to play
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Somewhere further down there are more articles using this library. There it has been improved quite a lot. Please use the latest version of this library. Now I can't say exactly in which article it was used for the last time. But you can find it in the lists of my articles. The last article in which the library is used is the latest version of this library. You should check with it. I can't yet for good reasons.
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Check out the new article: Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 2): Volume and Bill Williams indicators.
In this article, we will look at standard indicators of the Volume and Bill Williams' indicators category. We will create ready-to-use templates for indicator use in EAs - declaring and setting parameters, indicator initialization and deinitialization, as well as receiving data and signals from indicator buffers in EAs.
The article continues the topic of ready-made templates for using indicators in EAs. Here we will look at connecting to EAs and using volume and Bill Williams' indicators. We will display the data received from indicators on the dashboard created in the first article of this series. The panel has also been improved. At the end of the article, we will briefly look at its changes and improvements.
For each indicator under consideration, the article will present ready-made templates for use in custom programs:
Author: Artyom Trishkin